Olivia Williams: Queen Camilla is ‘is the perfect companion to our King’

The Crown Season 6 is out this week. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike was over, Dominic West and Olivia Williams – who play Charles and Camilla – spoke last week about what Season 6 will bring for the royal dirtbags and more. I haven’t seen it yet so no spoilers, but I do love Olivia Williams in this role. She brings a real unmoisturized, horsey energy to Camilla.
Dominic’s ear plumpers: “I used to have little plumpers that made my ears go out and we kept looking at it because it was quite a faff and they were quite uncomfortable and they were made specially, and actually they didn’t make much difference. They didn’t make me look any more like Charles, unfortunately.”
West played some difficult scenes with “William”: “It’s another way in which Charles is being punished, and I think all parents are punished eventually by their children.”
West on Charles’s sadness: “[Charles] is very emotional and he’s got real anger and I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and so I think he is very emotional. What’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private and I suspect in private he’s quite emotional, well that’s the way I played him anyway. I’ve sort of assumed that Charles is an emotional and rather open hearted guy in spite of his buttoned up exterior, which he obviously has to have in public.”
Olivia Williams says there’s a clash between Camilla and Diana in Season 6: ‘There seems to be a sort of Camilla or Diana clash, whereas I don’t think it has to be that. It was a dreadful situation. It’s like a subject at school, the causes of the Second World War. How did we get to a place in society where Charles ended up marrying Diana? That was just an extraordinary anomaly that was no particular person’s fault. But moving forward, Charles and Camilla have shown that their marriage is an excellent one, and that she is the perfect companion to our King and so I did feel that deserved some credit, and also the fact that she really still hasn’t written– You know, where is the book, Camilla, her Story, Camilla, in her Words, you know? She has been provoked and provoked and provoked, and has never risen; she’s a better woman than I.’
The more I hear from Dominic West, the more convinced I am that West is hellbent on a knighthood and he demanded that the show go easier on Charles. Casting West as Charles was always such a terrible choice as well – the vibe is decidedly off and no amount of ear plumpers will make any difference. As for what Olivia says about Camilla… is that really the sentiment among British people these days? “How did we get to a place in society where Charles ended up marrying Diana? That was just an extraordinary anomaly that was no particular person’s fault.” Charles and Camilla decided that Diana would be the perfect broodmare and once she had provided the heir and spare, Charles continued to carry on with Camilla and everyone else.
“Charles and Camilla have shown that their marriage is an excellent one, and that she is the perfect companion to our King…”
I agree! It’s always better when two awful people find each other instead of inflicting themselves on an decent human being.
Yeah. It doesn’t say much for Charles to say that his “perfect” companion wasn’t the compassionate Diana, but the nasty, vengeful Cam.
This needs to be shouted from the rooftops. I know Diana wasn’t perfect but that Charles met his match in Camilla tells you all you need to know about his core.
Charles and Diana essentially had an arranged marriage based on archaic ideas of virginity. It was always going to end ugly, Charles just made it so much uglier than it needed to be. I don’t blame Camilla nearly as much as I blame Charles for being such a selfish prick.
It was not an arranged marriage as far as Diana was concerned. She thought he was marrying her for love. She was still a teen and much younger.
As a Brit, I think Olivia Williams is right there, Camilla is the absolutely perfect choice as Charles’ companion, they’re both sh!t and awful people.
ETA: Dominic West married into aristocracy and he is as awful as Charles, anyone remembers his public affair with Lily James?
Yeah, given Dominic West’s aristocracy marriage and absolute sh*te behavior, his sympathy for Charles is unsurprising. Might as well get a knighthood out of it!
I’m sad to say I used to have a bit of thing for West back in the early to mid Aughts but I always knew he had Big F*ckBoi energy. It continues to this day.
AlpineWitch, Who could forget the aftermath of that affair, where DW posed with his wife and there was that note😂
Camilla’s deal with the press has paid dividends. It’s amazing that the woman playing her believes that Camilla was a victim in all of this.
