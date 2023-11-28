Linda Evangelista isn’t dating anymore: ‘I don’t want to hear somebody breathing’

One of my favorite gossip genres is “celebrity women talking about how happy they are to be single/unmarried/childfree.” One of the things I loved about Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir promotion was her talk about how, after years of marriage to Will, she basically just wanted her own space, her own home, her own separate life. She talked about living by herself and she sounded super-happy. Patricia Clarkson, Whoopi Goldberg and many other women have also talked about how much they enjoy sleeping and living alone. Now it’s time for Linda Evangelista to talk about it too!

Linda Evangelista isn’t jumping back into the dating pool anytime soon. The Canadian supermodel, 58, said she is “not interested” in dating as she disclosed her thoughts on finding romance again in a new interview with The Sunday Times. “I don’t want to sleep with anybody anymore,” Evangelista told the outlet. “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing.” The model icon disclosed that the last time she dated was “definitely before the Cool-Sculpting,” referring to the fat reduction procedure she said left her “permanently deformed” and brutally disfigured” after undergoing sessions from August 2015 to February 2016. Evangelista was previously married to Gérald Marie, the former head of Elite Model Management’s Paris office. The pair tied the knot in 1987 when she was just 22 and he was 37, and divorced in 1993. “I was clueless. Absolutely clueless…there had to be something endearing to fall for,” Evangelista said of the relationship. In the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models that premiered in September, Evangelista alleged that her ex-husband physically abused her during their marriage. The runway star said in the show that she felt encouraged to speak out following accusations of sexual misconduct and rape towards Marie from over a dozen women in 2020. Evangelista told The Sunday Times that she didn’t tell anyone about the alleged abuse at the time as she was “afraid” and “doesn’t know” if anyone else knew. She said that she spent the money she earned from modeling “getting out” of her marriage” as “it was everything” to her.

I’m sorry, but I feel “I don’t want to hear somebody breathing” so strongly. She is me, I am her. When you’re happy in your own company, you don’t want to hear someone else snoring away or what have you. Now, do I think that it might be different for her if she hadn’t gone through her medical ordeal? Not to mention, surviving an abusive marriage? For sure. But I also think she’s probably just at an age and stage of her life where she doesn’t feel like managing a man’s ego or hearing him breathe.