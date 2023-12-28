Princess Beatrice has been working with a celebrity stylist since she turned 30

Princess Beatrice was never a “fashion disaster,” in my opinion. In her 20s, she mostly struggled to figure out how she “should” dress as a princess when attending family events, and she often went too-offbeat or too dowdy, like she could never find a middle ground. But for years now, her style has been improving steadily. A lot of people gave credit to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, I guess because Edo seems to be a sharp dresser. But the Mail says that around her 30th birthday, Beatrice started working with a celebrity stylist.
Since turning 30 five years ago, Princess Beatrice has gradually found a fashion formula of her own and is now widely praised for her elegant yet flattering outfits. She is thought to be one of the very best-dressed royal women, in fact, and much credit is due to her stylist, Olivia Buckingham, who also advises Poppy Delevingne and Nicky Hilton.
Dubbed society’s secret weapon, Olivia has introduced Beatrice to a series of go-to designers including The Vampire’s Wife, Self Portrait, Monique Lhuillier and Emilia Wickstead, plus Manolo Blahnik and Chopard for accessories.
‘I like to push my clients’ boundaries but also stick to their authentic codes,’ she says.
‘I don’t want it to be one-sided, what I enjoy is giving them creative freedom, then we meet in the middle and come up with a magical look.’
Buckingham explains that she and Beatrice formed a styling relationship out of friendship.
‘The whole process is collaborative when it comes down to choosing the final look,’ she says. ‘We discuss the event and what type of style would work even down to the finer details like jewellery and shoes. I know that we both believe that if a woman can feel empowered and confident by clothes then that’s what they should be used for.’
Yeah, I think Bea’s style can sometimes verge on too dowdy and conservative, but it’s never fully catastrophic. Like, a bad dress with a bad hat and bad jewelry, all competing with each other for the most fug element. Bea will wear something slightly fussy, and then she saves the look with the right jewelry and a good purse. I also think that Buckingham is definitely encouraging Beatrice to adopt some “Princess Kate” type looks, especially with the headbands, lace and ruffles. Something which always sticks in my mind is that Beatrice and Eugenie were really hurt when their style was criticized in their 20s, because they are both really into fashion and they have better fashion connections than Kate.
She needs a new stylist. This one doesn’t like her lol.
She needs to ask for a refund!
@susanCollins, your spot on there Susan. She either hates her or is working with keen 😉. Every woman, commoner or Royal finds there own way, and should be allowed to do so. Who suggested the advisor?? Or what ever you want to call her, because she should be shown the door.
I agree the stylist hates her. Looks like she is wearing her grannies curtains.
She looks terrible most of the time. The worst of course was the wedding of k and w. Moderately better now. He always look Good.
She wasn’t 30 when w and k got married. She was in her early 20s.
That said her coatdress was fine and the fascinator was likely intentional. Let’s not forget that Kate was a mean girl to beatrice and Eugenie during the dating years, despite being six years older than Beatrice. The wacky fascinator was most likely payback. Of course the British media protected Kate and attacked Beatrice and Eugenie, but from what we have learned since, the real Disney villain has always been Kate.
They need to stop lining her eyes all the way around
I wonder if they are trying to make her eyes look smaller, since she has very large, bug-like eyes. It doesn’t really work though.
Yeah, she could use a makeup artist more often for the big carpet events. It really makes a difference when she uses a good one.
no…i’ve never thought either sisters were fashion girls. neither knew how to dress for their body and wore the ugliest prints. surprised even with a stylist she looks like this…something is always incomplete with Bea. If her outfit looks great, her makeup and hair are off. if her accessories are on point, her dress is off. if her makeup and hair are stunning, her clothes are frumpy. in the RF, i would say they don’t stack up to Kate, who also has her fair amt of fashion misses.
Exactly. Liking fashion doesn’t make you fashionable.