Right, that rubbed me the wrong way, as if she was the slighted one.
Same. It kind of makes my skin crawl actually.
This is shocking 🙄🙄🙄and she also thinks that maybe Camilla could have written a book saying that she was the third person in the marriage and that the marriage was a bit crowded 🤣🤣🤣
That grossed me out too. I would say Williams is going for the “Dame” title but she hasn’t really had enough good/juicy roles to warrant that…..yet. Maybe she’s just following a script here. The show seems to determined to give the Windsors a big friendly smooch good bye in the final season.
Reading Olivia and DW’s comments feels like reading something from people who’ve been brainwashed.
My sentiments exactly, Seaflower! I wasn’t ready for “poor Camilla, we should thank her for all she’s put up with!”
yes yes yes, I think that they couldn’t get to Netflix so they got to the actors playing the parts.
Perfect for each other as they are both musty, dusty and ugly.
I think the consensus is that the Queen Mother was very in favour of Charles marrying Diana, and as he was unbothered, he just went along with it. The fact that Diana wasn’t just a pretty pliable young thing, but actually a victim of a loveless arrangement didn’t cross his mind.
I agree that Camilla is a perfect match for him though, he’s too self centred to emotionally support anyone and Camilla is no nonsense and shares his interest.
Diana and Charles could have made it work had not Camilla been around. Camilla has ambitions for herself.
I don’t think they would have worked. The age difference, the lack of common interests, the fact that Charles was so spoilt… Diana had a shit childhood and was abandoned and neglected by her parents- she needed a man who would have supported her unconditionally and looked after her, Charles was incapable of that.
Well another woman was present and undermined the wife which would doom the marriage. Charles is egocentric and perhaps they could have bonded over their children and work as totals. Another woman calling the shots is poison to any marriage. They did have common interests like skiing. Camilla does not ski. Diana enjoyed italian opera and classical music.charles got jealous of his own wife which imo was aided and abetted by Camilla. Charles complained about his childhood publicly arguably more than Diana complained about her childhood
Work as royal family senior members
Charles and Diana were never going to work out because Charles’ jealousy would have always gotten the better of him. Maybe without Camilla they would have separated quietly with Charles in Highgrove and Diana at Wood Farm or something, but it wasn’t like Camilla was the sole issue in that marriage. She was a symptom of the issues (Charles’ need to be coddled, his need to be the star, etc) more than anything.
I know that for some Diana stans thats not how they like to view it, but that marriage was most likely doomed from the get-go.
Rolling with laughter at the photo of fake Charles with fake Wills and Fake Harry. They look like they stumbled onto the set after playing mountain banjo people in Deliverance or something
It’s especially strange since that photo—of them on the rocks and William wearing that blue and white shirt—was one of William’s best photos in reality. Dominick West is far too handsome and smooth to portray Charles, but from these photos the W/H casting went too far in the other direction. Yikes.
I do think she is a good companion to charles, either naturally or by design – she’s the kind of person he wants around him. It doesnt make her a good person though.
Here’s the thing. Camilla had an affair with charles for years and years. And that may be why a lot of people have a distaste for her, but there are other things involved that I think take it to a different level – the way she seemed to interfere in Charles and Diana’s marriage, the way diana was “chosen” bc they thought she would be manageable, and then the games Camilla played in the press, ESPECIALLY after Diana died. We saw with our own eyes (before Harry said a word in Spare) about the lengths Charles went to in order to rehabilitate Camilla and protect her, and how his own sons (especially Harry) were thrown to the wolves as part of those lengths.
That’s why so many people can’t get over Camilla. Charles had other affairs and those people are barely mentioned anymore. Camilla was a different level.
Charles’ emotions: anger, petulance, self-pity. Does this person realize that these quotes make it seem that what Charles desperately needs is therapy?
They deserve each other
Camilla is no victim. She knew what.she was doing and Diana was the one provoked and hurt. C and c are not victims.
