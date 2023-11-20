Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton stepped out for the 2023 Evening Standard Awards

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are so Sussex-coded, right? A good-looking redheaded man falls for a beautiful Black woman and his fanbase has a meltdown. The ginger & the beautiful woman defy the odds, and stay together and have a baby. So that’s where we are now. Tom and Zawe walked the carpet of the Evening Standard Film Awards last night. She wore a glittery blue dress with a cape, which is also Meghan-coded! Tom wore velvet, because that man loves velvet. They coordinated their ensembles and they look so happy. The one criticism I have about her dress is that the sequined “cape” effect isn’t done properly and it’s giving her linebacker shoulders.

In the fall of 2022, Zawe and Tom welcomed their first child. It took months for a confirmation that they had a boy, and we still don’t know the kid’s name? I bet it’s something traditional, perhaps even old-fashioned British. They got engaged, officially, when Zawe was pregnant, reportedly in March 2022. We haven’t heard anything about them having a lowkey wedding, although I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they had gotten married by now and simply not told many people. Zawe is wearing her engagement ring in these photos but I can’t tell if she’s wearing any kind of wedding band.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

13 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton stepped out for the 2023 Evening Standard Awards”

  1. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    November 20, 2023 at 7:51 am

    She wore a similar outfit when they attended the Olivier Awards. I wonder if she’s pregnant again.

    Reply
    • Lauren Too says:
      November 20, 2023 at 7:56 am

      I know that baby bump watching is bad… but this couple is so attractive that I would not be surprised to hear that they are expecting soon after their first child was born.

      Reply
  2. North of Boston says:
    November 20, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Love them together! They seem really comfortable and happy.

    But … Tom’s a redhead?

    Reply
  3. Roo says:
    November 20, 2023 at 7:58 am

    They make a beautiful, happy and talented couple! So lovely to see them on the red carpet.

    Reply
  4. Ariel says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:01 am

    Love the first picture at the bottom where he is widely smiling and openly adoring her. I hope they are happy.

    Reply
  5. Charfromdarock says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:09 am

    I love that dress!!

    Reply
  6. Teagirl says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:15 am

    And that, ladies and gentlemen and especially William, is how you wear a green velvet blazer!

    Reply
  7. Tila says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:20 am

    She’s definitely pregnant right now. They seem like such a lovely couple. I could imagine they to be fun dinner party guests.

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:40 am

    They’re a cute couple.

    Reply
  9. LooneyTunes says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Yes, she’s pregnant. ❤️ I love her gap—it gives her face so much character.

    Reply
  10. Doxie says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Can we pleeeeaaaase avoid bringing the sussexes into everything that doesn’t involve them?

    Reply
  11. Lightpurpleii says:
    November 20, 2023 at 8:54 am

    I think they were engaged long before March 2022 because she was wearing a large diamond when they were Covid quarantined in Georgia, they just announced it in March 2022 because some reporters asked them about the ring at the BAFTAS.

    I also think the baby arrived late August or September because she looked pregnant at those BAFTAS and looked ready to pop when she did promotion for Mr Malcolm’s List in June.

    During interviews for The Marvels last week, she was holding onto or patting her belly several times and she told one interviewer that she needs to take a few months off, get “this” finished and then decide what she wants to do with the rest of her life. So, I do think Second Baby is on the way.

    These pictures don’t really show it but that entire suit is dark green velvet. Tom is promoting Loki at all times. And in one of the videos, she pats his ass, because she can.

    Reply

