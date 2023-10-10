Duchess Meghan steps out in NYC in a letterman jacket & a Altuzarra suit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York right now. This is just a quick post, as it looks like it will take a bit longer to get photos from the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit, where Harry and Meghan appeared with the US Surgeon General and Carson Daly. Their first stop, before the summit, was to Brooklyn’s Marcy Lab School. Meghan wore a cute black ensemble topped with a letterman jacket given to her by UK students in March 2020. Then Meghan changed clothes into a white Altuzarra suit – wide-leg trousers and an off-the-shoulder blazer. It’s already sold out!
The Mail is already crying about how Meghan and Harry were moving around New York in a seven-vehicle convoy. Good. I’m glad they’re taking their security seriously and it sounds like they were prepared for the (British) media’s dangerous shenanigans this time.
I’m including video clips (via THR) and some social media photos below. We will have more coverage tomorrow, of course!
Meghan at "The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" 🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/c7IPT3omxk
Meghan Markle talks about the long-lasting emotional impact of the speeches at Project Healthy Minds' second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards in New York City pic.twitter.com/QLRKwIQAK8
Prince Harry thanks the families that attended Project Healthy Minds' second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival at Hudson Yards in New York City today pic.twitter.com/HmN8XFpqaE
Today, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited @MarcyLabSchool in New York. It’s one of America’s only alternatives to a traditional four-year college, offering a one-year, full-time fellowship in software engineering. Students pay no fees—it’s funded by philanthropic support. pic.twitter.com/pddnW1Umbs
The white suit 😍
Tres chic!!!
I love everything she wore. I love her style.
She is just stunning!!!! Beautiful in every way. I wouldn’t want to be miss buttons standing next to her either! Cue khate having a complete meltdown
I’m positively drooling over the white suit!!
Brain. Beauty. Body.
(and thats only from first sight. Because as her grateful husband could tell us, she’s the total package.
O Wow!
The off white suit is loevely and they both look healthy, happy and engaged in the matter at hand.
She looks amazing. The clips coming out are good too.
Also interesting that Hollywood Reporter is at this event. Associated press is also reporting on it which means this goes to papers across canada and US.
Good! They deserve to have coverage from legitimate outlets and not just the pathetic tabloids.
She looks amazing. Absolutely amazing. She’s positively radiant. Love her in white & cream. Makeup is perfect. Great shoulders, too. Shoes are fantastic, same color family but not too matchy matchy with the rest of her outfit.
Argh I am so jealous!!! 🙆🏾♀️
Cue to Kate suddenly wearing some ill fitting, shoulder baring top, with equally ill fitting trousers to like, a senior citizens home or something. And being praised for it.
She looks lovely in that white suit!! Somebody must be exploding not being able to get it lol. Let’s see how long it takes for that someone to be seen in a letter jacket. Glad they are taking more precautions to stay safe!
I would be terrified to attend a public event in a white suit. I realize she didn’t exactly take the subway and stop at a hotdog stand in that suit, but trust me that I could be chauffered in, only wearing the suit for a couple of hours with no food or drink involved, and there’d mysteriously still be coffee stains by now.
@BettyRose, same. She can pull off *anything*. It’s incredible. I’m not quite sure she’s human at this point. The woman is incapable of taking a bad photo and she’s always glowing! If I didn’t love Meghan, I’d hate her so much out of sheer, unbridled jealousy.
W&K are going to be seething when they see these photos. Absolutely raging. The Sussexes have ALREADY gotten more coverage than Bill’s entire trip to NYC!
The Duchess of Successful looked fabulous in both outfits. Meghan has an excellent speaking voice with great inflection and genuine warmth. What a great school to support and publicize.
I’m also very glad about the safety precautions too. And trust the D. Fail to be snide about it.
Love that she’s wearing that letterman jacket that was gifted to her. Wasn’t that her last official uk event? The way she brought it back out after 3 years. Love it. The white suit. Off the shoulder. She’s got some signature and iconic looks that she’s made her own. Her face. Her eyes. I’m sorry but she radiates beauty. Can’t wait to get into more of the details of the talk tomorrow.
Yes that was gifted to her on her last uk event by the Robert Clack school I think.
I wonder if the letterman jacket is just a nice sentimental touch or whether it might indicate a similar collaboration with the RC school?
