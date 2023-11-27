Princess Kate wore autumnal browns for a visit to baby bank Sebby’s Corner

On Friday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in Barnet. She visited the baby bank called Sebby’s Corner. Sebby’s Corner provides diapers, baby essentials and birthday/Christmas gifts for children in need. Kate helped them set up their “Christmas grotto,” and her appearance there was also supposed to encourage people to donate funds, products or gently used items ahead of the holidays. Kate is also taking credit for creating Baby Bank Alliance, which seems to be a network for baby banks across the UK. Will and Kate love nothing more than bringing the gift of bureaucracy to smaller charities. You can see the Sebby’s Corner website here, it already seems well-run.

Shockingly, Kate did not show up empty-handed to the baby bank. That’s her thing, that’s her princess signature, showing up empty-handed to refugee centers, baby banks and food banks. This time, she brought fifty copies of her favorite children’s book, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark. Which is nice, although I’m sure diapers, bottles and strollers probably would have been more welcome. Still, she didn’t come empty-handed so maybe this overgrown toddler is learning.

As for her outfit… the Meghan cosplay is off the charts, and what’s even worse is that Kate looks so much better when she does wear one of her “Meghan outfits.” Remember how the British press despised the fact that Meghan wore brown so often? Well, they’re full of praise for Kate’s “autumnal look.”

Meanwhile, Kate and William will be the royals in attendance at this year’s Royal Variety Show on November 30. They will be joined by Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, possibly because Swedish pop star Zara Larsson will perform at this year’s Royal Variety. The awkwardness will be off the charts, I have no doubt.