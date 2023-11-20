In Touch: Prince William & Kate are ‘cracking under the pressure’ & ‘could use time apart’

I haven’t read In Touch Weekly in a while, but I enjoy the fact that the American tabloid weeklies are trying to branch out into royal gossip. A magazine like In Touch has done this before, and oftentimes, their royal gossip is more interesting because it doesn’t have the stink of palace-approved narratives. The current issue of In Touch is all about Prince William and Kate’s struggling marriage and how they’re at each other’s throats constantly these days. Which, if you read between the lines of most of the British reporting, is definitely an open secret in the UK. Well, enjoy these highlights from In Touch:
Whether Kate was really “sorry” she couldn’t go to Singapore: “William and Kate’s marriage has really been tested in the last year or so, and they’re cracking under the pressure,” a source tells In Touch exclusively of the pair. “They could use the time apart…. But being forced to spend so much time together in the public eye has only added to the tension. Recently, things got so heated between them that they went two weeks without speaking to each other. It’s so bad behind the scenes, palace aides have been scheduling them more and more for separate engagements just so the two of them can cool off.”
More solo events: “Kate and William’s joint appearances have always been wildly popular, but now they’re doing more on their own. Any married couple would feel the strain from working together all day, every day,” says the source. And just like his father was with his mother, Princess Diana, William “has begun to resent how much more beloved she is. He likes doing events on his own, because Kate draws all the spotlight when they’re together.”
William’s jealousy: In the few events they have attended together recently, his jealousy manifests in the occasional remark that cuts a little too deep, “like a dismissive comment about her cooking, or when he told her to ‘chop-chop’ to rush her along at a wedding over the summer. Or he’ll simply ignore her, like in a podcast they did with Princess Anne in September, where Kate could barely get a word in edgewise.”
Disagreements over their kids. “They’ve definitely fought over work, but one of their biggest battles right now is their fundamental disagreement over their children’s education,” says the source. They brought George on a tour of William’s alma mater, Eton, over the summer, sparking speculation that his exams are for entrance into the posh boarding school. “Kate fought with him about this for years, but William seems to have won and she’s upset that he’s ignoring her wishes.”
Kate refuses to reconcile with the Sussexes: “William has wanted to extend an olive branch to Harry for a while now but Kate is refusing to apologize. She’s still stewing over Meghan and Harry’s unflattering revelations about her, and William has even accused her of picking fights with Meghan.” Now the Omid Scobie’s Endgame, “threatens to expose additional salacious details about the royals. Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family.”
Asserting her independence: “She’s asserting her independence and starting to ignore a piece of heartfelt advice Queen Camilla gave her long before she wed William,” says the source, citing what royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote in his book Battle of Brothers: “Camilla confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: Fit your timetable — well, basically your whole life — around his.”
Committed to their duties: “William and Kate are both professionals…They’re committed to their duties. Even when they’re at odds, William and Kate still love each other. And, as they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder. So when they do see each other after being apart, they tend to appreciate each other more.”
[From In Touch Weekly]
The only part which rings false is that William wants to make peace and Kate doesn’t. Please, William despises the Sussexes and he’s especially mad that Harry’s choice in a bride makes William’s choice look so stupid, lazy and incompetent. That being said, I do think William realizes now (years after the fact) that Kate lied constantly and bullied Meghan. The rest of it though – their strained joint appearances, his jealousy at the attention Kate gets, their need to spend time apart…all of that is real. Wait until people start asking where William lives.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Aldershot, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Irish Guards in Aldershot for St Patrick's Day.
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid's charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick's Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot.
Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) attend Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet at Al Husseinieh Palace in Amman, Jordan, on June 1st, 2023.
Prince William of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales during the dinner banquet on Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, which raises funds and awareness for eleven charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the We Are Farming Minds Charity at Kings Pitt Farm in Hereford.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to take part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit DAY1, a Highland based charity in Inverness, Scotland, which provides mentoring, training, personal development and employability services to vulnerable young people.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
Me too, MinorityReport. InTouch isn’t known for accuracy, but this was mostly spot on.
I knew it! I knew he was going to throw her under the bus for his lack of a relationship with Harry and for the necessary flight to freedom.
Willie is such a pos. He doesn’t have a relationship with Harry because he abused him at every opportunity for their entire lives. They were never close. Harry was both workhorse and whipping boy to Williams tantrum throwing lazy a$$
Didnt see it that way but you could be right! This is william throwing her under the bus and saying he wants a reconciliation but not her! Omg what a pos. Anyway, their separate events started at the beginning of the year when she went down the slide somewhere in scandinavia? It was a long time coming. Beginning of the end. Lettuce rejoice
Sorry, but this is total fan fiction. William has no intention of reconciling with Harry and he blames one person and one person only: Meghan.
I thought the same – at some point William is not going to like looking like the one who doesn’t want a relationship with Harry. In fact, I can almost believe that in his own way, he misses his brother just as Harry likely misses him – or some version of their relationship that brings back happier memories. Next up, someone will notice and report that William is spending a lot of time at Kensington Palace – or strangely staying in Windsor Castle. As for Eton, Kate was never going to win that battle. George is the future king. He’s not going to be shuttled off to some middle class school.
William is probably behind most of the sources in this article as it is playing to an American audience. Look, I’m not the problem with the Sussexes, my wife is.
@megan I totally think william wants nothing to do with his smart and handsome brother, but he cannot be the one not wanting a relationship with his own brother, he needs a front , and katiekeen is no longer the peace maker – look at that she the one holding the grudge not wanting to offer the olive branch well well well william is such a low and petty player. Has no ethics at all not even anything that approaches loyalty to his own team.
They are about 4 years late with their reporting.
This totally reads like the next stage of the divorce soft launch, with built in ‘blame Kate for the Harry thing’ added for good measure
You are so right. That’s exactly what I thought when I saw that headline.
And just like Celebitches predicted: they’re blaming Kate for the continuing rift.
As an aside, I do like that first photo where the soldier is side-eying the clump of vegetation stuck to PW’s hat.
Oh see, I think he’s side-eyeing Pegs for snarling at his wife with a closed fist. There’s some serious tension between the Wailses in that photo and I think the soldier is like WTF is happening here.
