Duchess Meghan stepped out in Montecito last Friday & had lunch with a friend

The Duchess of Sussex got pap’d in Montecito on Friday, but the photos weren’t published until Tuesday. It makes me wonder if Backgrid (the photo agency) or the photographer sat on the photos for a few days to ensure that they would run simultaneously alongside King Charles’s birthday crap. Something similar happened during the coronation weekend too – Meghan got pap’d and the photos came out the day after the coronation, and they caused such a hubbub that the paparazzo who took the pics had to come out and say that the photos were not staged in any way. Good times. Anyway, as I said, this outing was on Friday, November 10th. Days before KCIII’s birthday.
Meghan looked really cute in the pics, and of course the squad got fashion IDs very quickly. Shorts are by La Ligne, sunglasses by Celine, belt by Givenchy, Aquazzura flats and a Cesta Collective tote bag. She also wore a poppy pin, which… I mean, royals wear poppies throughout the month of November. She’s royal, so she does that too.
Meghan wasn’t flying solo on this outing – she went to lunch with her friend Kelly McKee Kajfen, who runs Alliance of Moms. They had lunch at Pane e Vino and then went shopping at Wendy Foster (both carried big Wendy Foster bags). Several months ago, Meghan appeared on Kajfen’s Instagram, wearing a t-shirt for an Alliance of Moms campaign. You can see the Pane e Vino menu here – it’s very Italian and heavy on the cheese.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day’s events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit Sitting Volleyball on day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit Sitting Volleyball on day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
You Go Meghan!
Must kill salt isle that she is out and about just living her life and breathing. Their leftovers are so f ing dull and boring they need pictures of Meg going out and just having lunch and shopping. She looks great and happy and ain’t nobody living rent free in her head.
I think it kills the leftover royals that no matter how much they dress up, hoping to end up on their tabloids’ front page, Meghan who walked away from the UK 4 years ago and has no communication whatsoever with the BRF ends up on every tabloid front page without even trying. And a whole fcuking king and his horse of a consort celebrated a birthday, but Meghan and Harry are the only ones being talked about in the British tabloid? Goodness, this must suck for the leftovers.
Meghan is such a beautiful woman, she makes me want to wear shorts again but alas!!
I do think its funny that whoever it is – the British press, the paps – hold on to these kinds of pics for a few days to disrupt a royal news cycle. I mean they could have shared these on Friday or Saturday or even Monday. But instead they waited until Tuesday, Charles’ bday, with his “glittering bash” etc. It’s the press stepping on charles’ new cycles more than anyone, but its frustrating bc the royalists will screech about Meghan “stealing Charles’ thunder” or something.
Also Meghan’s outfit is super cute. She does the rich chic thing so well.
The BM should really examine the question of since when does an old man get to have “thunder” simply because it’s his birthday?
The whole outfit is great–but I really love that tote. Meghan is amazing at accessorizing.
Meghan goes out to eat lunch with a friend and gets papped. She looks happy, healthy,… AND Alliance of Moms gets a huge shout out! Our girl wore an Alliance of Moms T-shirt months ago, but there’s no indication that she’s doing anything other than getting lunch. This is brilliant!
I love that Meghan is just living and enjoying her life.
Oh they def sat on those pics till Charles birthday. That would abuse could be hurled at Meghan for purposely overshadowing the kings birthday. They’re so ridiculous. But Meghan looks cute and stylish. Love her out shopping and eating with her friend. I’m off to check the menu.
Co-sign. How DARE she overshadow his birthday? Check notes – clutches pearls.
When a lady overshadows a king’s 75th birthday just by going out for a casual lunch 5 days earlier, it’s definite proof that the king is NOT popular.
Wearing poppies isn’t exclusive to royals or to the UK.
It’s big in Canada. My MIL wears her poppy pin all November, even though she’s lived in America for the last 20 years. She was born and raised in Canada.
The practice was started by American Moina Michaels based on the poem “In Flanders Field” written by John McRae who was Canadian.
“In Flanders Fields” was written by John *McCrae*, just clarifying spelling for anyone Googling. And because I’m a McRae by marriage, so pedantic about it.
Canadian here! I wear my poppy from Nov 1 – Nov 11, then it’s removed. Meghan probably did the same when she lived in Canada.
The legions give them out each year for a donation towards the local Legion branch.
equality, I find it amusing that the bm seems to think they ‘own’ the poppy. You are right that it was started by an American woman and then a French woman who advocated for May. This was after WWI. Decoration day (to decorate civil war graves) became Memorial Day and is for graves of veterans of all wars. The US Veterans Day is for all vets, living or dead.
Poppies in the US are worn in May.
All the EPL teams seem to have poppies on their kit this month based on what I’ve seen, and news reporters, etc. It makes sense to me that Meghan would wear one, especially bc I’m sure it means a lot to Harry.
