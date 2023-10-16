Is the failure of an Australian referendum vote good news for King Charles?

So much of modern politics is not a battle between two extremes of the political spectrum, but a battle between those who live and breathe politics and the vast majority of people who are largely apathetic. I bring this up because something happened in Australia and at least one royal reporter thinks it’s a good sign for Australia’s monarchy. Meaning, King Charles and his merry band of colonialists. This was Richard Palmer’s tweet:
No doubt there will be conflicting views but, watching from afar, it does look as if Australians struggle to agree on the best way to achieve constitutional change.
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 14, 2023
So what is this all about? Australia had a referendum vote on recognizing and enshrining Aboriginal people and their rights in the Australian constitution. The referendum failed – apparently, Australians overwhelmingly dislike change. Or at least that kind of constitutional change, and perhaps the kind of constitutional change it would take to toss out the Windsors.
Australians have resoundingly rejected a proposal to recognise Aboriginal people in the country’s constitution and establish a body to advise parliament on Indigenous issues. Saturday’s voice to parliament referendum failed, with the defeat clear shortly after polls closed.
To succeed, the yes campaign – advocating for the voice – needed to secure a double majority, meaning it needed both a majority of the national vote, as well as majorities in four of Australia’s six states. The defeat will be seen by Indigenous advocates as a blow to what has been a hard fought struggle to progress reconciliation and recognition in modern Australia, with First Nations people continuing to suffer discrimination, poorer health and economic outcomes.
More than 17 million Australians were enrolled for the compulsory vote, with many expats visiting embassies around the world in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s poll.
The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, called for Australians to show “kindness” to each other after the referendum.
“This moment of disagreement does not define us. And it will not divide us,” he said. “We are not yes voters or no voters. We are all Australians. And it is as Australians together, that we must take our country beyond this debate without forgetting why we had it in the first place.”
The vote occurred 235 years on from British settlement, 61 years after Aboriginal Australians were granted the right to vote, and 15 years since a landmark prime ministerial apology for harm caused by decades of government policies including the forced removal of children from Indigenous families.
The referendum had been a key promise that Labor party took to the federal election in 2022, when it returned to power after years of conservative rule. Support for the voice to parliament had been strong in the early months of 2023, polling showed, but subsequently began a slow and steady decline. All major polls had foreshadowed that the no campaign would succeed and the voice would be rejected. Nationwide support for the voice was hovering at about 40% in the week before the vote, with coverage of the campaign being overshadowed by the outbreak of war in the Middle East in the crucial final days.
This sounds like the kind of thing which should have already happened long ago and it’s heartbreaking that the referendum failed. I have to admit though, Palmer might have a point? If Aussies are overwhelmingly apathetic about Aboriginal people’s rights and reluctant to change their constitution, that probably IS good news for the Windsors. It means Australians will by and large say “you know what, we don’t like the monarchy but it’s not like we care enough to actually remove them from the constitution.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
There isn’t strong support to remove the monarchy anyway. There’s rumblings but nothing for immediate removal. Probably when George or his child is reign.Besides it’s more notable the don’t recognize Aboriginal people.
Don’t care about Charles and the rancid monarchy, but this vote has broken my heart. I am ashamed and disgusted by my country.
Yes, Australians dislike change. But half the country – like the US (Trump), like the UK (Brexit) – is comprised of gullible, easily-led, bigoted fools.
65,000 years of history and 235 years of mistreatment and this is the result? I’m absolutely disgusted to be Australian today.
It was tough seeing the outcome. But it was decisive and it will affect the next referendum. I predict the monarchy will be gone within 20 years. I had hopes it would be less than 10.
I live in the only state or territory that voted yes, so at least I don’t have to give my neighbours the stink eye.
Even “progressive” Victoria fell for the Murdoch/big business/LNP lies – just the mining tax and every other sensible proposal for the last 30 years. We are a nation of easily-led idiots.
Me too Kath. I cried at home alone on Saturday night and felt like I couldn’t look anyone in the eye when I was out on Sunday. A vote to progress racial equality being a minority opinion in this country is shameful. This is our Trump/Brexit moment.
And it’s definitely correct that this is a blow to the republican movement. A yes for a republic will surely be tied to this Yes campaign by the LNP. Truth telling about the devastating impact of colonialism is sorely needed in this country. How do we repair this harm?
To me it’s worse than Trump & Brexit. This was the culmination of 40 years of work.
I grew up in Alice Springs with Indigenous teachers, neighbours and schoolmates. I can’t even imagine the levels of despair felt by every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander over the last 48 hours – especially after the truly rancid racism the referendum has dredged up in recent months.
Eff this country.
+1.
Also the disgusting lies by the No campaign which the Murdoch and Stokes press played over and over with no challenge.
Disgusted to be an Australian today and my heart goes out to our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
So are these “gullible, easily-led, bigoted fools” the older portion of the population? Please say yes.
As an Aussie, I can confidently state that the Australian people and the British royal family have racism in common. Another referendum doesn’t seem likely any time soon, but it would be foolish to say that just because we voted to deny indigenous people a voice, doesn’t mean we aren’t comfortable telling the Brits to shove off.
The referendum had the murky touch of Murdoch misinformation.
Most Australians would like to see a Treaty with our indigenous population, but the No Campaign sufficiently manipulated what the Voice to Parliament actually represented, and instead of doing their own research I believe a lot of people allowed themselves to be swayed.