@ SussexWatcher- Agree, it sounds like he got an earful and he’s all “YIKES!!!:
There are multiple photos of them glaring at each other during the St. Patrick’s Day event. They seem to have had some kind of dispute either just before the event or during the event and that is likely why the soldier is giving them looks and wondering what the hell is going on.
The separation rollout has begun?
I think this was given to the American media by KP or BP — to get the roll out on the go as well as to distance themselves. I don’t think KP or BP give a shit about stepping on the Kate’s Golden Shower Christmas special.
“Kate’s Golden Shower Christmas special”
…aaaaand I’m deceased! 😂🤣💀
GOLDEN SHOWER! +100 hahahhah!
😂😂😂
I don’t know if it counts as a golden shower, but this article sure is pissing all over Kate.
Hoo boy. I’m sitting in a cafe and I just snorted tea!
Honestly, from In Touch!!! 🙄 No matter how some of this rings true regarding WanK’s contentious relationship, I bet none of it came directly from KP or BP. All of it is just rehash from recent rota stories. And thus, it is just as contradictory, pitiful, and highly suspicious, i.e., fictitious. SMH!
In what universe does Will suddenly want to “extend an olive branch and make peace for the greater good of the family”??? We were just told by the rota and by Omid’s recent book excerpt that Willy “will never forgive Harry!” Tabloid reports scream that ‘Harry will be lucky to get invited to his Pa’s funeral!’ 🤦♀️🙅 In what universe are WanK “committed to their duties…??? 🙄🤪🤡💩
yeah that’s what I thought toi
As if the British royal family would be strategizing a breakup roll-out by using random naff American gossip comics no-one here has ever heard of. I honestly can’t see any palace Comms staff ringing up In Touch magazine.
Isn’t this just a case of a trash rag trying to fill some column inches with any old fluff?
@Aidevee – same publishing company that owns “OK!” Maybe it’s something that OK! had but ultimately decided not to run, and one of their US sister publications did it instead.
OH – and I just noticed Cartee’s comment below about the writer.
@ncboudiccia: I think this is an excellent theory.
all of this stuff is well documented (except Willy now being the new keen peacemaker, lol). his bullying of Harry is also well documented since they were very young – like in that video clip with their parents where he bashes the piano (and his nickname of Billy the Basher).
there are multiple tv clips from when they were younger, where William says rude things, talks over Harry, etc) so that part is pretty funny. there are NO keen peacemakers in any of these stories! Meghan might have initially thought she could help the situation but it’s been fractious since both of the brothers were quite young. and William has always been a rage monster. even before his head injury, which can’t have helped.
whether or not there were actual “sources” for the article none of this stuff is remotely difficult to figure out.
Exactly my thought. Feed it to a friendly outlet and blame Kate/Sussexes while doing it.
I agree with some squaddie twitter commenters that they spent a lot of time building Kate up when Meghan arrived and now that W obviously wants out of the marriage that’s a problem.
The various separation try-outs haven’t gotten the positive response they wanted. So they are continuing to trash her.
I don’t agree with William realizing years later about Kate bullying and being mean to Meghan. I’m very uncomfortable with buying into what is the Palace’s long-time playbook of throw the married in *women* to the wolves and blame them to protect the male heirs. I don’t think Will was misled at all by Kate. As far as I can tell, he was the main instigator of bullying both Harry and Meghan and Kate appears to have been following his lead, possibly to gain favor from him through her behavior towards Meghan. Anyway, whatever the truth of it, I don’t think Will didn’t know and is just now realizing. At a minimum, he knew and definitely approved at the time it was happening.
ETA: I think this mainly because of what Harry and particularly Meghan themselves said on Oprah. The difference in the words they chose to use for Kate and Will are striking and if Kate were being a bully without Will’s knowledge, I don’t believe Meghan would have said she’s a good person. I choose to follow H&M’s lead on this one.
Meghan and Harry were giving Kate grace when they said that. Imagine they pity her to an extent. She is married to a rage monster after all. But they are also aware of how harmful her actions were. I don’t believe she was following William’s lead. Her actions towards Meghan were her own. Meghan may have called kate a good person but she notably did not call her a kind one.
As I said, at a minimum, Will knew and approved. I’ll just repeat my point- I do not believe Will was unaware and is only now realizing Kate’s behavior and find this narrative to be super convenient to rehabiliting William, which I’m not inclined to participate in.
Oh yeah, I’m with you on that. He knew. And was doing his own style of bullying at the same time. And will happily throw her under the bus if necessary.
Yeah, they were feeding off of each other, and here we are, with both of them looking like terrible people.
I agree, I don’t think she would’ve had the confidence to unilaterally attack Meghan (indeed, I think Meghan’s own self-assuredness is one of the things that most intimidated Kate). I also don’t think Kate is clever enough to manipulate anyone, not even her obtuse, overgrown brat of a husband.
Kate does not lack confidence. Before Kate got married it was documented that she was a mean girl to the York sisters even bringing Eugenia to tears. This was documented by Katie Nicol. Other instances of being. Mean girl have been documented.
Kate supposedly chased away other women who tried to latch on to William at clubs. She was his “Rottweiler”, lol. She’s definitely a streetfighter.
True, but just how much did she really have to do to chase them off? Most girls probably came to the conclusion themselves that William, with his awful personality and the fact that a relationship with him would entail a lifetime of constant intrusion (to the extent that you’d have very little say in how your own kids were raised and educated), was not worth the trouble. Also, there’s a world of difference between chasing off her university rivals, most of whom were relatively casual love interests for William, and the extremely cruel and deeply personal way that she went after Meghan, who was married to the son of the then-future monarch and set to be a prominent working royal ranking just below Kate herself. It seems like the stakes involved in attacking Meghan were higher, enough that she might not have wanted to instigate anything herself.
Actually, I guess the most likely scenario is that neither Kate nor William was “more” responsible. They’re dysfunctional and codependent enough to have just egged each other on.
@MrsH – Thanks for that info, I only began to take notice of the BRF when Meghan came onto the scene, so I had no idea that Kate had also been nasty to Eugenie and Bea. Not terribly surprising, of course. I think there’s an argument to be made that her mean girl-ing could be a symptom of her lack of confidence, but this is Kate we’re talking about, and she’s probably not that deep, lol.
