‘Love Actually’ director Richard Curtis: ‘I was just sort of stupid & wrong’ about diversity

Richard Curtis is the famous writer/director of Love, Actually and About Time, and writer of Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones’s Diary and more. While he wasn’t born in the UK, he is considered a conventionally successful “British screenwriter” and director of British rom-coms. Curtis has been criticized for years for the lack of diversity in his films. Specifically, I remember a big conversation about how badly he whitewashed Notting Hill, a London neighborhood which was then known for being racially diverse and multicultural. Similar complaints were made about Love Actually, and Curtis addressed those complaints last year, telling Diane Sawyer (in a special about the anniversary of the film) that the lack of diversity makes him feel uncomfortable and stupid. Well, Curtis is still apologizing for the films many people watch during the holiday season:
Looking back at Love Actually and Bridget Jones’s Diary, Richard Curtis regrets including negative commentary about women’s bodies in the films amid criticism in recent years.
While recently speaking at The Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, via Today, the director-writer recalled “how shocked I was like five years ago when [my daughter] Scarlett said to me, ‘You can never use the word fat again.’”
In the 2003 Christmas movie, Martine McCutcheon’s character Natalie is teased a handful of times for her weight, including being called “plumpy” and someone saying she has “massive … tree trunk thighs.” At one point, Natalie’s love interest, the British Prime minister played by Hugh Grant, also says, “God, you weigh a lot,” when she jumps into his arms.
After noting that his daughter was “right” about not using the word “fat” anymore in his projects, he added, “I think I was behind, you know, behind the curve, and those jokes aren’t any longer funny, so I don’t feel I was malicious at the time, but I think I was unobservant and not as, you know, as clever as I should have been.”
Curtis also addressed criticism of his past films, including 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and 1999’s Notting Hill, for featuring predominantly all-white main casts and for how people of color were treated at the time.
“I think because I came from a very un-diverse school and a bunch of university friends,” the filmmaker said. “[With] Notting Hill, I think that I hung on to the diversity issue, to the feeling that I wouldn’t know how to write those parts. And I think I was just sort of stupid and wrong about that…. I feel as though me, my casting director, my producers just didn’t think about it. Just didn’t look outwards enough.”
Real talk: I have Love Actually on DVD and I’ve listened to the director/cast commentary, which features Curtis, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. It was recorded as Love Actually was in theaters in 2003, and twenty years ago, Curtis talked on the DVD commentary about the backlash he got for whitewashing Notting Hill, and he put one of the Black critics in Love Actually as a terrible DJ. He also basically pointed to Chiwetel Ejiofor’s small role (as the man who marries Keira Knightley’s character) as proof that he was trying to make his movies more diverse. All of which to say, it’s crazy that Curtis is trying to act like these are new conversations or that he’s only realizing this sh-t now. He’s known about his own racial blindspots for decades!
Now, there’s another conversation to be had – should a white writer/director shoehorn diverse characters into his stories just for the sake of racial representation? On one side, these are romantic comedies, it’s not like he’s whitewashing some big political story. On the other side, these are fictional people so why is it so damn difficult to imagine a world in which white British folks have diverse friend groups or marry a person of color?
As for the “fat” jokes – those have aged poorly, it’s true. They were cringe 20 years ago too.
Big diff Btwn knowing what was said, realizing what was said is true, accepting that & then taking responsibility for that. Sometimes a good deal of inner work needs to be done & god knows the UK isn’t ahead on that see also: H & M.
He’s an extremely talented man exercising his creative license.
You can’t please everyone and not all stories are ethnically diverse.
No shame on this man.
Let a guy live.
I still trip about how Natalie was spoken about in the film.
In what fresh hell was Naitine plump or even fat. Then I must be the size of an elephant.
And as far Curtis and diversity goes, yeah, he can correct course now. It’s not like he writes characters that specifically have to be white.
And yeah, he was part of the Oxford class that had him, Atkinson and I think Laurie and Fry. That was a deep pool of talent.
Did his movie help bring back the anorexic look in England. I know they are known for being waifs but this guys movies are so popular. Did these movies make fast talking and non-plump a victory.
I don’t know because Naitine gain weight for that role so I wonder just how small (ie underweight) she was before.
