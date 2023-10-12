Princess Kate wore a Zara blazer & more finger bandages for a SportsAid visit

One nice thing I’ll say about the Prince and Princess of Wales is that it actually does feel like they’re doing more events these days. It’s all relative, of course, and their “busy schedule” comes after a two-month summer holiday where they did not work at all. It’s also funny to me that William and Kate basically schedule everything for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays nowadays. It’s not even “we only work during the week, never on weekends.” They need Mondays off, and Fridays too!
So, William and Kate were out again today for an event with SportsAid, one of Kate’s patronages. They visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and they spoke to young athletes about mental health. Their events this week (together and solo) have been part of the theme of “mental health.” You can read more about their activities here.
Kate wore her version of sporty gear – jeans (not jeggings, thank god), a white top and a garish blue blazer from Zara. I think the button count on the blazer is 12? Her shoes are Vejas, one of her favorite brands. Once again, Kate was sporting bandages on her right hand, the same two fingers. Everyone is still going with “Kate has a lingering finger injury from a trampoline accident,” which is the excuse we were given last month. Is it possible that those fingers are still bothering her? Sure. Is it possible that Kate is only taking extra precautions with the bandages when she’s doing sporty events where she uses her hands? Sure. But these reappearing finger bandages are still really concerning. They just keep getting bigger too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre after taking part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingbom
When: 12 Oct 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre after taking part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingdom
When: 12 Oct 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Maybe it’s to get out of doing certain things? Or being asked to participate for any length of time in whatever sport?
‘They’ are getting ready for a 2 week vacation with the kids….again. School is out starting Oct 13 for 2 weeks. Will not see either one of these grifters during this period
these kids spend more time out of school then in school. very odd.
That actually isn’t odd at all, they have the same time off all other British school kids have off.
In my part of Europe, we have six weeks of school holidays in the summer, two in autumn, two after Christmas and another two for Easter/spring.
that’s private education for you; paying for the kids to be at home more than they are at school! we still have one in private rather than state, and the holidays are LONG. Having all of them at private prep when they were younger affected my choice of work for this exact reason – it was pointless paying huge amounts in child care to cover weeks and weeks of school holiday. i opted for a mix of home working on a short seasonal basis during those years.
My understanding is that they have a shorter summer break than we have here in the states, because they have these longer breaks during the school year. my kids got 11 weeks off for the summer, but we have a very short spring break.
@ Sparrow: the holiday system I outlined is actually not private, it’s standard public school.
But it’s been a while since I lived in the UK, so I looked it up just now: a week for spring, two for Easter, one in early summer, five in the middle of summer, one in autumn and two for Christmas. 12 in total. As a European mom: jup, sounds right to me. Kids need to recharge.
American schools traditionally have these long summer breaks so … students can help out on the farm. Not out of any good educational reason. And then after it became only a minority of Americans who were engaged in farming, that’s never been corrected to help parents be ultra-productive at work. (I don’t know how I’d function, TBH, with that British/European school schedule!)
UK private kids get longer holidays than UK state kids. i’ve got kids in both private and state education here in the uk. kate’s kids follow the hol pattern of my privately educated child’s term dates, ditto when all my kids were at private prep. the difference means my state kids now bang on about not having the same hols as their sibling. a lot of private kids are schooled on sat mornngs, meaning truncated terms. we’re in the process of pulling that one out of private because the others are far happier in state, albeit they miss the longer holidays.
Awkward looking as usual. Jeebus GET HELP! Does she even know her own sizes?
Those jeans and that jacket together look horrible on her body shape. Maybe if the jacket were longer? Idk truthfully how you dress her body shape but that outfit isn’t it.
Yes!
She somehow looks like a child in this outfit. Maybe it’s the skrawny legs or the fact that she has such short legs and such a long torso, but it just looks weird and awkward.
Yes! And although Kaiser said “not jeggings thank god” these jeans are practically jeggings anyway. We get it, you have no fat on your legs. Bravo! Lord knows WHERE you find the time stay fit. Now do something about the wayward fat or whatever the hell it is that you’re having injected into your face. It’s not helping.
holy shoulder pads!