Yes, they are such perfect companions that the like to read in separate wings of their home, if not in separate mansions miles apart. So cozy!
My jaw is literally on the floor from the marrying Diana = “extreme anomaly…no particular person’s fault” comment.
Did they just trip and fall into a marriage?
No. Multiple people bear the responsibility of it. It was a failure of the entire rotten to the core, craven system.
Wait–strike that, reverse it. Turns out it was a feature, not a bug.
Ultimately it is all on Charles. He did not have to marry at all and he was not forced to marry Diana. He did not have to give.up the throne when he married the mistress. He got the heirs from the aristo he married and could keep his mistress on the side and was seeing other women as well. Charles got to have his cake and eat it too. He saw how besotted Diana was a d proposed knowing be could never return her feelings for him.
I honestly don’t think that IS the sentiment of most Brits. If it were Camilla wouldn’t have such an abysmal rating of people who like her. I think most people see her for what she is. Which is another reason why Charles himself is so unpopular. And to pretend like Charles and Camilla (Charles especially) were not complicit in manipulating Diana is frankly just revisionist history. Charles marrying Diana wasn’t an “anomaly”. It was the calculated effort of MULTIPLE people to secure a “virgin” to provide heirs to the throne. What they greatly miscalculated was how beloved she would become and how she would not be a doormat to their affair.
Yes, chucky and camel side peace are just soulmates and all that jazz. You know how you can tell that they are the love story of all times? They live in separate houses / and when in the same house for any reason, they stay and sit and dine on opposite wings of the same house. Yup, sounds like true love to me and the kind of love that was worth destroying a young woman for . These people are all nuts I tell you, nuts
They are still working on image rehab on Camilla? I think there’s a fear this season of the Crown will be an ratings bomb, especially after Spare.
Good christ almighty, who wrote this Mills and boon crap.
Camilla and Charles were playing hide the tampax, BEFORE Charlie married Diana, after Charlie married Diana, in fact from the day he met Diana until present day, and no amount of actors trying to say different will make it so. West needs to see the doctor about his brown tongue, it’s not healthy and he ISN’T getting a knighthood. Diana married Charlie because she loved him, Charlie married Di because she was the perfect Virgin broodmare. Yes Camilla is a perfect match for Charles, they are both disgusting excuses for human beings and both of them are full of greed, plotting, and lax morals.
Hell couldn’t have plotted a more perfect match. The good thing is, given enough time, they will destroy each other,and the house of Windsor
That picture supposedly of Charles & the kids is sending me. It has me dying 😂🤣😂
I do think Camilla is the perfect companion for Charles.
I think Camilla is a terrible person, and so is Charles.
Huh. So, they try to put fake ears on West but don’t give Williams nasty fake teeth to look more like Camilla? That’s funny.
So far, what I see from this show, and I haven’t even watched it, is an attempt to paint the royals in a far better light than who they actually were/are. Even the kid playing William is far better looking than William then or now. I don’t want her to, but the actress playing Kate would need to lose about 25 lbs to look like Kate then or now. West playing Charles is life becoming art. He’s a cheater playing a cheater – not much of a stretch.
The idea that Charles and Diana’s marriage was an “anomaly” like it happened all by itself out of everyone’s control, is horrid. He lied to her. He manipulated her and took advantage of her youth and naivety. Camillia was an absolute monster, and she does not deserve to be forgiven just because some time has gone by. They are both wretched people and the only reason they may have a good marriage is because they are two peas in a pod and only have each other to rely on at this point. This show is a cream coated soap opera that would only appeal to people who are star-struck by the royals for simply being the royals. The only one who turned out worth his weight in salt is Harry.
I mean, they ARE perfect for each other but not in the way Williams and West seem to be suggesting. They’re not soul mates. They’re simultaneously co-dependent and utterly contemptuous of one another. She knows and enables his flaws and petulant needs; he….tolerates her face and enjoys having her take charge, until he doesn’t.