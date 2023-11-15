Olivia Williams: Queen Camilla is ‘is the perfect companion to our King’

The Crown Season 6 is out this week. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike was over, Dominic West and Olivia Williams – who play Charles and Camilla – spoke last week about what Season 6 will bring for the royal dirtbags and more. I haven’t seen it yet so no spoilers, but I do love Olivia Williams in this role. She brings a real unmoisturized, horsey energy to Camilla.

Dominic’s ear plumpers: “I used to have little plumpers that made my ears go out and we kept looking at it because it was quite a faff and they were quite uncomfortable and they were made specially, and actually they didn’t make much difference. They didn’t make me look any more like Charles, unfortunately.”

West played some difficult scenes with “William”: “It’s another way in which Charles is being punished, and I think all parents are punished eventually by their children.”

West on Charles’s sadness: “[Charles] is very emotional and he’s got real anger and I think he’s got real sadness to him and real compassion and so I think he is very emotional. What’s great about The Crown is that you see these public figures in private and I suspect in private he’s quite emotional, well that’s the way I played him anyway. I’ve sort of assumed that Charles is an emotional and rather open hearted guy in spite of his buttoned up exterior, which he obviously has to have in public.”

Olivia Williams says there’s a clash between Camilla and Diana in Season 6: ‘There seems to be a sort of Camilla or Diana clash, whereas I don’t think it has to be that. It was a dreadful situation. It’s like a subject at school, the causes of the Second World War. How did we get to a place in society where Charles ended up marrying Diana? That was just an extraordinary anomaly that was no particular person’s fault. But moving forward, Charles and Camilla have shown that their marriage is an excellent one, and that she is the perfect companion to our King and so I did feel that deserved some credit, and also the fact that she really still hasn’t written– You know, where is the book, Camilla, her Story, Camilla, in her Words, you know? She has been provoked and provoked and provoked, and has never risen; she’s a better woman than I.’