This is RepliKHate’s version of Meg’s varsity jacket outfit. And notice that Peggy too has ditched the standard suede shoes that Harry used to wear and has switched to copying every new shoes Harry buys nowadays. These 2 copykarens are freaking joke; 2 bellends that deserve each other.
@Taytanish, I knew something was familiar.
You are 100% correct. This is definitely another failed attempt.
I wonder which Meghan Fashion Blog, she uses?
Also, those bandages are a pitiful cry for attention. Meghan & Harry had a memorable/successful trip. And this is her attempt to refocus attention.
Yep those bandages are bigger and not skin color nor do they bind the two fingers together they are separate bandages. With Can’t you just never know. Maybe this is her new thing bandages for sporting photo ops. Kinda like her buttons some are shiny buttons some big some gold.
Attn medical people- Don’t these types of injuries (trampoline- induced) usually get buddy taped?
If they are separately bandaged, I assume that it is a soft tissue injury. Why doesn’t she always have bandages then?
Also – Why doesn’t she stick with one hairstyle/wig? It is weird that she has bangs one day and then they disappear and reappear at random.
I would ask, but I don’t know her well enough to ask about her finger bandages. LMAO
Her hand actually looks a little swollen in some shots. Of course it could be the bandages causing that if they are too tight.
Or it could be repeatedly being injured in some other ways. We know her husband has a temper.
Gardendryer, since I personally don’t think they’re living together, I doubt he has done anything to her. The fact that the bandages are so much bigger makes me wonder if she’s doing this deliberately, so that people will wonder, or she did injure those fingers, but is not doing what she needs to do to get them healed. I’m thinking that they need to be wrapped all of the time or something along those lines.
I know it’s been said a thousand times, but that hair has GOT TO GO! It doesn’t look healthy, it doesn’t elevate her look, it just looks awful!
It. Isn’t. Her. Hair.
@Nota, she didn’t say it was, lol. She just said it had to go.
i wonder what Wiggington’s real hair looks like.
She purchased it, so it is hers!
I don’t see the difference between skinny jeans and jeggings. But, she looks fine! Except for the bandages. Which makes me wonder if that didn’t have something to do with her cancelling or missing appearances in the past, and now she can’t get out of things so easily.
If I could get away with working T/W/R I would absolutely do it! Wouldn’t you?
notice william’s shoes. he is wearing dress sneakers now like a certain someone. jfc.
also, kate constantly using the same outfit blueprint over and over again (which she copied from meghan of course) is annoying and boring. she drives things into the ground instead of having a new fresh take on it. its just boring.
Yeah and the Vejas were first worn by Meghan as well. Kate used to always wear those Supergas before Meghan came along.
of course. supergas was diana’s favorite sneaker. she wore those awful patent leather lk bennet shoes constantly. as well as the hideous wedges, and then switched to aquazurra and suede shoes inspired by her new idol, meghan. shoes, and fashion styling in general was never kate’s forte. she simply loves to spend other people’s money on clothes and even buys multiples of the same item. she acts like someone who didn’t have a lot of money for clothes growing up, so goes crazy spending and she doesn’t know a good look until she sees it on someone else.
Dude! I know! He debuted this “look”’during his NYC trip and I mentioned it then because I was obsessed with Harry’s and then Meghan’s sneakers.
At least we can see her face today.
Is that a good thing? 🤷♀️
Actually can’t fault them for choosing T/W/Th for workdays. My federal government town has many civil servants being required to choose 3 out of 5 workdays to work in office, the other two from home, and it is abundantly clear that the whole dang civil service has chosen to WFH on M/F, just based on traffic alone. Royals! They’re just like us!!!
