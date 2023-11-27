Princess Kate might finally hire a new private secretary after going without for a year

While we know that the Princess of Wales is famously work-shy, it’s bonkers that Kensington Palace would telegraph that fact by allowing Kate to languish for more than a year without her own private secretary. Hannah Cockburn-Logie was Kate’s last private secretary, and Hannah quit that bitch in the fall of 2022, right around QEII’s passing. Kate then tried to hire Alison Corfield, only Corfield took one look at that wig-wearing palace gopher and said “nope” before she even started work. Now Kate has a big new keen plan to hire a veteran. He hasn’t said yes though, which makes this Telegraph article read like a pressure campaign.

The Princess of Wales is set to hire a war hero who served as Elizabeth II’s equerry as her new private secretary. The Princess, who has been without her own private secretary for more than a year, has invited Lt Col Tom White to join her at a public engagement to see what the job entails at close quarters. The choice of the late Queen’s former equerry would be a radical departure from the previous person tipped to take the role, Alison Corfield, who was described as a “straight-talking” brand management expert who would “shake up” the palace. Lt Col White, in contrast, has already worked at the centre of the institution, at the late Queen’s side until her death in September last year. Before that, the Royal Marines officer served in Afghanistan in 2009 as a member of 42 Commando. As a 22-year-old lieutenant serving as 7 Troop’s commander, he helped avert tragedy in Helmand after the Taliban placed a booby trap bomb in a school. However, wires under the school room door were spotted before detonation. The rumoured choice of Lt Col White as the Princess’s private secretary would see something of a return to tradition for the household, reflecting the Royal family’s close ties to the military and a link with her late grandmother-in-law. It is understood that no appointment has yet been made but a source said that Lt Col White was “likely” to be offered the job. The 36-year-old father would be the first man in the position, in a restructured Kensington Palace office overseen by a yet-to-be-appointed chief executive. A Kensington Palace spokesman said that they did not comment on staffing matters.

Kensington Palace is only eager to comment on staffing matters when it comes to how Meghan “bullied” staffers by existing. As for this guy… I will feel so sorry for Lt. Col. White if he does end up as Kate’s private secretary. Imagine trying to bring that military sense of preparedness, loyalty and duty to Kate’s jazz hands, budget wigs and busywork. It’s also funny to hear that after all of the “we’re going to hire a fancy new CEO” keenery, no one has actually been hired yet. I would imagine that most seasoned professionals want no part of the Kensington Clownshow.