Personally, I am over the epistemological ignorance of these types. Clarence Graylee wrote an eye-opening piece on this called “How Whiteness Works: JAMA and the Refusals of White Supremacy” after the JAMA podcast debacle a couple of years ago – where editors of JAMA argued there is no racism in healthcare, etc. Link below if youre curious.
http://somatosphere.net/2021/how-whiteness-works.html/
My understanding at the time (I thought from the DVD commentary but I haven’t listened to it in almost 20 years so I may be mis-remembering!) was that the fat jokes about Martine McCutcheon’s character Natalie were because critics or “fans” or whatever had criticized the actual actor for being fat on some of her previous work and – because she is clearly NOT fat! – this whole fat-Natalie jokes were actually taking the piss out of the people who were saying the actor was fat.
In other words, those jokes were mocking other people’s fat-phobia, not being fat-phobic themselves.
If that’s NOT what was happening then they are absolutely appalling and absurd comments. And since if they WERE intended to be subversive, I’m pretty sure he would have added that context to the speech being quote above, I am appalled.
Everyone should read this article from 2013 about Love Actually. It’s hilarious. I have a real love/hate relationship with this movie, though I watch it every single year.
https://jezebel.com/i-rewatched-love-actually-and-am-here-to-ruin-it-for-al-1485136388
Thank you! That was hilarious. I’ve always hated that movie.
I’ve never watched it. I don’t think I ever will.
No discussion of Love, Actually is complete without Lindy West. Categorically.
Lindy West is a treasure. She’s still doing these reviews! Check her out on Substack.
https://buttnews.substack.com/p/fat-suit-fart-attack-2-shallow-hal
These people want to be celebrated today. They want everyone’s dollars. So they bring up “oh I didn’t mean it”. Well he did mean it.
I see these movies as white people movies. I haven’t watched any of these ones but I will watch “white people movies”.
He needs to just be quiet. He named his work “notting hill” to capitalize off Notting hill popularity without crediting the inhabitants.
What’s fitting is the people that live there says his movie ruined the place.
“I think because I came from a very un-diverse school and a bunch of university friends….” This is what I was on about yesterday regarding George going to Eton. It would be nice if the future future king wasn’t cocooned in these un-diverse networks.
Plus Eton is so new money. It says something about George that they are sending him to a grifter school.
The Eton of today isn’t the Eton of when Diane’s brother went there. Isn’t boris Johnson from Eton. They really teach them to hate poor and middle class people.
“I wasn’t as clever as I should have been” – that phrasing is not apologetic. It sets a smug baseline and assumes all issues can be wiped away with a few more sprays of cleverness.
Reminds me of a certain incandescent prince who seems to think all work is simply a matter of PR, and it reeks of a certain hollow value system.
But maybe I’m reading too much into it.
Definitely. He sees it as his inability to see the future, not a moral failing.
If a white person decides to write more diverse characters and they’re uncertain about it, they can work with a cowriter or consultant who is a person of color.
I’m sure today he would do just that.
Or they could see POC as…people, and write them as such. A lot of this is lame-ass excuses for not wanting to regard anyone outside their circle as human beings.
‘I think I was behind’ ‘I don’t feel I was malicious’ ‘I think I was unobservant’
This guy is a writer and those wishy washy non-apologys are the best he can come up with?
And these films are only 20 years old? With those horrible fat jokes and all white casts? He is really stuck in the stone age. He is not sorry at all.
Unpopular opinion but his romantic comedy are “white stories” and they feature only white ppl b/c that is his experience. I’m not saying white stories shouldn’t exist, they should but they absolutely should not be the only story/majority of stories that get made into film and television. When it does especially for a country as diverse as the US its a real issue b/c it feeds into colorism and racism. Its hard for it not to. That’s where the issue lies b/c majority of film/tv in the ’00s and earlier were overwhelmingly all white with very few poc stories.
I get the argument ppl make that Girls which took place in Brooklyn and Notting Hill which took place in London should feature poc but look at the protagonists in these stories. They are all upper middle class ppl and many of them only have white ppl in their circles. This is true even to this day. They may have diverse friends in their outer circle but their inner circle whom they speak and have relationships on a daily basis, for ppl like this irl yeah its white ppl.
I can agree with this take, but I would add that at least the background then should be representative of the area. If people live in a diverse area that’s being highlighted in the movie and these characters are out and about at the movies, restaurants, walking the streets, even, why are there no POC in the background shots? It’s like Friends. Sure, it’s about 6 friends who are white and only have white friends. That isn’t uncommon even today. But you’re gonna tell me that in the Upper West Side no POC ever visit Central Perk?
