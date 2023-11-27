Princess Kate wore autumnal browns for a visit to baby bank Sebby’s Corner

On Friday, the Princess of Wales stepped out in Barnet. She visited the baby bank called Sebby’s Corner. Sebby’s Corner provides diapers, baby essentials and birthday/Christmas gifts for children in need. Kate helped them set up their “Christmas grotto,” and her appearance there was also supposed to encourage people to donate funds, products or gently used items ahead of the holidays. Kate is also taking credit for creating Baby Bank Alliance, which seems to be a network for baby banks across the UK. Will and Kate love nothing more than bringing the gift of bureaucracy to smaller charities. You can see the Sebby’s Corner website here, it already seems well-run.
Shockingly, Kate did not show up empty-handed to the baby bank. That’s her thing, that’s her princess signature, showing up empty-handed to refugee centers, baby banks and food banks. This time, she brought fifty copies of her favorite children’s book, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark. Which is nice, although I’m sure diapers, bottles and strollers probably would have been more welcome. Still, she didn’t come empty-handed so maybe this overgrown toddler is learning.
As for her outfit… the Meghan cosplay is off the charts, and what’s even worse is that Kate looks so much better when she does wear one of her “Meghan outfits.” Remember how the British press despised the fact that Meghan wore brown so often? Well, they’re full of praise for Kate’s “autumnal look.”
Meanwhile, Kate and William will be the royals in attendance at this year’s Royal Variety Show on November 30. They will be joined by Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, possibly because Swedish pop star Zara Larsson will perform at this year’s Royal Variety. The awkwardness will be off the charts, I have no doubt.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Sebby's Corner in Barnet, north London, to kickstart an initiative from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2023
The Princess of Wales speaks to founder Bianca Sakol during a visit to Sebby's Corner in Barnet, north London, to kickstart an initiative from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to provide support to families with young children in the run up to Christmas.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to founder Bianca Sakol
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Nov 2023
The photoshopping is what stands out to me as being off the charts, lol. Like no one looks that different from day to day. And is she back to just extensions and a wiglet or is that still a wig?
good for her for not showing up empty handed AGAIN, I guess – but I mean that in a “barely” good for her kind of way. It shouldn’t have taken her this long to start donating.
They are editing her into Pippa. I’m backing to thinking Kate edits her own pictures. She has more than enough time.
Sophia does Kate and Camilla’s job. Sophia is preparing to go to Columbia while Kate is at a baby bank pretending to help.
Also these English charities spend a lot on decorations. Most american charities keep it bare except when fundraising.
Charities are businesses. They decorate for the holidays just like any other business.
Macky, Where in the States do you live?? When I lived there, just about “everybody” decorated for all the holidays from Valentine’s Day to Cinco de Mayo to the 4th to Halloween to Christmas and everything in between. To not decorate for children? Unthinkable. I just looked at pix from my cousin, who volunteers, and believe me that they put up festive stuff for kids.
I was going to write those exact words. Photoshop off the charts!
Her hair part looks natural so guessing she ditched the ratty wig. Looks like extensions to me. Wish she would cut that mess. Even with the hairpieces her hair looks really thin. Going shoulder length would create some volume.
She really pumped her face full of fillers, I guess in advance of the filming of her Christmas special?
Your are wrong. Logically she is still empty handed. The books were given for free. The total books would cost around $350. Still lower than her dress. The publishers use keen’s name to promote the book. That’s why she received 50 free copies. Diaphers and othee stuffs would cost more. Because she has to buy them. Empty handed and empty headed
Here is the link to the book. It says,
as read by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge on CBeebies Bedtime Stories
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Owl-Who-Was-Afraid-Dark/dp/0008498989/ref=mp_s_a_1_2?keywords=The+Owl+Who+Was+Afraid+of+the+Dark&qid=1701093542&sr=8-2
She needs at least 6 inches off that hair – get rid of the rats’ tails. It would freshen her look no end (and she needs it).
I was just thinking that it looks like she’s hasn’t even brushed her hair. Also, have we seen her in this brown coat before? Obvious SWFing again! Pathetic!
Look at the lady Kate, not the camera. She is talking to you and showing you things.
This. Always this.
This is the type of work she should be doing and doing more of. Good for her.
I wonder how she feels about not doing tours and losing the chance to dress up
Also does she ever go out though? Does she have friends? So strange
Kate copied this look from Meghan and Harry’s first appearence in London when Meg wore the tan/camel skirt, tall high healed boots and black turtleneck. It’s one of my favorite looks of Meghan’s. Her hair is still dreadful and her hand puppeting is out of control. At least she brought some books.
@girl ninja
Exactly!
Did she also copy Meghan’s engagement? Didn’t Meghan set up a baby boutique earlier this year?
Yes, Meghan did help set up a baby boutique earlier this year. And my first thought on seeing this outfit was that it is almost exactly what Meghan wore for her first engagement with Prince Harry, but it wasn’t in London.
YES this is 100% RIPOFF
Girl Ninja, Thanks for the exact look. Loosely speaking brown is not Keen’s color lane and that coat is not her usual buttoned extravaganza.
Kate’s getting there. She knows that she can’t go to these places empty-handed but I agree with Kaiser that bottles and diapers would have more useful donations. I saw Kate stans raving that this outfit calling it classic Kate. They’re as deluded as her. Kate only started dressing like this after Meghan joined the family.
I think it was a good idea to bring books. I’m sure they get plenty of diaper and bottle donations, but those aren’t the only thing kids need to thrive. It’s sort of like food banks putting out a call for condiments and spices because no one ever donates those.
There are never enough diapers and bottles as well as formula. Sure books are nice but most charities need the essentials. She could have donated those as well as the books.
I certainly hope the Royal Variety will be awkward. The only things interesting about Kate are her ineptitude, attention-seeking, laziness and spite.
2 cheating husbands in one space, the body language is going to be off the charts
Making things awkward around CP Victoria would be an impressive accomplishment. I just hope that CP Victoria sticks with her usual fashion choices instead of going dowdy like I noticed most of the foreign royals did for the coronation. While CP Victoria’s daywear is a bit iffy she rarely misses on evening wear. Also for those who don’t know at 45 Crown Princess Victoria is the heir closest in age to W&K
What made me sick to my stomach were KKKate’s tone-deaf remarks that baby banks need to be “more visible” and that they “need to be in communities”.
If the Tories hadn’t decimated all kinds of early childhood support, like closing more than 1500 Sure Start centers across the UK, and cut funding for social services, many of those privately-funded initiatives wouldn’t be needed.
All this coming from her, as a member of *the* clan of champion-grifter billionaires, is plain disgusting.
Cosplaying and copykeening Meghan only comes a distant second at events like this.
She seems to have read Lainey’s eyeliner advice and was a good advice LOL