Prince Harry was a guest of Mercedes at the United States Grand Prix in Austin

Prince Harry surprised a lot of people on Sunday when he turned up in Austin, Texas for the big United States Grand Prix, the Formula 1 race. The F1 people were giddy when they saw him, referring to him as “the Duke of Sussex” and mentioning on-air that he was a guest of Mercedes. He arrived early and spent time in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas pit, plus he chatted with executives from Mercedes and the Red Bull Racing Team.
Harry has met Lewis Hamilton several times and I believe they’re quite friendly. While Hamilton initially got second-place on the podium, both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified hours after the race, both for technical infringements. Max Verstappen won, and it feels like he’s winning everything these days. I have no idea if Harry is friendly with Verstappen, but Texans booed him on the podium!
Other celebrities, like Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey, were also at the race (both of those guys star in Ferrari, coming out on Christmas day). I’m sure they were invited as guests of Ferrari. Meanwhile, I’m just going to keep saying “Prince Harry, special guest of Mercedes” forever. “No one wants to be connected with the Sussexes! Everyone hates them!” Except he was invited as a guest of Mercedes. Obviously, Meghan skipped out. I doubt she cares one way or the other about F1. Meanwhile, Harry just tosses on a black polo and goes wherever the hell he wants.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex portrait during the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix, 18th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from October 20 to 22, 2023 on the Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, USA
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex portrait during the 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix, 18th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship from October 20 to 22, 2023 on the Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, USA
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex , at the 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, United States.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America.
Austin, TX – Amidst the high-octane excitement of the Formula 1 World Championship, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, graced Race Day at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, adding a touch of royal charm to the thrilling event.
I love this for him. He’s just carrying on, going about his life doing whatever he wants. Freedom looks so good on Harry.
meanwhile, I believe dailymail was writing that they flew to the caribean insinuating another round of vacation, lol. They must feel so stupid that Harry,s publicly here, in texas LOL Eggplant and Button are probably not working and on vacation somewhere lol So incompetent
Is Meghan accepting anymore hostages, I’m free
LOL, love this comment.
(me too, Meghan, me too 😀 )
LMAO!!!
I’m also available to be taken!
I’ve had my bag packed and sitting by the front door for 2 years! Is there a number that I need to call?
Lewis’s team mate, George Russell has said publicly in several interviews that his guilty crush is Meghan. And he’s a 6″2 adonis….I saw Harry talking to George & Toto….it looked quite relaxed, but knowing Harry, I wonder if the topic came up…lol.
Right?! I volunteer as tribute. I want to go to the Canary Islands and Portugal TOO!
Oh dear Peg is on vacation whatever will he do? Maybe there is an expensive car dealership where he is vacationing and he can stop by for a quick photo op. You just know where ever he is there are pillows being thrown. Just look at Harry living his best life!!
William can go jogging somewhere and not be seen.or he can say he ran in the ny marathon though nobody sees him
I love this for Stalker Pegs. He will probably interrupt his vacay this week to appear somewhere “cool” in a black polo and sunglasses.
I think this year’s British Grand Prix has already happened, he must be incandescent that he can’t copy his brother until next year. Anyway came here to say that verstappen is an assh*le so I hope Harry is not too friendly with him.
Silverston happens in the summer, so yes it’s already done. There’s still 4 more races to go though, and Las Vegas is one of them, so Harry might still attend that too.
Still, Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal is a massive a-hole and leech. I bet he dragged Harry through the red bull Paddock and forced him on the “Human Error” champion (with a small c), Max. I would bet my big toe on it.
How soon before we see Peg fully decked out in racing attire posing next to a race car?
I can just see Pegs shuffling around in an F1 getup like Mr. Burns.
Harry is a bro and it makes Pegs (and derangers) insane. Harry may be the one who talks about his feelings more, but he’s the soldier, the athlete, and the one conversant with sports and frankly more at ease with other men.
Or he could perch on his electric bike that probably has pinstripes and his coat of arms on it! 😂
Looking good Harry!
Harry needs a tattoo next…can you imagine the screeching?
He looks HOT in that top picture
Oh no! the deranges are boycotting Mercedes and went to their Website to let them know, these people can’t even buy basic soap to wash themselves.
Yes, I’m sure Mercedes will just fold up and die due to all of the derangers boycotts. I mean look at what happened to Dior……😂😂😂
And Netflix. They were all gonna cancel Netflix.
I was in the kitchen tidying up when my son excitedly shouted that Prince Harry was at the grand prix. I said, great for him but he better not be a guest of red bull, (we’re Mercedes AMG Petronas fans). Can’t stand max. Mercedes team’s strategy was the wrong call.
Unfortunate for Lewis and Charles to be disqualified, and finally all the cars should be check at the end of the race and not just a random sample for consistency.
Dang, looking like a complete snack. Countdown to how many days before Angry Bill has a photo op on to show that I HAVE F1 FRIENDS TOO!!!:;!:!:!:!
Yep, he’s looking like a whole ginger snack. And I love when Harry shows his face while William is on vacation. He can’t really show his face too cuz then we’d know where he jetted off to.
Maybe there are some cardboard cutouts of F1 drivers he can use.