I think it depends on what is viewed as “confidence”? I have seen overly controlling people, and/or ones who act like a “limpet” as Kate did, because they are actually insecure. Mean is just mean, it doesn’t necessarily mean confident. Perhaps Kate was mean BECAUSE she lacked confidence in her relationship with William and lack of birth rights, and trying to assert her limited “power” is what made her feel better.
What a narrative. An American tab is ringing the death knell on this marriage and blaming Kate for the ongoing rift? No secret that married ins, especially women, are expendable, but this is laughably transparent (and super concerning for anyone in Kate’s corner).
Kate is definitely no doormat. Never forget that she is a predator who stalked William for 10+ years and has zero tolerance of any competition. People like her never change, she does not appear to be too intelligent but she is cunning and very divisive. Her belief in her own superiority shows in her behavior, nothing delicate or vulnerable here. Nothing to feel sorry for, she got what she demanded, forced her way into a royal title and is clueless that power and respect is not automatically her right.
Kate was definitely part of the problem as we all know but this narrative of her being the bad one while William was completely innocent as to what she was doing is just a false narrative. They were both acting against the Sussexes together in different ways and neither was especially welcoming to Meghan, to put it lightly.
But Spare makes it clear that William was very aware of Kate’s behavio (and obviously was far from innocent himself.)
W&K seemed to be at their happiest in 2018 and I think it’s because they had a joint project that they were having fun with and benefited both of them.
The affair going public took some of the shine off in 2019, but they were both quite pleased with themselves in 2019 and 2020. 2021 is when it nose dived – when it became clear Harry and Meghan would be ok and they started reappearing and talking.
ETA: probably late 2020 actually when it became clear Will moved to the big house at Sandringham so their office/zoom spot mysteriously moved over there.
I think you are correct in saying that both of them enjoyed working together to attack the other couple. The prime attack. Was in the fall of 2018, which is when the story about the tiara came out, as well as the fake crying story from there. The comparisons continued with the breach of protocol nonsense.
By spring 2019 when the Rose story came out, Kate disappeared for several weeks Lot of the attacking, especially the specific ones against Meghan seem to have slow down a bit. If it wasn’t for the pandemic and related lockdowns, the separation between them would likely have been more noticeable, but it could be easily hidden using the zoom rooms and hoping that no one would notice the change in venue..
Well, it is not credible that William had no idea what was going on the timeline does seem to show that the first real attack against Meghan by the family actually does come from Kate and the fake crying story. That is a story that can only come from her and it sets up the smear campaign and the angry black woman narrative that is still being used to this day. This may be where the Kate likes to pick fights with the Sussexes comes from.
And let’s not forget the pre-marriage incidents, such as excluding Meghan from Pippa‘s wedding, and the entire shopping story where Megan had to walk there on her own, which then got caught by the paparazzi. She became a target there as well too..
Totally agree that this is largely a bullshit story, and that yes, it’s more like Wills is pulling a Charles and trying to be rid of her by humiliating and marginalizing her. Will’s friends are constantly leaking to Tom Sykes that he “hates” Harry — great look for a future king — so I don’t buy at all that he wants to make up and Kate won’t have it. As if.
I think InTouch is just seeing what everyone else is seeing re: the obvious misery of the marriage and the rest is largely crap.
This might be half true: “The only part which rings false is that William wants to make peace and Kate doesn’t.” I believe Kate not ever wanting to reconcile with H&M. William absolutely does not want anything to do with them.
But it’s so so telling that this is how the story is being spun. No one believes this, but history is written by those who control the spin.
Separated on their way to divorce is more likely. It’s been noticeable for a very long time that these two don’t live together or even like each other. This is just an excuse for something most people can already see. Peg is too jealous of his brother to every want any kind of reconciliation. He says it in every article he leaks out there.
That article says written by Jennifer Lenhart, but when you click on her name it goes directly to Katherine Schaffstall, who also writes for The Sun. Hard pass.
Carty, This is a good catch! https://www.intouchweekly.com/authors/kschaffstall/
Rupert Murdoch is no longer calling all the shots, but one of his tricks was to break news or plant gossip in a foreign or different publication of his, and then quote it. If a Murdoch-owned publication takes this story over, you just figured out who might be behind that.
Wow, this is a great catch!
i would be more likely to give this a hard pass, if the story was about Harry and Meghan, because of the antagonistic relationship between the Sussexes and Murdock. On the other hand, because of William’s settlement agreement with Murdock, I think a story like this seems plausible. Given that Murdoch’s Sun is the paper with which William has the agreement, it makes sense that the story is being siphoned through another Mrudoch rag, which is not sold to a British audience– doesn’t he also own In Touch.
Ouch, that picture of her on the mag’s cover!
That pic lends credence to the idea that this article is a plant from Will – the pic of him is fine by comparison. The part about them being “hard working” is also total crap and makes me think that Will’s crappy PR team had a hand in it. Super interesting to me that they are floating the separation idea.
He’ll need another woman who is so stupid as to think that she will be different, the problem was every single other married in woman in the entire family, and he will actually protect her.
Given the stunning consistencies over such a long arc, that’s going to be a difficult woman to find…..
geez, one of them even ended up dead….
He’ll end up with married mistresses, because nobody wants the job. Plus, he’ll want to appear like he’s a sexy playboy (hurl).
What’s the rule here? Does he not need to provide a queen? I would imagine an aristocratic widow might do. She can have the title, a marriage in public only. No expectation of children.
I’m sure Rose would be a dutiful consort. Whether she’s the babe, the beard or some strange hybrid of both in William’s life it’s obvious that the hereditary place the Earl of Rocksavage holds at the Windsor’s side could be repurposed to involve the couple as support for public events that demand a hostess for the divorced heir at a loose end. I’m sure he’d be happy to lend his wife to a good cause.
Could that work? Could Rose be the second most senior working royal without actually being a royal? That’s not as twisted as Ivanka serving as first lady, but it’s interesting.
I disagree.. there are still enough women in the world who will be attracted by the perceived wealth and the lifestyle… the jewels.. etc etc…and a second wife would probably have an arrangement like Camilla… ie a separate private residence and her own established space and holiday time. I think this would be easy to argue to the press too as the children are still young… and Kate may not want ‘another woman’ acting as step mum.
