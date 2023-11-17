The Danish royals ‘do not comment on rumors or insinuations,’ but what about photos?

Prince Frederik of Denmark is currently on a hunting trip in Gribskov, “Denmark’s fourth largest forest.” Before this month, I had no idea that the Danish royals were such big hunters, but apparently Crown Prince Frederik is so enamored with hunting, he spends major money to go on exclusive big-game hunts in Germany and Austria. Which is where he reportedly met Genoveva Casanova, the Spanish-based Mexican actress. In October, Casanova and Frederik were photographed out and about in Madrid, enjoying a late night at a fancy restaurant and returning to Casanova’s apartment, where Fred likely spent the night. Just last week, Lecturas (a Spanish magazine) published the photos and timeline and that’s when the story broke. Since then, the Danish royal house hasn’t said anything… until now:
The Danish royal family has broken its silence on Prince Frederik’s alleged affair with socialite and philanthropist Genoveva Casanova.
In a statement, the Danish royals told the publication B.T. they “do not comment on rumors or insinuations.” Frederik and his wife Princess Mary are yet to comment on the speculation themselves.
The statement came after Spanish publication Lecturas published pictures and reported that, during a night out in Madrid, Frederik and Casanova visited a Pablo Picasso exhibit, walked through El Retiro Park, and went out for dinner while watching flamenco.
After publication of the report, Frederik and Mary put on a united front in public, hosting King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, with Mary wearing a necklace featuring the initial “F,” which some commentators took as a statement of support for her husband.
In a statement to Hola magazine, Casanova said: “I flatly deny the statements that suggest a romantic relationship between Prince Frederick and me. Any statement of this type is not only completely untrue but also distorts the facts in a malicious manner. This is already in the hands of my lawyers, who will take care of the pertinent steps to protect my right to honor, truth and privacy.”
I wonder about the PR strategy here, and I also wonder about how much of the royal family’s reaction is contingent on Princess Mary. If the alleged (!) affair came as a surprise to her, if she’s mad about it, if their marriage is in a bad place, that might be the reason for this stand-still. They’re all trying to figure out what to do and their reaction hinges on whether Mary wants a divorce. From what I can see, Mary isn’t making divorce moves, so maybe this is the royal house trying to ignore the story and see if it goes away in time.
¡EXCLUSIVA! Genoveva Casanova y Federico de Dinamarca, juntos. La portada del año solo y en exclusiva en Lecturas. Las fotografías de las que todo el mundo habla #ExclusivaLecturas pic.twitter.com/R97KOHB7fp
— Lecturas (@Lecturas) November 7, 2023
This is not true. The Danish Royal Family made several statements when it was announced that Joachim’s children were going to lose their titles. Mary is never going to divorce Frederick, she has too much to lose including her minor children. And does he do any work?
Last year the swedish royals outlived those stories about Crown Princess Victoria’s husband. They did choose to issue a strong denial though and nothing else emerged . I think the outcome of this depends on if any more details are revealed. But either way Mary won’t divorce him. No way.
Tbf, Daniel was not captured by the Spanish paparazzi. They absolutely did their homework with Frederik and Genoveva, because it’s thoroughly documented where Frederik was during his visit. It was easier for the Swedes.
So they stopped not commenting to say “we don’t comment”? Whether or not he cheats and the consequences are between him and his wife. What he needs to account for is who pays for all these hunting trips and romantic trips.
I just wonder when the other lady friends start coming out of the woodwork, because you know there is not just this one.
Pinkosaurus, I honestly expect not only Frederik to have more lady friends, but also other royals.
So now he’s on another “hunting trip”, huh? Interesting timing.
Where I live, this story is already dead. The English and presumably Spanish media are still reporting on it. Is the Danish media as well? How visible is this story there? And do the Danish care if he had an affair?
Hunting: Last year there was consternation in the NLs because of how WA didn’t pay for land he used for hunting and the public’s access to that land. He eventually got a sweetheart deal to continue blasting animals with his gun, but less land to do it in. CA, his daughter, has also gotten her hunting license, presumably to be a better “forest keeper.” Hunting is a lot less popular in the NLs, but this is different in different European countries. https://nltimes.nl/2023/10/17/king-can-keep-subsidy-het-loo-nature-reserve-court-rules
Look at the family picture and the distance between Fred and Mary. She’s mad at him.
He looks separated out from the entire family. He could have stood on the other side nearer to the children also and didn’t.
Also, the older children, who could reasonably be expected to be more aware and are harder sells, are as far away from him as they can be.
Are there any crown princes who aren’t emotionally stunted at caricature like levels?
This is not a recent photograph, its from last fall/christmas I believe
Latest Development: Either the newspaper that bought the photographs or the original photograph owners gave Q Margrethe the option to buy the photos and hush up the story and she refused.
It’s been really interesting watching the difference in reaction between Spanish royal watchers and Danish to this development. Apparently the big Spanish tabloids are well known for buying compromising/scandalous photos/stories then going to the celebrities with offers not to publish in exchange for other exclusives and access. The Danish commentators view this as extortion or blackmail and can’t believe the Spanish media is allowed to get away with it.
If true, then the Queen knew it was coming so Mary would know as well. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. Gave her time to mentally prepare. I agree, she will never divorce.