Cyber Monday deals from Garnier, Laneige, Lodge, Samsung and more



From CB: Cyber Monday is here, and there are so many things I’m interested in! I missed a few items I meant to buy Friday so I’m not going to make that mistake again. I need a nail dremel for my dog and this one by Bonve is on sale for around $15. People say it’s quiet, that their dog tolerates it and that it gets the job done. I also really want these ramekins. $12 for a set of six is such a great deal! Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Fashion and accessories

Up to 40% off Coach Handbags and Shoes

Up to 41% off Dickies Men’s, Women’s, and Kids’ Apparel

Up to 49% off Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna Apparel and Footwear

Up to 62% off GAP Apparel for the Entire Family

Up to 32% off men’s wallets rings and backpacks from The Ridge

Up to 55% off watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, Invicta and more

Up to 53% off adidas Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories

Up to 35% off Timberland PRO Boots and Apparel

Up to 52% off BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings, Sports Apparel

Up to 39% off Ekouaer Pajama Sets and Nightgowns

Beauty

Up to 40% off Premium Beauty from Bioderma, Olaplex, and more

Up to 50% off Oral Care from Crest and Oral-B

Up to 50% off Waterpik Oral Care

Up to 40% off Premium Beauty from Azzaro, Moroccanoil, and more

Up to 40% off Premium Beauty products from Revision, Billie Eilish, and more

Up to 35% off Panasonic Trimmers, Shavers, and Personal Care Products

Up to 34% off Wahl Trimmers, Shavers, and Personal Care

Up to 50% off COSRX Skincare

Up to 51% off skincare from Neutrogena, Aveeno, and more

Up to 42% off Maybelline Cosmetics

Home and Accessories

Up to 50% off Shark Vacuums, Air Purifiers and more

Up to 50% off Seasonal Home Decor: Christmas Trees, Ornaments, Garlands, Wreaths

Up to 30% off Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machines

Up to 30% off KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Blenders, Toasters and more

Up to 30% off Household Essentials from Energizer, Glad, Cottonelle and more

Up to 42% off Bissell Little Greens, Hydrosteams, and Additional Floorcare

Up to 52% off Hoover and Dirt Devil Carpet Cleaners and Floorcare

Up to 47% off OXO Brew, Grinders and more

Up to 40% off Nuwave Air Fryer Ovens, Induction Cooktops, and more

Up to 49% off Lodge Enameled Dutch Ovens

Electronics

Up to 43% off Tablets from Samsung, Google, and more

Up to 40% off Gaming Laptops powered by NVIDIA GeForce

Up to 40% off Sony Headphones, Speakers and Home Theater

Up to 50% off Fire TV Streaming Devices and Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Up to 35% off Samsung The Frame TVs and Projectors

Up to 28% off Kindle E-readers

Up to 38% off PCs and Monitors from HP, Samsung, Acer, and more

Up to 28% off Samsung Galaxy Unlocked Phones

Up to 51% off Beats Headphones and Earbuds

Up to 50% off Ring Doorbells, Cameras and Bundles

The best reading glasses are $4 off



From CB: Once I bought Peepers glasses I don’t want to wear any of the cheaper reading glasses I have. They’re now on sale for $4 off and this is the model I have, The Showbiz. Other models Stardust, That’s a Wrap and Take a Bow are also on sale. They come in so many cute colors and I get compliments on mine often.

Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale



From CB: Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds would make great gifts this season and both are on sale. The 2nd Generation Apple Airpods are $49 off the list price and the noise canceling versions are $59 off. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with HiFi Sound are $71 off and the Ambient Sound versions are $50 off. If you’d like a more affordable alternative, the Tozo Wireless earbuds are pretty good, I’ve bought them twice (they still worked, I just lost one) and they’re on sale for just $19! That’s 53% off the list price.

