Prince William ‘wrote’ the intro to the Earthshot Prize book he commissioned

Prince William has “written” an Earthshot book, y’all. We heard about this months ago, because Prince Harry’s memoir was a bestseller and Kensington Palace had to compete with it somehow, so we’re getting The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions To Repair Our Planet. Also known as This Is Not How Colons Work: This Is Also Not How They Work: Colons Are Not the Solution To All of Your Problems. Once again, that rusty peg has a real problem with branding. As for the actual book, he only wrote the introduction, and I’m not going to give him a hard time for trying to create an environmental book which carries digestible information about eco-solutions. In fact, I would imagine that the book is probably representative of William’s limited environmental scholarship. He could have called Earthshot: Keen About The Environment: How Colons Can Save the Planet.
The Prince of Wales has told young readers ‘we must think big and dream bigger’ if we are to protect the earth, in a foreword to a children’s Earthshot Prize book. In his introduction, Prince William, 41, writes that when he was a child some people ‘refused’ to believe climate change was happening.
‘But while denying it was happening then was scary’, giving up hope that environmental problems can be fixed now, was ‘an even scarier thought’, he said.
The new children’s book, The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions To Repair Our Planet, is co-authored by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield, and aims to inspire young people to develop their own ideas to help the Earth. Published on October 12, the book contains practical things young readers can do or make to help save the planet, as well as big ideas and contributions from around the world, including from broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough.
Speaking about the Earth, William says in his foreword: ‘She is the only home we have and we must think big and dream bigger if we are to protect her….We now live in a world where seaweed can replace plastic and whole countries team together to protect rainforests, and our goal with The Earthshot Prize Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers is simple: to encourage you to think about how you can become one of these amazing people contributing to the mission to repair our planet.
‘From pulling carbon dioxide from the air and locking it away in rocks, to making leather from flowers instead of animals, and from sustainable concrete to bubble barriers that remove plastic from our rivers, the Earthshots you’ll read about in these pages are the stories of possibility and potential, and it is my hope that they will leave you feeling inspired and optimistic. Because if we put our minds to it, the urgency we need, with the optimism we must hold on to, will equal the action we need to repair our planet.’
As I said, it’s fine to create a “handbook” with digestible information about environmentalism and what the average person/kid can do. It’s also fine that William basically commissioned other people to write the book as part of his Earthshot keenery. Now, will anyone actually care? Are kids going to run out and buy this book? No. They won’t. He won’t even be able to give this sh-t away.
PS… In 2020, William made an “I am a keen environmentalist” documentary and he had a colon problem in the title! I just remembered it! The doc was called Prince William: A Planet For Us All. Again, can someone explain colons to Peg?
This man is sad… He probably wanted his name to come before the Book title in a larger font… then he was talked down off the cliff…
“… so we’re getting The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers: Solutions To Repair Our Planet. Also known as This Is Not How Colons Work: This Is Also Not How They Work: Colons Are Not the Solution To All of Your Problems. ”
Can’t wait for this to flop: like everything else he does. (See, Pegs? I can misuse colons too!)
And the cherry on top — the sunglasses sitting right above the continent of Africa. Subtlety thy name is Keen.
I’m giving Peg absolutely no credit for this book. I don’t believe he came up with anything more then telling someone I need a book written about something go do it. The only dream Peg has is to some how some way be better and more popular than his brother and Peg that is just a dream that won’t come true.
You know it’s just to (try to) compete with his brother. Just wait, we’ll get tons of delusional RR articles about how popular the book is, a bestseller, just the thing a real life sexy statesman would write, etc.
Everything Pegs does is to (try to) be like Harry. That photo comes to mind of the 3 of them running the race where Harry is way out in front, laughing and barely breaking a sweat, while Pegs is clearly laboring to keep up. But you can’t compete where you don’t compare and if everything Pegs does is a ripoff of his brother then he’ll always be The Other Brother.
William was probably in constant rage about Harry’s book being a huge bestseller. And still is.
SussexWatcher: I dread the articles of fiction that will be written about the book. It’s pretty sick that all Peg has is a dream of being better than his brother. With all that he does have you would think that he could find something better to do.
I doubt Peg came up with this idea for the book. Not him, too complicated idea for his brain.
They should have just handed this out for free in schools. Maybe a few students would then look through it. But this is a hard sell considering the use of a helicopter as personal transportation.
That’s my guess, it will be in libraries and given to schools. Someone will do poll and declare this is the most popular book of the year.
Is there a chapter about how you shouldn’t fly private constantly or fly in helicopters as a commuting option? Or how it’s wasteful to have multiple homes?
