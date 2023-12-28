Julianne Moore hates mashed potatoes: ‘It’s just mush… it’s just mashed mush’

The best part of this time of year is that most holiday meals feature mounds of mashed potatoes. I am a mashed potato person, and a french fry person and even a baked potato person. I have more rules about baked potatoes though – I loathe “full loaded” baked potatoes and you shouldn’t put everything but the kitchen sink on your potato of choice. Like, it’s gross when people use fries as a vehicle for all kinds of meat, chili, cheese, poutine, whatever. The potato is wonderful enough to stand on its own, which is why mashed potatoes are probably the purest potato – just some butter, salt, pepper and cream and you’ve got perfect mashed potatoes. But not according to Julianne Moore. Julianne Moore hates mashed potatoes. Why????

Julianne Moore is a staunch hater of one of the world’s most beloved comfort foods. The actress, 63, revealed that mashed potatoes rank at the top of her least favorite foods list — and she can’t understand why other people don’t feel the same. “Why do people like mashed potatoes? It’s just mush. It’s just mush!” she said at a May December cast panel in New York City moderated by Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz on Nov. 30. While her costar Charles Melton was quick to defend the dish, Moore hit back and said, “I know, people love it, they love them — it’s just mashed mush.” Natalie Portman, on the other hand, said she’s opposed to fruit in salad. “I’m not into it. I like fruit salad, but I don’t want a savory salad with fruit in it. It bothers me.” Melton, 32, shared that he doesn’t like blue cheese.

[From People]

Blue cheese is disgusting, I couldn’t agree more. And I’m also not crazy about fruit salads, although chicken salad with grapes = heaven. But how can anyone hate mashed potatoes? It’s not just mush! Julianne must be making it wrong. That being said, some people have strong feelings about lumpy vs smooth mashed potatoes – I like both? What potato dish does Julianne make for the holidays? Baked potatoes? Sweet potato pie?