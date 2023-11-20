Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child

A few weeks ago, there were some super-exclusive paparazzi photos of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse out and about in LA, I think. What was notable about the pics was that Suki clearly had a decent-sized baby bump. The photos were not widely circulated and that was sort of nice – there wasn’t a huge conversation about Suki and Rob expecting their first child, and people sort of gave them space to announce it in their own time. Suki did so over the weekend, and then her people – and Rob’s people as well, I think – confirmed the news to several outlets.

Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Following weeks of pregnancy rumors, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress confirmed the news while performing onstage at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City Nov. 19.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” the singer told the crowd, gesturing toward her baby bump, which she showcased in a glittering silver mini dress. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Suki’s pregnancy comes five years after she and the Twilight alum first sparked romance rumors while out on a PDA-filled movie date to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London.

[From E! News]

Yeah, they’ve been together for five years and they’ve been living together for the past three years, I’m pretty sure. They’ve always been a pretty low-key couple and I think Rob likes that a lot. They’ve only recently (like in the past 18 months) started making regular red carpet appearances together. Rob is 37 years old now!! Suki is 31. Congrats to them and give your closest Twihard a hug today. I’m not sure if those people still believe that Rob and K-Stew are secretly still together or not, but I’m sure there are always some fringe conspiracies.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

5 Responses to “Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first child”

  1. Normades says:
    November 20, 2023 at 7:21 am

    Aw that’s sweet. They seem like a very settled couple who want to start a family. Congrats

    Reply
  2. vs says:
    November 20, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Huge congratulations to both!!! I wish them all the best

    Life is strange; this guy has so many options and he ended up with someone that appears to be very vanilla. There is nothing wrong with Vanilla. Maybe FK was too much for him!

    To a peaceful pregnancy and safe delivery!

    Reply
    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      November 20, 2023 at 8:47 am

      Is there a need to be mean, all the more under a pregnancy announcement? He’s been with her for 5 years so she’s interesting to him and that’s the most important. If you choose to involve FKA Twigs in this conversation, she decided to be with Shia LaBouf after him so who has a worse picker? Suki’s biggest crime is not being exciting enough to strangers so big win in my book.

      Reply
  3. Tila says:
    November 20, 2023 at 7:22 am

    Happy for them but will always think he’s a bit of a dick over his lack of action towards the loons who harassed twigs.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Beyond a “*shrug*, that’s nice” reaction I did get a great laugh out of a few websites trying to headline this as her “shock” or “surprising” announcement. 🤔

    If a couple in their 30s in an apparently stable five year relationship having a baby is a “surprise!” we are clearly getting DESPERATE for good gossip! 😂

    Reply