@Sure
The jacket was given to her by the debating team at the RC school in 2020 when M visited on World Mental Health Day.
I have a strong feeling that she touched bases with them on this day…..the senior students back then would be in college now but the younger students who wd be the senior students now, might still be there.
Say what you will (looking at all the nasty little comments on the Hello Instagram post), you gotta give it to Meghan.
She is an incredibly poised public speaker with a lot of charisma. And even though at first I was surprised by her choice of the off the shoulder look, she looks absolutely stunning in it–the updo and wide pants seal the deal. Beautiful.
I can’t even believe that people comment and say that Harry and Meghan try to copy Will and Kate—they simple have got to be kidding.
When I see lovely comments like the one above on this board (from posters whom I am guessing are US based) it occurs to me why there is some confusion as to why some Brits are just so nasty.
In British (English) terms Meghan is what some would refer to as a ‘tall Poppy’. She literally stands out in all her beauty, intelligence, splendour, and success with the ‘IT’ factor to match. Add to the fact that Brits are notoriously miserable, self depreciating and view people who successfully sell themselves as being ‘full of themselves’ I always knew she was going to get attacked in this country. Then add the fact she is a black American woman and it’s a wrap for some fragile small Brit minds.
Moving to the US was the best thing H&M ever did because there is a very vocal minority who were always going to piss into the well water no matter what they did. They were the new whipping boy and girl and Meghan did more of a service to community race relations by leaving and saying no thank you. Another reason the gammons hate her.
They wanted to break her, so every time she shines it makes me so happy.
Also the RR’s are very cunningly constantly linking Meghan to Kate, because try as they might Kate does not sell copy as well. Yes she will get the odd 200+ comments but that is not enough to drive ad revenue for publications which are essentially oligarch funded propaganda rags.
Also wanted to add that I have seen linking Kate to Meghan strategy play out in work the workplace. A colleague in another dept (black female) was up for promotion but her direct line manager was not 100% supportive as he had his own pick (who was far less qualified, productive, engaged and less liked by the business heads). He knew that his little drinking buddy did not have a hope in hell so he started linking both employees in tandem in all communications, thereby signifying they were at the same level etc. It got so insane that when they did a re-jig of the team structure (for other reasons), they moved her under a different manager in a different geographic location so she could eventually have her promotion signed off.
I feel like this is what they’re doing with Kate – they’re trying to equate Kate with Meghan as if to say look they’re the same, doing the same work etc and Kate is leaning into it by cosplaying Meghan as she knows it means she will get the front pages. Women (and especially black women) know this is the oldest trick in the book – we mention an idea in aboard meeting and someone else mentions it and takes the credit.
Can we maybe not try and smear all the British people? Like the majority of nastiness comes from the disgusting tabloids and then idiots on the internet. Most Brits do not have a negative opinion of her, and they don’t love Kate either.
@MaryContrary
” because there is a very vocal minority who were always going to piss into the well water no matter what they did”
In any case as a black woman the ‘not all Brits’ argument doesn’t wash with me. The rush to populism, Brexit, the circulation figures for the DM etc all tell me that even if it isn’t all Brits there is often very little pushback and if that is the only thing you took from what I said then maybe we should just agree to disagree – thank you.
This board literally calls the UK ‘salt island’ FFS !
Love this comment, it explains the psyche of that subset of haters very well to me. Thanks, Flower!
Thanks for the sociology lesson on the British right wing, Flower. I often find myself puzzled by the strange happenings on “Salt Isle”!
Interesting perspective!
Thank you so much for posting Flower, I agree with everything you’ve said! And I think your “real world” colleague example is really pertinent to what’s happening with Meghan and Kate.
Also I just want to say – as a white woman I don’t feel defensive reading this as I don’t see anything untrue. I have Brits in my family and British people really are generally self-deprecating. That’s not an insult, but when it’s combined with the (unfortunately many) Brits who are racist – I’m Canadian and we have lots too, it’s not just the UK – then it can become a powder keg of toxicity. I think a self-deprecating Brit who was not racist wouldn’t feel threatened by Meghan, just dazzled, it’s the combo that takes it up a notch, in my opinion.
