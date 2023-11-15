Greg Daniels doesn’t want a reboot of ‘The Office’, more like a ‘sister show’



Right after the WGA strike ended, there was a Puck News post with a very brief mention about The Office showrunner Greg Daniels being “set to do a reboot.” The Office is one of those shows that people hold fondly, so naturally the Internet started chattering about what a reboot would even look like. Daniels rode that wave of free publicity before officially commenting, saying that while he’s not opposed to a reboot, rumors of one were “very speculative.”

In a recent interview with TheWrap to promote season 3 of his Prime Video series Upload (I really enjoyed seasons 1 and 2), Daniels gave a little bit more information about what a potential new series about Dunder Mifflin would look like. Good news for everyone who was iffy or against an Office reboot: It wouldn’t be one. In fact, *if* we revisited that world, it would be within the same universe a la all of the Star Wars television shows. The Book of Dwight Shrute, anyone?

“I don’t like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean?” he told TheWrap. “Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure. I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.” He explained that really, what he’d like to do is continue in the universe, similar to the “Star Wars” spinoff shows. But at the same time, Daniels couldn’t place what term he’d actually use for the hypothetical project. “The notion of maybe something like the way ‘The Mandalorian’ is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject,” he said. “That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something. I don’t know what the term is. But it doesn’t feel like ‘reboot’ would be the appropriate term for that.”

[From The Wrap]

Honestly, I think doing a different show set within the same universe is probably the way to go. Leave the previous characters as they were and just do a spin-off or “sister show” or whatever you want to call it. It worked for Frasier and all 429 of the Law & Order shows. I wonder what type of office the film crew would be following around, and how they’d tie it into the Office-verse. Just, please, and I cannot stress this enough, do not oversaturate us like Disney+ has done with the Marvel properties and Star Wars. Let an Office sister series be a one-and-done.