I agree sadly. Whenever we’re talking about rich, powerful men, William, Musk, whoever, there will always be willing and eager women. I hate that but it’s true. In this case, though, I doubt William would want another wild card who isn’t schooled in the aristo ways. His next wife will be an aristo who – Like his step-mother – is happy to live on her own estate and be just a public wife while he has his many mistresses. On that note, once Kate is out of the picture, it’ll be open season for stary-eyed mistresses looking for a social bump.
He doesn’t need to re-marry, the monarch doesn’t need a consort. Charlotte can stand in as hostess.
That’s how, I feel, Rose (or someone of her ilk) takes on a sort of ceremonial position as a hostess at William’s side until Charlotte is of age to fulfill those duties. I do not know if this sort of arrangement is actually possible but the positioning of the Cholmondeleys at the coronation was so conspicuous, including the shade of Rose wearing the same shoes Kate was copying from Meghan some scant days earlier, it feels plausible….
Not that Will is without blame, but he SHOULD blame Kate for picking fights with Meghan, that’s exactly what she did. The crying thing, the hormones thing–all of that was pure mean girl BS, but like, third grade mean girl. Kate doesn’t even know how to make a nasty comment back-handedly nice. She is crazy and it will be so funny when/if they do split up
And can we talk about how weird her reactions were? Why hasn’t ANYONE said, “why would you cry over tights? Why would this dress thing make you cry? You are an adult woman, right?” And the hormones thing?! Ok, crazy. I know the people on her “side” are dedicated to that position, but her reaction to the hormones thing was over the top, as if M had asked her about her morning BM
Agree. I can actually see it going down as Kate and Camilla mean girled Meghan behind the backs of the patriarchs (that’s how that usually goes down) while assisting throwing MM to the press wolves (Camilla’s speciality) which W and C agreed to.
I can see this narrative in the tabloid being William’s version of events, and I bet he was surprised to find out not everything had gone down as Kate said it did. But for him to leap from that to blaming her for his crappy treatment of his own brother is self serving.
Speaking of weird Kate reactions… this is the only woman in the world who expects Easter presents. 🙄
She should be committed/sectioned. It really might help.
Omg that is so funny, I had forgotten all about that! Yes, so weird!!!
The crazy thing is that H & M tried to protect her, other than setting the record straight about who made who cry, they were really kind to Kate in that interview. They know she’s got her own burdens and didn’t try to make her life harder by going after her in the court of public opinion.
Agreed. They gave her a lot of grace she obviously didn’t deserve.
I do not understand being jealous that your SPOUSE is getting more attention than you. That’s so weird. I realize these men are petty and jealous, but how insecure and narcissistic do you have to be to be threatened by your own wife?
Especially when said attention towards your spouse is also bringing more attention to your work! Willy is so jealous he can’t see the gift horse right in front of him.
The sentiment “A rising tide raises all ships” applies here. They can all cooperate and benefit from the popularity of a spouse or a sister-in-law but they can’t see the big picture
So, it makes sense when you consider these men (charles and william specifically) have been told their whole lives that they are special bc they are the heirs. They are the most important ones in the family and at school and at every event they attend. This has been ingrained in them since birth.
So when Charles was with Diana and William is out with Kate (although to a much lesser extent than Diana obviously), the spouses getting more attention is problematic because they, the royals, the heirs (and now the monarch) are supposed to get more attention bc they are more special, more unique, more…..everything. So yes they’re jealous because it goes against everything they’ve been taught about themselves from the moment they were born. It doesn’t make sense to us because most people learn as they grow up that they are not always the most important person in the room. But charles and william never learned that.
And factor in the idea that if Diana was better at being a “royal” than Charles, what does that say about the blood royals? that was part of Meghan’s threat too…….she was too good at it. The married-ins aren’t supposed to be better at the “work” than the blood royals.
It’s not that Diana and Meghan were too good at it. They wanted to do actual, tangible work and that would then expose the bullshit the rest of them actually do (which isn’t much). They were also both insanely popular and did too good of a job.
I think Meghan actually expected to have her staff do…work…and held them accountable and they all pitched a fit since they were used to the Kate & Will way of working which was…nothing.
It makes perfect sense when the marriage is transactional and not an actual romantic marriage.
In the latter circumstance it would be massively unhealthy for one spouse to be so jealous of the other one, but neither Charles or William showed any real “love” for their first wives.
Agreed – these Windsor men have grown up with a terrible combination of blinding arrogance ( they believe that they deserve their wealth, status, and attention) but also they believe in a zero sum game.
Which kind of makes sense if you think about the history of monarchy – there is an heir and a spare, but they don’t rule together. There can only be one who assumes the throne. So I guess it’s not surprising that neither Charles nor William would enjoy any attention being drawn “away” from them by their spouse. Charles reportedly sulks whenever other people “step on his news cycle” AKA exist.
“just like his father was with his mother” – it’s almost like Harry is right about generational trauma….
Yeah, I can believe that Kate is still stewing over H&M, but if William really did want to make peace for the greater good of the family, then Kate’s feelings would not be an issue. So, no. And I don’t believe the part about absence making the their hearts grow fonder. But the rest is an interesting summation of all the bits and pieces we’ve been seeing for quite some time now.
If he values family peace so much then he can show it off by making peace w his wife.
Good point, but I think here family means FAMILY – as in the monarchy.
Meh, In Touch Weekly is notorious for making up anything they think will sell. They’ve made up plenty of crap about Harry and Meghan too. Next week they’ll be claiming Kate is pregnant with Bat Boy.
None of this rings true or is plausible. I’m sure William and Kate have a bad marriage but I believe they lead separate lives. Since day one Kate has shown that she’s willing to do whatever it takes and make any sacrifice to land the ring and the crown, she would have always known that Eton was the only option. I just can’t see her kicking up a fuss and endangering her status over something that’s such a massive essential and inflexible part of raising a royal heir. Plus the Middletons are snobs. I don’t believe for a second that William wants peace with the Sussexes, or that Kate is some bold brave woman seeking independence and doing her own thing. Kate is a dishcloth who does the bare minimum.
For me, what’s plausible is the details, not the conclusions. The arguments, the physical distance, William’s public displays of disrespect for Kate – those have been both reported and witnessed for quite some time. To conclude from these that Kate is now an independent woman – well, not necessarily. An alternate conclusion could be that he can’t stand to be around her, so she has to find things to do by herself.
