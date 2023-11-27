Prince William’s friends claim he never, ever briefed against Prince Harry, lmao

Omid Scobie’s Endgame has extensive reporting on several incidents of Prince William directly or indirectly briefing against the Sussexes. It’s 2023 and we’re basically in Year Seven of this story, because the dividing line of when this all began was when Prince Harry met then-Meghan Markle in 2016. As soon as Harry scored such a beautiful, glamorous, accomplished woman, William’s brain broke and he’s been seething with rage and jealousy ever since. My point is that long-time Sussex watchers know that William has briefed against Harry and organized specific stunts to “one-up” the Sussexes, but Scobie’s got extensive receipts and even some new information about who organized what and when (and why). Well, the Kensington Palace Clownshow decided to organize a huffy piece in the Daily Mail about how they have NEVER briefed against Harry, thank you very much.
Friends of the Prince of Wales last night blasted ‘outrageous’ suggestions that he briefed against his own brother after the latest round of claims by the writer dubbed ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece’. Supporters leapt to the defence of the future king, expressing their anger and frustration that Omid Scobie was ‘peddling’ what they described as conspiracy theories ‘dressed up as fact’ ahead of the publication of his new book tomorrow.
In extracts from Endgame, his second book attacking the Royal Family – as well as interviews to publicise it – Scobie has suggested that William ‘prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy’ over his brother and actively leaked information about Harry and Meghan to undermine them. Kensington Palace has remained silent on the furore, but the frustration of those loyal to William was clear. One told the Mail that Scobie’s depiction of the heir to the throne was the ‘very opposite’ of William’s personal mantra.
‘He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media,’ they said. ‘Like Harry, he is scarred by his childhood experiences, seeing his mother and father engaged in what was dubbed ‘the war of the Waleses’. He never wanted history to repeat itself. That was something that he and Harry were meant to be united on.’
Another added: ‘It’s one thing writing a critique of the Royal Family. That’s freedom of expression. But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact. The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated. It just didn’t happen. The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.’
In his latest interview, with The Sunday Times, Scobie breathlessly describes William as a hot-headed, power-hungry man who has become increasingly willing to allow the Palace to deploy dirty tricks. Aside from the prince occasionally being prone to the famous Windsor temper, those who know him well say it would be anathma to him.
The author also paints the Princess of Wales as an under-achiever, who is too scared of putting a foot wrong to stick her head above the parapet.
‘That will really wind William up,’ said another source. ‘He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved. The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.’
“The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.” As we’ve noted here at this blog, Heads Together basically died the moment Harry moved away. William and Kate still do vague projects under the banner of “mental health,” but the cause is definitely MIA at the Kensington clownshow. As for William’s “friends” crying about how William would never, ever brief against Harry… as I said, Scobie provides several richly detailed stories about how that’s completely false. Having read an embargoed copy of Endgame, it’s fascinating that William is mostly concerned (at the moment) with this part of the book. There are much worse parts for Peg.
What has Kate achieved. Will is so proud of her he kept her away from earth shot trips. Will got media cooperation by the photo of will and family scurrying from the commercial j e t.
Right I think it’s wild for them to say he would never do deals with the press when there is proof in court that he took a million + pound settlement from the press. I hope Omid goes hard.
Total lies starting with: Will not has no friends.
He has sycophants and toadies who curry favour.
Oh the insane gymnastics of covering up for Omids details is beginning in earnest. Stay tuned for this circus and all the clowns they can find to distract and lie. Fun times at the Palaces.
I think by “friends” they mean courtiers, lol.
I’m still on the fence on whether I am going to read it, I’ll probably wait for a few more recaps here and from other posters. That said they’re going to do the same thing with this book that they did with spare Make it seem like really abusive and unprofessional things are totally normal. Just like they try to make it seem like whining when Harry spoke about his mistreatment and the physical assault by William as all siblings get into squabbles, ignoring them both being in their late 30s. And they’ll excuse the horrific laziness of William and Kate, by making it seem like they are the literal only people on the planet that simultaneously have small children and jobs, and instead make it seem like people that travel and do things for their jobs are bad parents.
“He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved.”
What exactly would that be?
Exactly. we’ll all believe it when he says it himself!
“There are much worse parts for Peg ” 👁️👀🍿
Okay, this teasing of the book is working😂. I’m ready to read all the parts about William. Even Robert Jobsen said on camera that KP could deny it until they were blue in the face but that KP did a lot of the leaking. At this point, there is evidence and facts, and on the other side, there’s William stamping his feet and swearing he would never ever leak against Harry and Meghan. It’s just not believable.
