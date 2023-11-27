Scobie: Princess Kate is ‘infantilized’ to a crazy degree by the British media

Over the weekend, as poorly translated Paris Match excerpts made the rounds and a few of the British papers got authorized snippets of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, there was a concerted effort to make it sound like Scobie was ripping the Princess of Wales to shreds. There’s nothing that the British papers love more than coming to the rescue of a lazy, bewigleted dumbass, which is why there was a sudden rash of headlines about “Meghan’s mouthpiece” calling Kate an infantilized and nervous creature. The Telegraph eventually removed this but archives are forever:

The Princess of Wales is too terrified to do anything more than bland photo opportunities, a new royal book has claimed. In Endgame, Mr Scobie is said to portray the Princess as “a woman terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops” and claims she had to be coaxed into appearing on Blue Peter in 2019. The Prince of Wales, 41, is described as a hot-headed “company man” who is increasingly willing to allow the palace to deploy “dirty tricks”. Mr Scobie alleges that Prince William is a power hungry figure who is in “heir mode” and on course to collide with his father, the King. “It would have been nice to see them come together on certain projects perhaps in the early years, to put on that united front, but they’re all working in silos,” he told the Sunday Times. Both the Prince and Princess are said to have found the lampooning of Harry and Meghan on South Park “hilarious”.

[From The Telegraph]

The reason the Telegraph removed that is because Scobie posted the relevant Endgame excerpt on his Twitter account (which I’ve included below). All of this is correct – Kate turns 42 years old in January and for the past thirteen years, Kate has been infantilized to a ridiculous degree, to the point where reporters praise her for the most ridiculous things. Also: “uninspiring and frustrating” is Kate’s whole brand.

They won’t quote the parts that are critical of their own coverage so it’s easier to just make up things that aren’t even in the book: https://t.co/qBLWn2JqRs pic.twitter.com/EmSGT0J1Be — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 26, 2023