Well-said. The level of details with calling out the way William treated her at the Jordan wedding has me feeling this was written by someone who closely follows sussex squad tweets and the comments here. It read like it summarized all the points that have been extensively discussed in the past year. The ultimate conclusion is that there are problems.
I agree with this wholeheartedly. They are simply repeating things that have been observed, but with a few new details, such as the one saying that William is tired of Kate picking fights with the Sussexes.
Also, it is interesting to note that clicking on the author link brings you to an entirely different writer, and one who works for the Sun.
In Touch is not People Magazine and so it is not a confirmation of anything specific however, this compilation of all these actions that have been seen for years does seem to indicate that the tabloids at least are not as hesitant to to start commenting on the state of their marriage.
I agree, most of this could be a copy/paste from here, or Sussex squad social media.
They already tried to say Kate was pregnant a month ago, lol. Baby No. 4 !!
They even claimed that Meghan was pregnant with baby number three and that is why she was wearing all of the big coats and such. This rag knows nothing. But since they seem to be affiliated with The Sun then I suspect that Harry’s lawsuit factor in some kind of way.
MsIam, didn’t know that! lol Gawd …
shoutout for the batboy reference! I used to subscribe to WWN, and later learned a friend used to write for it. I will always love it. it was brilliant satire and I wish they would bring it back!
the thing with this particular article tho is that the icy relationship between William and Kate is obvious, and has been for some time. yes, some of the details are nonsense (which makes it easy to write off the entire thing as made up). but the fact that they are not even remotely into each other nor even friendly has been blatantly obvious for quite some time. what makes this newsworthy is that someone said so in an actual publication.
“Any married couple would feel the strain from working together all day, every day”? Yeah, sure, if they were working all day, every day. And Cam builds her life totally around Charles by keeping her own place and retreating there or being in another room “reading companionably”?
All day every day. What a joke. I do believe they spent two weeks not speaking to each other over the school break when they had no obligation to show up anywhere together. The Nanny and the Driver facilitate the kid exchange. No way are they spending vacation time together anymore.
🎯
As I recall In Touch was the tabloid that broke the story about Jesse James cheating on Sandra Bullock, so they did hit the nail on the head and it seems like they are again. I found the line about William ignoring Kate particularly interesting as I always assumed that only us royal watchers picked up on that but I guess it’s more obvious to others as well.
Weren’t they also the tabloid that broke open the story about the oldest Duggar son? I don’t want to google and revisit that whole thing because I find it too upsetting but I believe it was In Touch that initially had the scoop.
“Any married couple would feel the strain from working together all day, every day.”
Yeah. This is the biggest lie in the whole article.
I’ve said it before and now they’re saying it out loud that Kate has been a major instigator in this entire Meghan debacle. That is not to say William is not guilty of the pile on, but it is my firm belief that Kate started the whole thing first and then it escalated to where both she and William went overboard. If you read between the lines of #SPARE that’s the impression Harry gave us: when Meghan went to get oregano oil to help William, Kate poo pooed it, the baby brain issue, the wedding dress issue, H&M’s first meeting at KP she did not hang around for it, the time she drove past Meghan when they were both going in the same direction…all Kate acting like a jealous, self-important b*tch. And of course if some husbands keep hearing nagging in their ears they eventually react and now Kate is getting thrown under the bus for it all. SHE STARTED IT is my belief.
She is certainly the main one who has trouble looking nice in public. Will was actually being friendly at the walkabout after QE died and Kate was the one looking angry.
Kate has been unable to control her facial expressions around Meghan since the Sussexes left the UK. They radiate distress and hatred. The last Commonwealth service, the Queen’s Jubilee (they watched the Trooping the Colour from a window with other royal family members and Kate was there and the few pictures of her looking out the window with her back turned to Harry and Meghan, she looks uncomfortable and like she’s sucking on a lemon), and the Queen’s funeral. Every single event, she looks angry and like she doesn’t want to be anywhere near Meghan. William is a better actor in public but he’s been just as awful behind the scenes.
@BelizeEmpower – ITA with everything in your post. It also supports the ‘public’ face of William being able to blame Kate for the split between the brothers. On the few occasions where the four of them have been together it’s always William who appears to be polite to Meghan while Kate is seen to be rude and indifferent towards her. When/If William wants to go public and twist the knife in, there are 1000s of images (and articles) to reinforce a claim that Kate (and her family) ‘started it’ and he felt obligated to support his wife.
I think you’re right, Belize—it squares with what we firmly know. In a vacuum, I can’t imagine William caring enough to concern himself with Harry’s romantic life (unless to lasciviously chortle and tell him “good job, brother”). We also know that Kate looked to Harry as sole emotional support in the family, perhaps expecting him to always function as her confidant and “second husband.” (I think, too, it’s easy for Kate to feel “betrayed.”) We know that Kate really had to fight her way in past Camilla, who doesn’t willingly share the title of ~future queen~ with anyone (her title, and installing her own family members, is all Camilla cares about. And her friends and jewelry). If we were private-eye detectives solving a crime, Kate is the only one with “motive” to terrorize Harry’s new wife.
@BelizeEmpower, I finally finished reading Spare a couple of weeks ago, and along with all of the impressions of Kate that you pointed out, there was one other small part that stood out to me: at Jack and Eugenie’s wedding reception, Harry pulls William aside in another room and shares with him the news of Meghan’s pregnancy. William acts happy enough and tells Harry that he must tell Kate, but Harry is reluctant to do so and says he would rather wait until later, but William insists, and Kate ends up giving him a “hearty congratulations”. It was a small anecdote that didn’t go into a lot of detail, but nonetheless I found it interesting that it showed that Harry seemed fine with sharing the news of Meghan’s pregnancy with William at the time, but was reluctant to do so with Kate. 🤔
I’d forgotten that detail @andawayigo but yeah that is an interesting observation. Why would he be hesitant for Kate to know? There was that whole smear about how Eugenie was upset that the Sussexes told everyone at the wedding. But did they? Or did they only tell Charles William and Kate who then created that smear? Or did only one of them?
This piece had me until it said that William wanted a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan.
So, I agree with you generally – William does not want a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan.