So they travelled a whopping 14 miles from home for today’s visit? Isnt anyone else deeply concerned that an almost 42 year old woman has a figure the same size as those young teenagers? She’s starting to look more and more tired and unhealthy in my view. Also Chris Jackson is going overboard on the photoshop. In his pics she looks smoothed out with a sort of pink glow around her. In the pool pics you can quite clearly see the lines and wrinkles, which as a woman in her 40s she will have no matter what skincare or diet regime she follows, and is just natural ageing. In fact Id go so far as to say she looks like she’s sacrificed the face for the a**. Is the ‘you can never be too rich or too thin’ mantra still a thing and if so, how funny that she should follow something that was apparently attributed to Wallis Simpson. The more so since you know they all think Meghan is Wallis mark 2.
The amount of times I’ve heard the face or the ass ….
But like it’s not actually true! It’s only true if you want to be heroin chic in which case your ass has no muscle and looks flat.
But if you have muscle, your ass is perky and your face is happy.
Face or ass is only a thing if you want a hanger thin body with no muscle except for the definition provided by skin stretched over whatever lies beneath it.
Either this is for attention, or she’s seriously not well. And I don’t know which one it is.
Why not both?
At this point I think she realizes there is speculation and is enjoying it in it’s own demented way.
i used to think that about the regular pregnancy rumours, ie she enjoyed the attention.
In general, I love a good jeans and blazer combo but I really don’t like this. I don’t like the color and the proportions seem off. It’s not horrible but it’s not great. It’s fine, whatever. A ponytail would have worked here.
Personally – I have a lot of trouble wearing blue with jeans. The shades end up looking weird.
So for me it’s not blue sneakers and no blue jackets and possibly no blue shirts with jeans.
Cords or pants of any other kind – no issue. I think it’s the dye colors of jeans and their inherent sort of uneven tone. I don’t know. I just don’t like it on me. I’ve seen it look great on tons of people.
You bring up a good point. I randomly love very light wash jeans, the fabric sometimes feels softer. So I’d pair that with a navy blazer. Now if I had that dark denim jean that Kate is wearing, I’d do white or a lighter blue color. If I were going to pair blues. These two blues together don’t mesh well as you correctly pointed out @moxylady. Imo anyways. Maybe others like it?
It’s pretty clear that Kate is doing her own hair and makeup these days. The eyeshadow is not blended and the eyeliner is harsh and uneven. And of course the hair….!!!!
On the other hand she looks relaxed in these photos compared to her other recent appearances.
Tricky to do your make-up nicely if your dominant hand is bandaged. I wonder of she’s developing arthritis in those fingers and protecting them with plasters if participating in events that may jar them?
The wiglets look dry. The outfit is boring and lacking style, just like her. I think they are doing all of these appearances together now because Will isn’t letting her come with him to Singapore. But mainly because Meghan and Harry have been out and about as well.
Why is she wearing a double breasted blazer with jeans & casual shoes. How about a nice jacket of sweater?
I can relate. I’ve worn some variation of black jeans, nice top and a jacket, usually with jodhpur boots or loafers since grad school. My jobs have included both working directly with kids and presenting professionally in meetings— usually on the same day. It’s a traditional office look from the waist up at a conference table or behind a desk — and comfortably utilitarian and washable, except for the jacket, when more flexibility is needed. Lol: Sort of like a mullet- business on the top.
@Blithe – please see this!
Loafers. Who makes the most comfortable loafers that don’t look like they were made for the deeply elderly or by woodland creatures for the twee dressers among us? Like a simple comfortable solid staple loafer that isn’t $$$$$
@MoxyLady007
I have a few different brands that I like, but I’m not sure what’s currently available now — since I’ve picked most of them up at Nordstrom Rack. I have a pair by Donald Pliner that I like so much that I got a second pair. They are incredibly comfortable, and a fashionable step up from “classic”. I have a cute pair by Kate Spade that I often wear when the rest of my outfit seems overly severe. I have an old pair of Venetian loafers that I think is by Coach. Ecco also usually has some nice options.
I’d like to try everlane and Thursday Boot Company (love their boots) — but don’t yet know how comfortable they are.
For the working more – I think they were absolutely told they had to work more (they weren’t working this much pre-summer break), and I think they are gearing up for another few weeks off because of the school schedule, AND just in general their work always picks up this time of year to try to make up for the lack of work the rest of the year.
