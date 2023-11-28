Piers Morgan’s Sun column: Piers hopes that the Windsors ‘bump off’ Prince Harry

Almost one year ago, Jeremy Clarkson wrote a violent screed against the Duchess of Sussex, openly fantasizing (in a Sun column) about stripping Meghan naked, parading her down the streets and throwing excrement at her. Clarkson wrote that column just a few days after enjoying a pre-Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla and some of her favorite right-wing media figures. Well, it looks like Queen Camilla has sent another one of her favorite attack dogs after her enemies. This time it’s Piers Morgan writing a column for the Sun, a column devoted to deriding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Omid Scobie. Piers denies Scobie’s story about Camilla contacting him and thanking him after his grotesque comments about Meghan in 2021, but the main thrust is that Piers was actually “authorized” to make deadly threats against Scobie and the Sussexes.
Piers’ denial about chats with Camilla: In the book, Scobie states as fact that Queen Camilla and I ‘enjoy regular chats on the phone.’ But the truth is I’ve never had a single phone conversation with Her Majesty in my entire life. He also says that ‘When Piers called the Duchess of Sussex “Pinocchio Princess” and then a “race-baiter” on Good Morning Britain… it was Camilla who quietly thanked him for defending the Firm.’ This, again, is a lie. I had no contact with Queen Camilla in that period whatsoever. I did with some other members of the Royal Family, as I said at the time, but not Camilla. Scobie just read what I said, and wrongly guessed it was Camilla.
The royal racists named in letters between Meghan & Charles: For example, he includes specific details of letters exchanged between Charles and Meghan after the Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon in which she claimed there were ‘concerns and conversations’ with members of the Royal Family about the colour of her unborn son’s skin. Scobie says the letters name the two royals involved who supposedly expressed their ‘concerns’ but writes that he cannot name them legally. If those names are who I think they are, again based on my own very good sources, I find it impossible to believe either of them would have ever expressed any racially- motivated ‘concerns’ about the skin colour of Meghan and Harry’s baby.
Scobie could name the racists: But whilst Scobie would run into legal problems in the UK if he named them here, there’s nothing to stop him revealing the names in America where he would be protected by the First Amendment covering free speech. The reason he won’t is because he knows he’d ignite a firestorm of fury, and almost certainly provoke the royals concerned into publicly denouncing these wicked racist slurs for which Meghan’s never produced a shred of evidence.
I’ve always believed that Piers is involved with Thomas & Samantha Markle: “So, on balance, I think I’ll wait for Meghan’s next appearance under oath – which may come quite soon in her legal battle with her half-sister Samantha – before believing her latest denials of any involvement, direct or otherwise, in this latest book.”
The death threat: All while we’re supposed to believe Meghan and Harry are keen to build bridges with the royals and even want to spend Christmas with them at Sandringham, which seems about as likely as me being invited up there to pull a festive cracker. I can’t speak for Charles, Camilla, William, or Kate, but if two close members of my family had spent the past few years trashing the rest of us on global media platforms, the only way I’d want to spend Christmas with them is if they were human chestnuts roasting on my open fire. Harry would do well to heed the warning of Dionysius the Tyrant who was left a broken man by his constant warmongering and got finally bumped off by his own fed-up family.
“The truth is I’ve never had a single phone conversation with Her Majesty in my entire life” – carefully worded, because they have lunch together and I’m sure he’s been invited to the palace for hatchet-face-to-hatchet-face briefings. It’s possible that Scobie got the detail about Camilla “calling” Piers wrong, and it’s also possible that Piers is just lying. Perhaps Camilla sent him a note of thanks or she used an intermediary (which would be her style). As for the death threat… given what happened in New York this year, I think the family has already tried to “bump off” the Sussexes. That’s also why they’re so hellbent on “getting Harry to come back” or isolating him at Balmoral.
I recall that piers did admit paying tom markle for an interview. On a tv special tom markle talked about how.much the media paid him. Piers is creepy obsessed about harry and Meghan. I remember how he stomped off the set of a tv show when his colleague defended meghan.
At the end of the day, the press and palace relationship is fake and is literally falling apart before our eyes. Nothing has worked. Harry and Meghan left, there are no leaks, no interest, the Rota and papers are desperate for a reconciliation because nothing has gone their way and their jobs are on the line. The royals lost shine and interest when the Queen died and the Sussexes exposed them. The reporters and piers are scared of Harry and his lawsuits. Piers can talk a big game if he wants to but he hasn’t gained anything by being a royal family lackey. None of these people have and they blame Harry and Meghan for not letting them to continue to clout chase off them and hold them accountable.
Camilla “quietly thanked him” – I’m interpreting that to mean it was through a third party.
And I’m LOLing at how Piers thinks he knows who Meghan named in the letter but also thinks its impossible it was them (aka Will and Kate.) So impossible that he knows who it was!
Everybody in the press knows who the racists are. They just want Meghan and Harry to be the ones to reveal it.
@amy a lot of royal reporters are over this whole charade and you can tell. They really want Harry and Meghan to go scorched earth because they’re too chicken to do it and don’t want to lose their jobs.
Yeah. That makes no sense. If you think that the people you think it was wouldn’t have said it, why would you think so or think that whomever told you was a good source? I can write confusing sentences also.
