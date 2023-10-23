Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce win yet another Chiefs game in Kansas City

Do you ever think about how perfectly it worked out for Taylor Swift? Her favorite lipstick color – bright red – doesn’t even clash with the Kansas City Chiefs’ colors. Red is one of her favorite colors too, as well as the name of one of her albums. Anyway, Taylor was in Kansas City again this weekend, all to attend another Chiefs game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers last night, meaning that Taylor is bringing good luck to the Chiefs. They haven’t lost a game with Taylor in attendance. Taylor wore different Chiefs merch too – a kind of dated-looking sweatshirt.
During the game, Taylor stayed in the VIP area with her new friend Brittany Mahomes. It looks like she was mostly with the Mahomes family too, not the Kelce family. After the game, Travis and Taylor left together, in his Rolls Royce. Travis apparently hosted a party at his mansion, perhaps one last party at his old place before he moves into the new mansion. Travis also got a local restaurant to cater the party.
Meanwhile, sources told the Daily Mail that Taylor is really falling for Travis. A source told the Mail: “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way. He courted her and it was not her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out,’ sorta thing. He actually courted her and she feels like she is the luckiest gal in the world right now. It is no coincidence that all she had to do was look outside of Hollywood.” As I’ve said for more than a month now, Travis is in it to win it. He wants to marry her. It will be fascinating to watch as Taylor’s instincts tell her to sabotage the relationship.
Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new relationship when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I think Taylor’s light is on and Travis is catching that cab. Many of her friends are married and having kids and I think she’s going to be ready after this tour is over. If Taylor decides to sabotage the relationship, it won’t be for a few years until after the wedding.
Look how she is looking at Baby Mahomes.
Yep, I think these are two people who are ready for marriage and kids and their timing matched up.
Yup. I think his light is on too. He’s an uncle to some adorable little girls (3 under 5!), and his bestie Mahomes has two babies. I saw a clip of an interview with Shannon Sharpe they did, and Shannon’s regret about his life is he didn’t prioritize relationships and doesn’t have anyone to share his life with. He said it and everyone looked at Travis 😂. He’s in it to win it, and me (42), my 9 year old daughter and my 71 year old dad are all invested 😂
Maybe there’s a story behind the dated sweatshirt? Sentimental value? In the family? Alright, Taylor, this is your first songwriting assignment.
It’s vintage, per People.
How did I get to the point where I am this involved in what someone is wearing, much less TSwift and Travis Kelce?!
“He courted her and it was not her typical, ‘Hey, you’re hot, let’s go out’ “
Is that really how guys typically approach Taylor Swift? Like, she’s not Emily Ratajkowski or Megan Fox or whatever. She’s pretty fucking high profile and not IMO particularly hot….
Anyway, he’s cute and seems like a catch so good for her.
I think it depends on your taste. I’ve always found Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski to not be particularly attractive, personally. I would say Taylor is pretty in the girl next door type way though
This!
+1!
She was also wearing a friendship bracelet w his team # and two hearts on it. It’s an old-fashioned vibe, this courtship. Wasn’t a stan of either of them and now am seriously rooting for them.
Yeah…I just don’t see her settling down, having 2.5 kids and living drama-free happily long term (I mean, where are the albums in that?). If HE can adjust and be her low key +1 just adore her, *maybe* they have a chance. I DO think there will be a wedding – a small one in a field somewhere with an album to match. I think she’s ready to give being married a go to change things up. There’s nothing wrong with her, I just think she’ll have a “married era” and then she won’t.
Honestly I think looking at her every move through the lens of “an album” or an “era” is kind of dehumanizing?
She wanted to marry Joe. She spent 6 years from her late 20’s-early 30’s in that relationship wanting that. Who knows what happens here but I don’t see her every move through the lens of “drama and sabotage”.
@Jojo – you nailed it!
