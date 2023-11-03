Does Speaker Mike Johnson really live paycheck to paycheck, with no savings?

Rep. Mike Johnson was elected Speaker of the House on October 25, little more than a week ago. Johnson was a relative unknown nationally, so in the past week and a half, Johnson’s background has gotten a thorough examination by the national press. It feels like every single day, there’s some absolutely asinine/scary new story about him, and people already knew that he is a MAGA dumbf–k who wanted to overturn the 2020 election results. Then, last weekend, we learned that he, as a 24/25-year-old, fake-adopted a Black teenager who then rarely was photographed with him in family settings. Johnson’s story about when, where and how he “adopted” have changed over the years and the whole thing is just shady as hell. People compared the situation to Matt Gaetz and Nestor (which I covered here).
So Mike Johnson adopted his 14 year old "black son" when he was 25 and unmarried.
Matt Gaetz adopted a 14 year old Cuban immigrant named "Nestor" when he was 30 and unmarried.
Both are powerful Republicans now in the House. Can anyone help me understand what is going on here? pic.twitter.com/jgHWMZ7O6w
— Brian Rosenworcel (@Bowl_of_Worcel) October 27, 2023
The headlines kept coming and coming after that. Throughout his political and legal career, Johnson has had an outsized focus on homosexuality and he’s openly advocated for “conversion therapy.” He believes homosexuality is a “behavior” not an identity and that you can “recover” from being gay. He also believes that the Roman Empire fell because of gay folks!!!! It’s also widely assumed (because there’s ample evidence) that he’s a “creationist” who does not believe in evolution. Then this week, there have been stories about his finances. From the Daily Beast:
Newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not have a bank account. At least, that’s what Johnson reports on years of personal financial disclosures, which date back to 2016 and reveal a financial life that, in the context of his role as a congressman and now speaker, appears extraordinarily precarious.
Over the course of seven years, Johnson has never reported a checking or savings account in his name, nor in the name of his wife or any of his children, disclosures show. In fact, he doesn’t appear to have money stashed in any investments, with his latest filing—covering 2022—showing no assets whatsoever.
Of course, it’s unlikely Johnson doesn’t actually have a bank account. What’s more likely is Johnson lives paycheck to paycheck—so much so that he doesn’t have enough money in his bank account to trigger the checking account disclosure rules for members of Congress. House Ethics Committee filing guidelines state that members must disclose bank accounts they have at every financial institution, as long as the account holds at least $1,000 and the combined value of all accounts—including those belonging to their spouse and dependent children—exceeds $5,000.
The rules cover all “interest-bearing, cash-deposit accounts at banks, credit unions, and savings and loan associations,” including checking, savings, and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit and individual retirement funds, or IRAs. (Johnson reported receiving a $10,485.53 distribution from a New York Life IRA in 2017, his first year in office, possibly from a retirement account he had listed the previous year.)
Johnson’s household income puts him in the top 12 percent of earners in the United States. And it’s extraordinarily rare for members of Congress to not list a qualifying bank account—let alone zero assets whatsoever. The Daily Beast reached out to Johnson’s office for comment but did not receive a reply.
In the past few days, people have been debating this, like how does he not have a bank account with more than a few thousand dollars in it? My guess is that he has several bank accounts and the issue here is disclosure, not lack of money or living paycheck to paycheck. I would be willing to bet that he and his wife have retirement accounts, investment accounts and several bank accounts in Louisiana and Washington, but they just “forgot” to fill out all of the disclosure forms truthfully. As the Daily Beast’s expert points out, Johnson made over $200K last year and his wife gets a salary from two employers. The Speaker has been lying on his disclosure forms for years.
I don’t know if Johnson is a lawyer, but Gaetz is. If they aren’t smart enough to figure out how to legally do custody stuff, they aren’t smart enough to be legislators. I think they had nefarious reasons for the strange custody stuff, but I’m hoping otherwise for the now grown men in question.
And of course Johnson has money somewhere, his congressional check gets deposited in an account. I don’t see how there’s been zero investigation into this before now. No one’s read the disclosures before now?
There’s also rumors of a man in New Orleans who’s claiming to be a former boyfriend of several years. This guy gives me the Icks.
I’m not generally in favor of outing folks (or violating their right to medical privacy – for instance with abortions) except when it comes to these dirtbag people who live by “do as I say, not as I do” and have the power to affect others’ lives and futures. Then I think all their business should be available to the public.
