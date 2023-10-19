Travis Kelce already bought a more secure new home in a gated community

In a weekend post – the infamous “laying pipe” story – we talked about Taylor Swift’s visit to Kansas City last week, and how her security people were seen in Travis’s neighborhood. Page Six had photos of the exterior of his (very pretty) house too. I mentioned that I was surprised that Travis doesn’t live in a gated community, and many commenters mentioned that many “local athletes” in various cities tend to live in regular neighborhoods, not gated communities, and that most locals look out for their biggest celebrities and protect their privacy. Sure, but now Travis Kelce is dating one of the most famous women in the world. There were world leaders pleading with her to bring her tour to their countries. So… Travis needed to “level up” in a hurry. Looks like he’ just bought a house in a gated community.
Travis Kelce has snapped up a $6 million mansion in Kansas City in a desperate bid for more privacy surrounding his newfound romance with Taylor Swift, Page Six can confirm. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and the 12-time Grammy winner, 33, have been enjoying frequent rendezvouses in recent weeks, and were photographed holding hands in NYC last week.
On Tuesday, Kelce signed on the dotted line to close the deal, making him the new owner of a plush pad that boasts a waterfall, swimming pool and mini golf course, TMZ first reported. The luxe home is nestled in a gated community, offering unparalleled privacy for Kelce and any guests that stay over in the future.
Kelce began his quest of searching for a private estate after it became clear to him how accessible his previous home was, according to the outlet.
Kelce already owned a custom-designed, seven-bedroom mansion based in Kansas City’s ritzy Briarcliff West neighborhood, which he purchased for $995,000 in 2019, and an Orlando condo which he grabbed for $355,000 in the same year.
Kelce, who has an annual salary of $14 million, signed a lucrative four-deal deal with the team worth $57 million in 2020. The hefty sum does not include paid partnerships, which earn him millions alone.
[From Page Six]
As soon as I saw photos of Taylor Swift’s security in SUVs around Kelce’s neighborhood, I figured this would happen. Still, I’m a little bit surprised it happened so fast – Taylor just spent the night last week and he’s already buying a new home with added security! It’s not like Taylor walked into his house and was like “this is a dump.” It feels like he just wants to ensure that Taylor has nothing to worry about when she visits him in Kansas City. I really respect Travis here – he’s doing everything he can to show Taylor that he’s serious and locked-in, and planning for the future. Hope his new house has a bedroom which can be converted into a closet for Travis’s wardrobe.
Honestly it’s probably better for him at this point, even if he and Taylor broke up tomorrow. He’s higher profile now because of her, and who knows what kind of attention that will invite for years to come.
I wonder if she helped him with the purchase at all? Not that he can’t afford it on his own, but it would be a drop in the bucket for her.
I was thinking the same thing. I had no idea who he was before all of this, and even if they do break up, he’s a household name in non-NFL homes now. He needs the security.
He’s in many many commercials during NFL games. He’s plenty big in the NFL audience.
I like that – not only is he signaling to her that he is serious.
He is truly acting to protect her. She needs added security. That is just a fact of her life. If she is going to visit, and the internet knows that- she is exposed – and her life could be in danger. It just takes one crazy person with bad intentions and a lot of time on their hands to put her in danger.
Exactly, and this narrows down, for me, a lot of what I am loving about their relationship. He is very Prince Harry-esque in his treatment of her. Travis respects her, and wants to protect her. It’s very sweet.
Source I read said he is paying 100%.
He’s all-in. Good for him.
I don’t know if any of you watch the Holderness Family videos on FB, but they just did a new and hilarious one about Kim Holderness’ obsession with the Travis-Taylor relationship. It completely captured where I am.
Same smith the Holderness song 😂. My best friend and I have been sending each other stuff back and forth like we’re not in our 40s with kids and jobs.
@QuiteContrary the video was super cute. This is a cross-generational, cross pop-fandom national obsession. Although I could not finish watching because Penn was screeching and straining his voice way too much; it was painful to listen.
This man is in love.
His porch light is ON.
@notsosocialb: fantastic reference…and you’re absolutely right!
Yep, he’s already bought her tampons and all of her favorite snacks to keep in his house for her. Men need to pay attention to Travis, THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT!!!!
Taylor should really be using Diva cups instead of tampons. But in all seriousness, it is a great example for other cishet men. A football player, the epitome of masculine imagery by American standards demonstrating romantic devotion, comfort with a higher earning woman, and a personal sense of fashion? Love it.
1000%.
I live close to a town where a lot of baseball players live and it’s true – all their houses are literally just right off the street. No gates – people don’t bother. Mostly because it’s other rich people who don’t want to be bothered. In this case, you can definitely see why he had to move based on her profile – I just wonder how good of an investment a house like this is in Kansas City? Is the market that hot there?
Security, safety and peace of mind are priceless.. I imagine six million is a small price to pay or even loose especially for these two.
Does that matter if you’re worth millions? I’m guessing that the security issues now and in the foreseeable future might by far outweigh taking a loss on the property if he sells it in the future. And any future loss will probably be more than counterbalanced by the property’s association with Travis and Taylor. Lol: Any new owners might not even want to paint, let alone rip up the carpet where Taylor trod.
