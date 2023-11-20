King Charles plans to see more of his Wales grandkids by spending time in Windsor

Two weekends ago, Rebecca English at the Mail sort of “accidentally” revealed that King Charles and Camilla are mostly separated – they live in separate homes most of the time and they only reunite for events and tours. Camilla finds any excuse to retire to Ray Mill and see her son, daughter and grandchildren, while Charles spends most of his time talking to plants and looking through his government papers. This situation was entirely made by Camilla and Charles – while I absolutely believe that Camilla has done the most to alienate Charles from his sons and family, Charles did so willingly, because he honestly doesn’t give a crap. Still, no one can actually say the words out loud, that Charles was a neglectful dogsh-t father and he couldn’t care less about seeing his grandkids. Why would they say that when his white grandchildren are such convenient props?
It is five years since Prince William publicly expressed a wish for his workaholic father to spend more time with his grandchildren. Now, despite grappling with the packed schedule of a monarch, it seems King Charles has finally taken the hint and is stepping up his duties as a grandfather. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the King has been spending more time in Windsor than he did as Prince of Wales, typically visiting on weekends.
It means he is just down the road from the Prince and Princess of Wales and his three grandchildren, who moved to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate last year.
A source said: ‘Charles wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. There’s so much love there. Before, they were miles away from the Waleses but geographically they are now much closer so he can spend more time with them, and he’s very glad [of it].’
For decades Charles spent as little time as possible at Windsor Castle but this has changed in recent months. William and Kate are also understood to be spending less time at their country bolthole, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, during term time. Insiders have credited Camilla and Kate for getting the family together more frequently but William will likely take some of the credit.
When asked in 2018 whether his father has time to be a grandfather, William told documentary makers: ‘It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.
There were fears that as King it would be even trickier to fit in being a grandfather but, having just turned 75, Charles is streamlining his priorities to spend more time with George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.
A source said: ‘His habits are that he heads to Highgrove [in Gloucestershire] for the weekend and will stop at Windsor on Fridays. Obviously, that makes it more possible to see his grandchildren, with whom he has an incredibly warm and fond relationship.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“His grandchildren, with whom he has an incredibly warm and fond relationship…” He’s only met his blue-eyed granddaughter one time and he’s so petty that he scheduled his coronation on Archie’s birthday, but sure. Years ago, Charles let it be known that he was uncomfortable with William and Kate’s kids spending so much time with the Middletons, and that public criticism led to Will and Kate making the effort to give Charles some photo-ops with the kids. But if he actually gave a sh-t, surely he would invite Will, Kate and the kids to Highgrove all the time? Instead, it looks like Charles only wants five minutes with the kids every Friday and that’s it. And he barely wants that, honestly.
Anmer Hall as a “bolthole.” For god’s sake.
Yikes! Nothing in this article says that KC actually spends time with or sees his UK grandchildren at all.
He’s coming to Windsor more often…, he’s just down the road from…, in 2018 he wanted to make more time to see them…, changing his habits makes it more possible to see his grandchildren…
A good part of the queens appeal was this view of her as the nation’s granny. It helped that she seemed to be a loving granny. Charles people have tried to use this tactic to help with his popularity, but the problem is we know he hates kids and is a shit parent and grandpa.
For me it’s more a KP story than a BP’s. We’ve been told that Archie and Lilibet made a video for Charles so I could totally see William wanting to have a narrative that HIS children see the king on a regular basis ( I don’t believe they do but sure).
@moondust, 💯. For years, if not decades, it was reported that there was competition between the Queen’s children and grandchildren as to who was most favored. Well, it is now Chuckles’ turn and I could see William wanting people to believe that he loves the Wales grandchildren best.
Charles does not look comfortable holding Louis. I doubt he’ll down that much time with them. Hey Charles there are two other grandchildren you can visit by getting on one of your private jets and going to Montecito. Camilla s grinning at Diana s grandchild gives me the shivers.
He did manage to have Louis behave much better than Kate did that day though.
I don’t think he wants to see them all the time, but just that people believe he is in contact with them.
When George goes to Eton we can expect that Charles will have him to lunch as the Queen did with William.
Mistress grinning at Louis because he is giving Kate a rough time. Shivers indeed to get a kick out of seeing something like that.
Still louis is comfortable and respect charles than kate who was hands on mother. Louis will forever be my favorite for destroying kate pr image as mother of century.
A toddler misbehaving? Well I never …
Louis was NOT a toddler in 2022, that child was already 4 years old when he “ate too much sugar”. I mean he was a child alright, and children can be mischievous at any age, but don’t use toddlerhood to excuse Louis behavior. He is a child and being mischievous is a norm for children of any age. The story is not Louis misbehaving, the story was how the Cambridges and their minions were pushing out story after story after story about how prim and proper their children are blah blah blah. They so much leaned into the narrative that they had supernatural kids that didn’t do all the things other normal kids do. That’s why people are laughing at Louis shattering that stupid abnormal image the Cambridges were so desperate for us to believe. Louis showed the world that the Cambridges are no different from any other parent. So that put a rest to KKKHate’s stupid narrative that people that are raised and grow up in good homes are always successful adults that will have any problem at all in the world.
