Lauren Miller had a brain aneurysm removed after it was found by a full body MRI

In 2012 Lauren Miller and her husband Seth Rogen started a foundation brilliantly named Hilarity for Charity that advocates for brain health and research, particularly as it relates to Alzheimer’s and dementia. The impetus came from the diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s that Lauren’s mother Adele received at 55, as well as other close family members who have suffered from the two diseases. In light of her family history, Lauren has been proactive about screening for potential issues, which led to the discovery of an aneurysm in her brain in 2018. While speaking at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball, Lauren revealed that she had the aneurysm removed in a procedure last year, after MRI images showed it was starting to grow:
She elected to have a full body MRI because of family history: Lauren, who was inspired to form the nonprofit Hilarity for Charity to raise money for dementia care, research, and education due to her family history, said she decided to get a full body MRI five years ago. She noted that she made the decision “to take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity,” and the doctors were able to flag down a potential problem.
The MRI revealed a small aneurysm: “They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head,” Lauren shared. “So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn’t want to mimic. Fortunately, it was relatively small, and I did what the doctors recommended that I do, which is have annual MRIs [to] track the size,” she continued. “It remained small, until it didn’t.”
Four years later the aneurysm grew: She said that doctors noticed the aneurysm started growing in her brain in the spring of 2022 — four years after they found it. Lauren revealed she immediately connected with UCLA neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby, who had “Answered every single question” that she had, and made her feel “comfortable” about the procedure ahead to remove the aneurysm. She eventually underwent the procedure, and she’s had several follow-up appointments since then to make sure her brain remains healthy.
Coping with humor: In February, Lauren and Seth told PEOPLE that humor is “absolutely part of how we cope with things” after caring for Lauren’s mother Adele, who was diagnosed with genetic early-onset Alzheimer’s disease at age 55. “I’m lucky I live with a very funny person,” Lauren continued. “And as mom said back then, I’m funny sometimes too. For us, comedy is just sort of around and is absolutely part of how we cope with things naturally, whether we’re aware of it or not.”
Know your genetic risk factors: “Don’t be afraid to deep dive into that,” she said. “Because there are things that you can do to modify your genetics and to make lifestyle changes and live a brain-healthy life and potentially either delay or even maybe even prevent dementia or Alzheimer’s. The one thing that I urge people is to talk to their doctors about their genetics and understand what it is that is inside of them that is going to affect their brains as they age, and not be afraid of that information …” Lauren added. “We should be talking about caring for our brains, and it shouldn’t be scary.”
But Lauren, it is scary and I am afraid of that information! I’ve had headaches my whole life (I don’t think they’re the same as the ones the Mayo Clinic describes on their brain aneurysm page, but last I checked I’m not a doctor). My parents had me checked out as a kid and nothing ever showed up on the tests and screenings. As an adult who still gets the headaches, my parents beg me all the time to have my head looked at again, but honestly I feel like whenever I bring it up to a doctor they say “take Advil” or if I say I do take Advil they say “switch to Aleve” or, the perennial favorite, “do you have your period?” Then I’ve spent $30-$80 to continue taking Advil like I was doing on my own, and how much more money would it cost to push for an MRI that my insurance will probably deem unnecessary, and have I mentioned how much I hate the healthcare system in this country, and I have ANOTHER HEADACHE NOW.
In the spirit of Lauren’s enthusiasm for coping with comedy, here’s a story about the type of dementia my grandmother had. When my grandfather, her husband of 63 years passed away, the dementia conveniently took all her pain away. The death just did not register at all. I remember sitting shiva after the funeral, and all our family and friends were going up to her to give condolences and say how sorry they were for her loss. She smiled and thanked them, but then she turned to me, positively giddy, and said “I haven’t been this popular since I was sweet sixteen!” Bless. And later if we ever tried to bring up directly that my grandfather had died, she’d immediately refute it. “Nonsense, would I be eating ice cream if he were dead?!” I’ll have a scoop of what she’s having, please.
Kismet, Bless your grandma. What a sweet and funny story. I am sorry about your headaches, and I completely understand the feeling of not wanting to know.