KC’er here. Market is hot – everything going above asking at least for regular homes. Maybe a little more difficult to unload multi-million dollar home but also it will be famous now so doubt it will be an issue. KC has a lot going for it (including upcoming World Cup games). And I’m assuming he will finish out his career in KC. He is much beloved in the community even before TS
Based on my extensive, 2 week study of Travis Kelce, he strikes me as incredibly loyal. He’s a Kobe, not a Tom Brady.
My former Realtor self really wonders what he can get for his home if he puts it on the market. I am imagining a fan bidding war. I find this couple adorable together. I am not a super fan of either but together they seem to have something, I wish them happiness.
As for professional athletes living in regular areas and ungated communities. Yes it it true and most locals or fans know exactly where they live to at least the general area.
This is safer for them both. Not being negative toward their relationship, but if they did break up, he could still need that extra security as well with such a light on him now.
Y’all, I need them to take this all the way.
Also I’ve listened to a few of the podcasts here and his brother have together, and one they’re very funny, two Travis has been talking about looking for love since at least the spring, and three he has people giving him very straight up critiques and advice and he always accepts it.
And a podcast from early September had a minute of amazing. His brother wore shorts to the premiere of the documentary about his family, and Travis treated him about that. Jason blamed his wife for not bringing him jeans, because he was at football all day and she was late. And Travis says, why can’t Jason bring Jason’s jeans? And his brother says it’s sounding like I can’t blame her, and Travis said she’s putting jeans on the three girls. And then Jason listed out everything she would’ve done (get ready, situate the kids with the babysitter, get her parents, etc).
My married lady heart can’t take it, it was an amazing example of men calling each other out in a kind way and recognizing the invisible labor. I want only good things for them 🥹
IDK I’m starting to think he’s too good for her LOL.
Thank you @Kitten, I’m starting to think the same thing. She is manipulative and just with a racist!
This man is sexy, confident, kind, a true feminist and has big GDE (good instead of big cause there’s a difference.) He seems amazing and Taylor needs to be stepping it up. Of course, everyone’s forgotten about Matt Healy now so lucky Taylor. Sorry, I know everyone loves them but, he could do better.
I’ve thought that too 😂. I think if she truly wants a regular, stable home/family life, he seems like he’d be Great at that, while also enjoying public razzle dazzle. I personally can’t imagine being that outgoing, but he clearly is both very grounded and enjoys the energy of big events. We’ll see if she’s actually interested in the stability.
Exactly.
I’m from Kansas City and I have been listening to the New Heights pod for awhile now. In yesterday’s pod Jason teased Travis about pushing Taylor’s security guard and I really loved Travis’ response. He didn’t act all tough and say, “If I pushed him then he’d be on the ground.” Or something equally obnoxious. He joked that he would’ve been tased if he ever pushed one of her security out the way. I just really appreciate that there doesn’t seem to be any machismo to him.
Plus, I like how accepting not only Travis and Jason have been to all the new Swifties, but the majority of listeners are as well. I’ve really enjoyed finding out that a “community” I spend some of my time in isn’t toxic.
Just based on this whole jeans anecdote, I kind of want him to date someone else now lol. I can’t think of who that might, but he comes across as so wholesome and goofy and Taylor is high maintenance and drama. We’ll see where it goes.
Guess I’ll be listening to a podcast this weekend!
Me toooooo i so want them to get hitched
I’m sorry, I still think this is PR. I do like Kelce & his brother, they are quite funny on their podcast but this seems too much too fast but it has made everyone forget about Matty, which was the idea in my opinion.
Not really. They are both 34. That’s old enough to know what you want and need in a relationship and to not waste time. Wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor if engaged and/or pregnant by the end of 2024.
Every relationship isn’t PR. I don’t even like Taylor but let’s chill with that. The reason why any of us is talking about them is because they are rich and famous. They are still two people who connected and are dating. If this relationship does go all the way to marriage is it still PR? If they have babies, still RP? PR for what?
Are we sure this relationship is 100% authentic and not just PR? Because he’s fame hungry and she needs people to forget she dated that racist guy
I mean, we’re talking about a woman who has people on her full time payroll just to handle PR; that’s always going to be a factor in her relationships. And yes, he is looking toward his retirement years at this point and seems to want to segue into entertainment. So it’s a PR match made in Heaven. But that’s not to say they can’t genuinely be into each other.
I look at it as kind of an arranged marriage? They were set up by their people and maybe some mutual friends or acquaintances, went on a few “speed dates,” hit it off and went from there.
Celebrity relationships are weird but they are still (sometimes) actual relationships.
See: Harry and Meghan.
Just because they are PR gold, doesn’t mean they aren’t entirely earnest about their feelings for each other. You can’t ever tell which couples are going to catch on fire, I certainly didn’t see myself ever caring about what either of them were doing, ever.
He is not fame-hungry LOL. He’s already famous. He’s one of the best tight ends in NFL history — and that pains me to say that, because I’m an Eagles fan.