HRH really stands for His Royal Helicopter.
I think it’s good that he’s trying to encourage children to become environmentalists. I just don’t like his optimism stance about climate change. Right now the globe is experiencing some of the hottest temperatures and he’s bleating about hope. We need urgent action.
I think he is a hypocrite. There are better books for children about this by real experts. William has No real credibility
When he says “Earthshots,” does he mean the ideas of the Earthshot winners? Or is this some general term he’s coined for ideas to help the environment?
Whatever, all I can comment on is the cover which looks amateurish, like clip art.
Earth is not a “she.” Gendering landscape has a long history, not a nice one. The phenomenon worked to normalize imperialism and colonialism. The idea was that, like a woman, a space is there so that a man can conquer it. Really nasty idea. Too bad the editor let that go by.
Note also that he knows he can’t possibly tell adults anything new or persuasive. Earthshot: The Early Years: Keenery Rides Again.
Does he mention his own children in the introduction in his role as concerned parent and keen environmentalist?
The book’s title could be a parody. The BRF and staff have the marketing skills of a rock.
Those colons hurt my soul. I work with some extreme punctuation pedants (we write reports as part of our work) and I want to show them this just to see the horror in their eyes.
So mediocre got others to write a book that he can claim as his own “life’s work”, mmm let’s see how that goes, because you can bet your helicopter Billy that it won’t even touch your brothers figures
Now talking about helicopters, I wonder how many of the children will ask their teachers “how do you spell hypocrite miss /sir, is it with a capital W and two small L’s”????. Oh and miss /sir, does a peg help your colon to work properly?! 🤣
A children’s book. Didn’t Meghan write a children’s book which went on to be a NYC best seller? Is William trying to outsell both his brother and his SIL with this latest attempt of anything “they” can do I can do better! Perhaps he should re-name the book and title it: “Finding solutions to repair the damage done by my government drilling the heck out of the North sea so I can fly around in helicopters.” I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again the man is an environmental hypocrite.
‘…Because if we put our minds to it, the urgency we need, with the optimism we must hold on to, will equal the action we need to repair our planet.’
It’s a children’s book. That last sentence of Will’s intro must be baffling for kids. It is for me. The whole introduction “needs” fewer run-on sentences.
Yeah, that sentence is just all kinds of wrong. What will equal the action we need? Urgency? Optimism? Putting our minds to it? Argghhh!! What does that sentence say???
Wow: That Forward by HRH Prince William circle takes up a lot of real estate on that cover. And, why is the earth wearing sunglasses?: Is it because it’s too sunny? Which is: Not the same as being slowly warmed by environmental abuse. You can: Wear sunglasses on a cold day. I think: Burger King wanted the globe with the sunglasses to look like him.
The future must be so bright, we gotta wear shades
Maybe it’s a Billy Tip (a la Pippa Tip): simple solutions for a worsening climate: live under a hole in the ozone? Wear sunglasses!
They can distribute the “book” by doing a helicopter drop! Imagine Peg’s personal uber flying overhead as thousands of copies are thrown into the wind… landing on rooftops, fluttering into the streets, knocking people in the head.
Ha! As an American old enough to remember the WKRP in Cincinnati Thanksgiving episode, all I can hear is Les Nessman…. “OH MY GOD, they’re turkeys!” ”Oh, the humanity!” LOL. Now I’ll probably end up thinking of W next time I watch that!
Like so many things that he does, this is fine. It’s not a bad idea, its fine. too many colons, lol, but fine.
But the issue is that he’s competing with someone who is not *just* fine. Harry (and Meghan) both have incredibly successful projects that get a lot of attention, their books are bestsellers, everyone wants to make Meghan’s lemon cake, etc.
William (and Kate to a large extent as well) would be “fine” if they were always in competition with a couple who is way out of their league. They’re like a youth travel baseball team trying to compete with the Yankees. There’s just no competition there.
Damn he has his name on the front in big letters and the actual writers at the bottom in thin blue letters, is this so he can show HRH are a big seller ?
Why do I get the feeling that Kensington Palace will send its minions out to purchase copies in bulk, thus artificially boosting sales and allowing Peggy to crow about his “bestseller?”
Did anyone else think the globe was flipping them off at first glance. I was very confused until I made out the second finger of the peace sign.
Although now that I think about why is the earth dropping deuces? Is it supposed to be cool or hip?
“We now live in a world where seaweed can replace plastic and whole countries team together to protect rainforests, and our goal with The Earthshot Prize Handbook For Dreamers And Thinkers is simple: to encourage you to think about how you can become one of these amazing people contributing to the mission to repair our planet.”