I live in Canberra, the ACT (ie the capital) where we voted a resounding Yes.
I think Richard Palmer is waaaaaay off, making a connection. I think we’ll see a change sooner rather than later re: head of state.
Hive five! Canberran here too. We did the decent thing, at least. The Murdoch press and LNP will hate us even more now, LOL.
I’ve never been happier to live in the “Canberra bubble” if it means not being surrounded by morons.
I hear you!
I’m very sorry about the result, but as an American, this was not on my radar until last week. Just curious, what kind of propaganda was the Murdoch media spreading which apparently caused such a turnaround in public opinion?
Hi @Brassy Rebel,
They continued to vomit the line, “It will create division” and had the slogan, “If you don’t know, vote NO.” That slogan won it for them. The majority of Australians weren’t interested in, you know, LEARNING or READING or UNDERSTANDING what it truly meant to vote yes. My heart broke that night. I was disgusted with my country, much like the Aussie readers above.
Disgusting. Both the media and the people who swallowed shallow talking points. But thanks for the response. Much appreciated. 👍
Proud Yes vote here, too, horrified at result though. I don’t think this helps the royal family much though, any republic referendum would have been a while away anyway. There’s no huge support for the monarchy in Australia, just fear of tinkering with the constitution and with our system of government.
All that grief for something which didn’t need a constitutional change anyway. They could have just legislated the Voice, and even if it wouldn’t have been constitutionally protected, they would still have had it. Now it’s ruled out completely.
Maybe Palmer’s point is that there is still a colonialist attitude in Australia, so the monarchy should be right up their alley?
The utter sadness and despair. I have seen grandchildren tweet photos of their grandparents with the accompanying message that they (grandparents), would not live to see a successful referendum in their lifetime. That really hit hard. Fk bigots. Sad to be Australian at this time.
No Australians do not like change and racism is alive and well here .
In reality it was a massive waste of money for something that was never going to win .
Sometimes you just want to say to people , how would you like to walk in their shoes ?
But you can never talk to a racist about racism sadly . They are never going to change .
Being racist shouldn’t be touted as a win for the monarchy under any circumstances. We have to remember that this comment is coming from a royal reporter who saw nothing wrong with William saying that people are more accustomed to seeing wars in Asia and Africa than in Europe.
Ha! That’s true, inadvertently telling on themselves here.
It’s like that meme of the guy with the butterfly: is this… (racism)… support for the Royal Family??
All royal reporters are steeped in racism and colonialist thinking. It just goes with an intense devotion to monarchy at this point. Palmer just said the quiet part out loud.
I voted yes, but the whole thing was not explained well. I’m hoping that’s why the no vote was so decisive. 80% of first nations Australians supported the vote, so listening to the people this actually affected should be the goal. but ,hey we stole their country once before so what do we care what they want. Peter Dutton, who wanted a no vote and is the actual physical representation form of voldemort, and head of the liberal (conservative/tory or Trump party for non aussies) promised another one if he got elected leader and has already walked that back. I want to believe my country is not racist and yet all evidence says otherwise. Sad sad day. But honestly, now that Charles is king, I honestly think we have more of a chance of becoming a Republic than recognising first nation peoples. Noone in Australia gives a shit about Charles.
I’m not Australian by any stretch but one thing I have learnt about these racist people? They will lie to you and make you comfortable and believe you are safe, until you aren’t. This referendum is just like the Brexit, the Trump campaign and all others similar. A lot of sensible people refused to go to vote even when people kept telling them that their vote was the most important vote at that time. They kept saying how people would never vote to leave Europe, and/or how Trump would never be voted to become POTUS. I remember president BO rallying and telling people to go vote, but people actually saying how they didn’t owe the Democrats their vote etc. I remember in the UK how people were on TV shows saying how no Brexiter would ever go vote for any of that, and that the “Stays” already had the win in the bag. And then Brexit won and people were stunned. And then Trump won the presidency and people were in such disbelief etc. You never know these things until a referendum is held and then people resoundingly vote to keep the monarchy. Then you’ll know that actually a lot of people kept lying that they wanted a republic but actually voted to keep the status quo.
My advice? When that referendum comes, get out en masse and campaign, knock door to door, bus people out to go vote the Windsors out. Thats the only way you’ll be sure they get kicked out. If you sit in your house and think “no one in Australia gives a shit about Charles” you’ll be very surprised.
I too live in a place where most people don’t vote – but racists do! Louisiana, We just elected a real horror show governor- he got so many votes there won’t even be a run off.
It is a nightmare.
We need some georgia magic here.
And they need it in Australia too.
Also – for rupert murdoch to drop dead and have his empire destroyed and redistribute all of his wealth to people who’s lives he has made worse.
All the dodgy Brexit and Trumpian tactics were used by the No campaign. Incite fear ‘they’ll take your land’, a mantra ‘If you don’t know vote no (an excuse to not even bother googling the basics) and used DARVO ‘you’re racist if you vote yes’. The MSM repeated outright lies without questioning them under the guise of balanced coverage. I couldn’t give a toss about the royal family but my heart breaks for Indigenous Australians who were asking for the bare minimum and Australia failed them. Used as political footballs by the opposition conservative government who when in power supported the aims. Then reneged that support to strike a blow at the government. It sucks.