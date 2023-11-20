Princess Kate will celebrate a ‘golden opportunity’ at her annual carol event

Kensington Palace announced this weekend that the Princess of Wales would host her third annual Christmas piano recital. They released a new-to-us photo, although this was taken during the preparations for last year’s Christmas concert. The first “Together at Christmas” carol concert happened in 2021, with Kate prerecording a very cheesy “piano recital” performance and no one even believed she was actually playing. Then, last year’s concert was used as the Windsors’ unhinged dig at the Duchess of Sussex, because she said in the Netflix docuseries that she was told to never wear the same color as the other royals or wear a color that stood out, so Kate got all of the women to wear burgundy. It was asinine. What will this year’s event bring?
The Princess of Wales will take part in a Christmas carol concert to “say a big thank-you” to early years workers around the country, Kensington Palace has said. She is returning to Westminster Abbey for the service, now in its third year, which is being held to celebrate “the golden opportunity” of new birth this year.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “We are really looking forward to returning to Westminster Abbey again this year, this time to say a big thank-you to the incredible individuals who support families up and down the country every single day.”
The service, in conjunction with her work on the early years, will be attended with practitioners, midwives, nursery teachers and community volunteers, as well as members of the Royal family.
“Midwives, health visitors, baby bank volunteers, and all others in the early years workforce play a vital role in shaping the society of tomorrow,” the spokesman added.
Last year’s service, which came just three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was dedicated to “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.
It is understood that this year’s concert at the Abbey will showcase the hope of new life and why it is important to build supportive and nurturing environments and relationships around children and the adults in their lives. It is expected that traditional and modern elements will be combined to “encompass people of all faiths and none”.
The palace spokesman said: “It’s set to be a wonderful way to end the year for the Princess, who launched her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign in January.” The pre-recorded service, to be held on Dec 8, is broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV.
[From The Telegraph]
I burst out laughing at “which is being held to celebrate ‘the golden opportunity’ of new birth this year.” Kensington Palace is trying so hard to make everything “golden” these days, repeatedly mentioning “the golden thread” of William and Kate’s “work,” and now the “golden opportunity” of… a new year. Kate will use the golden opportunity of a golden Christmas carol show to show off her golden-highlight discount wig and all of her jewelry will be golden. I seriously wonder what unhinged thing Kate has in store this year. She’s planning something.
Some of my favorites from Kate’s previous Together At Christmas appearances and promotion:
Previously unissued photo dated 08/12/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Issue date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.,Image: 649207573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
The King and The Queen Consort, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Photograph by Richard Pohle,Image: 744843285, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the “Together at Christmas” community carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Royals Attend ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 15 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
She’s hanging on by her fingernails to get to her golden anniversary. Anyway, I expect much on-the-nose gold decorations and a gold gown with many many gold buttons.
Lol, she can bring back the James Bond gold disco ball dress for this new golden opportunity.
50 years? She wishes.
Yes, your prediction about her wearing gold seems spot on! CopyKeen, the theme queen, will be in gold, just as her nemesis Meghan was in May (designer Johanna Ortiz) for the Women of Vision Awards in NYC. She will undoubtedly miss her mark, however.
In that top photo, Keen resembles Karen Carpenter.
She’s looking more and more like Karen carpenter
Well maybe that’s why she has had taped fingers because she has been working them so hard for this event. Another taped video of her mangling the ivory’s to be shown at a Christmas event. I’m sure the poor and starving and cold population will be satiated and warmed with this (not). Another look at me doing nothing for you event.
Festive glances ahoy! I’m surprised she’s sticking with it…wasn’t she afraid to make any annual appearances because she didn’t want to “raise expectations” that she’d commit to something every year? Maybe because this event is actually All About Her, so she’s game?
She will be back with her.liberace style concert. Though Liberace had real talent
Kate can plunk some keys in a heavily edited tape and wear sparkly buttons and her wig with ribbons on it. She might channel the Osmond family by having the children sing we wish you a merry Christmas. And none of the real performers get much attention. Maybe William can be a statesman and read a speech
All the early years workers have enough challenges in their lives without being subjected to Kate’s piano playing. Not to mention that rictus grin. And I use the term “piano playing” very loosely.
“…and why it is important to build supportive and nurturing environments …” Ah, the ever-elusive “why”. The blank that is never filled in. But that would take… work.
She is just doing another fashion shoot grinning insanely at the piano.
