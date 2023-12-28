Princess Beatrice has been working with a celebrity stylist since she turned 30

Princess Beatrice was never a “fashion disaster,” in my opinion. In her 20s, she mostly struggled to figure out how she “should” dress as a princess when attending family events, and she often went too-offbeat or too dowdy, like she could never find a middle ground. But for years now, her style has been improving steadily. A lot of people gave credit to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, I guess because Edo seems to be a sharp dresser. But the Mail says that around her 30th birthday, Beatrice started working with a celebrity stylist.

Since turning 30 five years ago, Princess Beatrice has gradually found a fashion formula of her own and is now widely praised for her elegant yet flattering outfits. She is thought to be one of the very best-dressed royal women, in fact, and much credit is due to her stylist, Olivia Buckingham, who also advises Poppy Delevingne and Nicky Hilton. Dubbed society’s secret weapon, Olivia has introduced Beatrice to a series of go-to designers including The Vampire’s Wife, Self Portrait, Monique Lhuillier and Emilia Wickstead, plus Manolo Blahnik and Chopard for accessories. ‘I like to push my clients’ boundaries but also stick to their authentic codes,’ she says.

‘I don’t want it to be one-sided, what I enjoy is giving them creative freedom, then we meet in the middle and come up with a magical look.’ Buckingham explains that she and Beatrice formed a styling relationship out of friendship. ‘The whole process is collaborative when it comes down to choosing the final look,’ she says. ‘We discuss the event and what type of style would work even down to the finer details like jewellery and shoes. I know that we both believe that if a woman can feel empowered and confident by clothes then that’s what they should be used for.’

Yeah, I think Bea’s style can sometimes verge on too dowdy and conservative, but it’s never fully catastrophic. Like, a bad dress with a bad hat and bad jewelry, all competing with each other for the most fug element. Bea will wear something slightly fussy, and then she saves the look with the right jewelry and a good purse. I also think that Buckingham is definitely encouraging Beatrice to adopt some “Princess Kate” type looks, especially with the headbands, lace and ruffles. Something which always sticks in my mind is that Beatrice and Eugenie were really hurt when their style was criticized in their 20s, because they are both really into fashion and they have better fashion connections than Kate.