Wow now he is selling the loving grandfather king who wants to spend time with grandchildren he has such a loving bond . What a load of crap. They show up for pictures nothing more. Wasn’t there a time too that the Middletons were getting all the time with the grandchildren? I believe that is especially true now that Can’t is living alone with said children at her small separation home. There’s just enough room for grandma Carole.
To me Charles will always be the one that pushed away a little George looking like he was pushing some peasant and not his grandson…..
He was way more comfortable with his sister’s grandchildren.
Camilla must be stashing cash away somewhere. Because she must understand that if Charles kicks it first, William will do everything to get rid of her. So why isn’t she trying to get in good with the kids? And also pushing Charles to.
She doesn’t give a damn about WanK, I don’t think either of them do. Charles doesn’t seem to care about his own legacy let alone his heirs. Both ‘boys’ have Di’s ‘taint’ over them and William was so disrespectful at the coronation it’s clear the dislike runs both ways. H&M got out of Dodge, Cam has her family, William has his blinkered basket of Tory scum and weirdo assistants in his corner. I’m not sure Charles has ANYTHING backing him as a king. He’d be wise to deprogram George and Charlotte from MaMids’s clutches and insure some legacy for himself but, oh well.
C is already stashing away money via her sister who is apparently helping with a number of refurbishments.
Why would Charles be heading to Highgrove? He gave up the lease on it and it is now run by someone else. And Cam (living apart from Charles a good deal of the time) plus Kate (living apart from Will) are responsible for getting the family together? These people really need to coordinate their stories.
Yeah that line about Kate and Camilla got me too, lol. I’m sure that Camilla wants to spend loads of time with Kate, whose family was openly advocating for she and Charles to be “skipped” for William and Kate. I think BP knows that the Harry birthday invite fiasco made Charles once again look terrible. Time to lean into his “nations grandpa” shtick.
Charles hasn’t given up the lease on HIghgrove. The website clearly states that it is the private home of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Charles is extremely close with Camilla’s grandkids and always has been. There’ve been articles about how he played with them all the time when they were little, etc. That’s the truth of it, I think. On this particular topic, I have some sympathy for William because I do think Charles neglected W&K’s kids while being full on granddad to Camilla’s.
The Middletons are a huge factor here as well. Carole was basically another nanny for these kids, especially George and because she had all the time in the world, she could be present much more often.
The Parker Bowles grandchildren have Andrew Parker Bowles as the paternal grandfather. And he spends time with them. He’s probably a much better grandfather than Charles is with his biological grandchildren.
I would feel somewhat sorry for William in this very specific instance, except for the fact that I’m absolutely positive that he has no problem with his father barely acknowledging Archie and Lili. Honestly, I believe that even if Charles ever did want to reconcile with Harry and Meghan and get to know their children (though to be clear, I unfortunately DO NOT think that is particularly likely), William would likely try to sabotage that in some way, just as he likely had some hand in trying to alienate Harry from their grandmother in her final years.
I also think William was still super pissed at Charles when the older kids were really small, and it was easier to hang out with Carole and Michael. I think as time has gone on (and he appears to have distanced himself from his ILs, and appears to have forgiven his father for being awful,) he probably would like his dad to be more involved. But let’s face it, Charles is not the time of grandpa to be outside kicking the soccer ball around. It’s probably over tea, and the kids are on their best behavior, and it’s way more formal.
The UK is smaller than Oregon – there’s no place so geographically inaccessible that Charles couldn’t have gotten there if he had wanted to. But, even now that he’s supposedly at Windsor for the weekends, this article is still framed in the hypothetical future – he plans to see more of his grandkids, he wants to see more of them, it’s possible to see more of them – not that he’s actually doing it.
Also, before…….Charles was in London during the week at Clarence House and W&K were presumably at KP while the kids were in school. It’s not like they were a country apart even before the Waleses moved to windsor.
Kind of wild of them to make it sound like Highgrove doesn’t have enough rooms to host all of his grandchildren for a weekend but ok.
Charles was reported to have given up the lease on Highgrove and now someone else is running it.
He hasn’t given up the lease.
Where are people getting that Charles gave up Highgrove? I’ve tried googling and find nothing on this.
He gave up the lease on Llwynywermod to William earlier this year, and he did not renew his prior lease to Highgrove’s Home Farm back in 2020 which was taken over by a new tenant. Chuck was going on about a new greenhouse he was planning to install at Highgrove back in June.
He did not give it up. the website clearly states it is the private residence of the king and queen. I don’t know if that meant he renewed his lease on it, or he bought it from the duchy, or what, but it is still very much his.
This is all part of the Palace’s strategy to promote Charles as the grandfather of the nation, whatever.
Since Chuck’s wife doesn’t live with him, he decided it would be a good look to have the grandchildren visit. How cozy. He can feed them left over cake.