Hope this helps anyone who’s a little in their feelings about Flower’s comment, and hope that it’s okay for me to say this here. I felt uncomfortable that the first response was a “Not All” one, especially to such a good comment. (Also white women – we have to get better at working out our feelings on our own and not in Black women’s spaces.)
Lastly – I love her outfits!! Love the jacket and the cream suit, just gorgeous.
@MaryContrary, TOTALLY applaud you calling out @Flower smearing ALL the British people. How laughable is it, and lazy, smearing 67.33 million people like that. It’s like saying ALL of the 331.9 people in USA are bigots, racists, right-wing MAGAs, yawn….
The Sussex squad who valiantly defend Meghan and Harry (I am one) are predominantly British and do NOT support or agree with the sleazy UK rags who print such daily rubbish about them. Nor do we want that pathetic, inept family on the throne!
Holy crap- i was on the people site and i hit the photo which took me to the hello us insta page- and those commenters are nasty.
I wanted to call out all the random and weird nastiness- the hugs look “fake” ??? but thought better of it.
The thing about those nasty comments is they look sooooo unhinged. They’re so bitter and nasty and a lot of them, at least on Twitter, are from people that have the wales couple in the title. So it just makes it seem like people from the wales team are unhinged bitter and nasty. Or at least their fans are.
@Flower, thank you, that was an interesting post!
@MaryContrary, I absolutely get where you’re coming from— as a white woman in America, I’m always sort of on the defensive because I know exactly what many people think of us. It had subsided for a while, but it’s been getting worse again recently, since it’s being discussed more and more as we get closer to another election. My knee-jerk reaction is to *always* say “We’re not all like that! I’m not one of THEM!!” But after being on CB for so long, I really believe that the majority of the posters here understand that the trash British tabloids do not represent what most British people think, just as they know that Fox News doesn’t represent what most Americans think.
As for the nasty internet comments, studies have shown that it’s mostly American women doing the overwhelming majority of the shit-stirring about Meghan online! Why this is I’ll never understand, but speaking for myself, I think the British Celebitches are lovely, and whenever anyone here says “the British public” as a generalization when talking about the negative feelings toward the Sussexes or whatever, most of us absolutely know that it’s really only referring to a small group of hard-core royalists.
If I wasn’t on CB or Twitter, I might have assumed that most Brits (and posters from Commonwealth countries) agree with the garbage the tabloids spout about H&M, simply because I wouldn’t have known any better, but I’ve learned here and from British Twitter “friends” that most people in the UK don’t think or care about the royals much at all, and those that do have varying opinions. That the Sussexes definitely have support from plenty of British people, and that there are many who see through the BS and see the BRF for the cult that it is.
Anyway, that’s my two cents, FWIW.
ETA: @Jais, I haven’t looked at any of the comments today, but ITA that in general they’re disturbing in how demented they are. It’s legitimately scary to think that the people who think and say these vile things walk among us.
Yes, l was surprised at the off the shoulder style. Of course she looks beautiful but it would not be my choice for an event focused on mental health and young people.
@flower’s first sentence is talking about some Brits being so nasty. Some Brits. So I didn’t see it as a smear. Also to add, when someone calls Americans racist magas, I don’t get mad and say but not all Americans and get upset at my whole country being smeared. There really are racist magas in America. Yeah, it sucks.
Happy to see them out doing their work and safely!
I am always jealous of Meghan’s slender ankles. Mine look very sturdy but they are not.
@JanetDr – “mine look very sturdy but are not” hahahahaahahahahahaha good lord, do I know exactly what you mean!
🤣
@Flower
I very much appreciate your post, speaking as you do from the perspective of a black woman in the UK. Systemic racism permeates so much of everyday life in western “society,” and your calling it out on behalf of Meghan is revelatory.
They both look great, but holy moly, that suit on Meghan! Perfection.
Seeing Meghan in that letterman jacket reminded me of Princess Diana in a Philadelphia Eagles jacket of the same style. She also has Diana’s warmth and charisma.
(Also, I know this is catty, but imagine Kate using the word “devolve” in a sentence.)
So glad to see the both of them flourishing while helping others prosper. Love love love the cream off the shoulder number. So classy and cozy looking at the same time. I expect to see a buttony single white femaling version cosplay on you know who soon…
“I saw Meghan Markle wearing army pants and flip flops. So I bought army pants and flip flops.” #YouKnowWho 😂
Googling varsity jackets…
Given that the letter jacket M is wearing is from a UK school, I predict RepliKant will arrange for a visit to a high school and somehow get a jacket from that school prior to her visit so she can wear it there, it’ll hit two birds with one stone…SWF of Meghan and Keen Theme Dressing.