Someone needs to introduce this guy to an editor. Does England not abide by the AP Stylebook? It’s literally used worldwide, so yes, his own book title needs to be in quotation marks. That sentence is also a run-on if I’ve ever read one; if you’re introducing two unrelated ideas, for goodness sake, skip the “and,” and start a new sentence!
I believe William considers himself above reproach when it comes to English and writing, but both he and his wife have inadvertently exposed how little they put pen to paper (remember her “editorial” on early childhood?). Note to future King: transcribing your train of thought using an app does not a foreword/intro make.
Eton & St Andrews should revoke his diplomas. Or hang their heads in shame that they even granted them.
Eton maybe a bit less so as he started there young but I’m pretty sure they both knew what they were signing up to and his name/parents/title did all the work.
Not the first time he’s done something like this. Anyone remember a few years ago he “wrote” the into to a cookbook for the UK’s Passages charity, of which he is patron? There were recipes from a number of high profile people, like Nigella Lawson, Sir Paul. Will even donned an apron and was photographed filling lunch bags at the facility. The then Cambridges posted the news about him writing the cookbook intro on their Twitter account, and in true Cambridge/Wales style, didn’t put a link to the book purchase page (and it wasn’t easy to find on the charity’s webpage either). I remember it particularly because Meghan’s The Bench came had come out not long before, and there seemed like a definite connection.
Considering they bring nothing but their photographers to any of these visits, it’s seems the least they could do is provide a link to things like a wish list or donation page when they post news of the visit, for people to follow up. So simple, costs nothing. Yet they never do.
Right. When Billy was a Boy he was reading The London Times and worrying about climate change deniers.
I believe Willy never forgive Meghan for producing the Grenfell cookbook . I remember when Willy first visited Grenfell victims he promised to helped them but nothing much happened after that.
I think that put a lot of them off because iirc she went around the courtiers and used her own contacts to get it done. Can you just imagine the gut punch to William and Kate when the launch was announced
He especially won’t forgive her for making sure the Royal Foundation couldn’t touch the money from that cookbook.
I came here to say exactly that @windyriver — that was the beginning of the end when the foundation money was separated so Pegs couldn’t get his greedy hands on it or take any credit for it. We see you William…put your Duchy money where your mouth is and do something more than sign your name to some fatuous intro that was probably written by an underling. Oh, by the way William, I bought that cookbook and it’s amazing.
Agree with this. The tangible and measurable success of the cookbook had them shook and they’ve never recovered. It was Meghan’s first project and it happened within the first year. Kate could never. William could never. I wouldn’t be surprised if Will and Kate wanted to somehow oust Meghan at the last minute and take credit. Or have them present it as something they worked on together.
I laughed when I saw this news on the weekend. How they shamelessly copy the Sussex couple is astonishing to me. And it’s so painfully obvious
So many painful run-on sentences.
Reminder, if you use the real name for this debacle you’re giving him SEO clicks. Plus nicknames for EarthSh!t are fun!
The overwhelming amount of environmental damage is caused by industrial waste/pollution/capitalism consumerism. Will he address that or will he keep blaming the masses and turning a blind eye to the rich and powerful because they are his friends/peers?
Everything about this man is fake and unserious.
Maybe that’s why the continent of Africa is front and centre, he’s told them to stop having so many babies and they just won’t listen. If the common folk would just do as we’re told it would all be ok.
Maybe Willnot should speak to the environmental disaster to our oceans by the cruise/tanker industry that uses the cheapest, most polluting oil to power their ships and dumps untold millions of tons of waste into the oceans.
“We must think big and dream bigger.”
That’s so original, Willy. Really powerful stuff.
I think a Handbook for children is a great idea in itself. It’s possible the content is good. Who is the publisher? Surely a publisher would know that the title makes no sense and understands the use of colons. The cover is very busy. Not sure where to look. Why is William’s name randomly on the cover implying he is the author? Sunglasses on the globe is cute at first glance, but in the end it’s facile, and trivializes the climate crisis. That’s the thing, though, isn’t it: you can’t take William seriously. He is so glib and superficial it seems in his understanding of what to do and what needs to happen to solve crises.
That cover is awful. If a student did this they would get a D (out of pity) and a page of notes from this design professor.
He’s so gross. Instead if maturing as he grows older (and seeing the world larger) he becomes more of a douche every day. His jealousy is destroying his life.
He could travel the world over x3, and not learn a thing, as it would 5 stars and someone would arrange all of his outings.
There’s nothing authentic about this man; he’s a spoiled child.