Up to 43% off a Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet



From CB: If you’re like me and have been too chicken to try cooking on a cast iron skillet, now is the time to pick one up from trusted brand Lodge. Their cast iron skillets are on sale for up to 43% off, with their 9 inch skillet now priced at under $19. What a great gift this would make. These have over 107,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they cook food well once you get used to them and that the cleanup is a breeze. “No stick. No cleanup. Just a quick hot water rinse with a brush in case something got left on the pan.” ” I love cooking with cast iron and this pan appears strong, long-lasting, and very practical. As is typical of cast iron, it will be easy to cook on, serve, clean and store.”

25% off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask



From CB: Laneiege Lip Sleeping Mask is a fan favorite for good reason and you can get it now in the berry, gummy bear and mango versions for $6 off. This would make a great gift for just about anyone. I’ve had the berry version for a long time and I love how soft it makes my lips feel. This listing has over 3,600 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s the best lip mask and gloss and that it helps hydrate and repair chapped lips. “I love Laneige lip masks! They’re my all time favorite! Haven’t found one I like better yet. & I’m a lip mask junkie! I have tried them ALL!” “My lips have been so dry now that the heat is on at home. They’ve been peeling and splitting and it doesn’t help that I pick at them. I’ve tried so many lip balms that have helped so I was reluctant to try this but I bought vanilla because I was afraid the other flavors would be too sweet. I love this. My lips are better and softer even though I’ve only been using it for less than a week.”

$15 off Crest Whitening Strips



From Rosie: I’m a huge fan of the Crest Whitening Strips because I’ve seen really good results after using them. They’re so expensive, though, so I always try to pick them up when there’s a coupon or they’re on sale. They have a 4.6 star rating, almost 2,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who use them also love their results. “Out of all the whitening strips I’ve tried, these are hands down the best, nothing else comes close.” “These teeth whitening strips have been a game-changer for my teen. I highly recommend giving them a try if you’re looking to enhance your teeth’s appearance.” “I am one hundred percent satisfied with my purchase. Noticeable change in color from first use.”

40% off rechargeable walkie talkies for kids



From Rosie: My son was given this set as a birthday gift a few years ago and they get so much use, whether he’s using them with his brother, cousins, or neighborhood friends. They’re currently on sale for 40% off. There are eight different color options. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 4,800 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Users have found they work great for all different types of activities. “We got these for camping and our other travels. When we split up we can still talk to each other without using up our phone batteries. These are great even when our phones are out of service!” “The best gift ever, our boys, ages 7 & 5, love them. It’s great that they are rechargeable & that they come with lanyards so you can carry them hands free.” “We took our grown kids on a cruise this March and these crazy things that we’re supposed to be a joke ended up being very very useful and our kids loved them!”

$6 off a multi-functional popcorn maker



From Rosie: Our family was given a popcorn maker earlier this year and we’ve really gotten into making popcorn with it. I even bought sampler packs of different flavor toppings so everyone can personalize their bowl. This particular one looks so cool! It makes a ton of popcorn, has a built-in butter melting tray and can be nested for easy storage. It comes in three different colors and two different sizes (only the smaller one is on sale). It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 3,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love how easy it is to use and make delicious popcorn. “Absolutely Fantastic. Great Value and easy to use for freshly made popcorn. Really brilliant and thoughtful design for popcorn lovers.” “This is great. I love popcorn and this is an awesome way to have movie theater popcorn at your home whenever you like! The best part is putting butter on the top to melt down into the popcorn while it pops. Once it’s finished, just flip it and you have your popcorn in a bowl ready to go!”

50% off a two-pack of micellar water for sensitive skin



From Rosie: CB and I have both recommended the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water before and I stand by my love of it. As luck would have it, a two-pack is currently on sale for 50% for Cyber Monday! It has almost 37,000 reviews and 4.5 stars on ReviewMeta. Users rave about how effective it is at removing their makeup while also leaving their skin feeling good. “I love how gentle and effective this micellar water is in removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from my skin. It effortlessly wipes away even the most stubborn waterproof makeup, leaving my skin feeling clean and refreshed without any residue. Unlike some other makeup removers, it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin or leave it feeling dry.” “It works great. Really gentle but takes off all my makeup in a few quick rubs.” “My daughter will only use this on her skin to remove makeup. It’s the only thing that doesn’t cause her to break out as she has sensitive skin.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.