Yeah, she loves the spotlight too much to go full Beyonce/Adele secluded life after kids. I see her having more of a JLo path (I’m talking purely in relation to lifestyle here). Maybe they will get married, they do seem really well suited. But he for sure is her first husband.
I think she’ll do what a lot of people do: get married planning for it to last, hoping it will, and doing what she can to make the relationship work. As others have said, she was with Joe for six years and she was younger then. It’s not like she can’t do long-term relationships.
I mean, I’m not famous and I have found marriage challenging at times. It is for most people. I’m not going to hold her to a higher standard than I do anyone else.
I am not a Swiftie; I do not care for her music. I do not watch football, and I had never heard of Travis until he started dating Taylor.
And yet.
I am so weirdly into this and I don’t know why. There is no rational explanation. Whatever genius formulated this coupling deserves a raise.
Couple of things! Y’all know I love this couple and think they’re end game. But some drunk dude screamed at Travis after the game “hey Taylor’s boyfriend!!!” Travis – who doesn’t seem to have an ounce of toxic masculinity in him – just kind of waved it off. And while I love the fact that he seems very aware of the fact Taylor is the bigger star (because she is. The NFL is an American thing, Taylor Swift is global), I still think anyone would feel a bit annoyed being referred to as such in their own place of work. I certainly would. What are your thoughts, celebitches?
The second thing is, Swifties on TikTok are not happy about the fact Jackson Mahomes is in the background and Taylor turns around to chat to him at one point. Jackson is Patrick’s brother and was accused of sexual assault. (See link below). I’m surprised Tree Paine didn’t shut that down! I’m wondering what will happen now. Will Taylor be seen in the Mahomes’ suite again? She appears to be getting on great with Brittany Mahomes but the preliminary hearing for his case is in TWO DAYS. Optics are not good. As a fellow sexual assault survivor myself, I would not want to be put in that position if I was Taylor
https://nypost.com/2023/05/16/disturbing-new-details-of-jackson-mahomes-assault-accusations-emerge/amp/
From what I have seen with Taylor, she doesn’t care about things that don’t directly affect her. Look at her previous boyfriend, she desperately tried to clean up his reputation after his disgusting comments on black women came out. She worked with a director who sexually assaulted his own niece, which he even admitted. I don’t think, she would give a sh*t what this guy did. But, if it gets too much traction, she would just stop interacting with him publicly. In private, I don’t believe she would behave any different.
I think that is accurate, and to your point- if the JM is found guilty, does that make Patrick a poor associate? Brittany? I think not.
The micro expression captured on Jackson’s face looking down on TS in that photo, though. He does not like women one bit, imo.
I don’t want her in that position either. To be fair, she can’t control who is in that suite. Patrick Mahones is Travis’ good friend and Jackson is his brother, so it’s going to be hard for her to avoid him entirely unless he’s in jail. We don’t know that it wasn’t awkward for her. She chatted with him for a few seconds; that doesn’t mean she likes the guy or is inclined to defend his actions.
Travis actually did a fist pump when the guy yelled it out. It was cute. Honestly, he seems to have a really good sense of humor and he is very confident in who he is. I think it might also help that he’s always been “Jason’s brother”, so he is used to it and takes it in stride.
I’m so rooting for them when prior to them coming public I didn’t care for her and didn’t know him
me too!…
Y’all know how sports fandom works wheh it comes to luck and tradition right. The Kansas City folks might blame a loss on her absence – of course there’s a lot of misogyny too so they could blame her for a variety of things too.
I’m not her bestie so where and how fast and how serious this becomes – it’s anyone’s guess. But I do love that she has been working her ass off – 44 songs a night touring/ and now she is having fun. Enjoying herself, not fully disappearing – getting a minute of regional or National tv time every Sunday. And she’s cheering and laughing and having a great time.
I just love that she’s having fun.
She deserves it.
I’ve been enjoying Brittany Mahome’s game day outfits as they are not the usual fball garb, a little more creative. Their babies always look cute in their daddy gear.
