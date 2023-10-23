Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce win yet another Chiefs game in Kansas City

Embed from Getty Images

Do you ever think about how perfectly it worked out for Taylor Swift? Her favorite lipstick color – bright red – doesn’t even clash with the Kansas City Chiefs’ colors. Red is one of her favorite colors too, as well as the name of one of her albums. Anyway, Taylor was in Kansas City again this weekend, all to attend another Chiefs game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers last night, meaning that Taylor is bringing good luck to the Chiefs. They haven’t lost a game with Taylor in attendance. Taylor wore different Chiefs merch too – a kind of dated-looking sweatshirt.

During the game, Taylor stayed in the VIP area with her new friend Brittany Mahomes. It looks like she was mostly with the Mahomes family too, not the Kelce family. After the game, Travis and Taylor left together, in his Rolls Royce. Travis apparently hosted a party at his mansion, perhaps one last party at his old place before he moves into the new mansion. Travis also got a local restaurant to cater the party.

Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail that Taylor is really falling for Travis. A source told the Mail: “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way. He courted her and it was not her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ sorta thing. He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now. It is no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside of Hollywood.” As I’ve said for more than a month now, Travis is in it to win it. He wants to marry her. It will be fascinating to watch as Taylor’s instincts tell her to sabotage the relationship.

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images