Yesh, my son says he might be the best tight end ever and i love the Chiefs! She has the motivation of PR to give a go cause of Matt Healy. Kelce, nor so much. He seems to genuinely adore her. I just hope she deserves that man’s love. We shall see
Believing this is PR is some “the moon landing was fake” level conspiracy theory. Not that PR relationships don’t exist, although more common back in the day when gay wasn’t okay I’d say, but none of these people are in a position to need it or want it. They are super rich, super famous, seem fairly normal, the backlash for dating MH seems to have been negligible anyway, and they are both real people with real feelings in their family-starting age. Taylor in particular wears her heart on her sleeve and seems to be a true romantic, it would be 100% against everything she’d want or need.
Exactly-I can get behind a conspiracy theory if it makes sense 😉 but this does not. Neither one of them need PR. They’re both plenty famous in their own realms.
I’m loving this,and hope it is the real deal. Off all the guys I’ve seen her with, I believe Travis is her equal
Whelp, there goes my longshot hope that I’ll get a sighting at the condo in Orlando.
I hope the house is in Mission Hills, it’s just full of amazing homes and centrally located in the city.
It would not surprise me at all if she walks the red carpet at the Grammys with a big old diamond on her left ring finger. I think it’s been going on probably since this summer. They’re both approaching the mid-thirties and clocks are ticking. I forgot who said it in the comments this week, but he/she was totally right. They’re the American beckhams.
I’d imagine his neighbour selling ring camera footage of Taylor with his family helped seal this decision lol
He had bought land beside the Mahomes family and planned to build there. The house he just bought was on the market for a long time so I think the attention brought by Taylor was the main reason for the quicker move. Even when she’s not in town, he has more security concerns than he did 2 months ago and no one wants their home to be a tourist attraction.
This has been such a fun thing to watch happen. They seem really well suited for each other, because I can feel their chemistry in their pictures! So many times, celebrity couples don’t really “sizzle” in photos, but these two–whew!
I think Travis bought that house to lock this relationship down! He’s going all in, and frankly, I am here for it.
Like everyone else says, it’s nice to have a sweet distraction when everything else is just crap in the world.
I agree. Based on the pics and appearances from over the weekend anyway, they seem to have strong physical and romantic chemistry and just good couple energy in general. They glow around each other. Let’s hope it lasts.
I knew about Travis before Jason because I rooted for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV in 2020 (and they did). He’s a really intelligent player and his touchdown celebrations are hilarious. There’s even a compilation of all of his TD celebrations. I hope that he and Tay Tay go all the way. If they don’t, I don’t think she’ll write a song about him because Chiefs Nation is no joke.
Yep I’m in Missouri (FYI that’s right, KC is in Missouri) and yes they’re serious. As in seriously crazy at least by midwestern standards.
This is supposedly the house he is buying but it’s from Twitter so I can’t confirm it. It looks…..big. Mansions are gonna mansion. I wouldn’t post this if I didn’t know people on this site are sensible and are not going to stalk these people, lol.
https://twitter.com/dorindadeadly/status/1714979884563382771/photo/2
This reminds me of when Taylor was dating that Kennedy kid and she bought a house near where he lived. Has Taylor ever had a boyfriend who, at the time she was dating him, had the kind of money or liquidity to quickly buy a $6 million home like this?
It seems that Travis is indeed on her level in a lot of ways and I’m happy to see it. I’m rooting for them!
My working theory, based on his brother Jason’s passing remark this first week after her first appearance at a game in which he said he’s just glad it’s ‘finally’ all out in the open, makes me think this has all been going on much longer than we realize or have been led to believe.
This is my theory. I think they were introduced before the concert and had hung out maybe even hooked up but when he openly wooed her with the bracelet story it just cemented things.
I never heard of Kelce before all this TSwift gossip but from everything written about him, if she doesn’t lock him down pronto, she’s the idiot. He seems like a gem of a man!!!!
Even if he and Taylor don’t go the distance, the truth is that he is THE most famous American footballer in the world just from his association with her. I would imagine that HE needs the extra layers of security at this point as well. 🤷
Legit question, what makes a property a mansion in the US compared to just a large house? Is it the number of bedrooms? I always think mansions should have like 12 bedrooms and a massive plot of land. It’s like where do you say something goes from being a very large pond to a small lake :’)
Also, the house prices there are dreamy, where I live in England (not London) $995K/£817K would probably get you a very nice 4 bedroom or decent 5 bedroom house lol!
Lol omg please do not think that housing prices in the Midwest are representative of the US writ large. Fuck, in Boston you’re lucky if you can even FIND a single family for sale and if you do, you’re not paying less than a million and most likely it’s starting at $1.5M. If you’re ok with a 900 sf condo, you’re paying $850k AT LEAST.
I’m in the PNW, and my little house, < 1000 sf, 3 bed/1 bath, I couldn't buy today for less than $450,000. I like to watch My Lottery Dream Home, and drool at the amount of house (with acreage!) you can get in the Midwest for that amount.
I love this guy!!
He already owns a 7 bedroom mansion in KC, why another just for security? He could make his existing mansions secure for less than 6 million. So maybe this house is Taylor’s and he’s fronting it to avoid stalking?
Security is enough of a reason.
”Just” for security?