As for Kate’s look – I don’t like it. I almost do, but something about the cut of the blazer doesn’t work with those jeans (and generally speaking I like those jeans.) I don’t know if its the cut, the color, the buttons, what. But something doesnt work.
And william is totally wearing Harry’s shoes. Have we ever seen him in shoes like that??
I agree that this is just a burst until mid term break. They might have more engagements at the end of the year than 2022, but it won’t be that much more.
Also what we don’t see is that many “meetings” end up in the Court Circular to add to the total count.
Becks
Even though it’s classic William look at the sweater at the end. It’s different
He is trying to up his fashion game but he’ll always like mr burns from the Simpsons.
They’re trying to morph into the Sussex for Charles and the rota. Today they’re wearing Harry’s sneakers and Meghan sneakers.
She’s changed her jeans when she would normally wear jeggings
Williams changing his sweater so it’s coming that both know where the ✨ power is and it’s 🚫 them. Really don’t seem to be the children also so what else is left is to just get 📰 put they’re names along side Meghan and Harry
However the Sussex did one event and it’s still being talked about. The 🧱 have done three possibly four and look 👀 where this event is already at one the daily fail 😂
I’m genuinely curious…how much do other royals in other countries work? Like my impression is it doesn’t fit the bill of a M-F traditional job. In general…my impression is monarchies are outdated and short of doing ceremonial events and ribbon cuttings, royals don’t really work that much? It’s like glorified reason to keep these generational rich ppl “employed”.
as for her bandaged fingers…most likely non-story. finger sprains sometime takes up to 2 months to totally heal completely and she’s likely taking precautions when she has to do more activities.
Looking back, she didn’t have bandages on her fingers earlier in the week…
They aren’t taped together tho. The bandages are pretty sus imo.
but i’m not sure what the story is? why is it suspicious? what are we suspicious for? maybe not everything has to be controversial? kate and will do weird stuff and stuff to be critical all the time, this just doesn’t seem to be one.
I think it’s nice outfit for the occasion and I also like the Disney princess hair. But it would drive me nuts, my hair would be in a bun ten minutes in.
I wonder if she is starting to get arthritis in her fingers?
Her joints do look a bit swollen .in the fingers.
That side view of her face in the first picture is terrible!!! It’s asif the sculpting with threading and botox is falling down. She is looking stick thin and needs an intervention if those finger plasters are anything to go by!
Will someone please snatch that wiglet of her head and give it a saucer of milk, it looks dry as a bone! Those jeans look asif they should be a couple of inches longer and something is just “off” with her whole vibe.
And that’s not the only thing that is, I’ve noticed that when ever it’s just them, caught in a moment when they don’t think anyone else is watching, and before people come forward to greet them, their faces are just “blank”, there is no interaction between them and by the looks of things, no love!
They are also separating themselves as much as possible in their joint engagements. They do group chats separately now instead of sitting next to each other.
@NIC919, your so right. It’s so obvious that when they haven’t got the children there as a buffer between them!!
Part of me thinks it would be hilarious if she got finger tattoos
Ha! One word on each finger: Will sucks. Or: Will pegs.
Ha – clearly I’m in the minority here, but I think this look works quite OK. White-T + jeans + blazer + “dressed-up” sneakers are a safe combo for a look that’s not too formal, but remains “clean.” I’ve said it before, 2 things Kate is terrible at are make-up + accessories, and it shows here. But this is fine overall.
My question is why didn’t they do these multiple engagements when it was Mental Health week in May? Doing these engagements in the two days after October 10 makes no sense to me. I get it, they’re trying to keep the press’ focus on them especially after Harry and Meghan’s recent outings but it just seems desperate to me. Plus, Kate still doesn’t know how to dress for different occasions. She could have worn a sweater or a cardigan instead of a blazer.
He has a “smile” on his face in the main pic but those balled up fists are telling a story.