The veil is being lifted and the cracks are showing…Charles & Camilla fought for so long to become king and queen, but now that they’ve both achieved the goal they fought so long and hard for, the fight is over now & they have nothing left in common so off they go in separate cars to their residences. Camilla has her kids and grandkids to go home to and Charlie, who sacrificed his sons for her, is left with nada so now this lonely little king is trying to mend fences and repair the neglect of his sons and grandkids before he croaks. Stupidly, he could have had all his grandkids near him at Windsor, but alas, he evicted Harry from Frogmore. Oh well.
So apparently everyone in this family is “keen to” or plans to”, but no one actually “does” anything.
Oh good grief! All last week it was about Charles forming relationship with Harry’s kids. Is this just a shady way of saying, no matter what relationship Charles will always be closer to Williams kids. The constant competition and putting people in their place, I don’t think I could live in a family as narcissistic as this. Why not just be real.
I just feel desperately sorry for George, Charlotte, and Louis. Their parents are constantly at each others throats and use the kids to shield them from criticism surrounding their light workload, as well as to perpetuate their “happy family” lie. It’s quite common, even encouraged, for parents who are having relationship problems or going through a divorce to inform their kids’ teachers of that fact because it often affects their behavior and academic performance, but William and Kate have likely not done that, and probably also forbid their children from opening up to teachers or other trusted adults who might be able to help them cope. Many children in their circumstances will look to their grandparents for a “safe space” to work through their feelings, but the Wales kids’ paternal grandfather only wants to use them to improve his own image, while also apparently objecting to their maternal grandparents’ more intensive involvement in their lives. Nanny Maria must have her hands awfully full.
Private schools have several hours of extracurricular activities every day, and Lambrook has Saturday classes and activities. So he’s seeing the children on Friday afternoon when, exactly?
The entire article is saying if X is at Y then this means X could possible to do A, B, C & D. all about possibilities.
The perhaps only fact in the article: The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the King has been spending more time in Windsor than he did as Prince of Wales, typically visiting on weekends.
I hope you make some revenue from featuring their speculation articles K, as its the only reason to click your links to show traffic for you. As all these media articles are terribly sad. Serious U.K. journos know this. At an event this weekend , Times R Nik was the butt of many jokes and mockery and prediction of many other headlines she will create.
The comms team at the two palaces can’t be proud of the content DM, Telegraph, the Sun, Express, Mirror and now the Times have written recently. These cannot be their media KPIs. This entire year since HRH QE2 passed, what has been written and entered into the media history about the family cannot bring pride to mid. Even if petty resides at the palaces, with the positions they want to occupy into minds of people, they cannot feel good about these articles. The media must be showcasing their power over them.
More tabloid horseshit to make him appear more human?
I don’t think Crex is close to any of his grandchildren. Sure they put out occasional pics of Crex and Willys kids but that’s for optics. There are no specifics mentioned like CRex doing any activity with any grandchildren like gardening or playing with them. I think Willy doesn’t want his kid spending too much time with his dad. I don’t blame him for that.
Charles’ grandfatherly interest extends to the white grandchildren only. Even if the Sussex children were still in Britain, Charles would ignore them. White supremacy must be reinforced, it’s the main tent pole of the British caste system.
I suspect the anger and resentment about Princess Lili and Prince Archie in the line of succession runs deep and wide in many quarters in the UK. It’s kept on the down-low as much as possible because – deep down – most people know racism is fundamentally wrong.
I’d go a step further and say it extends only to George. He’s now future future king so I can see Charles deciding he has to ‘form’ him in some way.
This family gives dysfunctional a whole new meaning! Cam is busy stashing money offshore. Keen is busy Trying to be Megan and letting others run early yars, until a photo op with a note book is needed. Billy is busy emulating his father with his own sidepiece and all the while the bloody wrotten bunch of them are Trying to score points over Harry and Megan. This has only been printed by someone who has their thumb on the end of their nose going nah nah, nah at Harry, see Charles doesn’t need you or your children he has Billy’s! And Harry is giving the two fingered salute back saying no he doesn’t have Billy’s, he’s to selfish for that, and camzilla won’t let him, you can print as many fairy tales as you want, Charles is always going to be a pratt and his wife will always be just his side peice, BUT MY FAMILY are happy, healthy and loved, unlike the UK, game playing branch
So you do them and we will do us!
Charles doesn’t like kids, y’all. He would have been perfectly happy not having ANY kids if he didn’t need an heir and a spare. Even Harry touches on this in Spare, how being a parent didn’t come naturally to Charles and that he probably would’ve been happier to not have kids. It’s WHY he’s such a $hit father. So why would he be any different with ANY of his grandkids. And yes – his mixed race grandkids are his LEAST favorite because he hates their mother.
I guess someone in the bm figured out that they couldn’t keep talking about how KFC doesn’t get to see A&L and ignore the fact that he doesn’t see the 3 grandchildren under his nose.