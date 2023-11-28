Princess Kate had ‘several rounds of elocution lessons’ to sound ‘posher’

Again, from the British media’s coverage of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, you would think that Scobie devoted the entire book to smearing the Princess of Wales’s most beloved wigs. That is not the case. Scobie even compliments Kate in a few ways, while also pointing out how lazy she is and how she doesn’t give a sh-t about any of the “issues” she proclaims to be keen about. One of the funnier asides is when Scobie confirms that Kate really did have elocution lessons to give her a posher accent.

The Princess of Wales has taken elocution lessons and now sounds more posh than her husband, a new book claims. In Endgame, the royal commentator and journalist Omid Scobie details Kate’s journey from student to future queen. In his book, Scobie calls Kate an “institutional dream come true”, writing that she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen. He writes that the princess received “several rounds of elocution lessons” and claims that have now made her sound “posher” than Prince William. Elsewhere in the book, he claims that the princess has had “five or six private secretaries” in as many years. One of them reportedly called the job “uninspiring and frustrating” in an interview with the book’s author.

[From The Independent]

It’s interesting to see Scobie confirm something which has been long-rumored. I think the rumors began back when Will and Kate were dating, and even then, Carole and the palace were trying to groom Kate to be the woman they needed her to be. It was all part of Kate’s very superficial makeover – the hairpieces, the new teeth, the sausage-curl hairstyle (RIP), the elocution lessons, the heavy eye makeup. The thing is, I’m not sure anyone actually thought to prepare Kate to actually do the “job” of being royal – diplomatic briefings, speech-making lessons, genuine princess lessons. It was probably like… well, we dragged this horse to water, but we can’t make her drink. Kate was supposed to figure out a way to do more within certain parameters. She didn’t.