Maybe the bandages are from her fighting with her stylist about shoulder pads. GIVE UP THE SHOULDER PADS, KITTY.
If she really does have broken or bruised fingers surely she shouldn’t be shaking so many hands? But she is … so that makes me think it may be something else. For me the jeans are just not the right length… not cropped, but not full length … I love the bright colour of her jacket but rarely like double breasted, and as so many others have said the hair has to go. LRB
You know, as much as Kate seems to love 80s nighttime soap fashions, she would realize that a blazer with a pepulm would actually give her a shape! Just nip the waist in!
Those may be jeans but they’re the closest thing to jeggings you can get. She should have chosen a looser, more tailored jean with some cute booties, and the jacket completely overpowers everything. Now as for the bandages, one excuse I read said that because she’s an “avid gardener” she occasionally cuts herself, hence the bandages. I say horsesh*t. I was an avid gardener myself and ALWAYS wore gardening gloves. Another was that she’s a beekeeper and sustained bee stings. Ummm…you’re always totally covered up when you’re working with bee hives. Excuses excuses, there’s something very ominous about this and it ain’t related to gardening or beehives. I wonder if she’s obsessively gnawing at her knuckles?
I thought she probably wore the skinny jeans because Meghan did the school visit in tight black jeans. ITA the blazer overwhelms the entire look, it’s too much, and the shoulder pads are dreadful.
what if the finger bandages are to keep her from doing jazz hands? Maybe someone at the palace realized it was getting to be too much
My dog lunged at a coyote (I live in Pasadena near LA, we have many coyotes in our neighborhoods) when the dog’s leash was wrapped around the middle finger of my dominant hand.
It’s been 10 weeks and the injury is STILL not completely healed! It’s my first serious finger injury and I had no idea it would take so long. It’s my dominant hand, so that has probably contributed to the slower healing. FWIW, the finger was never x-rayed, but the doctor believes it is a bad sprain, not a break. She says bad sprains take longer to heal than broken bones.
Wow. Ouch. That sounds really painful. i fell onto my hand and it was agony. nothing broken, just swelling. it still clicks in the wrist and fingers nearly two years later. i couldn’t not use it, so i’m left thinking it’ll never be the same again. it’s hard to rest a hand and let it recover properly.
Well, at least there is a coherent theme to their week instead of their usual scatter-shot approach. William seems to have upped his sneaker game. So now you have BOTH of them copying! I think William looks decent here. The closed hands and fingers makes me think of them as two solitudes. (Trying my hand at being a body language expert)
Not surprised Kate opted for this interesting casual look less than 48 hours of HMs events in NYC. Who is she kidding 🙄. People aren’t stupid.
I swear she should just never wear pants for any royal engagements because somehow she never looks good in pants. I don’t know if it is her body type that makes it look bad and she just hasn’t figured out how to choose clothes that flatter her figure, but it never looks right. The concept is okay but the final result is always funky looking, and not in a good way.
If ever there was an occasion for a ponytail, this was it. She just has no clue as to how to style herself.
For event planning and comms purposes, you always aim to do public appearances on Tues/Wed/Thurs only. Mondays can have major or breaking news spilling over from the weekend and Fridays are when the weekday reporters go home at noon and weekend reporters come in (this means your fluffy appearance news will get lost in the shuffle). Best to plan for mid week if at all possible, so you have control of timing, press cameras, etc. I’ll give them a pass since they’re doing “more” recently, but yeah, they’ll be in the wind for the next couple of weeks for the school holiday.
And honestly, its not a bad schedule if you can swing it. They could work T-W-Th 30 weeks out of the year with 2 engagements a day and that puts them at 180, then factor in their “meetings” and evening events and they would both get over 200 easily if they kept that horrible pace of working 3 days a week, 30 weeks out of the year. That still gives them 22 weeks of vacation a year, i’d take it lol.
There was a poster on here the other day who knew about injures etc and commented really well re Kate’s bandages. Hoping that poster’s on this thread, or someone else with expert knowledge on these things: wouldn’t doing all this sporty stuff mean her finger/s can’t heal properly?