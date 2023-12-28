Willie Nelson’s ex found out he was cheating from his secret baby’s hospital bill



Willie Nelson turned 90 on April 29, but for some reason the CBS tribute concert Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration didn’t air until December 17. Methinks whoever did the scheduling may be as big a fan of Marijane as the birthday boy himself. But wait, there’s more! In addition to the special on CBS, fellow corporate-family-member Paramount+ just released Willie Nelson & Family, all four episodes now streaming. Touted as “the first authorized work,” the series really doesn’t shy away from any aspect of Willie’s family life. And some of it is downright Real Housewife material. Case in point: his second wife Shirley discovered Willie was cheating when a hospital bill arrived for Willie and his girlfriend Connie (who would later become his third wife) after the birth of their secret baby. Like I said, Housewife territory.

“Shirley wanted to know who in the hell was Connie Nelson. The truth is, Connie had been my girlfriend for several years before becoming pregnant.” Lana Nelson, Willie’s daughter with first wife Martha, adds: “She had no idea there was a Connie. She had no idea there was a baby until she got the hospital bill. That’s how she found out about Connie. That’s how I found out about Connie!”

And later Willie chimes in:

“I’ve always said there’s no such thing as a former wife. Once in your life, a wife never leaves. I regret the pain I caused Connie, and Martha, and Shirley before her. I have no excuses. I’d be hard-pressed to define love. I know God’s love is pure, but worldly love is flawed love, and lots of times confused love. When it came to romance, I had a gift for complicating things.”

[From Pajiba]

No Willie, no! That is messy, there’s just no getting around it. Even if you’re a Willie fan, which I am! But no, he really f–ked, up or excuse me, “complicated things” in ways that were obviously headed towards combustion. You can’t be that stoned all the time and successfully maintain multiple families. The only good spin I can think of is to say I’m glad he didn’t insist on glossing over his unsavory moments. At least — and yes I know it is the very least — he’s owning up to the truthful story, warts and all. While he was most definitely in the wrong, I find myself reluctant to rag on Willie much further. Why, because he’s 90? Because of the gentle timbre of his voice? Or maybe it’s the braids that are disarming. Whatever it is, Willie, I trust you’ve learned valuable lessons on love and relationships in your time, even if the hard way. And I’d also expect a call soon from Andy Cohen wanting to book your next TV series.

Embed from Getty Images