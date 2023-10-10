“Julie Bowen’s Lela Rose dress wasn’t the best, but it’s okay” links
  • October 10, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Julie Bowen isn’t a Fashion Girl and it’s fine! This Lela Rose dress is not great but she was supporting a great charity. [GFY]
Zaddy Pedro Pescal heads to the gym with his creatine. [JustJared]
I love Practical Magic too, it’s such a weird & funny movie. [Jezebel]
I would be into Guillermo del Toro’s Jabba the Hut origin story. [OMG Blog]
Zendaya looked great in vintage Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]
Anne Hathaway’s promotional style is getting better. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A glowing review of Todd Haynes’ May-December. [Pajiba]
Drake is disgusting and his new album sounds awful. [Buzzfeed]
Eminem & his daughter Hailie Jade went to the Lions game. [Egotastic]
The power of Barbie, Taylor Swift & Beyonce should worry Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets. [Seriously OMG]

18 Responses to ““Julie Bowen’s Lela Rose dress wasn’t the best, but it’s okay” links”

  1. Soapboxpudding says:
    October 10, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Those heels look PAINFUL. Dress is cute tho.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    October 10, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    I think that the drop waist on that dress isn’t great on Julie but I like it’s still nice and I love the color and pattern.

    Drake IS disgusting and he a fucking loser.

    Reply
    • Dlc says:
      October 10, 2023 at 8:35 pm

      I’ve thought that since Hotline Bling. The song was catchy as hell, but I thought it sounded like the best thing that ever happened to that girl was Drake leaving the city!

      Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 10, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    So obviously I can get the equivalent of a boo bucket at Walmart and yet I got kind of excited about taking my nephew and nieces to McDonald’s😂. Capitalism doing more of a trick than a treat on me.

    Reply
  4. Josephine says:
    October 10, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    The top 1/2 of the dress is great – love the color and embellishments. But no one looks good in a dropped waist, let alone a pleated drop waist. It’s like dropped shoulders – designers seem to go out of their way to add bulk. It’s so lazy.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 10, 2023 at 12:48 pm

      The drop waist ruins it for me. Otherwise, I really like the color and pattern. Such a shame…

      Reply
    • CityGirl says:
      October 10, 2023 at 1:12 pm

      Normally I would completely agree with you on the drop waist but very recently saw Jennifer Lopez in a drop waist dress and she was stunning

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        October 10, 2023 at 2:13 pm

        I think the drop waist is OK but the length of the bottom skirt makes it look too heavy. If the bottom hem was calf length it would look proportionally better imo.

  5. bettyrose says:
    October 10, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    Looking forward to all the upcoming Pedro Pascal projects. I don’t know if I can handle season 2 of TLOU the way season 1 destroyed me, but the other projects sounds interesting. And if nothing else, I can watching Narcos endlessly.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    October 10, 2023 at 1:43 pm

    Practical Magic is one of my top five favorite movies ever. I rewatch multiple times every September/October. The DV storyline is the only reason my girls haven’t watched it yet, my oldest is only 9. They’d better not do a second one, although I guess Kidman and Sandra both would be the witches that have barely aged while the townspeople did 😂

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      October 10, 2023 at 2:09 pm

      I LOVE the set design by Roman & Williams. After doing Zoolander Ben Stiller asked them to do the interior design of his house and they stopped doing film productions. They’ve done hotels, restaurants and houses for Kate Hudson, Goop etc… all gorgeous but reflective of the owners’ style.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      October 10, 2023 at 3:13 pm

      I’m not a huge fan, but our extended family vacationed in Whidbey Island one year because my cousin is obsessed with the film.

      Reply
    • Dlc says:
      October 10, 2023 at 8:53 pm

      I LOVE practical magic!

      Reply
  7. Lila says:
    October 10, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    It’s cute! I love embroidery, so it’s totally something I would gravitate to.

    Reply
  8. Cel2495 says:
    October 10, 2023 at 2:38 pm

    I must be cray cray cause I love the dress and I would wear it in a heartbeat if I could afford it 😂

    Reply
  9. AC says:
    October 10, 2023 at 3:05 pm

    Drake better watch out. Gen Z women are literally topping the charts all over the world from Billie Eilish to Olivia Rodrigo. And Madison Beer knocked him out of the UK iTunes #1 album and singles chart hours after performing her hit song on Strictly Ballroom.

    Reply
  10. Ann says:
    October 10, 2023 at 4:03 pm

    I’ve always loved that tee that Pascal is wearing!

    Reply
  11. Jenna Maroney says:
    October 10, 2023 at 4:26 pm

    I just watched Practical Magic for the first time the other day. I kinda agree with the NYT review in that I didn’t really know what kind of movie I was watching. But let me tell you, I was NOT disappointed when Aiden Quinn showed up.

    Reply

