Moonlighting creator says he’s ‘tried very hard’ to stay in Bruce Willis’ life

Bruce Willis’ career really took off when he was cast as the lead in the series Moonlighting in 1985. The show ran for five seasons, and Bruce won an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role as David Addison. After a long campaign by series creator Glenn Gordon Caron to make the show available on streaming (apparently the delay was due to securing a massive amount of music rights), Moonlighting finally debuted last week on Hulu. Caron has taken the lead on promo for the release, and in his interviews he’s commented on his friendship with Bruce, and how Bruce is doing with the progression of his dementia:
[Glenn Gordon] Caron revealed to The Post Tuesday that he has tried to visit the “Die Hard” actor, 68, almost every month since he was first diagnosed with aphasia — and later dementia — in March 2022.
“I’m not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children,” Caron said. “I have tried very hard to stay in his life.”
“The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he,” the director continued. “He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest.”
While Caron knows deep down that Willis is still the same person, he says it’s as if the actor is “seeing life through a screen door.”
“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” he said of his visits with Willis. “He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”
“When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there,” he noted, “but the joie de vivre is gone.”
However, before Willis’ condition worsened, Caron was able to tell him that their hit ABC series “Moonlighting” was going to be streamed on Hulu.
“I know that he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that,” Caron, 69, told The Post. “When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he’s excited.”
Willis got his big break on the Caron-created series in 1985 when he was cast as detective David Addison.
“The process [to get ‘Moonlighting’ onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people,” he continued. “I know it means a lot to him.”
Over the past couple years Bruce’s family has taken great care with how they share updates on his condition. They’ve been consistently thoughtful in protecting his dignity and preserving for the fans the image Bruce built up in his body of work. So I have to say, my gut reaction to Caron’s detailed descriptions of how Bruce is doing now — and they are in multiple interviews he’s given recently — seem a tad invasive. I can believe that Caron has stayed friends with Bruce, and loves him and wants the best for him, but it also feels a little like he’s using Bruce to plug the show. I truly hope he checked in with Bruce’s wife Emma ahead of time, because otherwise Caron has really violated a boundary. (I’m not all that encouraged, though, since the last time we namechecked Caron was when Eliza Dushku wrote an op-ed about the harassment she experienced on the set of Bull from star Michael Weatherly and Caron, who was showrunner.) Am I being too sensitive, or did you all get a similar vibe here? Aside from that, this is what really leapt out at me from the article: “He used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that…” Say what now? Voracious readers of the world, be proud!!
Yup, it really feels like he’s using Willis to plug his old show…
But won’t BW get a cut of the proceeds? Isn’t he in tough financial straits, with such a young family and no ability to create new revenue streams?
Yes, GGC likely has a big financial stake (I think) in getting Moonlighting back on air, but BW should benefit as well…
Yeah, it’s invasive and exploitative. Where is Cybill Sheperd? Can’t she help promote it? They could do interviews with her and this Caron guy together and they’d share some fun vintage stories and gossip about making the show with Bruce back then. I would have loved to read that, and not his disgusting exploitation.
There was a lot that went down on the Moonlighting set. From what I remember there was no love lost between Caron and Shepherd, so not likely she’ll show up with him for promotion.
@north, I believe she got Caron fired from his own show after the first two seasons.
I was so excited to see moonlighting on Hulu, it was my favorite show when I was young. If you want Hollywood drama, read up on the behind the scenes antics. It sounds like a nightmare. No one comes off well. But I still love the show; David and Maddie were the original will they won’t they couple.
The actors are still on strike, so Cybill couldn’t promote even if she wanted to. Even work that was done decades ago.
To be fair his friendship and knowledge of Bruce predates them all, including Demi. So I did not find it intrusive
But I’m an OG Moonlighter – have them all on VHS and know immediately what music didn’t make it 😂
That said, even with all my adolescent love for Bruce (including posters etc) I had no idea he was a reader. It explains the shared love of language with Caron (who by the way shares his name with Rumer)
Now ask me what I ate for lunch yesterday cause hell if I know but I know all this rando crap
Also he does audio commentary on the DVDs with both Bruce and Cybill.
But back in the day Cybill and he had some bad blood as she had him fired – that’s why the show tanked btw. Loss of the creator killed it. Not “the curse”
I remember watching re-runs of moonlighting in the 90s in Asia. If Eliza Dushku wrote about Carons bullying then it tracks that he was probably fostering the same atmosphere earlier. I’m glad Cybill got him fired. It sucks that the show tanked after he was made to leave but hey anytime a member of a marginalized group complains they suffer harsher consequences than the abuser in the long run whether financial, social, mental or physical health wise. That’s just how our moral outlook is glorified and codefied into our society and legal system.
Also super gross how he’s speaking for Bruce while not being a family member or official spokesperson.
What music do you think didn’t make it? I’m curious!
