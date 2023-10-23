Princess Kate was too lazy to attend the Rugby World Cup semifinal on Saturday

Prince William and Kate didn’t work at all last week, because of their kids’ school holiday. It’s still sort of bonkers to me that no one in the UK blinks at William and Kate’s insistence that neither of them can do one stitch of “royal work” during their kids’ school breaks. Well, the Rugby World Cup is still happening, and on Saturday, England played South Africa. Kate is the patroness of England’s rugby team, and she went to two rugby matches in France, one of them in September and one on October 15, which was the quarterfinal won by England. The match against South Africa was the semifinal. Kate didn’t show up. On Friday, Becky English at the Mail tweeted this:
Yeah, Kate didn’t show up to a pretty big-deal semifinal for the team for which she serves as royal patron. Again, it’s not like there was a schedule conflict, she just didn’t feel like getting off her ass to fly to France to do her “job.” Similar to William’s absolute refusal to fly to Australia to support the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup final in August. Anyway, the match turned out to be a nail-biter – England was ahead right up until the end, when South Africa pulled out the win. Kate – or her staff – tweeted this out:
Tweets are not “work.” Once again, England had a good team and they made it to the latter stages of a global tournament, and instead of doing their job and showing up to a SPORTING EVENT, William and Kate refuse to be anything other than lazy grifters.
Just the C signature triggers me so so bad
It looks like she gave them a ‘C’ on their assignment.
C as in Complicit Until Next Tuesday
Seriously! She couldn’t just type out “Can’t?”
LOL made me laugh out loud
When Kate visited England in the locker room last weekend she knew she wasn’t going to be at the semi-final.
Honestly this is a bogus patronage… the same was true even when H was patron. Why does rugby or soccer or tennis even need a royal patron?
Patronages are part of the Palace strategy to justify the existence of a monarchy
Rebecca English sounds like a teacher or parent who is signaling to a child about what to do. Are the RR that bereft of stories because the Dolittles do so little that they have to signal actions? How embarrassing for everyone involved.
No doubt KP called Becky and told her that Kate wasn’t going to be there but she will be releasing messages of support before and after the game.
English basically told us Keen is on holiday with the kids – its half term here in the UK so this is why we’re not going to see her or Peggy, they will be off on some nice holiday somewhere. When we next see them they will ALL be looking VERY tanned.
Well one would think the patron would show up wouldn’t they? Of course you can’t expect Can’t to come when she is vacationing. Please with this lazy mess even George went to a match on his first day of vacation. They need a new patron.
I’m South African and we watched the game on Saturday. My husband, who couldn’t be less interested in royals asked me if the royals were there. Even he expected it. Very poor showing from them again.
This is why she and William made a point of going last weekend or whenever. They knew they were going to be away (together or separate) and they weren’t going to make any other games in the tournament.
She could have brought Charlotte and William take Louis and George to another event and they would not have been separated from the children.
I think we all know its not about being separated from the children, its about any excuse not to work.
Yes they are the biggest excuse makers and get enabled by some of the media.
Congrats to South Africa team..
The irony… just couple days ago they blamed harry & meghan about the burden of their heavy workload (what work??)
These two are lazy to the bone. And then they wonder why they are not popular .. stupid royals
That’s what makes even more ridiculous. They blame H&M for pressure of too much work, and then proceed to skip out on all of their work. They need to seen to be believed my ass. When are they seen?
Kate idled away the years before marriage no career and no full time work.
Will and Kate are both the most inept people ive ever seen. If this was the real world, they would’ve been fired a long time ago. The amount of diplomatic embarrassments they’ve created in just the last 2 years is something to behold. They will be the worst King and Queen in modern history.
But that’s the irony. An inept, lazy person like Kate gives a ‘well done!’ message to players who’ve worked /trained hard their whole lives. She must be a joke to them.
No doubt it was one of her PR minions who wrote the note.
But wouldn’t the patron tweet have been written/posted by a communications specialist? Surely Kate approved the tweet, though.
Then the ‘C’ should not have been behind it. Initials are to show the person whose account it is was the one to create it.
@Bettyrose – Yes probably. And with that in mind, they need to give whoever wrote it some training/get someone new because the tweet is absolutely rubbish. ‘You can be so proud of yourselves @EnglandRugby. Though it may have been defeat today, you can walk away from this tournament with your heads held high.’ I mean, the lack of enthusiasm is reflective of their attitude so whoever wrote it was actually doing it right when making it seem like it came from her lmao.
