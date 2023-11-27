Prince William’s friends claim he never, ever briefed against Prince Harry, lmao

Omid Scobie’s Endgame has extensive reporting on several incidents of Prince William directly or indirectly briefing against the Sussexes. It’s 2023 and we’re basically in Year Seven of this story, because the dividing line of when this all began was when Prince Harry met then-Meghan Markle in 2016. As soon as Harry scored such a beautiful, glamorous, accomplished woman, William’s brain broke and he’s been seething with rage and jealousy ever since. My point is that long-time Sussex watchers know that William has briefed against Harry and organized specific stunts to “one-up” the Sussexes, but Scobie’s got extensive receipts and even some new information about who organized what and when (and why). Well, the Kensington Palace Clownshow decided to organize a huffy piece in the Daily Mail about how they have NEVER briefed against Harry, thank you very much.

Friends of the Prince of Wales last night blasted ‘outrageous’ suggestions that he briefed against his own brother after the latest round of claims by the writer dubbed ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece’. Supporters leapt to the defence of the future king, expressing their anger and frustration that Omid Scobie was ‘peddling’ what they described as conspiracy theories ‘dressed up as fact’ ahead of the publication of his new book tomorrow.

In extracts from Endgame, his second book attacking the Royal Family – as well as interviews to publicise it – Scobie has suggested that William ‘prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy’ over his brother and actively leaked information about Harry and Meghan to undermine them. Kensington Palace has remained silent on the furore, but the frustration of those loyal to William was clear. One told the Mail that Scobie’s depiction of the heir to the throne was the ‘very opposite’ of William’s personal mantra.

‘He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media,’ they said. ‘Like Harry, he is scarred by his childhood experiences, seeing his mother and father engaged in what was dubbed ‘the war of the Waleses’. He never wanted history to repeat itself. That was something that he and Harry were meant to be united on.’

Another added: ‘It’s one thing writing a critique of the Royal Family. That’s freedom of expression. But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact. The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated. It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.’

In his latest interview, with The Sunday Times, Scobie breathlessly describes William as a hot-headed, power-hungry man who has become increasingly willing to allow the Palace to deploy dirty tricks. Aside from the prince occasionally being prone to the famous Windsor temper, those who know him well say it would be anathma to him.

The author also paints the Princess of Wales as an under-achiever, who is too scared of putting a foot wrong to stick her head above the parapet.

‘That will really wind William up,’ said another source. ‘He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved. The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.’