North West eats raw onions like an apple & cries about not living in an apartment

North West turned 10 years old in June. She’s always been famous, and she’s always been around famous people. It feels like two things are happening at once – Kim Kardashian and the Hulu producers are starting a narrative that North is Kim’s “problem child,” and simultaneous to that, North is just being her authentic self. Like, from what I’ve seen, North has a lot of Kanye in her. North adores her father and she’s a lot like her father. Well, two clips from The Kardashians have been making the rounds this week, and both are sort of interesting from a “cultural anthropology of the Kardashians” sort of way. In one clip, North eats a raw onion like an apple and asks what Kim does. The look on Kim’s face is amazing.
The thing I like about this is that Kim is just letting North be North. You can tell that North sometimes works her last nerve, but as Kim says in the clip, she’s learned how to be more patient. Meanwhile, apparently North really loves the fact that Kanye lives an apartment:
There are SO many divorced parents who relate to this – kids worshiping the “fun” parent who they only see every other weekend. I also think North and many kids like the idea of smaller spaces, at least I was like that when I was a kid too – the idea of living in an apartment in the city is exotic when you live in a split-level house in the suburbs, or in North’s case, a mansion in Calabasas. When I was a girl, I wanted to live in a boxcar because I read some of those Boxcar Children books. Seriously. I was mad that I couldn’t live in some tiny little boxcar in the woods. That was my dream.
Hahaha I used to teach those Boxcar Children books in another life before law school. Any kid would want to join those kids in a boxcar. North really is a Kanye mini-me and so precious. I’m glad she is her own person
Well North is a Gemini – like Kanye. And Kim is a Libra. My Mom is a Libra and I’m a Gemini and let me tell you this is exactly the dynamic I had with my Mom growing up. I had a MOUTH on me lol! But yes I think this is only natural – Kanye probably has ZERO structure at his house. So Kim winds up being the bad guy because she is essentially the only adult in the dynamic.
It was the same when I would visit my Dad. Only I was old enough to know he was a giant man child so I actually preferred my Mom lol. North will learn too.
yeah, plus Kanye himself said Kim has the kids 80% of the time. and honestly, Kanye has really only seemed to care about North, as opposed to the other three kids. either way, kids of divorced parents know the easiest way to hurt the main custodial parent is to bring up how much better and fun the other parent’s house is. I know with my kids, they figured it out when they got older, and guess who they like spending more time with now lol.
Saint just spent a bunch of time with Kanye in Italy. And both Saint and North seem to have a huge amount of contempt for Kim, and they’re both still in elementary school! I wonder what they’ve witnessed……,
Could be the opposite when they are with their dads. It’s probably, “at mom’s house we can…”
I always thought apartments sounded so cool because your friends could live in other apartments in the same building, and you could hang out and visit whenever.
I have this exact thing, my daughter openly likes her dad more and while I pay for a bigger 2 bed 2 storey flat so she can have her own room, she much prefers his mezzanine studio apartment anyway.
I’m used to it at this point and choose to see the positive that I’d much rather she had a great relationship with her dad than a bad one. She loves me just as much, even if she likes him more and thinks he is cooler and funnier!
I remember the box car kids🥰 great 📚 books. Other than that I clicked to see someone eat a raw onion🥴.. it made me cringe as much as I thought.
Did you read the novel “Holes” in elementary school? It’s the only other time I’ve come across where it talks about people eating onions like an apple. It is apparently incredible for the immune system…but yuck.
My daughter is mad that we won’t sell our house and live in a tiny home. She is 12. I think it is normal 🙂
Earlier this week my husband and I were at Home Depot and stepped into one of those garden sheds – it was so quiet and empty and small and manageable. We were like, let’s just live here. But we had to go home to our surly teenager and elderly dogs and bills and laundry. But it was a nice little 3-minute break. “We could just plop this down in the woods somewhere…”
North covers this month’s ID and the interview is really good. Kim’s done a good job of raising kids with hyper public parents.
It actually IS a good interview! I was pleasantly surprised. Pretty awesome for a 10 year old. She seems very poised, and also very much her age.
North likes Kanye’s apartment better because she isn’t surrounded by a white mausoleum devoid of personality! Kim is the more involved parent, sure. But her interior decor skills are non existent. Her house is “minimalist white” but that’s not a home, it’s a sterile environment. If I had to guess, Kanye’s apartment is probably more inviting, cozier, and more lively. There aren’t so many employees hovering around. When you have so much staff, the house probably feels more like an office than a real home. I get that Kim needs all the help she can get because she can’t raise 4 kids and run the companies she has without hired help. But that also means they get less of her time and attention. And they will notice the difference with Kanye who I’m guessing has way less staff right now, even if he is the “fun dad.”
Kanye is the one who designed that house though lol.
Oh he did? My bad lol. Did Kim keep it in the divorce or does she live in another house?