None of her looks work for her. Something is always off. Take the first dress, which is nice but needed to be hemmed — it is actually stressful because it looks like a tripping hazard. And taken as a whole, there is no discernible style to her looks: they are rather a mish-mash. Contrast that with the Duchess of Sussex, who does have a clear sense of style, what works for her, and how to marry all the elements — clothes, shoes, accessories, makeup, and hairstyle — together in a way that feels effortless and natural. Beatrice needs a better stylist and much more help. She needs to more clearly define her own style, which can be a challenge. But gosh, her grandmother had her own style and carried it off brilliantly.
Ummm? She’s definitely dressing better but still more misses than hits imo.
I rarely like Bea’s style but that’s because, for years now, she’s been copying Kate (or her stylist has). Out of those pics the navy, is it? Can’t see on phone in middle of night but with the flowers is gorgeous.
I’m not a fan of vampires wife lolly wrapper dresses. Nor wikstead. They are pretty upper class choices, but is she deliberately copying keen for brownie points? But I wish someone would save her from her makeup. She copies her mother in that travesty.
I agree on all points. Thank you for singling out the vampires wife, and wickstead, they are both awful. Wickstead at least looks high end. The vampires wife reminds me of stuff you see on wish or shein, copied from photos of other designs using bad fabric. Like Kate’s pink dress on struggle day of the flop tour. God that was cheap looking stuff.
I guess I’m the lone wolf in liking a lot of what Bea wears and how she’s styled. I like some of the style chances she takes and that she stands confidently in it. I still loved that lace dress with the boucle jacket. Kate wishes she was as chic as Bea.
To be fair to Bea she wore the Vampires Wife long before Kate did
I generally like her looks, too. Not necessarily things I’d wear but they look good on her. And I think she styles her outfits way better than Kate does, so similar outfits look far better on Beatrice.
Not a lone wolf! I like most of her looks, too. Her choices always convey a sense of personality, whether they “work” altogether or not.
I came here to say the same thing – I like how her style has evolved. Imagine growing up on the world stage and having every outfit dissected and mocked. Plus so many people discussing your face (which you can’t help), your body, your weight. It would be brutal to anyone’s self esteem. She’s maturing and so is her style – I think she’s heading in the right direction.
I agree, I really like her style these days. Looks like most don’t share my view!
It’s still bad though? But I have come to the conclusion that apart from Daphne Guinness (and sometimes she goes way off piste) aristo women cannot dress.
Yes, Duchess of Hazard. I have the same impression, aristo women can’t dress for shit. My other take is that it is partially on purpose, because looking polished, put together and trendy is considered gauche. And for aristo men, making an effort with your appearance is gauche too, like teeth whitening, braces or hair plugs. I believe this is why Peg doesn’t do those things. Same with their homes. They made fun of Peg and Keen for living in trendy looking homes and gardens that look like hotels. Bea, Peg, Anne and the rest of them adopted that mindset and this is the crowd they hang out with, so subconsciously they want to appeal to them too.
There’s a visual tension. Her face and coloring are not conventional but she dresses conventionally. I’d like her to work with Emma Stone’s stylist and hair and makeup.
I always like Bea shoes, she has beautiful hair and is very petite at the moment. She should look.at Dior for inspiration or even Vivean Westwood, some of their designs are class, bit out there but lm sure the design house would make it work.for her. Her looks now are very dated , stop with these large prints and dated lace designs, they never ever photograph or look.well……. Keep her hair styled straight or with a modern updo…….those evening styles are just to set looking and look awful…..
Please please throw those over sized hair bands and mini handbags in de bin asap..
Plus one about the hairbands and mini bags. The hairbands look juvenile. The mini bags look geriatric to me. My grandmas used to have those for special occasions and then didn’t know what to do with them once they realized that one of their hands is occupied at all times.
And then set the bin on fire!
She’s definitely dressing better than she did 10 years ago. Is it a stylist, is it a matter of Bea just knowing her shape etc better, is it Edo, or a combination of all three? Not sure.
Looking through the photos you posted, I am seeing a marked improvement in Bea’s style and whether it’s due to Edo’s influence or her own desire to find a style, the results are very nice. I will say that my absolute favorite outfit, is the one she wore to WandK’s wedding! That headpiece stole the show for me, outshone the bride and was the most daring fashion statement I’ve ever seen!!
