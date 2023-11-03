North West eats raw onions like an apple & cries about not living in an apartment

North West turned 10 years old in June. She’s always been famous, and she’s always been around famous people. It feels like two things are happening at once – Kim Kardashian and the Hulu producers are starting a narrative that North is Kim’s “problem child,” and simultaneous to that, North is just being her authentic self. Like, from what I’ve seen, North has a lot of Kanye in her. North adores her father and she’s a lot like her father. Well, two clips from The Kardashians have been making the rounds this week, and both are sort of interesting from a “cultural anthropology of the Kardashians” sort of way. In one clip, North eats a raw onion like an apple and asks what Kim does. The look on Kim’s face is amazing.

north was put on this earth to humble kim pic.twitter.com/WXhuTKUGbd — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) November 2, 2023

The thing I like about this is that Kim is just letting North be North. You can tell that North sometimes works her last nerve, but as Kim says in the clip, she’s learned how to be more patient. Meanwhile, apparently North really loves the fact that Kanye lives an apartment:

Kim Kardashian reveals North West prefers staying at dad Kanye West’s apartment because there’s no nanny, chef, or security: ‘Dad is the best’pic.twitter.com/TTvXItomtR — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 2, 2023

There are SO many divorced parents who relate to this – kids worshiping the “fun” parent who they only see every other weekend. I also think North and many kids like the idea of smaller spaces, at least I was like that when I was a kid too – the idea of living in an apartment in the city is exotic when you live in a split-level house in the suburbs, or in North’s case, a mansion in Calabasas. When I was a girl, I wanted to live in a boxcar because I read some of those Boxcar Children books. Seriously. I was mad that I couldn’t live in some tiny little boxcar in the woods. That was my dream.