Meghan would have also seen Canadians wear poppies in early November when she lived in toronto because it’s common practice to do that here. It’s not just government officials.
Yeah in Canada it’s not strange to wear poppies in November.
Yup, can confirm November is poppy month in Canada! Plus, Meghan and Harry have both been doing lots of recent events around veteran’s issues as well, so that is another reason to wear it.
Meghan looks so effortless and classy. I wonder how long it will take someone to copy keen this look? I mean, its 100% casual, but she looks more professional than her SIL with the janky weaves.
Kate would never… #1 I think she only wears shorts if she is performing the role of “athlete princess” at an event full of young men and #2 she doesn’t have friends so she wouldn’t be papped going to lunch with one
Unfortunate that the one friend she had was sleeping with her husband
That is true. She has only ever been paped with her sister and mom. The women can’t get along with other women. She is a pick me girl.
I’ve already copy keened it for myself!!! Just trying to find cute flats like that.
Some places are criticizing her for wearing the poppy. they’re saying she’s still trying to cling on to being a British royal. I don’t love the shorts and belt combo here. I think jeans like her friend would look more youthful on her. She looks relaxed and happy.
I love the classy yet casual fall outfit. Meghan is HRH, full stop even if she rarely uses it. That is the opposite of clinging.
As I said above: the poppy isn’t exclusive to the UK or royalty. In 1918, John McRae (Canadian) wrote “In Flanders Field” which inspired Moina Michael (US) to initiate wearing poppies for fallen soldiers. The use was then adopted by the American Legion. France followed. It gets tedious that the UK thinks everything is about them.
And she lived & worked in Canada for ten-ish years; those RRs are idiots.
Well, she doesn’t need to cling on anything. She is a royal even though some people believe they resigned being royal. Funny how the royal experts and “fans” of royal family forget that it doesn’t work like that. She married a royal and has royal children. So, she is part of the British royal family.
Some people are very selective about that. They seem to forget the points you’re making, except for when they want to copy her, criticize her, judge what she wears as a duchess, or claim that she can’t do this or that on this day because it conflicts with the activities of OTHER members of the royal family. They’re very selective as to when they remember that Meghan is, was, and always will be royal in every sense of the word.
Brits do not have a monopoly on wearing poppies. In Canada where November 11 is a stat holiday and is commemorated as Remembrance Day, people wear poppies leading up to November 11 and sometimes beyond. Ceremonies are held on the actual day. I have seen British reporters write about Meghan copying British royals by wearing a poppy pin. Do these people never travel beyond Salt Island? They sound so provincial and arrogant at the same time.
Thank you Tamsin. Canada was a big part of both WW1 and WW11 and we take our Remembrance Day seriously. My dad was a WW11 vet and I get a little emotional thinking of him on the Day, looking at his medals and reading his flight book (he was a bomber pilot in North Africa). These tabloid dunderheads also think that Canada is “overseas” from the US and that LA and Miami are a few hours’ drive apart. SMH…
Not all provinces have it as a stat holiday (Ontario doesn’t) but it is still very common to wear poppies from Nov 1 to Nov 11. Everyone wears it not just royals. Shows their ignorance about what other commonwealth countries do.
I bet waity screamed at her staff to find her a friend and set up lunch, and alert the rr.
Clearly skipping leg day for the last few decades has been a mistake on my part.
They’d have to hire someone from central casting, Kate doesn’t have close girlfriends.
I wear poppies in November to remember those that fought for my freedoms, and I am certainly not royal lol. My grandad always said it was important when I was little, and I listened and learned. The only way to not repeat mistakes is to remember.
@Jaime – totally agree the only way to not repeat mistakes is to remember. I had kind of an epiphany when a sales clerk (a new immigrant to Canada) asked me about the poppy I – and so many – was wearing. I explained about the poem, the end of the 1st WW and why Remembrance Day was important. But then I said (totally off the cuff, I had no idea I was thinking this till it fell out of my mouth) to me, the black part represents the greed of all those who profit from war, their black hearts in the middle of the poppy, and the red part represents all of us, especially those who are hurt by war or have shed their blood for us in the fight against tyranny and oppression. As my totally spontaneous explanation fell from my lips, I started to cry as I was thinking about the current state of the world and the wars against terrorism and even here in Canada, the infected thinking of the far right being a power play to only benefit themselves and it all just became overwhelming. Poor woman apologized for asking and I told her no, don’t apologize, thank you for asking and listening and appreciating how deeply important it is to remember, ‘Lest We Forget’.
Thank you Surly Gale, Jaime, Jaded, Tamsin and others who are sharing why they wear the poppy. I am a Canadian who also wears it as part of my remembrance. I have family who fought in WWI and WWII. At a national meeting of an organization that I belong to that honours and remembers the sacrifices of veterans, one gentleman in his 90’s said ‘now I can rest, knowing that the sacrifices we made won’t be forgotten.’ That has always stayed with me.
