Travis Kelce already bought a more secure new home in a gated community

In a weekend post – the infamous “laying pipe” story – we talked about Taylor Swift’s visit to Kansas City last week, and how her security people were seen in Travis’s neighborhood. Page Six had photos of the exterior of his (very pretty) house too. I mentioned that I was surprised that Travis doesn’t live in a gated community, and many commenters mentioned that many “local athletes” in various cities tend to live in regular neighborhoods, not gated communities, and that most locals look out for their biggest celebrities and protect their privacy. Sure, but now Travis Kelce is dating one of the most famous women in the world. There were world leaders pleading with her to bring her tour to their countries. So… Travis needed to “level up” in a hurry. Looks like he’ just bought a house in a gated community.

Travis Kelce has snapped up a $6 million mansion in Kansas City in a desperate bid for more privacy surrounding his newfound romance with Taylor Swift, Page Six can confirm. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and the 12-time Grammy winner, 33, have been enjoying frequent rendezvouses in recent weeks, and were photographed holding hands in NYC last week. On Tuesday, Kelce signed on the dotted line to close the deal, making him the new owner of a plush pad that boasts a waterfall, swimming pool and mini golf course, TMZ first reported. The luxe home is nestled in a gated community, offering unparalleled privacy for Kelce and any guests that stay over in the future. Kelce began his quest of searching for a private estate after it became clear to him how accessible his previous home was, according to the outlet. Kelce already owned a custom-designed, seven-bedroom mansion based in Kansas City’s ritzy Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he purchased for $995,000 in 2019, and an Orlando condo which he grabbed for $355,000 in the same year. Kelce, who has an annual salary of $14 million, signed a lucrative four-deal deal with the team worth $57 million in 2020. The hefty sum does not include paid partnerships, which earn him millions alone.

[From Page Six]

As soon as I saw photos of Taylor Swift’s security in SUVs around Kelce’s neighborhood, I figured this would happen. Still, I’m a little bit surprised it happened so fast – Taylor just spent the night last week and he’s already buying a new home with added security! It’s not like Taylor walked into his house and was like “this is a dump.” It feels like he just wants to ensure that Taylor has nothing to worry about when she visits him in Kansas City. I really respect Travis here – he’s doing everything he can to show Taylor that he’s serious and locked-in, and planning for the future. Hope his new house has a bedroom which can be converted into a closet for Travis’s wardrobe.