Right, there’s nothing wrong with being gay, and private lives should be private. But if you’re theoretically a public servant who’s made hating gay folks your whole political personality (other than the hating women part), then you don’t get privacy about that. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones (that still doesn’t sound right to me, I really don’t think being gay is a glass house). I guess don’t hold being gay against people if you are afraid of it being held against you? Maybe I need more coffee.
if it’s a republicant it lies. and they’ve been lying for many, many years on those disclosure forms. no one polices it. this is the same group that wants to defund the IRS.
That part!
🎯
What gets me is how they get away with it. Years ago, as a newly-hired GS-9 federal employee, the background check was extensive, including law enforcement calling all my references and former landlords. But these guys? They just put down anything on their required-by-federal-law disclosure statements & they skate? How on earth does this happen? What a joke. Didn’t several of the trump offspring & spouses do the same thing, lie their faces off on those statements? As did trump too, of course, if he even bothered to fill out the forms.
Technically, members of Congress are not government employees. The normal employment rules don’t apply, only those they vote on themselves every two years when the new Congress comes in.
Also, no college accounts for the (white) kids? That seems really odd.
And Johnsons first bill he brought forth had that in it. To defund the IRS. Wonder if the two things have anything in common. And why can’t democrats ever say these things to the news.
The Republican Party…We lie about every. little.thing..
I get really strong Ted Haggard vibes from this one. I wonder what is dancing around in his closet.
The closeted ones are the worst.
Over the years, I think it has become painfully obvious that anyone obsessed with the idea of “conversion therapy is a real thing” are people who are attempting to live closeted lives. People who are comfortable with their own sexuality do not obsess over other people’s. It’s just weird. And sad that they weaponize their own self hate against others.
Exactly. I’ve read that his wife is very involved in conversion therapy, including research into supplements that “help” with it? Which sounds like gender affirming care to me. And, her involvement makes me think he’s a “success” story.
When I attended an evangelical mega church, I remember a few times when couples who were “ex gays” were featured during the services. It was considered proof of being real Christian’s, not that they were possibly bi or were living an unhealthy relationship with themselves. They almost always considered their “deviant” sexuality a result of abuse.
It’s so sad that their idea of a “success story” is such a miserable human being.
You know he totally imagines a hard, throbbing d*ck to get it up with his wife.
Absolutely!! That was my first thought when I read about his horribly bigoted views on homosexuality. He wrote a brief after the Supreme Court case of Lawrence v. Texas (2003) came out, which invalidated sodomy law across the United States, making same-sex sexual activity legal in all states, and he was opposed to that; meaning he wanted sodomy to be punished criminally – ugh!
Someone that obsessed with the private sex life of homosexuals usually proves to be some kind of closet case, and I wouldn’t be surprised to learn about a scandal from his past. It’s always the same pattern. Self-loathing breeds this kind of behavior.
Interesting point and totally makes sense. Something is being hidden IMO
What is he hiding? That’s what I want to know. Why the secrecy? This is unacceptable. JFC.
Johnson, like Clarence Thomas, and like ALL of the Feds and contractors with even basic, lower levels of security clearances should have to pass clearance checks which then get updated regularly.
We still don’t know who paid off Kavanaugh’s loan.
This is crazy. It’s also designed to be that way. As Kaiser has said, Johnson likely has multiple brokerage and bank accounts that have been set up to avoid reaching the minimums that trigger mandatory reporting. Since such reports routinely get sent to the IRS, I’m sure it’s just a convenient coincidence that Johnson would like to cut their funding. I hope some enterprising journalists will follow the money — and see where it goes. This is so shady and not normal — like many things about Johnson and the Party members who support his leadership.
Well, maybe multiple small accounts but also maybe a dummy Corp that holds his assets and pays his bills plus foreign banks where money can be hidden. Also some of the people who endorse the same other societal ideas he endorses are they types to have money / gold in a safe or buried out back for the “end times.”
Also, regarding the child- have any of you ever met a man who wanted to single handed to take on all of the scut work associated with a child? I have never met this man. I’ve met a lot of men who really want to dump the grossly disproportionate share of that on their wives. And how was he propelling his career forward so much while simultaneously managing all of that scut?
That was my guess too. He has created some sort of legal entity (LLC, trust, charity, church, etc. etc.) that was technically not required to be disclosed. His House salary gets deposited there, along with any other income from his wife or business interests, and any expenses get paid directly by that entity. Technically not illegal, at least according to Clarence Thomas, but shady as hell.
Normal people with any security clearance already do all that because rules apply to them. It’s people like this guy and the Trumps that get special treatment, focus on them.
Also, with the threshold so so low ($1000, $5000), how many different accounts must one have to defray a sizable fortune? Thousands? It’s not like they only have to report accounts over 6 or 7 figures.
just one, off-shore
Well, I think that the issue isn’t how much is in the account— but whether it earns enough interest for the interest to be reported. So a lot of money can flow through the account, but if it’s not actually in the account long enough to accrue sufficient interest, then it doesn’t generate a report.