I found it refreshing to hear someone talk about the realities of the diagnosis. I did not find his description sensational at all. I assume he’s being quite gentle actually. As someone who takes care of someone with Parkinson’s and some related dementia, I thought his description was very measured. If the family lets him visit and spend time with Bruce and they did not require an NDA, I’m hoping that they were not offended by his take.
Maybe there’s a good reason Cybill doesn’t want to promote this.
If it’s streaming only then she makes zero dollars in residuals.
The optimist in me really hopes he had permission to talk about Bruce. But if not, he’s gross.
God, I loved Moonlighting. No idea if it’s held up — but I will happily watch it again and see!
Given how private the family has been, I highly doubt he’s had permission.
He admits he only has a casual relationship with Bruce’s daughters! No one would give permission for such intimate details to be shared based on a casual relationship.
He’s taking advantage of Bruce, his family, & the seriousness of dementia.
It’s disgusting.
ETA: I wish I didn’t read this article, I feel sad about knowing these things about Bruce now
It’s invasive, why would Bruce’s family guard his privacy all these year and a friend??? who is pushing a show, all of a sudden, reveal personal details, and he visits once a month, big deal.
I don’t know. It does seem a little off putting to receive this much previously unknown info from a non family member. I’ll give him benefit of doubt until hearing otherwise, they’ve been friends for a long time, he might have checked with Emma first. Maybe Emma thought this would be a less painful way to get Bruce’s new reality to his public ? Everything he says is loving, yet regretful.. all the losses yet he still sees “Bruce”
Regarding the book reading , maybe Bruce thought it would affect the publics perception of him as an action hero/ tough guy.
And emphasizing how hard HE’s been trying to stay in his life. I also highly doubt he’s had any permission.
Oh, this guy. I’m still kind of mad that as the producer of the show Medium (one of my favorites), he inflicted his girlfriend/wife’s flat acting on us viewers by having her play a recurring side character throughout the entire series. She was never truly convincing to me, unlike the other actors on the show. So if he’s boundary stomping here, I am not quite surprised. That kind of behavior tends to be habitual.
imo, the money from syndicating this will help Willis greatly, especially now.
You are correct, it is invasive, but it takes money to provide him with appropriate care and to keep his loved ones in a standard of living they are accustomed to, which I think is what he’d want.
His care likely costs a fortune plus they may be looking at decades of it.
On a separate note, am so happy they managed to include the music.
Will be very fun to rewatch Moonlighting.
Like Hart to Hart, great music and pop-cultural references to the golden age of Hollywood (the 30s and 40s).
Unfortunately, that is not how it works. Actors get pennies. Hence the strike. Would be wonderful though!
My mother had Parkinson’s, which includes dementia. Everything he described was symptoms and progression of the disease I already knew. However, if the family is not giving regular updates about Bruce’s health, the friend definitely said way too much. It was really important to us, especially as my mother became unable to communicate her wishes, that we respected her privacy and only updated immediate family and her close friends. If someone visited her and then got up in church and gave a detailed speech about their visit, wow, I would have been really upset.
I’m in the same spot and totally understand and respect your wish for privacy. We went the opposite direction and just a gentle fyi that we found it very helpful to be quite open about symptoms and limitations as a way to normalize aging and dementia symptoms. We found that most people could relate on some level and had experiences that were similar in their families. And I found it useful to hear suggestions and knowledge from others and to share in turn. We got to a point that we could no longer be driven by my mom’s desire to hide and needed a broader net of support that was not possible if we kept all care and info within our immediate family.
My father has Parkinson’s and dementia and it’s alarming how quickly it’s progressed in the past year. I wouldn’t want his exact condition broadcast-I feel for all families who have to go through this. I’m a little isolated because I live far away so I don’t have to deal with the day to day things with his diagnosis, but I’ve been mentally preparing myself for the day that he passes because I don’t think it will be long now.
Moonlighting made Bruce Willis famous. and when i watched it- i LOVED it. I do wonder if it has held up as a show. And Holy crap- there was SO MUCH MUSIC in that show.
But it was never portrayed as a happy set. Its been decades but not sure the 2 leads got on well.
As for dementia- my mom had it- it only moves in one direction. There is never any better news. My heart goes out to anyone, as a family member, who has to watch the progression.
Though even as it progresses, when you get to see glimpses of who they were, or even small things, like after my mom stopped speaking, she always still knew who i was, and i’d lay down with her and she’d tickle my arm- like she did when i was a child. It gave me great comfort, she always new that i was her baby.
I’m glad the Willis family has great financial resources, and i’m glad his younger daughters have their half-sisters to fill in some blanks- if they have questions later.
My Grandmother (and my Gossip Fairy Godmother) used to read the National Enquirer like it was her bible. She would save them for me when we visited. I used to love reading about all the backstage drama on the Moonlighting set. Super excited to watch it again on Hulu. Brings back great memories.
I wasn’t sure if he was going to give details, feels quite invasive, but im sure he got the ok of his wife… I hope so. Too personal to me. Makes me realize the gravity of his dementia at this point and how difficult it must be for his family.