Yes, I’ll never forget the pink antler hat she wore at W&K’s wedding!! It did steal the show. I’ve wondered if that was the goal and the point of that hat! If so, brava!
She needs to project more confidence. Some of these outfits would be ok if it looked like she was wearing the outfit instead of the outfit wearing her.
I think she nearly always looks a bit messy; a cute outfit undercut by hair that looks like it needs to be brushed, etc. Also, she needs to work with a really good makeup person. Anyone who tells her that heavily lined eyes are fashionable is not her friend.
This shouldn’t be news, everyone in a royal family should use a stylist, at least when attending official events. Also I really appreciate it when any celebrity is really open and up front about the help they receive, give credit to the make up artists and hairstylists.
Exactly.
I think her look has definitely improved with the stylist’s help. Bea looks polished, but still herself.
Good for her, she needed fashion help. Now send the stylists to Fergie.
I don’t know. It’s like the RF can’t seem to relax and feel comfortable in their clothes. They’re public figures with no personal sense of style, so they always seem self-conscious no matter what they’re wearing. Such a contrast to Meghan, who has a strong personal style and is also comfortable being in public.
I commented above before I read your post Eurydice. I think one reason why they are uncomfortable is that they know people will have an opinion about their outfit and there is an expectation for public figures to be stylish. BUT in their aristo circles all of that is considered gauche. Consciously or not, they want to appeal to both crowds and those expectations are total opposites.
That’s an interesting observation. Makes sense.
That’s an interesting observation. I think that it’s not just stylish that’s considered gauche, but wearing something obviously brand new and calculated. Like how the hunting set sneers at the arriviste who shows up in squeaky new tweeds – it’s an inauthentic way of trying to fit in. And this is how I feel about Kate, Eugenie, and Beatrice’s outfits – they’re wearing somebody else’s clothes with the price tags hanging off of them. The only time Meghan looked like that was when she was with the RF and wearing those stupid little flying saucer hats. Otherwise, she always looks authentically Meghan, who dresses from her personally curated wardrobe.
i think Beatrice has been looking very nicely dressed for the past few years. Before, her styling always struck me as quite frumpy and overdone. Her style seems quite conservative, a little bit fussy, but overall very attractive. She is also a lot thinner than she used to be, and the wretched rota seem to always comment on her weight. I think she has beautiful hair, but makes bad choices in head wear, starting with the thing she wore to William’s wedding.
Her choices have been much better than in past years. Good for her for working with a stylist. There are many things that she wears that I like, but I do wonder if she is also constrained by what she is REQUIRED to wear when at a family event. By that I mean that she is undoubtedly told what color to wear or not to wear. Maybe there’s a longer list than that, who knows? I will say that I think she’s a better dresser than the rest of them.
I believe the only thing she needs is more confidence. She should leave the house knowing that she looks her best. There always going to be people who like what she wears and people who don’t like what she wears. She needs to project total confidence.
I agree that those headbands are a choice that I would never make. The small purses seem to be in style, so we’ll be seeing those until they’re not.
I’m about 50/50 on the looks in this pics. I LOVED the mint green dress, the light pink is actually cute even w/the bow. I think because the bow is black and the shoes are nice and sharp looking, it keeps the whole look from being too twee. The deep turquoise dress w/built in gloves is kinda cool, and the plaid coat is nice. Everything else is either too doily-esque and yes, too Kate-like
Also, 1 word; ozempic
Beatrice and Eugenie are Harry’s cousins and seem supportive of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. They undoubtedly learned a lot simply watching Meghan and are dressing much better these days, likely due to her influence.
I have yet to see a ‘Vampire’s Wife’ outfit or dress that I actually liked or thought was stylish in the most minute way. I think most of them look like a 80s/90s low budget prom dress that’s been through 6 different alterations to “add” to the look, but not the fit.
With that said, I don’t know who made the black with flowers caped dress Bea is wearing in the pics, but I do love it on her, and I think her hair and makeup also look pretty good there. I think all the lace dresses look awful.