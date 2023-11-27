Scobie: Princess Kate ‘spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan’

Paris Match also got some exclusive excerpts or exclusive highlights from Omid Scobie’s Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. These are the “sanctioned” excerpts, translated (poorly) by the British media. Scobie has barely promoted Endgame in the UK – he doesn’t need to – the British press will give the book millions of dollars worth of free media. In any case, the Paris Match excerpts are pretty interesting and they’re pissing off the royalist media. Scobie even says, flat out, that the Duchess of Sussex never wants to return to the UK and she thinks the Windsors are a bunch of soap opera psychos. She’s right! Some highlights, via the Daily Mirror:

Meghan never wants to step foot in England again: No other visits by Meghan have been forthcoming and according to the serialisation, she “never wants to set foot again in England” as she “never felt at home”.But despite Meghan’s dislike of England and the fact that she does not want to return, as per Omid Scobie’s new book, the Sussexes are said to be keeping King Charles “up to date with their family life by sending him photos of the children”, with their bond not completely shattered.

Why Meghan didn’t go to the coronation: The day of the Coronation coincided with the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie and the Duchess of Sussex was said to want to stay behind in California with her oldest child on his birthday. However, the book claims there was another reason why Meghan was not at the crowning of King Charles following family drama by saying she refused to “dive back into the soap opera of the court”.

Kate is obsessed with Meghan: According to the serialisation in French magazine Paris Match, a close friend of the couple says: “She [Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan.” The source adds that the two women have no longer communicated directly since the end of 2019 but says: “Every time she hears about Meghan, Kate shudders and giggles.”

The eviction from Frogmore Cottage: Now Harry and Meghan no longer have a UK home and have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit. But the new serialisation claims that Harry begged to be allowed use of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate when he and Meghan visit the UK. It says Harry allegedly asked his father upon learning of the eviction: “You don’t want to see your grandchildren anymore?”

Charles didn’t want to meet Harry late last year? Another bombshell claim about the King is that he did not respond to a desperate ‘meeting request’ from Harry, and instead ordered “an assistant to get rid of him with the excuse that he was overworked”. The plea from Harry came when communications had already become strained, with father and son having reportedly barely exchanged two words over the phone the Christmas before. Three weeks after the meeting request was turned down Harry published his controversial autobiography Spare, reportedly leaving his father in a state of shock.

Gift exchange: In one more heartwarming snippet from the book, it is claimed that despite their ongoing feud, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan still exchanged Christmas gifts for their children. It is said that Harry and Meghan sent presents for the festive season to their niece and nephews, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, according to the serialisation, despite the present exchange between them, there was no other communication for the holidays, not even a text message at Christmas.

Galvanized Peg: Omid writes that William now considers his estranged brother an “outsider” after being left “disappointed by Harry’s life choices and galvanised by his newfound passion for the Crown”.

Harry was never waiting for an apology from his family: Harry has now moved on and said: “”I’m ready to forget. Get an apology or explanation? At this point, who cares, right?”