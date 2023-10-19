People: Duchess Meghan ‘is the best mom,’ Meg & Harry ‘are still such a team’

People Magazine has an “exclusive” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The exclusive is: they love their kids. Seriously! Still, I appreciate that People Mag is doing this kind of positive coverage of the Sussexes, the kind of coverage which is usually reserved for the other couple. People takes Meghan’s comments from the Mental Wellness in the Digital Age summit (which Archewell hosted last week in NYC) and expands on how this issue is super-important to Harry and Meghan because of Lili and Archie.

World Mental Health Day hit close to home for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on October 10, as they hosted their first in-person Archewell Foundation event. The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age brought together families affected by tragic loss connected to a child’s social media use. During an emotional panel discussion, Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, opened up about how their young children — Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — have inspired their fight to build a safer online world.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life, outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan said on stage, gesturing to Harry. “I feel fortunate that our children are quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

“I think for us, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority is to turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for parents,” Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept a low profile during their trip — a stark contrast to their last visit to N.Y.C. in May, in which their description of a “near catastrophic” paparazzi chase was refuted by some eyewitnesses following the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards. (No charges were filed.)

Back home in Montecito, California, the couple are “loving life as parents of two,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“Meghan is the best mom, and Harry is always on the floor playing with the kids. They are still such a team,” the friend says.