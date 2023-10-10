Duchess Sophie spent several days in Ethiopia on a UNICEF mission

Back in August, when Prince William was furiously trying to come up with lame excuses for why he couldn’t do his job and fly to Australia to support the Lionesses, he claimed that he could not travel to a country before his father had visited. Then, just weeks later, William was squealing to every media outlet that he “wants to be a global statesman.” Well, the hits keep on coming: the Duchess of Edinburgh was once again sent abroad to support charities and the crown. The palace tasked Sophie with attending a state funeral in Italy two weeks ago, and Sophie spent the weekend in Tigray, Ethiopia as part of a UNICEF mission. Can’t believe Sophie would go to Ethiopia before the king! And as part of UN-affiliated work. Doesn’t Sophie know that her nephew is THE global statesman who pretends to have big meetings at the UN??

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh is giving voice to two of her key causes. The royal, 58, visited Tigray, Ethiopia on Sunday to highlight work that supports women who’ve been victims of sexual violence during conflict and war. Alongside a team from UNICEF, it is Sophie’s latest trip to see, firsthand, the far-reaching impact of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), and gender-based violence. “The Duchess has championed the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), and survivors of CRSV, for a number of years, and has travelled widely to bear witness to their testimonies,” Buckingham Palace said in a press release. Earlier this week, Sophie, 58, also visited Sabacare IDP Camp in northern Ethiopia, which cares for more than 16,000 Internally Displaced Persons — many of them women and girls. At Ayder Hospital’s One Stop Centre (OSC) for survivors of gender-based violence, the Duchess was shown the range of medical and counseling treatments that have aided hundreds of women in the midst of the country’s humanitarian crisis. She also visited the Women’s Development Centre, a charity that equips vulnerable women, many of them survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, with skills to lead an independent life with secure employment, the palace said in its release.

This is so Angelina Jolie-coded. Jolie used to do these kinds of missions all the time. I think she got really burnt out after more than two decades, especially since so many refugee situations were just getting worse. Interestingly, these issues are also supposed to belong to the queen consort, and Camilla even met with Angelina Jolie (years ago) as a way to highlight sexual violence in warzones. My guess is that nowadays, Camilla isn’t going to focus on these kinds of issues and she really isn’t going to travel much anymore, so she let Sophie have this one. Meanwhile, the global statesman is plotting his next trip to America.