Oh my god, she’ll be doing it TOMORROW, she’s so predictable.
My personal taste runs opposite of most of y’all, apparently. I’m loving the black outfit with the letterman jacket and am less than crazy over the white suit–mostly because I can’t see myself in it, though Meghan looks lovely!
oh she looks amazing. Glowing and happy. Harry looks nice too, lol.
Can’t wait for more coverage tomorrow! I was so excited to see this post as it is haha.
I always love when there’s a surprise extra post here after the “links” one, lol.
that white suit is gorgeous!!! I love that she wore the varsity jacket she got from the school she visited in 2020. that was one of the best engagements she had done during her time in the UK.
“The Mail is already crying about how Meghan and Harry were moving around New York in a seven-vehicle convoy. ”
This is such a relief. It looks like NYPD is taking this shit seriously. What happened last time was not only dangerous to the public but an embarrassment for the city.
That said. They look wonderful. I saw some small clips and by the looks on everyone’s faces, I’m expecting there were some gut wrenching stories told by the parents there.
I wonder what’s going on with the investigation? That was some serious sh*t they went through and could have resulted in much more serious consequences, and yet radio silence. Things that make you go hmmmm…
How exciting to get a late day post! They look so good and are such naturals at this. Good for them for taking security seriously, though. How ’bout we get a media agreement that if you sell papers by riling people up, sometimes to the point of violent fervor, you don’t get to comment on the size of someone’s security detail?
It looks like both events, that at the Marcy Lab and the one at Hudson Yards, the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit, were a huge success.
It’s good to see H&M have assembled a team at Archewell who are pros at what they’re doing, putting events like this together, and make sure word gets out.
The Archewell merchandise!
😢😇
Of course it helps that H&M are charming and sincere, and knowledgeable.
I love what they were wearing for both events, and of course the Altuzzarra top had sold out within minutes. The power of the squad! … and the Derangers derailing on social media, showing the true state of their mental health on this World Mental Health day.
Not only does Megan look positively angelic and stylish, but the whole aesthetic of the room was well-thought out. The white chairs and white flowers for the speakers, but even the attendees were seated in white chairs. Apparently there were some heartbreaking testimonials from parents and you can just see Meghan wanting to create a soothing and nurturing visual environment for them. Outstanding attention to detail obviously done out of love by Archewell.
Would be hilarious if Kate copy-keened the letterman jacket, a traditionally American thing.
I think she looks lovely but I don’t this this outfit works for the event. An all white outfit with with flowing pants and white (light? Can’t quite tell) heels don’t work in the middle of October, and I have no idea how a white off the shoulders top for a conference during the day would be considered appropriate.
Maybe if this was a darker color, but even then , the off the shoulders do not work.
Totally agree. i couldn’t work out whether it was a day/evening event; why she was so dressed up and so differently from others; how it fitted the event. You’re right – it looked out of context. it’s just not that flattering an outfit, full stop. however, this is the thing with Meghan imo – her clothes can be (more often) hit or miss but the woman herself is always bang on; it’s what she does, not what she wears. She glows with purpose. Her engagement with those around her always strikes me more than what she’s wearing.
Yes, @Realist, I never wear white after Labor Day. (snark).
More importantly, @Harper above has astute observations about how well thought out the whole aesthetic of the room was with the white flowers and white chairs. At this event, Harry and Meghan were center stage and they needed to pull focus without disrupting the soothing environment. Harry’s dark suit and Megan’s updo and off the shoulder look provided two focal points without clashing with the neutral color scheme.
Finally (and fortunately), it is Meghan who decides what is “considered appropriate” for the events she attends, not some phantom arbiter.
It’s winter white (aka cream) and light tan shoes. Perfectly lovely for Fall. And are we really saying shoulders are scandalous? Give me a break.
Of course, shoulders are scandalous, @M. Didn’t you know? See, women can’t show too much bare leg, bosom, or body-conscious clothes, mustn’t be sleeveless – just ask Michelle Obama, and their shoes, oh those shoes must hide all suggestion of toes, because women can’t wear open toed shoes unless it’s after dark. That woman should just wear a burka and be done with it, the way some people try to police her clothing.
