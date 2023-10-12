Princess Kate wore a Zara blazer & more finger bandages for a SportsAid visit

One nice thing I’ll say about the Prince and Princess of Wales is that it actually does feel like they’re doing more events these days. It’s all relative, of course, and their “busy schedule” comes after a two-month summer holiday where they did not work at all. It’s also funny to me that William and Kate basically schedule everything for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays nowadays. It’s not even “we only work during the week, never on weekends.” They need Mondays off, and Fridays too!

So, William and Kate were out again today for an event with SportsAid, one of Kate’s patronages. They visited Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and they spoke to young athletes about mental health. Their events this week (together and solo) have been part of the theme of “mental health.” You can read more about their activities here.

Kate wore her version of sporty gear – jeans (not jeggings, thank god), a white top and a garish blue blazer from Zara. I think the button count on the blazer is 12? Her shoes are Vejas, one of her favorite brands. Once again, Kate was sporting bandages on her right hand, the same two fingers. Everyone is still going with “Kate has a lingering finger injury from a trampoline accident,” which is the excuse we were given last month. Is it possible that those fingers are still bothering her? Sure. Is it possible that Kate is only taking extra precautions with the bandages when she’s doing sporty events where she uses her hands? Sure. But these reappearing finger bandages are still really concerning. They just keep getting bigger too.