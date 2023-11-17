Omid Scobie: ‘Endgame’ is not ‘Harry & Meghan’s book’ & ‘I’m not Meg’s pal’

As we’ve discussed a lot this week, the first excerpts of Omid Scobie’s Endgame were dropped and everyone over in the UK commenced with their salty-ass freakout. The Windsors are shaking, and the royal media apparatus seemingly feels betrayed. I tend to believe that much of what Scobie writes is common knowledge among most royal reporters and that’s why they’re so mad at him – it’s not just the Windsors who have a code of omerta, it’s the royal media too, they have their own omerta, where they all feel like they have to capitulate and be stenographers to royalty. Scobie “broke” that code by writing that the emperor has no clothes.
In the middle of all of that, the Windsors and royal media have been desperately trying to claim that Endgame is a Sussex-centered story, or that Scobie’s sources are all Prince Harry and Meghan. As I’ve said, I have no doubt that Scobie has close sources in Team Sussex. But he also has contacts and sources in Windsor World and beyond. In any case, the Mail is now reporting that “Meghan and Harry categorically deny any suggestion they are ‘affiliated’ with the book or that Mr Scobie, who has been friendly with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and co-wrote their biography Finding Freedom, is part of the ‘Sussex Camp’.” That’s seriously how the Mail wrote it. LMAO. Anyway, for Scobie’s part, he tweeted this out on Thursday:
And let’s get this nonsense out the way – #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family. It’s not “Harry and Meghan’s book”, I’m not “Meg’s pal”, the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.
I’m sure the many victims of the Mirror’s alleged phone hacking have asked the same thing pic.twitter.com/cSLv8Fe28o
I enjoy the fact that Scobie isn’t playing with these bitches. I cannot wait to read Endgame.
I’m actually more interested to read the non-sussex related parts of the book. Scobie was a royal reporter for a number of years before Meghan ever entered the scene. For me, I’d love it to have more of an inside baseball feel to the weird world of royal reporting, aka royal stenography.
My thoughts exactly!
Agreed! If this were just about the Sussexes, I’ve read Harry’s book already. I want to hear about the conniving men in grey, nitwits at KP and generalized panic and nicompoopery of the rest of the family.
Totally agree! I very much enjoyed Scobie’s articles for Yahoo, especially the ones that discussed the broader royal apparatus. I know some CB’ers have found his discussion of tabloid storylines to be suspect, but IMO the real work is in the framing and analysis. Rather than repeating stories verbatim like the rest of the rota, Scobie uses them to underscore the broader decay of the system and the cruelty/shortsightedness/narcissism of those involved. There’s a lot of value to that, since literally no other “royal correspondent” has done that.
Which is exactly what Scobie has been saying since he announced the book. He already wrote his Sussex-centered book, Finding Freedom. This one is about the institution and I am frankly excited to read about THAT aspect. Because we are watching the decline of the BRF in real time.
The British press freakout is performative. None of the stories that have come out are unknown and they chose to ignore them when Harry wrote of this stuff in his book. They view Omid as an outsider both racially and professionally and believe he has no right to write about the Royal Family. The press knows that there’s no relationship between Harry and Meghan and Omid and that they didn’t work with him on Finding Freedom.
“They view Omid as an outsider both racially and professionally and believe he has no right to write about the Royal Family.”
This really nails it and also nails why Omid IS in a good position to tell this story – he’s always seen the racism for what it is, because he’s also a victim of it.
When the picture was shared of Meghan, Harry, Archie, Doria, the queen and Phillip – you know the one from Windsor Castle – Omid posted it and said something about how much that picture meant to him and so many others like him in the UK (i.e. nonwhite Brits.) He has always had a grasp on what Meghan meant to so many and he also has always had a grasp on what drove her away.
💯
His “outsider” position is made very clear when you hear the others talk about him. When finding freedom came out and was discussed on various shows, the gratuitous innuendos about his age and sexual orientation were really something.
They really worked hard to massage those into completely unrelated conversations, like insinuating that if things about his personal life were unclear then…strrreeetttcchhh… he was somehow not above board and therefore… strrreeetttcchhh…. His writing couldn’t be believed.
Kind of shock when Jobson said he was a good journalist recently. Wonder wtf happened for such an about face there.
I wonder if anything in the book will be news to those of us who read this blog regularly?
Not intended as a slam on Omid, it’s just that we’ve kinda got the BRF’s number over here: they’re too busy tripping over their own egos to do anything effective and are a waste of space and money.
Can’t help but think that Scobie is enjoying all the free promotion of his book by the royals and their devoted sycophants. And their deranged claims give him the perfect excuse to clap back.
Just had a thought from where they talk about the end of the monarchy. I don’t care how often they say that a lot of the stuff belongs to the Windsor family. If the monarchy ends. The public is going to demand most of it back regardless. So I wonder if Camilla has some kind of exit plan. They already reported her and Charles don’t really live together. Can she divorce him if starts to implode?
The rota aren’t the only ones treating this as Harry and Meghan’s book. I’ve seen some Squaddies in Twitter (X) dismiss the book as a ripoff of Spare, and argue that Squaddies shouldn’t buy it. It’s as though some of them believe that only the Sussexes are authorized to write about the Sussexes, and no one else can be trusted to do so. As others have said, Omid was doing this before the there was a Harry and Meghan.
Additionally, to only accept what the Sussexes say to be the only legitimate take is silly. Cuz the Sussex Squad has been providing their on readings, interpretations, and takes for years and they continue to do so. Shoot, that’s what happens here on this site!
Everyone writes from a biased perspective, including Harry and Meghan, so other legitimate (non-rota and royalists) voices help contribute to a fuller picture.
Also, Harry and Meghan aren’t all there is to the monarchy. They aren’t even the most important people. What the Sussex departure represents in the larger scheme of things is a crisis of its core beliefs (its a white supremacist institution) clashing with smart adaptations (they need to learn how to hide it better). And also, it’s a crisis of not planning for a changing world in which the spare role will need to be reconsidered.