There’s video of him waiting for an elevator. People call out his name and he gives them a smile, but when someone shouts “Taylor’s boyfriend” he fist pumps the air. He’s very proud to be with her and it seems like he has no problem playing second fiddle in this relationship.
I adore the fact that he appears to have zero percent of himself dedicated to toxic masculinity. Mama Kelce should give herself a massive pat on the back.
Kaiser you are the first one to come right out and say they are going to get married. I’ve thought this from the day I saw her in the Chiefs suite. As a KC resident and Chiefs fan, I love how he treats Taylor, and every person deserves someone who adores them.
Retro/vintage sportswear is very in right now, especially among younger people (I’d say people younger than Taylor because she’s closer to my age even). The sweatshirt is either from a retro brand that is making new stuff or it’s actual vintage. There is a company based in my alma mater’s town that buys up retro/vintage gear and does big resale events – the students line up for it, it’s crazy.
Anyway good for Taylor. He seems like one of the few boyfriends she’s had that is truly into her and happy to be on this ride. I hope it works out for them.
Yes, it is. It actually has been for a while but the trend seems to have picked up even more steam recently. The retro jersey suits the look she appears to have chosen for games in Arrowhead, which is very sporty “day at the game.” Her look at the Jets game was more of her NYC uniform: all black, high end, etc.
These sabotage comments feel in the same vein as “she can’t keep a man” – why is that? Because she’s 33 and unmarried? She didn’t want to settle down with someone who didn’t feel right? Feels gross.
Or simply it has been her modus operandi for a while? She even states so in her music, she loves the thrill, the chase and the high emotions side of love and often sabotages the relationship when that wears off. I also find that it feels really early after her relationship with Joe Alwyn to give another long term relationship a go, but I might be wrong and they might be in it for the long run.
I have no idea if she is in this for a fun fling or the long haul, but having a 2 year relationship and a 6 year relationship, and some shorter terms dating experiences is hardly a modus operandi of anything but normal dating in your 20s and 30s. She sings about lots of things that she has experienced or that she has witnessed her friends experience, some of it is literal and some of it is figurative, and really feels like these comments come from a place of “she should have settled down/gotten married by now and there is something wrong with her that she hasn’t.”
Well, but people change. Almost all of my relationships were drama and high emotions of love, all the things you describe Taylor singing about – until I met my husband, who is drama free and very healthy. We’ve been together 20 years. Sometimes it just takes the right type of person that you mesh with where drama/highs and lows just isn’t necessary anymore. Also, we don’t know her relationship with Joe was anything like that- all signs point to them breaking up because they simply wanted different things.
Exactly. Maybe she’s busy, I dunno, being one of the most powerful people in the world, and she doesn’t even want to “keep a man.” It’s a pretty cynical narrative that cuts down someone who is accomplishing a staggering amount at such a young age.
Exactly. Maybe she’s busy becoming one of the most powerful people of her generation and doesn’t even want to “keep a man.” It’s a damaging narrative that cuts down a woman who has already accomplished a staggering amount at such a young age.
Agreed – this feels exactly like what she calls out in “Shake it Off” about not being able to make a man stay. Smacks of misogyny too, and I expect better from this site.
YUP
I agree and thank you for saying so.
Agree on this.
Yes to all of this! On top of that lord knows how being powerful, successful, and in demand can damage a partner’s ego. Relationships are complicated.
Right. My niece who is also 33 has a very good job in journalism. She was with the same guy for six years. They got engaged, had the venue and the dress, etc. She called it off when she realized he was never going to be an effective co-parent (she wants at least one child). This was about two years ago.
I don’t look at her and think that she “can’t keep a man.” I just think it hasn’t worked out for her yet and she wasn’t going to settle for something that wouldn’t work long term. And she has plenty happening in her life – work, travel, friends – to keep her fulfilled anyway.