@B, I’d wondered about foreign banks and investments, but I didn’t realize that stashing gold was a thing.
This guy gives me the creeps.
I’m convinced that the GOP is dominated by people the far right has serious kompromat on & that’s by design. They were all fine with Nazi fan, serial sexual assaulter Madison Cawthorn until he talked publicly about drug-fueled parties where people engaged in questionable behavior. Then the party dumped him after a sex video of him with his cousin was leaked, coincidentally.
@Blithe- There’s some part of Revelations (it’s like the last book in the Bible) where they’re talking about the end times and that money is going to be useless and you’re going to have to have the mark of the beast to use regular currency.
It’s completely bonkers stuff.
But that crowd will stash some gold.
That same crowd is also likely to buy in to conversion therapy.
People are anwful enough now to each other. We don’t need to imagine about some future zombie platypus apocalypse.
But they think this end times thing is what happens right before Christ comes to rescue the right people, so they’re really excited about this.
Wow. Thank you for the detailed explanation, @B. I’m torn between wanting to know a lot more about this way of thinking — and wanting to deny the reality that the governing of our country is now in the hands of people who are guided by beliefs like this.
I am heartened, somewhat, by your last sentence. Maybe the “right people “ aren’t the ones that people who share beliefs like Johnson think they are. None of this seems very Christ-like. Fingers crossed. We, as a country, deserve better than a twisted theocracy.
@BLITHE- some people literally think there’s going to be a mark branded onto the bad people. Like maybe the foreheads.
IDK – Maybe the mark of the beast is the iPhone? We do pay with it and it does involve a certain type of registration to use it, many of us have it, and we are certainly attached to them.
This is jest, of course. I love my iPhone. It’s amazing. Lol
I read something sinister into this. A lot of these Evangelical lunatics are actively trying to bring about the Rapture and end of days. It sounds crazy but it’s 100% true.
Maybe he doesn’t have a ton of savings because he doesn’t think he’ll be on earth much longer.
If that’s the case, they should just collectively rapture themselves and leave others alone. Their efforts to create Hell on Earth should absolutely be seen as sinister and dealt with accordingly.
If he is really living paycheck to paycheck, that would be a huge security risk for someone who is now second in line to the presidency. But my guess would be that it’s a way to avoid paying taxes, given how he seems to feel about the IRS.
This guy is such a creep and is definitely stealing money from somewhere. Once a Louisiana politician, always a Louisiana politician. I wonder if he’ll stay in the speakership long enough to shut down the government and get fired.
It’s interesting that in the cited rules…
“interest-bearing, cash-deposit accounts at banks, credit unions, and savings and loan associations,” including checking, savings, and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit and individual retirement funds, or IRAs”
…trust accounts are not specifically mentioned. If trusts aren’t covered and reportable then I’m guessing that is where his money goes. Having said that, I also agree he probably isn’t reporting the data. If it is just a rule and not a law then I imagine most Republicans and even some Democrats withhold that info.
This is one of the reasons why the Republican elected officials are so desperate to defund the IRS. They are all grifters, compromised, and hiding money that should be taxed.
We used to have a quite powerful politician in our neck of the woods who said the same. He was a crook though
It will only take a few more years for them to discover gold bars hidden everywhere in his house like Bob Menendez.
Has anyone considered that Johnson is part of LDS? They are required to pay a tithe annually or quarterly & the “church” control’s all the money? I know there’s some way they don’t get scrutinized bc “oh we’re a church” and it’s private not connected to national banking information like regular folks not in a cult, THAT could be why he’s not showing any accounts? Something with those FLDS (Church of Latter Day Saints) or similar factions could be the answer?
@MAGS
I say this as someone who would never be recruited into the Mormon church. I am definitely not what they would want in a woman member and I’m just fine with that.
And……
This guy is way below the Mormon standard.
He’s evangelical, I thought.
He’s Southern Baptist
Hi @Megs as a former evangelical, I can safely say, most of the titheing and purity rules came to the LDS through fundamentalist teachings. I had family members around and involved during the witch trials. It is deeply ingrained in many Southern “Believers”.
He’s really creepy.
This worries me to my core. Single extremist men Adopting teen boys, screams child trafficking. I hate our foster and adoption system. Where are these boys now, are they ok?!?!?!?!?!
He got paid by Liberty University in Virginia to teach a course and his wife works so I’m he’s in violation of the ethics rules of Congress by not reporting his income.