But in this specific story, I found it interesting because its painting Kate as the “bad guy” here. William wants nothing more than to reunite with his beloved brother but Kate is standing in the way!!! Evil Kate, coming between the brothers, preventing the Windsors from the being the happy united family we all know and love!!!!
I mean, its BS, but we’ve said on here for years that if William wants out, one of the ways he is going to do it is by blaming Kate for the situation with Harry and Meghan. Here, she’s not being blamed for their departure, but she is being depicted as preventing the reconciliation. It’s not going to be the truth, but it would be an interesting strategy for William to take in the event of a public separation.
Yes, this strategy is so interesting because it implies that Kate has power over William, which is so obviously false. Because William actually has all the power, he’s able to craft a narrative that makes him out to be the opposite, and nobody will think to ask why the Prince of Wales can’t just call his beloved brother if he misses him so much.
The interesting thing about this is that the UK tabs have been saying the same thing for the past few months – the difference being that In Touch have come out and said that he accused her of starting fights with Meghan. Its been speculated on her several times over the years that she was the one whispering poison about Meghan into his ear as he was initially very welcoming to her (while Kate was said to be have been cold from the get go).
What I think we are seeing here is 2 things; 1) she’s being setup to take the fall for Sussexit and the brothers falling out and 2) we are starting to see the truth come out about what went on behind the scenes. She was a complete b!tch towards Meghan, that has been obvious from the beginning – that is being exposed. Her carefully stage managed ‘face’ is being peeled off (literally and figuratively).
It would be an interesting strategy for William to take. There have been breadcrumbs of this strategy for a while. Was it Robert Lacey who said Meghan was wary of Meghan for the very start? But really William might need to stop having his “friends” brief the daily beast that he hates Harry’s guts if he decides to take this route.
Correction: that Kate was wary of Meghan from the start🙄 but mostly I’m still just curious how this storyline holds up next to the DBeast ones. They don’t mesh in their portrayal of William.
I think it’s plausible to be able to blame Kate for most of the attacks against Meghan because they do from actions she seems to have taken. Williams issues tend to have a lot more to do with Harry and his jealousy over his brother. And let’s not forget that if William was a huge fan of suits and found Meghan attractive, that would be triggering Kate on her, most instinctive level because her entire existence as an adult has been to keep other women away from William. Even if Meghan has zero interest in William and would never be a threat Kate still thinks in that instinctive way.
This story smells like it’s from Cam and Chuck. I think they hate Kate as much or more than they hate Meghan. They’ve booted her family so she’s next. The part about William wanting to reconcile with Harry is a little heavy handed tho, lol. Stories from William always have him playing the betrayed and angry “victim” which is probably closer to how he really feels, narcissist that he is. Also, lol at “heartfelt advice from Queen Camilla” which Kate repaid by having her family and the media scream about skipping Cam because Kate is the “jewel in the royal crown” and the linchpin of the family.
It’s just so interesting to see it all laid out in black and white like this – William’s cutting comments to her in public (imagine what he says behind closed doors), the increase in their solo engagements, they go two weeks without speaking to each other……
that’s not a functional professional relationship, let alone a marriage.
If the BBC had announced their divorce on the back of Kate’s remembrance photos, I would not have been surprised; she looked like resignation was etched into every line.
What the story does not mention is that William has been making these cutting comments about her for several years and while before the obvious distancing between them in public. Part of the criticism against him here has been that he has never shown his wife very much respect.
But yes, this is not the type of marriage you would wish on your worst enemy, and yet they keep the pretence alive.
I have an ongoing internal debate with myself on something and would be curious to know what others here think. I do believe they are separated, and while I waffle on whether I think they’ll divorce, in the event that they do, when do you think it would be announced? It has seemed at times like an announcement is imminent, but perhaps they want to get through the holidays (“happy family,” etc.) and announce in the new year while they’re all keeping a low profile post-holidays. But if they do that, what a rotten way to start a new year at a time when the RF desperately wants good PR. I just have a sense that Will or Kate (or both) are sick of having to keep kicking the can farther down the road and keeping up this “happy family” farce.
I think in an earlier article Kaiser speculated it would be in summer, before their long break. Like right after Wimbledon. That makes sense – slower news cycle?
I guess for precedent we could look at timing for PC and Diana but I’m too lazy. I think that was announced in parliament too – wonder if the politicians would want this one timed as well in such a way. For some reason this separation would not seem as big a deal as PC and Diana did back in the 90’s.
Ah, that’s a good point – I may have missed that article!
It wasnt’ an article IIRC, it was just a general discussion some of us were having in the comments.
If its right after Wimbledon, it gives the Waleses 2 months to go to ground to ride out some of the press and then william starts the new school year as the single dad doing the school run etc. It also means we have 7 months of lead up to it so the press can start laying the groundwork.
If the separation is going to be a legal one, they have to be living apart for at least two years. I think we can trace the official beginning of that at the move to Adelaide cottage, which was in August 2022. If there is going to be a public announcement, I don’t think it happens any earlier than during the long summer break, and when the two years would be officially completed.
Yeah, the marriage is on the rocks but has been for some time. I don’t think In Touch has any inside info. This is all warmed over old news. It’s more overt than the British tabloids that’s all.
This feels like something that slipped through the cracks, maybe it will lead to more articles like this one.
Weird that they are so publicly throwing Kate under the bus concerning the Sussexes but let’s be honest, they have been paving the way for that for months now. Also they are trying to make Camilla the benevolent granny again when we know it’s not true.
That’s absolutely part of this. Camilla came out of Spare reeking like what she is and she knows her playbook works: give the press another woman to despise and blame. The Meghan intel has dried up. So, Kate must go down again (like she was before Meghan became the sacrificial lamb).
Is this the first article that has basically spelled out Kate and William hate each other? I know it’s In Touch so not the most reliable of publications but usually the articles are all about how Kate is such a great support to William and how she doesn’t put a foot wrong and how they are modernizing the monarchy. I haven’t seen any of those in awhile. I dunno of any other websites like this one that is actually telling the truth behind their marriage. Every time I go on What Kate Wore, it’s like another planet.
I don’t know much about In Touch or if what the print is real but its very interesting to me to see an international tabloid print things the UK tabs dare not. Often its the international tabloids who out the truth about royals, politicians etc..