Taylor also has parents who are divorced, as my niece does. She might not want to get married if she doesn’t think it’s going to last. There’s nothing wrong with getting divorced, and her own parents seem to have an amicable relationship. But it’s not easy either. It’s something that might give her pause.
Wow I had no idea Taylor’s parents were divorced! Just went down that rabbit hole and they kept it very quiet. Admittedly I don’t know much about her family, apart from her mom’s multiple battles with breast cancer. Taylor has always been very public but very quiet about her family.
Imagine claiming that a famous girlfriend is the reason the REIGNING SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS with one of the best quarterbacks in history is the reason a team keeps winning. Please.
Travis is a tight end.
And Chiefs Coach Andy Reid hilariously said yesterday, “Kelce keeps getting better with time. … Taylor can stay around all she wants.”
I hope she does. This is fun as hell, and they both seem happy.
…. yeah, I know, I’m a lifelong Chiefs fan.
the QB comment was clearly referring to Mahomes.
It’s just silly fun. He is going into the Hall of Fame for sure post-retirement, is probably a top 5-10 at TE is league history. Most sports fans know this.
That being said, he has played really well at the games Taylor has been at (thought that could just be due to the opponent slate for those games like Chargers defense-blegh) and there might be something to having another loved one their, particularly a new lover that is inspiring.
Cole Porter comes to mnd. Another brilliant lyricist.” Too hot not to cool down”. “It was great fun but it was just one of those things”. Great song and very apropos as I think he will tire of her but is a gentleman and will let her dump him.
The whole thing is just kind of fun. I was with my mom watching this weekend- she loves sports and doesn’t know anything about Taylor Swift other than that she’s a mega star who sings some songs she’s probably heard on the radio, and she kept kind of commenting about how they kept showing her reactions in the suite whenever the Chiefs scored or Travis made a good play or if he missed a play or whatever, and she wasn’t so much annoyed as bemused by it, lol. I asked her at one point if she wanted the Chiefs to win, and she said “well yeah, I want Taylor Swift to go home happy” lmao.
I was looking at all the SNL clips of when Travis hosted SNL some months ago over the weekend on Youtube and a clip from his podcast with his brother came up. It’s an extended clip, you can find the condensed version on Instagram. Jason decided to watch all the Twilight movies since they were on TV, he had never seen them before. He proceeded to summarize the movies for Travis who had never heard of it or seen the movies and omg it was so funny. Travis couldn’t take the excruciating detail and eventually checked out and took off his headphones to scroll his phone while Jason, very undeterred, kept describing the Twilight movies. He was so determined to get to the end even without Travis listening lol. Every once in awhile Travis would put the headphones back on, hear his brother talking about Twilight, and then take them off. It was so hilarious: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wj0c9Cjqs7E
Anyways if Taylor breaks up with him, I will be very mad. This guy is very genuine and I don’t care about football but I genuinely want him to be happy lol.
hahaha this video was so so funny. Thanks for sharing. I’m crying laughing.
No lie, that clip is hilarious.
Does anyone actually believe this? Seems like a P.R. stunt that ties in perfectly for his show and benefits them both.
As I have said before, as a KC’er I am loving this relationship. HOWEVER, having Jackson Mahomes in the suite with her & having him in so many pics with her is a BIG mistake. Jackson is about to be on trial for sexual assault this week here in town. He is a creep! There is video of some of his charges and they are disturbing. I am surprised Taylor’s people allowed these optics.
I agree but she and her people may not know about Jackson being a sexual predator and all around loser. They probably won’t allow that again.
I am critical of Taylor and Travis as individuals but it’s whatever. They are a distraction from the hellfire of a world we are burning in. While I do think he bought his new how to protect Taylor, I also think it’s a flex. Her real estate portfolio is SICK and he doesn’t even come close. There is something sweet about them but like I said, I’m here mainly for the distraction.
I think they’ll marry too. Her face when he came out of the tunnel?! Girl can’t act so I know that’s genuine emotion lol
Bad optics to put Jackson Mahomes anywhere near her though