‘You should be so proud of yourselves @EnglandRugby. It has been an incredible tournament and you played brilliantly today. Congratulations to @Springboks on booking their place in the RWC Final.’ is it so hard to write a semi-decent tweet that doesn’t use the word defeat and shows good sportsmanship?
@TIFFANY – tbf that’s their whole M.O., taking credit for other people’s work and contributing absolutely nothing of use.
I’m honestly surprised that more of these patronages don’t start calling them out. They don’t seem to bring anything AT ALL to the table. Are these organizations allowed to just decide that a royal patron is unnecessary and ditch them?
Full disclosure: I’m not sure I completely understand the whole patronage thing in the first place, particularly for sports teams. It’s not like they need a royal patron to draw attention to their cause (which Can’t and Won’t also don’t seem to bother doing for legit charities, anyway).
I’m British and I don’t understand the monarchy, let alone the patronage stuff
I did see Princess Charlene of Monaco there supporting South Africa (and I highly doubt she’s SA’s rugby patron)
Will be cheering South Africa on in the final. Harry & Meghan have a huge support base there and they are very much loved by the majority population of South Africa
Also, they’re a former British colony that booted their colonisers out – so there’s a good enough reason for me
There was a study awhile back that revealed royal patronages as a scam. The whole idea of a monarchy in the first place is a scam in my opinion. They just pretend they do charity work to keep the grift going. None of them actually care about the charities they claim to support. The most important thing is the photo-op. Which William and Kate can’t even bother to do that much. Several of their charities have closed without a lifted finger from them and most of the engagments they actually do attend aren’t patronages but just random charities nearby.
I would add that they no doubt COST these organizations money – all the associated costs of hosting them when they show up to “learn” and “highlight” or encourage the public to donate to something (instead of giving themselves).
Most people would consider much of what they do to be recreation — going to high profile sporting events and concerts and best seats in the house, etc etc.
I think the groups are afraid to call out that royal patronages are a scam. Remember what happened to Ngozi Fulani’s organization after the Lady Hussey story was publicized? I think it was “investigated” by some tax or fraud authority until she agreed to meet with the old hag in front of cameras.
The Queen didn’t call her Duchess Dolittle for no reason!
The Queen knew decades ago that kate was lazy when she asked during the dating years “but what does she do?” That caused the brief months long stint with Jigsaw to happen, but at the end of the day, kate was 29 by the time she got married and had done nothing in terms of a real job because she needed to be available when William wanted to go on holiday.
The warning signs were always there, and despite the press pretending otherwise, it has turned out as expected.
Is she lazy? Yeah, no doubt. But there’s also something wrong. The woman is 41 but looks a decade older.
And royal patronages are another bs excuse for maintaining the monarchy.
Smoking, extreme dieting and exercise, sun-tanning and too much botox have all taken their toll on her face.
I’m trying to work out what lazy Kate is doing in that white suit pic? She’s clearly posing.. But do grown ass women play with their hair like that? I wondered if she was showing off earrings?
Probably the earrings, doesn’t Meghan have the same or similar?
There are a ton of photos of kate playing with her hair, one of the more well known ones was when she was twirling it during a Remembrance Day ceremony and Sophie was giving her a dirty look.
She’s never been professional. And in videos you can see how much she plays with her hair even in brief moments of meeting with people.
I have Bravo on TV a lot for background noise (OK, I watch it, too), and pretty much all those Real Housewives play with their fake hair. Constantly.
I just realized this morning that I somehow thought Wank would, at some point, begin to do better as royals. That they’d take cues from H&M, like take their patronages seriously. By now it’s clear they will always be lazy grifting azzholes.
Yes I was also naïve enough to hope that with them being a heartbeat away from the throne that both would actually increase their workload as befits PoW status and make more of an effort to be competent. I accept that you can’t dub on talent, charisma and star quality but I do think that by showing up for more Royal engagements having done thorough preparation, relevant training in public speaking, diversity and diplomacy that both could improve. They are dull, socially awkward, and tell horrible “jokes” eg W calling Greg James an average DJ- the gall of him calling anybody else average??! One can’t polish a turnip and yet we are stuck with them because he can’t be sacked!
They would have been so annoying if they had somehow gotten into the finale, it would have been an endless week of britsplaining rugby. And to top it all the Wales would have showed up cosplaying the Sussexes so we dodged a bullet on this one.
I suspect the geopolitical situation had some impact. Also the awkwardness of rooting against another Commonwealth country.
You’re giving her too much of the benefit of doubt.
Lazy grifter gonna grift lazily.
Oh my, look at the shiny-smooth forehead, tight as a drum. And more ingenuine manic looks. that’s all I got.