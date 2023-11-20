Taylor Swift postpones Brazil Eras tour following death of fan

Taylor Swift began the South American leg of her Eras Tour last weekend in Argentina. The next day, Travis Kelce flew down to see her and Taylor ended up rain-checking that night’s show due to, well, rain. She said on Twitter “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.” And so it went. After a quick zip back to NYC, Taylor traveled back down for three Rio de Janeiro shows. Much of Brazil was under severe heat advisory last week, with temperatures at times exceeding 100 F. Tragically, one young fan lost her life due to the extreme heat at Friday’s show. Ana Clara Benevides Machado was 23 years old. After commenting on Instagram that she was “shattered” by the death, Taylor took to Instagram again on Saturday, hours before showtime, to announce she was canceling due to the heat.
On Saturday, the pop superstar shared an Instagram Story, notifying her followers that her second of three Eras Tour concerts at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will not go on as planned.
The decision, which Swift wrote was a result of the “extreme temperatures in Rio,” comes a day after an attendee died ahead of Swift’s Friday concert.
“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared to her Instagram Story in a hand-written note Saturday. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.”
“The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first.”
While Swift’s announcement did not specify a new date for her Saturday show, event organizer Time for Fun revealed in a later statement that the show has been rescheduled to Monday, with all tickets to Saturday’s performance remaining valid for the new date.
The postponement follows Swift’s previous Instagram Story, where she revealed that her heart was “shattered” by the death of a fan on Friday.
Time for Fun shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado had died after feeling unwell at the venue. According to the post, which was shared in Portuguese, first responders attended to Benevides Machado and she died after being transferred to the local Salagdo Filfo Hospital.
“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote on Friday.
“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she added. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”
A local Brazilian paper, Folha De S Paulo, says that Ana Clara Benevides Machado arrived at the venue at 11am, and passed out shortly before the show’s 7:30pm start time. While the temperature was technically about 102 F that day, factoring in the humidity means that at times it felt like 138 F. Pivotally, Time for Fun apparently had a ban on bringing water bottles in, despite the extreme heat. Lots of videos have circulated this weekend of Taylor directing organizers to get water to fans clearly in need — I wonder if she was aware that the very same organizers had banned the water bottles on their way in? Temperatures went down enough that Taylor resumed performing on Sunday, but the Brazilian government still ordered Time for Fun to allow fans to bring their own water bottles into the venue. Time for Fun has additionally said it would provide free water at lines and all entryways moving forward. Thanks, Time for Fun, but all this should have been set in motion on Friday when 60,000+ people were assembled in 140 F heat. Concert organizers should know this. (And let’s face it, severe weather will likely be around for a while.)
Ana Clara Benevides Machado was very excited to get on a plane to see her first Taylor Swift concert. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family.
photos via Instagram and credit: Backgrid and IMAGO/RW / Avalon
This is utterly heartbreaking. No one should lose their life trying to see their favorite performer. I hope the owners of the venue pay for this senseless loss.
So very sad. I feel awful for the family.
Although I know it’s not Taylor’s fault, I was disappointed to see that she didn’t even mention the girls name at the concert on Sunday. Sure, she said she wouldn’t be able to speak on it because she was sad… But I mean… some kind of acknowledge / tribute could have been made. Not saying anything left a weird taste in my mouth. I wonder if the same would be true if a North American fan had died…
Every fan knew that Taylor did make an acknowledgement. She sang a particular song Bigger Than the Whole Sky that is about grieving unexpected death or loss. It is believed to be inspired by one of her best friends losing a child late in pregnancy. It is a song that people who have a miscarriage or the death of a child feel deeply. She was not expected to ever play in concert due to the subject matter. If you look up videos of the song you can hear the stadium crying because everyone knew what was the intention behind the song.
I think that playing that particular song was the most respectful way to acknowledge the fan, anyway. Perhaps the victim’s name may have been reported by that point, but not publicly confirmed? Or considering how every single thing related to Taylor blows up, maybe she just wanted to contact the girl’s family first, and/or give her loved ones at least a little time to grieve privately before being bombarded with attention. Even condolences could be overwhelming for a family who just lost a daughter/sister/friend.
Here’s a (horrible, but anyway) thought. If Taylor had made a bigger tribute, along with naming that fan, it might have caught the attention of fans/people who are dealing with mental illness. If you’ve had thoughts of ending your life, and see a way where you might simultaneously catch the attention of your idol, and get a post-humous shoutout from stage…? I can see that this was a fine line for Taylor to have to tread.
Could this have been somehow connected to legal reasons? I’m sure legally this is the venue’s fault but even so? Just wondering.
There are rumors (just rumors, I want to emphasize) that the venue blocked ventilation grates around the stadium to prevent anyone outside from seeing the show. If true, that’s absolutely criminal.
How devastating that we’re seeing real life examples of the impact of global warming/boiling in instances like this. I went to a show a few years ago where the venue was outdoors with no shade and I got physically ill. My friends bought bottles of water from concessions and poured them over me. I’ll never do that again.
Different people have different ways of reacting to and coping with traumatic situations. Reacting negatively to someone who doesn’t behave the same way you would in a given situation is profoundly ungenerous.
Also, it’s important in these situations to realize that people are not getting the same information you are. Sometimes they have a lot more knowledge of what is actually going on. Other times what they are being told is either not true, the best information available at the time, or from someone trying to cover up their own mistakes.
This situation isn’t even close to being resolved.
There is a disturbing video of Taylor towards the end of the concert, having difficulty to breath. People always say the global warming will only affect the poor, the rich will continue their life as it is. However, the global warming affects the air itself, Taylor has never used her platform to advocate for it and has multiple private jets, using them like taxi for years, renting them to make money. At the end of the day, everyone of us needs to breath, it is going to be worse according to the climate scientists. I hope she realized that her billions of dollars won’t protect her if the planet she is living on turns into hell.
With the other date pushed back because of extreme weather, I’m hoping that Taylor Swift reporter will write an article about the effects of climate change on concerts.
My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a young woman who lost her life too soon.
Sevenblue, I want to like your comment a 1000 times.
This exactly. Douglas Rushkoff has written about tech guys who prepare for the worst of climate change with bunkers in New Zealand. And those people are still going to need somebody who cleans the pool, fixes their air conditioner when it breaks down. Depend on lines of production, for food, technology… Wealth won’t protect anyone.
I can never read an article about Taylor without thinking about her private plane use (why zip around all of the time?) and her contribution to climate change. And yes, I know. She’s just one citizen. But she could use this to learn and to speak out.