Scobie: Duchess Sophie’s 2021 Oprah comments were tin-eared & bigoted

While there are many unsettling stories and details in Omid Scobie’s Endgame, there are several parts which are laugh-out-loud funny. The entirety of Chapter 2 is a hoot – it details the fall/winter of discontent in Windsor-ville following QEII’s passing, with screw-up after screw-up involving a king, queen and heir who could not stop tripping over their d–ks at every opportunity. But one of the funniest parts was Scobie casually ending the Duchess of Edinburgh in the length of two paragraphs. Scobie referenced the now-infamous interview Sophie and Edward gave to Camilla Tominey at the Telegraph a couple of months after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview. When the Telegraph reporter pressed them to comment on the interview, Edward said “Oprah who?” and Sophie chimed in with “Yes, what interview?… You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway.” Here’s what Scobie wrote about that and the Wessexes/Edinburghs:

Omid Scobie has claimed that ‘the comments about the world’s most successful black woman and one of the biggest faces in entertainment made them seem stuffy or tin-eared at best, and casually bigoted at worst. What may seem like a trivial episode by itself, Sophie’s Oprah gaffe is yet another page to add to the history of recent screw ups.’

The Royal author argued that Sophie and Edward’s remarks could also be used as evidence to support the notion that the British monarchy is an “intolerant organisation steeped in bigotry and privilege”.

He went on to claim that Sophie also ‘noticeably’ appeared to ignore Meghan outside Westminster Abbey at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, as did Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla. According to Scobie, Meghan had to endure ‘snubs and brush-offs’ during her and Prince Harry’s stay, as well as ‘the same old power trips’.

He further claimed that Sophie and Edward very rarely get any press, with their 2023 trip only featuring in the Cayman Compass and Cayman News Service. During a conversation with a ‘top Fleet Street Editor’ about Sophie and Edward, Scobie says he was told: “I’d have more luck putting my mum on the front page.” Other claims revolved around Sophie and Edward’s March 2022 trip to Antigua, during which they apparently ‘smiled’ and ‘waved’ to audiences who were ‘demanding apologies and reparatory justice’ for Britain’s colonial past in the Caribbean.

[From The Daily Mail & The Mirror]

The Oprah Who episode truly did not get enough attention at the time, likely because Sophie and Edward are so utterly unmemorable, uncharismatic and un-noteworthy. But that whole passage from the 2021 interview was truly awful. Sophie really thought she could look down her nose at one of the most famous Black women in the world, the world’s first Black woman billionaire, etc. Sophie who? Also, “I’d have more luck putting my mum on the front page” is so savage. I’m still chuckling.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.

17 Responses to “Scobie: Duchess Sophie’s 2021 Oprah comments were tin-eared & bigoted”

  1. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I remember that Prince Edward was asked about what had happened in Jamaica during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ flop tour and gave some tin-eared response about how he hadn’t read what the Prime Minister had said and couldn’t comment.

    Reply
  2. Dee(2) says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:09 am

    You know this is going to piss her off, because it’s so true. She’s out there giving her all tap dancing on stage and no one cares. She could/has done entire tours and more articles and attention were given to how much a salad cost at a restaurant Meghan had lunch at. Couldn’t happen to better people. They absolutely looked down their nose at Meghan and thought being ice queens on the world stage would make them look superior. I hope people remember the things this book is pointing out because memories can be fleeting. I hope him laying it out makes the casual observer pay attention.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Sophie failed at her business and is now barely known as being part of the royal family. Oprah is an icon and worked her way from poverty to becoming a world famous successful woman. As far bad as the early eighties she had her own show and was already an Oscar nominee. Sophie is ridiculous with her dad attempt to put down Oprah

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Edward’s comment was clearly trying to funny and dismissive of the topic and fell flat.

    Sophie’s comment though was way worse in my mind. She completely diminished OPRAH WINFREY to a “chat show host” who is only known in the US. She’s the first black female billionaire in the world but sure, she’s just a “chat show host.”

    I’m glad she’s being called out for that.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 28, 2023 at 8:18 am

      Can absolutely see Sophie, Tominey and Edward laughing in their teacups as Sophie diminishes the first female Black billionaire. And then proudly publishing that exchange in the paper. And then not understanding why people think you’re a racist family that sucks up to a racist press.

      Reply
    • Dot Gingell says:
      November 28, 2023 at 8:39 am

      Those two morons previously had ‘jobs’ in media and their claims not to know who Oprah is are ludicrous. The Oprah Winfrey Show aired on C4 in the UK through the 1980s and 90s and it was really popular.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:11 am

    The response to Oprah was just so stupid tone-deaf and bigoted due to the fact that Sophie visited Oprah’s school in South Africa and she’s supposedly a feminist. She and Edward don’t get into more trouble because the press is never around to see their gaffes.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:12 am

    As far back as the early eighties .And I also add that Oprah is one of the most successful people on the planet. And a legend.

    Reply
  7. Bettyrose says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Remember when Hillary Clinton and Barak Obama were each vying for Oprah’s endorsement? She didn’t give it easily, but when she did give it our next president was as good as chosen. But Sophie is influential in her own mind, so potayto potahto.

    Reply
  8. Roo says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:18 am

    Oprah was also praised by many serious journalists for that interview for showing a master class in interview skills.

    For a family that desperately wants US success, they are so wrong-footed about what we praise and admire.

    Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Oh Omid. Fiesta did more than snub Meg at the funeral she gave her looks that could kill. As for the Oprah comments no kidding they where racist.

    Reply
  10. Elaine says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Sophie was recently in Canada, not too far from where I live.

    The headlines were about what roads were closed because of her visit.

    Reply
  11. Kristen from MA says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:31 am

    What they thought was a flex just made them look petty and stupid. Dipsh-ts.

    Reply
  12. Eliora says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Imaging having the unmitigated gall to pretend you don’t know who Oprah is and worst, suggesting that other Brits are as ignorant and out of touch as you are. Just extreme loser behavior.

    Sophie who, indeed. Honestly before Meghan I couldn’t name even half of the people in the British Royal Family. They were non factors, and technical they still are because they never cross my mind until I read articles like this.

    Camilla et al being mean girls at the Queen’s funeral may have been because they are racist, although some may deny it. But one thing that can’t be denied is that they are all extremely jealous of Meghan. People discount how ugly and demented an emotion jealousy is. You only need to look at how each and every single one of these women have tried to emulate Meghan in some way to see that what they hated most about Meghan was that they couldn’t be her.

    Reply
  13. Beech says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:34 am

    “tripping over their dicks” 🤣. And that ladies and germs is one of the reasons I’m a die hard fan of Celebitchy for the fine writing and the wit, omg, the wit along with commenters through the years of information and, yes, the laughs. Brava!

    Reply
  14. Angie says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:35 am

    It’s like the Biden’s he won’t be President if African Americans don’t vote. Particularly female. So many of our prominent AA help get out the vote in our elections. Oprah is a major game player in our country. If she called him he would pick up the phone.

    Reply
  15. Eurydice says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I can imagine Sophie and Edward shrugging off the tin-eared racist title, but the bit about the editor having better luck putting his mum on the front page – that one has got to sting.

    Reply