Have the RR rats come out with ‘but where’s Mmeeeeeghan?’ yet? Royal fans *cough * bots love to pull that out but never ask about the other two. Weird, huh 🤷🤷
Anyway, love this! He loves a black polo and everyone loves him. The better up ceo was there too, I think?
And when she is with him derangers go on with the what about the children.
TESSA, Yep! Even so-called fans do. It’s weird. People haven’t heard of nannies.
He also travelled with the husband of Meghan’s long time friend Heather. He’s wearing a similar polo shirt as Harry in the photos.
I have a feeling this was a multi-purpose trip. Fun, yes; but definitely networking: Alex Robichaux, the co-CEO of Better-Up was with H.
I have a sneaky feeling H was doing his CIO thing, putting Alex in touch with some F1 decision-makers, including Mercedes and RedBull.
Hi-perfoemance folks & mental health coaching to perform even better, is a no-brainer.
This is not Prince Harry’s first outing with Mercedes. He was with Toto on November 23, 2014, in Abu Dhabi. LOL at the toxic British Media daily script of sad Harry. The man is fully enjoying his life in America. We all need to resubmit our hostage application to Duchess Meghan.
The lead driver for Merc, Sir Lewis Hamilton, has spoken about the racism he faces in the UK as a biracial man. He was by Harry’s side at one of Harry’s final “royal” engagements at the Silverstone museum, and I hope he privately supports the Sussexes.
I occasionally remember that Harry had a delayed onset of adult life. (Obviously army/war notwithstanding). He was managed, controlled, not permitted- there was a chain of command- there were levels of men in grey.
Now- Harry gets to go where he wants, do what he wants. Not ask an insanely rich dad for money he’ll say he can’t afford to give.
I’m sure security must still be considered.
But imagine not having- then getting that freedom.
It must feel amazing.
Personal autonomy most of us have and take for granted.
Love seeing him out and about, living his best life. The more and more the British press screeches about their toxic brand, the more and more big names seem to want to align with them. It’s almost like being on the bad side of the British press is a good thing in the eyes of many, lol.
If Harry and Meghan were truly toxic as the British press wants people to believe they wouldn’t be seen at any event.
Rumor here in TX is that they were booing the widely despised Governor Abbott who appeared on the jumbotron, not Max V.
Really? I was just about to ask if there are celebitches out here who know about f1 and can explain the hate for max Verstappen, apart from the fact that he’s apparently winning everything these days (and so possibly “stealing” titles from other favourites like Hamilton). I can’t recall Verstappen doing or saying anything stupid, has he? Genuine question.
I’m a Hamilton fan and have been since his McLaren days. Verstappen and his father (and the redbull racing team are racists). Verstappen is also a massively entitled, disrespectful prick who acts out when he’s not getting his way. And the stewards are always giving him a pass for shit other drivers get penalized for.
@Amy, it’s both. Checo (Verstappen’s teammate) has been sabotaged and ridiculed by top redbull numerous times for his benefit and I’m sure his fans, of which there are many in the states aren’t too happy about it.
I live in Austin and this is the version I chose to believe, that the boos were aimed towards Abbott!!
I watched the end of the race and the trophy presentation and the broadcasters seemed to think the crowd was booing Verstappen because there were no boos when Hamilton was shown or Norris the third place guy. It could have been Abbott as well, but then when the anthem was playing the crowd was also chanting Lando over it.
I did note that Hamilton said he appreciated being in the states and how “progressive” it was. Of course the crowd loved hearing that. It’s too bad about the DQ nonsense later on.
When I was watching it sounded like they were booing Max just because of the huge cheers for Lando and Hamilton before. They were even chanting Lando at one point. Maybe they were booking both?
I am a native Texan and when I am not flipping off abbott, I am loudly booing him too.
This is freedom Harry never had as a working royal. Sure he went to sporting events but the press always had to be notified and they had to follow him around. Now he can go anywhere he wants and when he wants and nobody has to know about it. I’m so happy for him. Anyone who believes he wants to go back to royal life is deluded.
That’s why whenever I see an article or hear one of those royal experts yap about Harry coming back or “the door is open”, I always think “Come back to what?” What do they expect him to do? They’ve got their “slimmed down monarchy”. Honey, WandK and Chuck and The Rottweiler are it.
Harry said in the Tom Bradby interview that the door is always open for him.
For reconciliation not a return to royal life.
Meanwhile, PW’s phone isn’t ringing, he’s not getting the invites, and he was left in the cold by the UN even when he turned up and attempted to crash their event.
Aww, shame …
The top pic tho ..prince hot ginge!
Oh the pearl clutching and fake concern on Twitter – WHY ISN’T HE HOME WITH THE KIDS???
Like really? Man can’t go do his thing every now and then without being labelled a bad father??
We don’t see Harry (or Meghan) for weeks, even months at a time. Where do they think he is then?v would he be with his family? And they sure want him to move back to the UK with no mention of the kids or Meghan. Wouldn’t that make him a bad father?
I guess Harry is the only man at the Races that has Kids 🤣🤣🤣
It was rude of the Texans to boo Max.
Btw Harry met with Christian Horner at Red Bull, his wife is Geri Haliwell aka Ginger Spice who Harry met at 13 I think?
They were booing abbott (worst governor ever and that’s saying something) not that dude Max
I am a native Texan and trust me, it was for abbott