The UK media have been hinting at this for years, on and off. Stories like this combined with the stories that the UK media have been printing about them makes it very clear that there are serious issues in that marriage and that yeah, a divorce announcement is a coming.
I thought it said “asserting hair independence”, rather than “her”, as in she’s going her own way with her wigs despite advice to the contrary! Anyway, William does far better solo so I don’t understand the jealousy being from his side. She isn’t much good on her own. And, despite W’s anger with Harry, I’ve always thought Kate’s jealousy of Meghan was the driver in keeping the animosity going.
I believe that Williams issue with Meghan was not so much about her specifically, but that she provided Harry with the motivation to leave the family and move to the states. With Kate, it is a much more personal dislike because she has a sister-in-law who is the same age, but far more accomplished, and most importantly, far prettier and younger looking, which is some thing she has based her self-importance on when she was in a position to compare herself with people at minimum 12 years, older, or senior citizens
KKKhate, you in trouble, gurl. *chop chop*
The peasants have to be slowly let down that the fairy tale is over, and the tabloid covers at the grocery checkout are where the narratives are formed. This InTouch cover (complete with a very Pippa-looking pic of Kate) is exactly what we can expect to see so let’s bookmark it as possibly the official start of the rollout. The fact that it was released post-EarthShot is right on schedule. I still feel that it won’t really be game on until the bad marriage news hits the cover of People magazine and enters into the headlines of the Fail, The Telegraph and The Times.
The picture is flipped over because the wonky eye is actually her left eye and not the right eye as seen 8n the cover photo. So because we aren’t used to seeing her features in reverse, it also adds to the weirdness of the photo.
What pressure? They don’t do anything! Old Lady Camilla does more than Bald and Beautiful William.
“Camilla confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: Fit your timetable — well, basically your whole life — around his.”
I never! Well Keen should be extremely offended. Who does that Camilla think she is?? She’s been hanging around William waiting for whatever he wants her to do since before university.
But lol at the whole article. It’s In Touch, so you know. But at the same time it’s entertaining to see a different storyline in the tabloids. I wonder if this will be a one off or it will get some legs.
The hilarious part is that this is literally what Kate did during the dating years. She did nothing but make herself available for whenever William wanted to go on vacation and that meant not holding down any kind of significant job.
Do I think that Kate was jealous of Meghan yes do I think she knew what to say to William to riles him yes . We seen it first hand when William and Kate were biking riding a guy was in the same spot as them Kate accused the guy of following them and trying to take their pictures William was losing it on the guy even though he had every right to be there and wasn’t following them at all. I think between William jealousy of Harry Kate jealousy of Meghan the only thing that they had In common was getting rid of Meghan at all but since that backfired and the Sussex’s are happy wealthy and thriving in California. Now the Wales are stuck in a loveless miserable marriage when William pulls the plugs the blame for everything that went wrong with the Sussex’s will be on Kate . Her actions behavior toward Meghan is well documented.
PM announced separation of CD with no plans to divorce on 9 December 1992 in the House of Commons. Tory Government are in a complete mess and would welcome press attention being diverted elsewhere.
This,right on!
The separation will be announced by the PM during the next Tory scandal OR when the election is called to divert the sheeple from paying attention to further government scandals (as if there hasn’t been plenty of those to date). Plus KC3 won’t be in a rush to allow them to announce so early in his rein. So, middle of 2024.
Is In Touch the backdoor to the breaking down, cracks in their marriage in America? I’ve been skeptical about a separation and divorce. I haven’t seen In Touch on grocery store magazine racks in a long while. Recently I was in Barnes & Noble looking through their wide selection of magazines and didn’t see In Touch. I didn’t know they were still around. So is In Touch the first stage in the unveiling of a royal marriage breakdown?
I’ve seen In Touch at checkout/cashier stands at my local Walgreens and CVS
I knew Kate would take the fall for Sussexit and Kate is the bully. There’s footage of Kate charging at Meghan during the walkabout at the queen’s mourning period so they can use that as evidence. Tin foil tiara: Kate take a the fall for the bully investigation on Meghan. Kate falsely accuses Meghan of mistreating staff and BP via the late queen ordered the inquiry. The results come in but they are sealed. They’re sealed because it cleared Meghan and id’d Kate as the bully. William saw the results and became disillusioned about his wife and marriage which started the separation. It’s become unattainable so divorce proceedings have begun. Charles as king would have control of the bullying investigation report and could decide if and when to release it. It explains why Uncle Gary wants to put out the book; the Middletons know they are about to relive the fall of the Boleyns and want to get their side out.
I think it was crystal clear that Kate had huge issues with Meghan from the moment Meghan arrived. I remember the DM posted a nonsense article about Kate, with a basic photo of her standing at a train station, on the exact same day as one of Meghan’s first walkabouts, possibly even her first. It was a “don’t forget me” attempt. Envy writ large.
That train station photo was definitely for the first official engagement that Harry and Meghan did. I recall at the time that many people tried, but seeing paparazzi this was an obvious attempt to get attention for herself.
Oh man I forgot about that train station pic. The desperation!
I remember that incident too, and always felt KM wanted to see how the crowds reacted to Meghan ie concerning and inappropriate behaviour as a result of KM’s massive insecurity and jealousy. Frightening.
That makes a ton of sense I’d forgotten about that inquiry. It also allowed William to blame kate in his own mind, while ignoring he sold Harry out to the press and got his pay day for it to boot.
I would believe that Kate started all of this, it’s the mean girl Camilla playbook for women seeking power by virtue of a man’s affection. Every other woman around has to be neutralized and if popular, destroyed.
aquarius64, I’ve been wondering what the impact of the bullying report was. Going by my memory, at first the palace threw out a blanket ‘please contact if you had concerns or were bullied’ to present and former staff. I believe they were surprised at the response, and who they named as bullies. The palace quickly shifted to ‘oh, we’re just going to look at the procedures and develop new ones if needed’ if someone believed they were bullied.
Here’s the thing that no one has really discussed: Harry, either in his book or in an interview, said that H&M had submitted a 25-page document in response to the bullying allegation. Twenty. five. pages.
I would love to have been a mouse in the room when any of the royals read that. I have a feeling that there was much more going on than any one of them knew. I have to wonder just how much Cant did to stir up staff and bully staff. Yes, I believe the blood royals are not the only ones who bully staff. What I find amazing is that none of the tabloids mentioned those 25 pages in any manner. Huh.