Dan Rotten said, Richard Palmer has said it; Harry said with his whole heart in Spare that William had been leaking against him.
Twitter has all the receipts – there were several royal paps who all said the same thing on video, no less. Even Dan Rotten confirmed that KP was briefing them on the Sussex’s.
Harry’s case against the Fail should be very interesting as I suspect that the ‘source’ will be named in court. The Fail won’t take the hit for the RF, someone will take the fall and we have already started seeing who that might be.
William has never briefed against Harry and would never play games in the press, his friends and inside sources insist as they actively brief the press that william would…..never brief the press.
And even in this article, which I guess is supposed to defend him, it still mentions his temper.
I was right about the tea being lukewarm, but I’m ready for Omid to get his bag just because of how pressed he’s got William lmao
I hope downloading begins at Midnight, I don’t plan on sleeping much tonight. I am looking forward to what is actually in the book not what the rags with a very noticeable agenda are pushing.
I’m travelling to London for the next two days and really hoping I can download it in the morning before I go to get the train.
If there are worse parts of this book concerning W than it is weird that this is what he’s concerned about. Maybe his team is choosing to make a big deal out of this claim to distract from whatever else in the book? Also from an image standpoint to do this to your own brother is extremely terrible. One of Diana’s boys making life a living hell for the other? What would she think? *please note the sarcasm*
The tabloids really do try to re-write history for fools, don’t they? I mean, it’s been written and discussed by many of them that William leaked stories about his brother and his wife, Meghan. There are even direct quotes attributed to Willy, and what about Willy helping the tabloid with the court case against Meghan? Some of the rats got on TV and stated that this move had to have been approved by senior royals, Will and/or Kate. So where is the contradiction? Hell, Harry even stated William put a PR brief out with Harry’s name on it that he, William, did not bully them out of the institution unbeknownst to Harry.
It think it’s the royals who are trying to rewrite history through the tabloids. The tactic is to make it seem as if this is the first time anyone has ever reported any of this – they did the same thing with Spare. People who don’t follow the daily drip, drip, drip of royal gossip will believe it.
Exactly. Will’s employee Knauff was allowed to publicly brief against H&M concerning that court case.
The weird spin they’re putting on that now is to say that Meghan allowed a “friend” to give info to Scobie – since when was Knauff ever a friend?
Funny how William’s friends ( he has none) can’t notice how ironic briefing the media to say you haven’t briefed the media is, we have dailybeast telling us daily how much he hates harry and providing commentary on anything harry does.
Every one is allowed to be protective and proud of their wives except harry i see.
i dont care about omid or his book but i like that he keeps this cult of deeply damaged people on their toes
“The author also paints the Princess of Wales as an under-achiever”: well, of course she is. No one can claim otherwise with any credibility. Even the courtiers know this. She’s performed her main function which is to have the heir and spare, but any actual “work” achievements are embarrassingly thin at best, no matter how much the courtiers try to big it up with their word salads.
She had no career pre marriage. Had one brief part time job in years waiting for the ring. Just vacations and parties and waiting for williams call. She did not pursue another degree and did not use the art history degree.
I mean, this is so stupid. They can’t keep their stories straight because just a few weeks (months?) ago one of Pegs’s friends was telling the press with his whole chest about how much Pegs “fcuking hates him (Harry).” And what about the previous story a few years ago about how worried Pegs was for Harry’s mental health…and then a week later there were completely opposite leaks about how Pegs can’t put his arm around Harry anymore, or something to that effect.
Pegs and his minions – whether friends or staff – are constantly leaking to the media and talking trash about Harry. And then crying about how they’d never leak to the press…as they’re leaking to the press. It’s absolutely unhinged.
William and KP at their gaslighting best. What happened to “dignified silence”? I’m just loving the panicked response from KP to this book.
William has spent so much time briefing against Harry and Meghan it’s a wonder he gets anything else done. Oh wait…..
“The author also paints the Princess of Wales as an under-achiever, who is too scared of putting a foot wrong to stick her head above the parapet.”
I disagree, Kate’s not scared. If she was she wouldn’t be flashing the world with a smirk on her face.
You should get a cut of the profits- you have just sold me this book. Thanks.
“The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.” with emphasis on “when it comes to bettering mental health ….”