Shame on the media and people who would criticize Meghan or anyone else for wearing a poppy!
I’d never heard of Alliance of Moms. It’s a group that supports pregnant and parenting youth in foster care. Per the site, “60% of young women in foster care are pregnant by age 19.”
I hadn’t heard of it either until Meghan’s appearance promoting it wearing their tshirt. What a wonderful organization doing very critical work.
A few years ago, I volunteered for an organization that teaches job skills to former foster youth. I taught a couple of workshops on job applications. Anyhoodle, they told us in the orientation that a number of the youth would have babies, that’s it’s very common among foster youth because parenthood appeals to them to have a family of their own, someone to love them, which is of course a difficult balance as young children need love more than they can provide it. So, yes, this organization is much needed. I’m so glad to learn about them.
I’m Canadian and I wear the poppy all November as well. It’s very common here.
Some are forgetting that Meghan lived In Toronto for years. She probably picked up the custom of wearing poppies in November when she was there.
Oh my god, the poppy discourse. Do they ever stop?! I’m Irish and we… do *not* wear the poppy here, for obvious reasons, and Irish celebrities have been given so much f*cking grief over the years for their decision to forgo it. (See Nadine Coyle, James McClean etc)
And now they’re yelling at Meghan for wearing one?! They need to get a grip
@Irish Iris: As a Canadian who lived in Belfast for nearly a decade studying how political conflict is symbolised and commemorated in NI, I wholeheartedly co-sign. There is no “neutral” position around the poppy in NI, RoI, GB … Or anywhere else tbh. The complexities and dissonance a are just less overt in places that are further removed from political violence.
POINT, unlike some of the bloody royal family, Megan is the only one wearing her poppy correctly, with the leaf at 11 o’clock! That’s what psd me of looking at the pictures of the remembrance “concert” and the members of this dogsht family at the cenotaph.
Are they ever going to leave her alone and stop this hate baiting against her?
Live your life being happy and healthy Megan, and fk the British rags and Royals
LOOKING CHIC AS USUAL 😍😍
I love that Meghan is unbothered by all the negative things that been going on. The best revenge is living well….
Please share
https://gofund.me/61cbd385
This is a stupid question, but I wonder if Meghan would be allowed to wear shorts in public if she were still working for The Firm?
was wondering the same thing
Kate wears shorts. Btw there is no protocol, that was made up for Meghan. TQ liked stockings, but Kate didn’t always wear them. She also wore dark nail polish, you know, the stuff they tortured meghan over.
Meghan dresses appropriately for the occasion, and she always has. That’s the point.
Di wore shorts too. It’s weird that people think M wouldn’t dress appropriately when she always has (unlike Kate).
Meghan’s outfit is just the essence of unbothered chic. I particularly love her flats.
She has earned every second of her unfettered joy.
Kate must be quite upset that M looks so fresh and happy, with no photoshopping, after that haggard death mask balcony reveal on Remembrance Day. Lolz.
She looks so happy, healthy and loved up. Being the only black biracial member of the royal family is full of racism and made up protocols. Seeing Meghan live her life with her family and friends is pretty great. She and Harry worked hard to make a life for themselves in England and when it didn’t work they put themselves first and hightailed it out of that God forsaken island.
I heard on a podcast that if photos are Backgrid they’re 100% staged by the celeb who’s in them… I’m gonna assume that’s inaccurate?
I think they are staged, probably to draw attention to the charity and the brand of her bag. Kaiser mentions her and her friend both wore huge Wendy Foster bags to shop at the Wendy Foster store, and we get a clear shot of Meghan with the bag and her security (I’m sure she had some) nowhere near. I bet she’s working on a collaboration with the charity and the bag brand is contributing. I bet we hear about it over the holidays.
My understanding of Backgrid is it’s essentially a middleman for freelance papparazzi (and amateurs who snap a celeb photo) to market to tabloids, like a trashier Getty Images. If I’m wrong about that, I’d love to be corrected. Are some staged? Probably. But not all.
Meghan is not clinging to royalty; she is legally married to the King’s son. Therefore, she is royalty. It irritates them that Meghan is, and they’re not. The bitterness is strong.
love the sunnies and the sweater. not a huge fan of the shorts…she’s kind of swimming in it. she’s so thin these days!
I find it amusing that the bm seems to think they ‘own’ the poppy. equality is right that it was started by an American woman and then a French woman who advocated for May. This was after WWI. Decoration day (to decorate civil war graves) became Memorial Day and is for graves of veterans of all wars. The US Veterans Day is for all vets, living or dead.
Poppies in the US are worn in May for Memorial Day. That’s our ‘remembrance’ day.