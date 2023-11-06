People hate changing the clocks for Daylight Savings Time

In mid-March 2022, right after we lost an hour with the start of Daylight Savings time, the Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to eliminate the practice of biannual time changes altogether. As Kaiser noted at the time, “These f–kers can’t agree on reproductive rights, guns or gay rights, but they agree that this clock thing is making everyone grumpy.” Since then, we’ve observed three more time changes, including last weekend’s fall back on Sunday. While the Act continues to languish in Congress, health experts have confirmed this breaking news: it still makes people grumpy. Yahoo Life rounded up some info on the origins of the custom and the big flaw in the well-meaning Sunshine Protection Act:
Americans want DST to end: A recent survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 6 in 10 Americans (64%) support eliminating seasonal time changes, with 27% of respondents saying public health and safety was the top factor for elected officials to consider when discussing legislation about daylight saving time.
A little history: The daylight saving ritual has been practiced (and often despised) in the U.S. since it was first introduced, in 1918, as a way to conserve energy during World War I — though subsequent studies have found little or no energy conservation benefit. Contrary to popular belief, it was not advocated for by farmers, who found the biannual changes to their workday disruptive and called for repealing daylight saving time in 1919. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 made daylight saving time more standardized nationwide, and today most of the U.S. — with the exception of Hawaii, Arizona and many U.S. territories — observes the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
The economy also dislikes DST: Proponents of the bill tout the supposed economic advantages of one more hour of daylight at the end of the day. Often-cited research by the JPMorgan Chase Institute in 2016 found that Consumer spending dropped 3.5% after the end of daylight saving time in November — though that study was relatively limited, in that it focused solely on spending in Los Angeles. The retail, hospitality and service industries also assert that they benefit big time when consumers have one more hour of daylight at the end of the workday to be out and about spending money; in the 1980s, officials representing the golf industry claimed that one month of extra sunlight would increase their sales revenue by $200 million.
Our sleep suffers: Psychologist Shelby Harris, director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, tells Yahoo Life that both time changes, in the fall and the spring, can significantly affect the quality and quantity of sleep. “When we lose an hour of sleep in the spring, it can lead to a reduction in sleep quality and take our bodies longer to adjust to an earlier bedtime,” she says. Business Insider reports that on the Monday after daylight saving time begins in March, hospitals report a 24% spike in heart attack visits as Americans lose an hour of sleep. Hospitals see the opposite trend in November, with heart attack visits dropping 21% the day after we turn back the clocks and gain an hour of sleep. But even that extra hour can have adverse effects.
What the Sunshine Protection Act got wrong: Health experts agree that we should ditch biannual clock changes, but they say having permanent standard time — not permanent daylight saving time, as the Sunshine Protection Act proposes — is the way to go. “If the Sunshine Protection Act becomes law, people may experience more sleep difficulties with waking up in the morning and falling asleep at night,” Harris says. “Making daylight saving time permanent would mean we have less light in the morning to help wake us up and more light in the evening, making it more difficult to fall asleep. Teenagers, who already find it challenging to be alert in the morning, especially due to early school start times, would have the hardest time adapting to permanent daylight saving time with reduced morning light.”
Of course the Senate picked the wrong time to protect. It’s not like they have access to expert opinion or the latest research or anything. This isn’t even a nuanced issue, there are only two options to choose from! And the science clearly points to keeping standard time. At least I know how we can get back at the Senators: sic all those angry, sleep-deprived teenagers on them. But if any argument will actually make the elimination of Daylight Savings happen, it’s the economy, stupid. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself!) Moving past that hilarious 1980s anecdote about the golf industry, the overall message from businesses makes sense — more daylight means people staying out in the world later. Whether or not we have money to spend during that extra hour, is another reason for our collective grumpitude.
Photos credit: Ketut Subiyanto, Pixabay, RDNE stock project and Mister Mister on Pexels
Honestly, I’m easy on which one we pick I just want us to pick one and stay with it.
I hate this time of year as the UK/Europe does ours two weeks earlier than North America and other countries don’t change at all. I work with clients all over the world and it makes scheduling a NIGHTMARE.
pick a time, or split the difference and reset by half an hour, I don’t care! just stop jerking everybody around! I would love to see the changes go away.
great photo selection. that kitty looks like a favorite kitty I used to have. and the dog looks like a funny little old man. <3
100% agree catmum, on all fronts!
It’s the back and forth that’s the big problem. Just pick one and stick with it!
