Princess Kate might finally hire a new private secretary after going without for a year

While we know that the Princess of Wales is famously work-shy, it’s bonkers that Kensington Palace would telegraph that fact by allowing Kate to languish for more than a year without her own private secretary. Hannah Cockburn-Logie was Kate’s last private secretary, and Hannah quit that bitch in the fall of 2022, right around QEII’s passing. Kate then tried to hire Alison Corfield, only Corfield took one look at that wig-wearing palace gopher and said “nope” before she even started work. Now Kate has a big new keen plan to hire a veteran. He hasn’t said yes though, which makes this Telegraph article read like a pressure campaign.
The Princess of Wales is set to hire a war hero who served as Elizabeth II’s equerry as her new private secretary. The Princess, who has been without her own private secretary for more than a year, has invited Lt Col Tom White to join her at a public engagement to see what the job entails at close quarters.
The choice of the late Queen’s former equerry would be a radical departure from the previous person tipped to take the role, Alison Corfield, who was described as a “straight-talking” brand management expert who would “shake up” the palace. Lt Col White, in contrast, has already worked at the centre of the institution, at the late Queen’s side until her death in September last year. Before that, the Royal Marines officer served in Afghanistan in 2009 as a member of 42 Commando.
As a 22-year-old lieutenant serving as 7 Troop’s commander, he helped avert tragedy in Helmand after the Taliban placed a booby trap bomb in a school. However, wires under the school room door were spotted before detonation.
The rumoured choice of Lt Col White as the Princess’s private secretary would see something of a return to tradition for the household, reflecting the Royal family’s close ties to the military and a link with her late grandmother-in-law. It is understood that no appointment has yet been made but a source said that Lt Col White was “likely” to be offered the job.
The 36-year-old father would be the first man in the position, in a restructured Kensington Palace office overseen by a yet-to-be-appointed chief executive. A Kensington Palace spokesman said that they did not comment on staffing matters.
[From The Telegraph]
Kensington Palace is only eager to comment on staffing matters when it comes to how Meghan “bullied” staffers by existing. As for this guy… I will feel so sorry for Lt. Col. White if he does end up as Kate’s private secretary. Imagine trying to bring that military sense of preparedness, loyalty and duty to Kate’s jazz hands, budget wigs and busywork. It’s also funny to hear that after all of the “we’re going to hire a fancy new CEO” keenery, no one has actually been hired yet. I would imagine that most seasoned professionals want no part of the Kensington Clownshow.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Princess of Wales will visit Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, one of the Royal Navy’s two principal air stations, and one of the busiest military airfields in the UK. The base is home to a number of front-line squadrons and training units, including the Wildcat Maritime Force. The visit follows the recent announcement that His Majesty The King has appointed The Princess, Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA).,
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 806221018, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
`Catherine, Princess Of Wales reacts after inflating a lifejacket during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting the airbase following her appoint as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA),Image: 806232818, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The session is ran by the Kent Portage Team.
***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***,Image: 808854076, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, holds a speech after she participated in a series of workshops which focus on emotions, relationships and community action at Factory Works in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Prince and Princess host the forum for young people on World Mental Health Day.,Image: 812603974, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meets farmers at Brodieshill Farm, Moray, Scotland, to learn about efforts being made to better support the mental health and wellbeing of young people, in Moray, Scotland.,Image: 819149516, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
-
-
Dereham, UK, 08 November 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Queen’s Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief, in Dereham.,Image: 820716395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS***, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS RADBURN / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 821569091, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she listens to Tony Blair and William Hague swap anecdotes as they speak at the “Shaping Us” National Symposium at the Design Museum in London, UK, 15 November 2023,Image: 822228646, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
HRH King Charles III, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Prince of Wales receive President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol during the state visit ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, UK, 21 November 2023,Image: 823454013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
The obvious question is: to do what? No matter who Kate employs it doesn’t take away from the fact the woman is bone idle. Hence the reason why she could/can get away without having an official PS. The other reason could be that she’s been paying someone off the books to do the job and the auditors have said no more. 😉
He’ll be used to taking orders, so if one of those orders is go wash my wig, he will.
LauraD ‘Paying someone off the books’ – who on earth could that be? Whoever it is may well have been on double-bubble also being paid separately as KM’s stylist. Now, who could it have been?
Wasn’t it reported that the move to Adelaide Cottage was because Kate wanted to be closer to her mother? I can see Carole fulfilling both these roles. Unofficially if course with payment under the table? As in ” off the books”, an accounting concept which may be familiar to the RF.
This website sucks! Where are the actual celebrities? Is this royal watcher.com now?
Has anyone seen a picture of Lt Col Tom White? He sounds like he’s in his mid 40s. Is he attractive? Is he single or does he have a family?
