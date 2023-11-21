Harry Styles’ mom defends his buzzcut: It will grow back if he wants



Harry Styles caused a little bit of an escandalo last week when he showed up at a U2 concert in Las Vegas (the sphere looks SO COOL) with girlfriend Taylor Russell showing off a new buzzed haircut. Because we live in an era of parasocial relationships and people that will absolutely lose their minds if they can’t make their opinions known on the Internet, some of his fans freaked out. It was… well, let’s just say I rolled my eyes and tried to ignore the story because who cares about a grown man’s haircut? It’s hair. Hair grows back. Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, agrees with me. After the outrage peaked on Friday, Twist did what many moms of famous people do when they need defending: She lectured fans via Instagram.

Not everyone loves that Harry Styles got a buzz cut — but his mom is defending it. Fans have been divided since news broke last week about the pop star’s hairstyle, leading his mother to address the uproar Friday on social media. “When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut,” Anne Twist wrote on Instagram, referring to Styles. “Sorry,” the mother continued, “but I don’t get it.” Twist’s comments were accompanied by an image showing a melodramatic headline about Styles’ haircut — apparently from the New York Post — and a humorous rewrite that satirized its over-the-top language. “Let’s uncrap that,” Twist’s image reads, changing the original headline to “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also it will grow back. If he wants.” Styles recently sported the buzz cut at a U2 concert in Las Vegas — a show he reportedly attended with actor Taylor Russell, who is rumored to be his girlfriend. The surprising hairstyle sent fans into a tailspin, leading to an avalanche of social media posts. “U2 really just continues to give us things we don’t need, that album that got push onto our phones and now the debuting of a bald Harry Styles,” wrote one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Styles, a three-time Grammy winner, largely dominated pop culture headlines in 2022 due to a reported romance with Olivia Wilde, amid her difficult split from actor Jason Sudeikis. And while Styles’ new haircut is similarly controversial, many fans continue to have his back. “Man built an empire, spreads love, tolerance, creativity and kindness, and still some of you are limiting yourselves to commenting on his hair,” one Instagram user wrote. “Ask yourselves how you would feel.” “Nobody has the right to comment on his appearance he is still a human being with feelings,” wrote another, adding that “he is still OUR Harry with curly hair or not. Imagine being him right now seeing all these vile comments. ITS NOT NICE.”

[From HuffPo]

Anne was spitting truths, though. It’s just hair, FFS. It grows back and for someone with short hair like Harry, I’m sure it will grow fairly quickly, too. Do I think it looks great!? No, I love those luscious curls too! But I’m all for people making their own choices, even if they’re unfortunate ones. As I’ve mentioned before, I get an itch to cut my hair above my shoulders every so often but then immediately regret it and remember why I grow it out every time. But, it always grows out, so the stakes are low. I’m also amused by the fans who are all, “Let the man have whatever haircut he wants, looks don’t matter” while still calling him “OUR” Harry. I’m sure he’s grateful for their permission and possession.