ITA, just pick a time and stick with it! Supposedly the EU ditched DST during the Corona pandemic…and yet they haven’t stopped lurching between standard and daylight savings time either. Yet most of Africa (my neighbors are from Morocco tell me they don’t switch the clocks there twice a year when we chat about our teenagers☺️) doesn’t do this and their lives are just fine.
I don’t mind this one too much (I wake up early for work, and the ‘extra’ hour in the AM means it’s not pitch dark) but the one in the spring always kicks my butt. I even booked a day off on the Monday next year, so I can give myself an extra day to recover from losing that hour. I really wish Canada could do away with it, esp considering Saskatchewan already has.
It really bums me out that we live in a world where this time change has documented health impacts (heart attacks, and increased car accidents) and somehow that information is irrelevant. No to the DST.
Those of us in the US live in a society where children can be murdered in their classrooms and politicians decide that guns are what needs protecting.
We live in the Upside Down. The United States IS The Sunken Place.
Meh. I have one clock and Verizon. It takes me a sec to change the clock and Verizon automatically changes the rest. But honestly, there is no need to continue to do this. I’m for eliminating DST.
The idea of more daylight in the morning or evening is artificial – the day is the day, the sun goes up and down, the Earth rotates and travels around the sun. People adapt, but it’s stupid to make them adapt every 6 months, especially for a reason that existed over 100 years ago.
Totally agree.
I don’t like changing the time, but it’s not that big of a deal – I would, however, protest loudly if we moved to permanent daylight savings. I’m so sick of people on my social media complaining about regular time. I’m sorry you don’t like it getting dark at 5 pm, but having kids wait for the bus in the dark and the increased number of traffic accidents are not worth you getting an an extra hour of daylight at night just because you hate mornings.
California banned schools starting before 8:30am so there’s no kids waiting for the bus in the dark either way. It’s all just an exercise is screwing with our sleep routines.
https://www.aaastateofplay.com/the-average-school-start-times-in-every-state/
That’s nice for CA, but the rest of the country isn’t on that same clock.
Not sure how big your district is, but an 8:30 am start time still means bus pick up around 7 am. Bus routes are long and slow.
To be clear, I wasn’t bragging on CA. I find it annoying that daylight savings was extended to after Halloween so kids wouldn’t have to trick-or-treat in the dark, but in CA where it’s still warm in late Oct kids wait that extra hour to go out after dark. Meanwhile, our school start times were modified to address adolescent sleep patterns (not parent work schedules, mind you) but we continue to switch to standard time, against the will of the voters who passed permanent daylight savings by a majority, but the state legislature never acted on signing it into law. And my dogs are so confused.
Ugh, over in Maine, I hate standard time. If we had standard time year round it would get light at 3:30 am in the summer. I’m preparing myself now for darkness at 4:15. Maine and Michigan should not be in the same time zone.
Two years ago I moved to Saskatchewan, Canada where we do not have daylight savings time. I don’t miss it one bit. And some how society still functions, farmers still farm, and all the kiddos get to school on time every morning.
It needs to end everywhere.
We’re only on standard time *four months* out of the year. Most of our lives are spent on daylight savings. I don’t really care which one gets picked but clearly standard time has diminished in value significantly since the days it was half the year. At this point the time change feels more like a psychological study.
I prefer DST to Standard time, I hate the early darkness SO MUCH. Yes its miserable in the AM getting up when its dark but I can deal with that (thanks to my hatch alarm clock lol). But when the sun sets at 445 that just kills me.
Same. The early darkness is miserable.
One solution would just be to move to 6 hour workdays in the winter. Seriously.
I hate DST. I mean I loathe it. Today I am leaving earlier to pick up my dog from doggie day care. I technically have until 6 P.M. to pick him up but do I risk venturing out in pitch black darkness to go get him when the roads in NH here are not even well lit and there is so much roadkill because people cannot see animals in the road! There are so many accidents because of DST! Add to it snow, rain and it’s a disaster. So I’m leaving at 4 P.M. to get him. Two hours earlier.
FFS END THIS ALREADY and go to standard time permanently. Or as was suggested above split the time and keep it there. How is this so difficult? No chance in hell they will get assault riffles off the street and they can’t even agree on an issue that couldn’t be less of a no brainer.
This is a safety issue – women leaving work in pitch black 5 P.M. to go to the cars in parking lots and it may as well be 2 A.M. I am such a crankster this morning and completely discombobulated. There is no one who hates DST more than I do and the older I get the crankier it makes me.