What’s with the 1970s vibe in the top photo? Looks like we will be having a very Karen Carpenter Christmas
Sadly with the taped fingers you might be more right than you intended.
Karen had talent.
Honestly, I don’t hate this event for her. The princess hosting a Christmas Carol event each year. It feels princessy. As long as she doesn’t continue to do her piano playing. That was a joke and offensive. Mostly I wonder if the abbey is cold and drafty during the performance though. And finally, looking back at the pics, I really really love the turtleneck fair isle sweater.
Pretending to play piano is one thing. But she makes the concerts about herself it should be about the performers not kate.
It’s not a bad event for her. Like almost everything else though, the KP PR (or the Middleton PR) does her no favors because there’s the idea that this is the most important christmas concert of them all and Kate is the Christmas queen etc etc.
I know this goes without saying (here) but the royal women all showing up in burgundy isn’t the flax or proof they thought it was. The point was never – they can’t wear similar things (excepting with the late queen) it was that the non white royal was given insane rules/obstacles for everything, no matter what she did- she was told it was wrong, by the royal “experts” in the “press”, the courtiers/staff and the racist family.
Sorry, it still makes me angry when I see how racist they are- the royal and the whole media.
Yuck,
She wouldn’t seem half as bad if they weren’t constantly trying to embiggen her. Ridiculous.
it’s in its third (festive!) year! and the early years are important!
lol.
good luck, Catherine. I’m sure you’ll need it.
Kate is always a source of entertainment, although not in the way she intends. Beyonce had silver, now Kate has GOLD!!
“this year’s concert at the Abbey will showcase … why it is important to build supportive and nurturing environments and relationships around children and the adults in their lives”
Yep, the RF really lead the way on that metric.
Let me guess – attendees are encouraged (asked?) to bring a generous donation to whatever charity Kate is “highlighting” on that particular day.
All the money they’re spending on her self-indulgent schlockfest could be going to actual established and well-researched, but poorly funded, programs to help young children. Wanna tie music into it? Donate some instruments to nurseries and schools in underprivileged areas. Hell, it seems like she’s missing a golden opportunity to be photographed grinning maniacally and making jazz hands while a frightened non-white child pecks out “Mary Had a Little Lamb” on a cheap Casio.
Kate is so so happy William didn’t bench her from this. Wonder if he let her buy another new dress.
It feels wrong to have the Westminster Carol Concert hijacked and turned into an Arly Years event. The self-aggrandizing piano performances were one thing; this feels really off to force feed the audience more of her Arly Years word salad spliced in with the carols. Whoever was in charge of production of this event before Kate appropriated it must be irked to no end.
Hmm, so this is what she is choosing to be her annual event but not the many other annual events that she is expected to attend such as handing out shamrocks to the Irish Guards, all her patronages that she ignores for the most part.
Anyway, these photos make her look like she’s modelling for the new Middleton scam Christmas catalogue.
Not this dreary old thing again. Grim-faced members of the public freezing their arses off in a cold cathedral in December, the same old carols that the BBC does in its (more popular) traditional TV carol concert, some underwhelming “stunt” by Kate like that piano piece she did, a whole nation switching over to watch Repair Shop on TV instead …
And this is to plug “early years” yet again? Despite absolutely nothing having been achieved in relation to this so-called initiative since its launch.
Dull. Dire. Uninspiring.
Also, I wonder if the Middletons will be there on the front row grinning like Cheshire cats, like last year. Or will they be keeping a low profile this time.
Ooo, the suspense is killing us.
These concerts should probably have a fundraising element to it.
I watched it last year on Britbox… it is deeply religious, Victorian in nature, and boring boring boring boring. The choir is beautiful, the music is beautiful. Very few modern songs, even modern hymns. Solemn. Must see TV it is not, and the way camera are situated in the Abbey means you barely even see Keen and Company. A sop to her father in law and a desperate attempt to tie her to the “Queen Mother.”
She might want to lean less on “gold” as a theme. It might lead to people realizing that the “golden opportunity” for the RF is in stolen treasures and living off others.
Sorry, not sorry, but those fuzzy-lens photos of her laughing to people only she can see remind me of some 1980s cheesy Summer’s Eve douche commercial! She looks absolutely ridiculous and it’s hilarious seeing all the photos put together. What a waste of space and a cheap wig.
The whole event is only to center and showcase herself, just like literally everything else the Wailses do. It’s always only about embiggening themselves in their self-proclaimed roles as top CEO, pianist of the year, big boy global statesman, or sexiest bald man alive.