You can ask your PCP for a referral to a Neurologist who specializes in headache. Chronic headache is quite complicated and very debilitating, but there are so many options for prevention and treatment, and a specialist should be able to give you a stepwise plan (ie. Plan A, Plan B if A is ineffective, Plan C if A & B are both ineffective) so you know where you are and where you’re going. A PCP might start with relatively cheap/safe options (like water, sleep, Tylenol or Motrin) and then escalate to a specialist from there. University hospital systems are typically pretty reliable. Good luck!
💯 agree. Research a headache specialist in neurology. Headaches are complicated, but in the last few years the treatments have come a long way. My life has changed so much with these new drugs.
A friend of mine has had success too, she was dealing with chronic, debilitating migraines, and has found relief through medication.
Aneurysms aren’t removed. They artery is clipped, coiled or stented to bypass blood flow through the affected part of the artery. I hope the doctors clarified this for her.
May your grandmother’s memory be a blessing
It’s kind of crazy how I’ve been going to dr.s for years but figuring out alot on my own. Stomach issues for 30 years? Gluten intolerance. Rash on and off for 15 years? Soy allergy. Chronic headaches, neck, and shoulder pain? Teeth grinding and jaw clenching. Botox helps SO much
I had tension headaches and migraines starting in my late twenties and becoming frequent in my thirties. I was out of commission for 4 to 10 days a month. Add that to my period and I was basically not fully functional for half or more of a month. The short of it is yes health care in the US is terrible. My doctor didn’t believe me, changed doctors etc Finally got a referral from an Indian lady doctor (she insisted I call her that!) for botox. Haven’t had a tension head ache or migraine since then. Also went in on my own dime for allergy testing after being told I’m imagining/hamming it up for attention by my regular doctor- turns out I’m severely allergic to gluten, soy, sesame seed oil and shrimp. Out of pocket expenses for scientifically proving allergies $650. Firing my regular doctor for being a gaslighting dbag just priceless.
Healthcare is terrible in the UK too, even though it’s taxpayer-funded. However, British governments in the last 15 years have starved the service of funds to the point that we cannot see a GP Dr anymore.
I’ve an allergy that has reduced my whole body’s skin to a battleground and I haven’t been able to see a Dr in 4 months. I had to sneak in my mum’s appointment (in Italy!) to speak to one. Absolutely unacceptable….
Don’t even get me started on menopause as I haven’t been able to see a Dr who would put me on HRT… in 2 years!!
I’m a chronic migraine sufferer and I never had any treatment in the UK, let alone genetic profiling.
Perhaps best not to refer to “Indian lady doctors” as such anywhere other than with her, though. I don’t know why she insists on it, but as someone with tons of Indian doctors in the family, including my sister, most of them would find being referred to in that way distasteful/annoying, even reading it in this context.
Kismet I felt that entire paragraph about how frustrating seeing the doctor and dealing with health insurance. I’m currently here while working up the courage to call my doctor’s office to dispute a bill.
Anyway, fwiw when I lived in nyc I saw the most compassionate migraine doctor, a neurologist, named Risa Ravitz who was the first Dr who ever actually listened and understood headaches (she suffers from them herself). To the point where she would see through the way I would downplay how bad it was (because that’s what we do when we live with chronic headaches “eh I just take Advil like every other day and work through it”) and would point out how hard that actually is. She wasn’t pushy about any particular remedy and was knowledgeable about insurance hurdles. During the pandemic I saw she became certified to practice telemedicine in different states so I would definitely recommend checking her out. The practice is called modern migraine md. I actually need to go back to her and see if there are any new migraine medicines better than what I was prescribed 5 years ago.
Man, the healthcare industry in this country is such a fking mess. If only we all had access to elective MRIs as preventative care 😩
I am happy that Lauren was able to get surgery. How scary! I would be a mess knowing I had an aneurysm in my brain and just had to wait to see if it got worse.
Thanks for sharing the grandma story!
My ex boyfriend recently flew to the states and got the full body MRI done. His older sister was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that had spread in the Spring of this year and she was gone withing 3 months. This scared him into paying for the full MRI out of pocket. It confirmed some areas of concern (disc bulge) and no major issues were detected, so there is some peace of mind there. It’s definitely scary!
My mother was diagnosed with early on-set dementia in 2018. Humor is the only thing that got us – and continues to get us through it.
There are not a lot of resource sand help once someone is diagnosed with dementia. Even getting a definitive diagnosis can be hard.