I remember reading “From The Mixed Up Files Of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” and wishing my brother and I could run away and live in the Metropolitan Museum for a while. I even checked my mother’s waste basket for ticket stubs like they did in the book, thinking I could gather enough to catch the bus into the city from the stop half a block from my house.
The funny thing is I loved my house growing up. It was on the larger side but old, with small rooms, a big creepy basement and fun places to hide. But the museum would have been a whole other adventure.
Is that the book that the film the Hideaways is based on? I loved that film! Running away and living in a museum sounded amazing!
I loved that book so much! It was outstanding
Eating an onion raw…ok…but she’s eating the skin too right? I have so many questions. Although my own son likes to eat eggshells so kids are sometimes just weirdos.
Maybe it’s a Vidalia onion, or something similar? Lol – watching her eat it makes me cringe, so that might be even more effective in real life!
My son will eat a tomato like it’s an apple. We all think it’s weird, but eating an onion is another level! I love onions, but I couldn’t eat one whole.
My Dad has always loved eating raw onions. He never ate to like an apple though.
Me too!! I don’t eat them like apples though, I’ll slice them up and eat pieces. I started when I was younger – my grandma said it would help my breathing. And I never stopped!
My mom would eat them too, like an apple and she’d always have a glass of milk with it. That would give me a stomach ache! Never tried it that way.
When I was a kid, I wanted to live in the apartment on Family Affair. Growing up in Midwest suburbs it seemed very NY and glamorous to me.
I lived in the suburbs of NYC and same with me. Not all suburbs are the same, but living in the city is what it is. Who didn’t want to be in a high rise with a cool uncle and a butler?
The Cosby Show literally created an entire generation obsessed with brownstones. Little did we know that we’d be lucky if we could even afford a studio apt in one of those iconic buildings, much less the full townhouse that was shown on Cosby…
If you look closely it’s actually an apple but the lighting distorts it. Either way this child is gonna have some problems in her adult life I predict.
I’d also guess she likes her dad better because when she sees him she’s alone and not with her siblings.
It’s a raw onion. Kim says in the clip that North is eating an onion.
In my entire life I’ve never known anyone that does that. But good for her liking a vegtabke that much lol
As a kid, I lived in the sticks of Florida and desperately wanted to live in NYC where Harriet the Spy lived.
I think my brother once ate an onion like an apple and it turned into family lore but he denies it ever happened.
I wish Kim would give those kids a private life but sadly no. As long as they get her more or any attention she’ll continue to sell them out. Selfish bitch from hell.
They seems to be doing well despite that. Like, I get your concern for sure but let’s not sentence them just yet. I hope they have a village of people around them who have more sense and humility than the the Kardashian clan…
North has a ton of personality and seems so much more real than her mom.
She is 10 years old. Yes, she has famous parents but this level of exposure is just creating an open door into her life from strangers and that is not healthy. This all could have waited until she was 18.
Yeah, they should at least be able to choose at an appropriate age if they want to be in the public eye. Till then respect their privacy.
Yeah. I don’t really feel good about this. I also dont like that North is being portrayed as a handful. That is the kind of narrative that can damage a kid.
+1
I love Northie. hahah you can tell she really does humble Kim. And Kimmie what is wrong with making your own ramen? She said it like it’s so déclassé. Eye roll. Yeah maybe the kids want to learn how to cook and not have everything handed to them.
I haven’t seen Kim in motion is a while and wow, she doesn’t even look like the same person.
“She eats onion like an apple, this is what she does, she eats vegetables like……. an apple” LOL! She so clearly paused because she couldn’t figure out what food group apples belong to 😂
Is it just me or does North look like she could be 20+ in the top photo? I think its one thing viola have kids in the public eye but let them be kids. If the caption said she was 25 I’d believe it. I just think it’s sad. And maybe a but abusive.
I think Kim looks incredibly short next to North and maybe that’s part of why North looks more grown than a 10 year old? I also think North and Saint look very much like Kanye, but Chicago and Psalm don’t. I always return to the time Kim said North was very moody and see Saint giving the finger to photographers and wonder about those last two kids.
Ugh. This story is upsetting: Kim is a global figure and she is saying her ten-year-old child is a PROBLEM. She’s not a problem, she’s a child. It’s bad enough her mother is a narcissist and her father struggles to manage a very serious mental health diagnosis. Bipolar, Schizophrenia…. these are some of the most difficult diagnoses to treat, partly because the people who struggle with them often lack the insight required to remain med and tx compliant, let alone, they are loaded with terrifying (to others) exhilarating (to diagnosed person) symptoms.
North also appears to be developing quite early… I was shocked to read she is only ten. Any woman on here who developed early can probably relate to the scary ways the world around you can change when suddenly you have breasts. She needs to be protected by her adults, not storylined. Deplorable, that family is.
Um… is she wearing a t-shirt with her own face and name on it?! And no one commented on THAT?!
I hope the kids, who are all naturally attractive, don’t all change their faces and bodies like their moms have. Kourtney is the only one who still looks the same.
North,, looks like a young Cher.
She’s going to blossom into a knock out..