Didn’t the articles about the letter say Charles acknowledged he knew who said those things? So Piers can get stuffed.
Blah, blah, blah, Piers. You and the other media hounds have burying the bones for years. But H&M have supporters, receipts are out there and they’ve been collected.
Piers the truth is you are a big liar. That’s the truth. Why you are trying to defend yourself after walking off a live show and then being fired for your words and actions is just the nasty clown show that you have always been. Nobody believes that you are telling the truth now not even you believe it. Continue your to enjoy your royal cult bedmates and whatever you do don’t let them go to bed mad because it won’t go well for you liar.
They actually published this open call for the family to murder Harry. Wow. I sincerely hope there is some kind of legal recourse for Harry. This is insane. It’s also what happens to people who leave a cult.
This time harry needs to take action. Piers is fanning the flames to excite derangers.
The press have becoming more and more unhinged over their loss of control and influence. Their jobs are on the line as newspapers sales are dwindling. Harry and Meghan aren’t scared of them and have sued them and Harry isn’t dropping the cases against the Mirror, Sun or Mail. They have no access to the cash cows. They’re upset because the Sussexes ignore and thrive without them. They’re pissed because they have boring royals to cover and we’re clearly promised that the Sussexes would return humbled and put in place. They have no leaks and the game is seen for what it is. They’re traumatized.
They want Harry gone because his existence brings down their house of cards. The Duke of Windsor could exist because he was a cautionary tale of what happened when you “abandoned” duty. Always on the outside looking in, and regretful. That’s not Harry nor Meghan. They are more successful, more admired, and better received than any of the Windsor’s with the heir and his wife making it their 10 year plan to emulate everything they do, and the “outsiders” are the ones that are never looking in the rear view. Can’t have that stand.
I regret having read his garbage article, his blatant racism toward Omid, comparing him to the supporters of Saddam Hussain. This man is unhinged.
No he’s desperate. The royals and the rota are. None of this was supposed to come out and once everything is out, they have nothing left to hide behind. The invisible contract isn’t invisible anymore and many aren’t falling for the tricks anymore.
Piers Morgan is a known habitual liar so I’m going to believe that he is in regular contact with Camilla and that she did thank him for defending the family. As Kaiser reminded us they had lunch together last year and I’m sure that wasn’t the first time. If Omid is lying, Piers can sue him for libel.
After piers deranged comments Camilla needs to disassociate herself from piers. I doubt she and charles have sense enough to do so. Piers is creepy scary. Piers even trashed Diana a few weeks ago.
Lol at that “we’re supposed to believe” that the Sussexes want to build bridges with the royals and spend Christmas at Sandringam line. The Sussexex nor Omid never said this; in fact Omid has said the opposite- that Meghan never wants to step foot on that island again. It’s the palace that desperately briefed this lie so they could then brief that the Sussexes weren’t invited so they could look like they have the power to snub the Sussexes but no one bought it at all because Harry has visited the UK multiple times this year and each time Meghan has not gone and Harry has dashed out of there as quickly as he could.
None of H&M’s behavior gives off “sad couple desperate to go back to the UK” but those clowns hate to admit that they’ve been rejected and that H&M have moved on from all of this mess.
I certainly hope people are reporting this to the proper channels even if they are an ineffective watchdog organization the numbers do matter, just like with Clarkson and Wootton. I’ve already filed mine. Death threats should never be tolerated even if palace approved or sanctioned.
…so he f–king admits to knowing who the royal racists (that is, the particular ones whom Meghan wrote to Charles about. “Royal racists” describes the whole damn family) are. Got it. He might as well have just repeated “they are very much not a racist family”.
And WOW, the The Sun is letting him essentially make a death threat against Harry, or at least encourage the RF to “bump him off”?! REALLY?! Will he get away with that?!
Piers Morgan has been around for a while and knows all the tricks. Agree with @ Kaiser. The way he carefully said never a phone call conversation in my life is very specific. Logically, it does not exclude other types of conversation. Or messages relayed over the phone through a friend or private secretary. Or a communications secretary like Tobyn Andrae, for example. And iirc, scobie specifically testified about phone hacking at the mirror against Morgan, helping Harry’s case. So, I’d imagine this is very personal for Morgan.
I could be wrong, but I thought Dionysius the Tyrant was maybe killed by a son who wanted to succeed him. So how is this an analogy or a lesson for PH? Maybe for Charles or Will. It’s funny how they treat Harry like he is higher up in the line than sixth.
“Her majesty”
I’m sure that the letter by QEII declaring the second wife queen was faked by the fat-fingered one to elevate the consort – as if that would make anyone but the most ardent royalists like her.
But no matter how much they scream, Camilla is HRH, as she’s not the Queen Regnant. Even if she signs with “Camilla R”.
And I’m sure the Moron had many conversations with Camilla before the conanation, it’s been reported since forever that Mrs P-B briefed the press. Now that she’s queen, she has her people to leak things, like lady-in-waiting aka Queen’s Companion Annabel Elliot or that failed celeb chef Tom Parker Bowles.
May the Moron forever rot in hell for the way he treated Harry since he was a little kid, but in particular Meghan and the kids, and continues to do so.
I think we all should contact IPSO for that “bumping off” comment.