Thank you, it’s a Winter white . Some may even say eggshell. But it’s far from white. I have an long sweater dress with an matching cardigan, that stops right above my ankles. I usually wear the set with my winter white boots or 3 inch heels. This is one of my favorite colors to wear during winter.
Gotta disagree. I think the white suit works works for October, mostly bc seasonal rules seem silly. She looks professional imo. Baring the shoulders in a quality suit does not make her unprofessional or less serious.
Considering that she’s sitting right under the name of her own foundation, whatever she wants to wear is appropriate.
A lot of thought goes in to what she wears for events. She doesn’t slap on a random suit or a cosplay outfit. Winter white is beautiful if you can carry it off (and she can). It’s a summit to meet with parents. She’s dressed formally but not in an intimidating style. Not a power suit. She looks beautiful and professional and warm and inviting. The atmosphere should be relaxed. But there’s always someone.
The no-white after Labor Day rule was done away with ages ago and it’s an antiquated way of looking at fashion considering that only America celebrates that particular holiday. It’s an absurd fake rule. And I’m glad it’s gone the way of the dinosaurs where it belongs.
Also – if you’re going to use that absurd rule you should at least get it “right”. Winter white doesn’t count. And never did. Which is what she’s wearing.
I’m going to read more about the Marcy Lab school. If Kate wears a letterman jacket after this, I’m through. I love that white suit. I’d love to have it!
Lord! She looks beautiful! I loooove that outfit and fits her amazingly.
I want that outfit… but don’t have the money! 😂
Can anyone tell me what it’s like to wear something like the off the shoulder top? How does it stay in position? Does it slip down the arms? What is it made of, does anyone know?
She looks absolutely glorious.
Will power. No, really, part of it is good posture but it’s also because clothes like that are constructed in such a way that they take care to anticipate accidents.
I would like to know tool I have a few like that but have never worn them.
Wear it around the house and get used to it. Like Debbie says, they’re designed not to fall down.
Meghan is just on trend with everything(have said it before but I love her California cool 😊, but I’m also biased as it’s my state too lolz). . I saw some clips of her speaking at the event, she’s so well-spoken. The moment she speaks everyone’s attention is on her.
I stand by my comments regarding her outfit, just like everyone else commenting on it likely stands by theirs.
Well goody for you. Whatever would we do if some new name didn’t try to police Meghan’s body.
Luckily YOU were here to tell us how inappropriate she was being.
I know. I know. Don’t compare. We don’t have to, but I am petty cackling. It’s just that we have seen the copy of pantsuits. Meg said, bet! This is what it looks like when you’re the original, not the carbon copy.
Come on. An off-the-shoulder blazer?
NOw I see what you mean about Meghan. She looks polished.
RepliKate is somewhere throwing pillows!
Meghan looks fabulous. So great to see harry and meghan
I’m so happy for them and they’re doing great work! It’s great that they have more security now because that last visit in NYC was so scary.
I love this outfit.
I love this look!
I have NEVER seen Duchess Meghan look more gorgeous. Never. These pics will EXPLODE Khate’s head. How in the world do you COMPETE with one of the most beautiful and dynamic women in the world? Copykeening will just make Khate look dowdier and older. Good luck with that, Khate. You will NEED it.
YESSS TO THAT WHITE OUTFIT! although i wouldn’t call that a suit?
I like the letterman jacket. but have to say the skinny jeans is kinda meh now. reminds me too much of Kate’s jeggings.
Meghan looks beautiful! I love her compassion. I still have my letterman’s jacket from school, maybe I should dig it out, lol.
You totally should! They will always be cool.
Killer suit- I want!!
At first I saw the white suit from a side angle and liked it. Front on, it made Meghan look wide and heavy and she’s not. So the cut from that angle was a no for me.
🥹🤔🫣🤥
Thank you for a late post! So beautiful❤️😍. I can’t necessarily afford the winter white outfit, but I’m glad it’s sold out so I can’t try and figure it out. 🤣😂
Love the black outfit with her hair down. How does she look like a teenager; aging in reverse? Not a fan of the later up do style with dangling tendrils. I’m still trying to decide how I feel about the white outfit.