LOL at two things: The Wales’ joint appearances being “wildly popular” and Kate being “beloved.”
But I wouldn’t be surprised if the couple divorces. It’s clear they despise each other.
So William is taking the upper hand in Kate’s one universally acknowledged area of expertise – child rearing.
I bet she is angry about that. Her entire identity is based on her being an extraordinary mother.
And William brushes that away…along with his other daily insults.
No wonder things are chilly.
the queen worked more engagements at 96 than both of them why did she not crack under pressure?? lazy people who have used everyone around them to work and take the blame, no wonder they couldnt wait to throw meghan under the bus to cover for the lazy entitled lifestyle!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
They are both as bad as each other! Billy with his clenched jaw and fists at times and keen with her side eye and poisonous darts at him. When it gets to obvious they are told to wind their necks in and look careing, yeah right a pat on the ass ain’t it! They keep the children between them as much as possible in pictures and when the children aren’t there, you could drive a double decker bus between them! It’s Charles and Di all over again! The hatred of each other is becoming more obvious and very soon there will be more articles like this, other than the Christmas carol service of course, because willy wants his “golden shower 😂😂😂😂. They drove Harry and Megan out and now the masks are slipping and you can see the real them! Thanks camzilla, good briefing
The only thing that I believe is that they go long period times without talking. Who is attempting to make us forget W’s rage against Harry and his refusal to make a mends with his brother. It sounds to me like Kate’s in trouble and they plan on using her as an excuse for the damaged relationship between the brothers. Charles and William are failing miserably as monarch and heir. According to Endgame, William will do anything to protect the monarchy that his jealous rage is destroying. There will be clean up in aisle 1 to change the narrative that William was responsible for chasing Harry away.
In Touch is no more believable than the DM. Are they right on occasion? Sure but then so is a broken clock. They regurgitate speculation on issues already discussed ad nauseam. We never believed all the crp they wrote about H and M, so why should we believe this about W and K.? It may be true but not because In Touch reported it. Do they have the credibility for anyone RF adjacent to give them a tip? Probably not.
Libra, no one is saying that the article is completely believable. The strongest proof of the feelings between WanK are their joint appearances. Anyone can tell that those two are NOT a match made in heaven. Their animosity toward each other gets more glaring as time goes on. (I personally think K pats W’s butt because she knows he hates it.)
Indeed, other than the “working” comments in the article, we’ve said more in this space than that article does. The bm tabloids talk all around the issue, but have come out with tidbits re: their arguments and throwing pillows. The difference with In Touch is that they are framing it more directly. If the bm tabloids weren’t in bed with the brf, they would undoubtedly be more direct, too.
If the tabloid media in either country would stop trying to convince people that these two work, it would be a huge step in the right direction.
I wonder if this is The Escort’s media manipulation at work.
We think the details here are true because its thing we’ve seen for ourselves – for example, William telling kate to hurry up at the Jordanian wedding, making fun of her cooking, etc. And this article mentions the podcast where William didn’t let Kate get a word in edgewise.
do we know they went two weeks without speaking to each other? Of course not, but we do know they are doing more solo engagements (that has been announced several times over the past year) and we know that William especially does better on solo engagements.
So the interesting thing about this article is that its written at all, and that its putting all these breadcrumbs the RRs have been dropping for months into one place.
I also think In Touch is one of the few US magazines that openly reported on the Rose affair.
Like other commentators, I don’t see anything new here. A lot of these things have been percolating here at CB as well as social media ( i.e. William making the “chop chop” gesture to his wife at the receiving line of the royal Jordanian wedding). I don’t think in touch has any particular source of their own, either, they are just rehashing and putting all of these problems in one place.
Still, it is interesting that they decided to publish a detailed description of what we’ve all been seeing for sometime. This is definitely not the usual party line for reporting about the Wales, especially in the way they seem to have thrown the blame on Kate for not “rearranging her life” around her husband (gag) and talking openly about William’s jealousy. I wonder if someone got their hands on an early copy of Omid’s book and we are getting some tidbits from there? Or they are softening up the ground for something that will be revealed?
They’re cracking under the pressure, but it’s not because of working together, the cracks are because their marriage is a sham and they can’t stand each other. That top photo says it all, Kate’s giving serious Wallis Simpson vibes. They already spend vast amounts of time apart and when they have to appear together they can barely keep themselves from lunging at each other’s throats. The tabloids are champing at the bit to reveal the truth and are slowly ramping up the veiled hints that all is not well with the Wails and that’s got to be adding to the pressure of having to act in a civilized manner in public instead of like a couple of spoiled brats. It looks like In Touch is leading the way for other publications to start dropping bigger and bigger clues as to the crumbling state of the marriage. I agree with others here, that the roll-out will likely start next summer and Kate will be blamed.
A couple of recent years isn’t enough already?
But I see they still sanitize it all by discussing only the “lesser” gossip: they go to separate events, they disagree on the kids’ schooling, etc. Nothing about important issues like them living in separate homes; the screaming and throwing things at each other; the cruel nick-names like “Doolittle” and “Baldy”; etc. That means someone authorized this (and *only* this) message.
Did anyone else notice the UK media has said not one word about this piece? Dozens of articles about how Meghan is trash for (gasp) posing for red carpet photos but not one word about the heir apparent’s marriage swirling down the drain.
What did Willy trade for that million dollars from Rupert?
I’ve seen US Weekly, In touch, basically the US tabloids have had articles of WK on their marriage issues since this past summer. I don’t even read Fox News , but I think I saw something there too with their throwing pillows and screaming at each other. This past summer was the first I saw their marriage troubles being officially reported even though most of it were just from US tabloids. Before that, the media portrayal of their marriage has been perfect(except the affair with Rose, which was put down instantly).
One that I will say is William always looks confident around Kate, maybe cause she screws up so much thus making him feel more capable
He doesn’t have that arrogant look when he’s one on one with the people who pays his bills public
I wonder if mentioning that Will wants to make peace but Kate is a problem is step forward for new woman to be introduced-like he looked for shoulder to cry and support (insert new lover/wife Rose H??) Who has no problem with Maghan (and was also victim of mean Kate?? Toff drama and Kate tried to kick Rose out of their circle)