I’m sorry but this reads more like an old school newspaper classified ad and I have this feeling Keeny wants more than just a private secretary out of Tom and wants to grab his butt.
He’s the one in the checked jacket.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/content/dam/royal-family/2023/11/24/TELEMMGLPICT000357652085_17008429841540_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqMN5csm4pVABgsgmM1fiIiovCdM7y5SFWu0uZ-GBQ2Ps.jpeg
Oh yeah. I’m 100% convinced Kate wants him to be more than her private secretary.
At least this guy has hair.
I mentioned this on the other thread, but the excerpt Scobie posted that I saw on Twitter mentioned her having 5 secretaries in 6 years, and that she’s been without for a year. Interesting that he highlights it and then there’s suddenly fire to get it done.
Also the Afghanistan story is here is really strangely worded. He’s supposed to have done this heroic thing, but they switch to passive voice about who saw the b*mb wires? I’m not saying the story’s made up, just really poorly written.
Omid’s excerpt also mentioned being her secretary was boring and uninspiring, or something to that effect. I mean, I guess he was working with an elderly house bound woman who wasn’t in full control of her faculties before, so maybe this won’t be a huge shift.
For most of this year, it’s seemed like W&K have been inching toward divorcing. They don’t look very loving towards each other, they seem to live separately, she’s not been abroad with him, she’s not been seen in new outfits whereas he has, and she hasn’t had a secretary. Lately, K has been praised by KC, she was front and center at the South Korean charm offensive, and now she is going to have staff after having gone a year without? Why?
If he hasn’t accepted the role, why are they announcing his name? It’s completely ruins this man’s privacy and any negotiating he may be trying to do behind the scenes. Things like this is probably why they also can’t hire a ” CEO” who wants to deal with people who operate so outside of business norms. They want to pretend they are a Fortune 100 company but still operate with medieval standards.
They called the woman she wanted to hire the last time a lot of misogynistic names ironically to hype her up. Then, she quit before starting the job.
@Dee(2) – and let’s not forget the “Diversity Tzar” where there were (according to the palace) no suitable candidates. I still maintain the people who were interviewed either turned them down or told them things they didn’t want to hear.
And the fancy new CEO
This is like Alison Corfield all over again. I think out of duty he will probably take the job.
What I wonder is Kate hiring him. Or is Charles hiring him. Maybe Charles is trying to get the two of them to actually do something. And he’s starting with Kate. Her being late to the coronation and other events. A military man wouldn’t put up with that. This may be one of those situations where she can’t fire him. And has to do what he says. And with her and her family being on the outs right now. What could she say to get out of it.
RIP Lt. Col. White’s name
My first thought – Kate, you in danger girl. We know Kate likes male attention. PWT can foist her off onto her new MALE private secretary…… Cue the affair rumours. PWT goes for divorce.
That seems like too much diabolical work for the Prince of Wails but I could see Charles quietly orchestrating this.
Yeah, let’s have the person that spends every day all day with her be a mildly attractive younger male war hero. Huh. 🤔
Keen certainly can’t have a straight talking secretary, Keen needs someone who will flatter her and treat her like a fragile baby.
What is this about? A man for the job. Hmmm is she looking for a hired side piece trap? A way for Peg to say she is cheating I’m out? All she does is photo ops nothing useful so a man will whip her into shape? This is something new. Oh the possibilities.
No matter what happens, Kate’s mother to the future King of England,
and she will never have to work again, which is all I think Kate cares about. She’ll probably even stay at Windsor if they divorce in the same way Diana stayed at Kensington. I think Carole Middleton has been more obsessed with getting the titles for Kate than Kate ever was. But now due to their shady finances being exposed, I can see them giving up. So on either side, what’s the point of hanging on?
If he takes this job, there will be nonstop tumors and innuendo about their relationship. Maybe that will get the press off the Sussexes for a couple articles now and again.
On one hand, using someone already familiar with the palace aka Kate’s (lack of) work ethic means he’s less surprised with her and therefore less likely to quit in a year. On the other hand, so much for wanting to do things “differently” and being “modern” but they end up hiring someone already part of the system.
It’s interesting that she picking a man for job this time. It shows that she’s unable to work with other women.
Kate seemed to get on really well with Jason Knauf. He was technically William’s secretary right? But it feels like one of his duties was to emotionally support Kate. They were often seen by each other in pics and didn’t she have phone calls with Jason pretty regularly in the court circular?
Jason Knauf was the Communications Secretary but he was allowed to act more like a Private Secretary. I’d be shocked if he’s not hired as the new CEO of KP.
Welp, his resume is an interesting one…he spotted a booby trap before it detonated while serving in Afghanistan. Sounds like his tour of Afghanistan makes him well prepared for the palace intrigue and the demands of that job. Good luck Lt. Col. “White”!!!
YES.
Oh my god this will at least be entertaining.