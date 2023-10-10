Duchess Meghan steps out in NYC in a letterman jacket & a Altuzarra suit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York right now. This is just a quick post, as it looks like it will take a bit longer to get photos from the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit, where Harry and Meghan appeared with the US Surgeon General and Carson Daly. Their first stop, before the summit, was to Brooklyn’s Marcy Lab School. Meghan wore a cute black ensemble topped with a letterman jacket given to her by UK students in March 2020. Then Meghan changed clothes into a white Altuzarra suit – wide-leg trousers and an off-the-shoulder blazer. It’s already sold out!

The Mail is already crying about how Meghan and Harry were moving around New York in a seven-vehicle convoy. Good. I’m glad they’re taking their security seriously and it sounds like they were prepared for the (British) media’s dangerous shenanigans this time.

I’m including video clips (via THR) and some social media photos below. We will have more coverage tomorrow, of course!

Meghan at "The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/c7IPT3omxk — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) October 10, 2023

Meghan Markle talks about the long-lasting emotional impact of the speeches at Project Healthy Minds' second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards in New York City pic.twitter.com/QLRKwIQAK8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2023

Prince Harry thanks the families that attended Project Healthy Minds' second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards in New York City today pic.twitter.com/HmN8XFpqaE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2023

Today, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited @MarcyLabSchool in New York. It’s one of America’s only alternatives to a traditional four-year college, offering a one-year, full-time fellowship in software engineering. Students pay no fees—it’s funded by philanthropic support. pic.twitter.com/pddnW1Umbs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 10, 2023