I agree. Even if they’re crossing the street the fact you didn’t see poc in any shot says alot.
I’m very segregated societies, it’s a given that friendships will reflect that segregation. However, there has always been a black middle and upper class. For the readers out there, check out the book “Our Kind of People.”
I admit I love the movie but really for the Laura Linney Sarah character. It’s still bums me that Karl turned out to be so lame.
Me too. 😊
A quote from an article about Love Actually…
The “fat-shaming” plot was in fact a pointed swipe to the press and how they wrote about Martine at the time.
“In the early 2000s the British press labelled Martine McCutcheon fat when she’s clearly no such thing.
“The whole fat shaming of her character in Love Actually is an in-joke referencing this and pointing out how ridiculous it was. Sadly the point’s kind of got lost over the years.”
https://www.tyla.com/entertaining/tv-and-film-love-actually-viewers-outraged-at-fat-shaming-storyline-20211227
I was living in the UK at the time and was appalled at how the tabloids could pick a celeb and then hound her and name call her for days. Little did I know that they would go on to harass others the same way?
Thank you for this – this is how I vaguely remember it too! But you explained it better.
@Cathy.. OMG I am howling at this article on “Love Actually” its so hilarious and accurate but.. LOVE ACTUALLY is one of my favourite movies…LOL Even though its cheesy,, I have watched it at least 25x…lol
Funny I always see his films as based in Classism, and watch them with the eye of how the other half live. As for Notting Hill it literally has a black festival named after it, But the book shop the no one literally goes to in the market also defines it as Classist. Hugh grant in his younger year is a Prince William stand in to my mind. But Richard writes the life he knows I don’t see how he can shoe horn a black or brown person in there to make his films more diverse.
Four Weddings is a really great movie.
About McClutcheon’s “plumpness” – I do not mind it, I feel they were just joking how women were expected to be Kate Moss (by media and women themselves very often) but here was the character Natalie, just lovely and of course not overweight at all, everyone would agree she was absolutely gorgeous. (But I can understand how other people feel very different about this.)
Ejiofor, OMG he was/is so cute!
British movie and TV industry at the time was really white, it just was. I had a neighbor trying to make it as a runner and they actually wrote a newspaper article about him because he was not white and it was so rare!
Does he regret the rest of this film since I hated this movie with a passion? I never understood the love for this film. She wasn’t chubby at all. Also, I hated how Colin Firth’s, Liam Neeson’s, and Laura Linney’s characters were written. That whole story line with the guy from The Walking Dead lusting after a married Keira Knightley was awful. I was hoping Chiwetel Ejiofor would find out and beat his ass. The guy going to the U.S. just to get laid made me hope he’d get robbed and beaten. The only semi-redeeming part of the movie was Bill Nighy. Did I say that I hated this movie?
@Nedsdag you are not alone.
After all the hullabaloo on here about this movie. I started watching it on Netflix. I got annoyed in the first 10 minutes. And dipped out.
Yeah, this movie is not for me either.
Yeah, I _really_ hated how LA treated its non-gorgeous, non-young female characters. Women-as-sad-sacks-who-can’t-find-love is a British media tradition that has been needing to die.
Yeah the whole US stereotype in Love Actually I thought was pretty wild.
Early 2000s and previous years there were hardly any diversity in film and shows.
Prob the first real diversity I saw in a film/show was in the original HSM and some of the earlier Disney shows. I remembered when Cinderella was on with Whitney Houston and Brandy. I thought it was pretty amazing actually and that had one of the biggest ratings ever for a Disney Sunday night show on ABC.
‘“I think because I came from a very un-diverse school and a bunch of university friends,” the filmmaker said. “[With] Notting Hill, I think that I hung on to the diversity issue, to the feeling that I wouldn’t know how to write those parts. And I think I was just sort of stupid and wrong about that…. I feel as though me, my casting director, my producers just didn’t think about it. Just didn’t look outwards enough.””
^^ shocking that he admits this but I kind of respect him for it and yes this is 100% how the UK operates.
Your Uni friends form a large part of your friendship groups for life and because of that it’s hard to break down racial barriers.
I love his movies because the people in them are genuinely good human beings. I’m glad he’s acknowledging his casting blind spots however is it just me or has anyone else noticed that his American female leads (portraying Americans) are using either not very nice or very slutty. I always felt he had a low opinion of American women even though the main Brit characters pursued them in his stories.
