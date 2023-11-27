Duchess Sophie will visit Colombia this week on yet another diplomatic tour

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh last week, during the South Korean president’s state visit to the UK. Sophie not only attended the state banquet solo, she was tasked with entertaining President Yoon Suk Yeol during a visit to the Royal Society. They both took part in a round-table discussion about the role of science to advance humanity. That’s a pretty big deal, that Sophie got that prominent, solo task to attend this serious event with a visiting head of state.

At the state banquet, Sophie rewore her coronation gown, a custom look by Suzannah Crabb. It looked like a doily and a wedding dress and I kind of think that it was inappropriate for a state dinner. She also wore her aquamarine tiara, the same one she usually wears for state occasions. The late QEII basically gave that piece to Sophie to wear as her signature tiara. As for Prince Edward’s absence, he was in the “Asia Pacific” for an official visit to Australia and Indonesia. His trip has barely gotten any attention whatsoever.

It’s increasingly clear that while Edward and Sophie are far from popular in King Charles’s court, they are considered “safe/neutral” when it comes to the drudgery of state visits and soft diplomacy. While Sophie and Edward will never bring an enormous amount of positive attention for the monarchy, they won’t make global asses out of themselves either. That seems to be part of their rebrand too. What’s even more amazing is that Sophie and Edward are basically light years ahead of William and Kate, both in work ethic and baseline capability to not embarrass themselves or the family. Speaking of, Sophie is going on another overseas tour. William and Kate have zero plans to go anywhere.

