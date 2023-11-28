Review of ‘Endgame: Inside the Royal Family & the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival’

A few weeks ago, when People Magazine published the first excerpts from Omid Scobie’s Endgame, there were grumbles from both the Sussex Squad and the royalists. I wrote about it here, expressing my hope that Endgame would be a larger, coherent narrative about “the palace leaks and briefings, the poor management and decision-making within the establishment, the clownshow of it all, the fact that the ashy royals are struggling and unpopular, all of which has been thrown into sharp relief within the past four years of the Sussexit.” Having read/skimmed Endgame, I can safely say that the book is exactly what I expected and more.
What I’ve learned from covering royal gossip for years is that those of us following the daily gossip should never underestimate the fact that the overwhelming majority of casual royal-watchers are only really paying attention to the bigger headlines. It was the same with Finding Freedom – many of us die-hard Sussex people knew those stories, but the book was so successful because casual watchers began to pay attention, or they simply appreciated that at least one book was positive/neutral about the Sussexes. Same with the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries – while there was new information, the bulk of it was already known, but it was just repackaged in their own words. That too was a massive success, as was Harry’s memoir. What I’m saying is that Endgame will become one of those big headlines, it will be one of those bigger stories which casual fans/supporters will pick up and absorb. And that’s a good thing, because even I was surprised by some of the details and stories Scobie wrote about.
Some areas of royal coverage we’ll get into in the next few days and weeks – Scobie writes, in detail, about the alleged affair between Rose Hanbury and Prince William, but he does so through the prism of the media and Kensington Palace’s extremely ham-fisted attempts at damage control, which leads into a larger story about William’s then-press secretary Christian Jones and Dan Wootton. Scobie also has a wealth of details about William’s 2019 Flybe stunt, William’s coldness and rage, the antagonism between Charles and William’s royal courts and Charles’s refusal to simply sit down with Harry and have a real conversation.
As much sh-t as Scobie gets for being “the Sussexes’ cheerleader” or “the Sussexes’ de facto spokesperson,” Scobie knew he had to build his own story within Endgame, and he explains, in detail, how few times he’s actually met or spoken to Meghan, his conversations with some of the Sussexes’ staff, and what happened when Finding Freedom’s sourcing was brought into question during Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail. He also explains, throughout the book, his legwork as a reporter. So much so that I found myself asking why the hell no one else in the royal rota even thought to do the same kind of source-maintenance or basic journalism. The other royal reporters seem equally stuck in a broken system, stenographers to an ever-weakened royal court. It’s shocking to me that none of them have figured out what Scobie sussed out years ago: there’s an untapped market for honest coverage of the monarchy’s death rattle.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Yay! I’m the first person to comment! Listening to my copy on Audible!
Omid writes openly about the Rose Hanbury affair? Wow, that’s huge!
@mrsfonzieface funny how that one part of the book wasn’t picked on in any of the tabloid reporting ei hmmm
RIGHT? I think William’s people will use this to his advantage — to further distance himself from Kate
and reinforce how much of a hunk he still is.
My copy isn’t due to arrive until tomorrow and yet again I’m annoyed at myself for going with Amazon’s preorder and not just running down to my local bookstore. Amazon’s prorders used to mean I got the book sometimes the day before it officially released bc of their shipping, and now I dont get it until a day or two after. It’s why I ended up buying multiple copies of Spare.
Great review though Kaiser and yes, I think you hit the nail on the head with the part about how much of this unknown to the casual royal watcher. People kept insisting that all the tea was “cold” – but Omid isn’t writing a book for the regular readers on this blog. He’s writing for a bigger audience than that so there is going to be a lot that we already know. I am looking forward to seeing all this laid out though in one place.
Even if tea is cold sometimes it’s useful to have it laid out logically on a timeline by someone attempting to do so honestly.
Exactly!! having it all laid out logically is going to be problematic for the Windsors and I love that for them.
I may need to get it on audible and start before my hardcopy comes. Or kindle.
Yes! The Windsors and the rota love obfuscation when it comes to timelines and whose friend said what. Connecting the dots is crucial.
I’ll start listening later today.
Oh and Kaiser, watch out! Those derangers and royal rats have you in their sightlines. I’ve read two articles recently that mention you.
I think some rota members haven’t done what Omid has because they aren’t journalists. They iterally don’t have the skills and aren’t smart enough. Though they understand how to manipulate parts of the public well enough
For others-and maybe most of the former as well- it’s because they are invested in this institution as a legitimate institution. They enjoy and want the perks of the Christmas luncheon, and thank you messages from Camilla. Even if they secretly hate the monarchy, they are still covetous of the clout.
Omid is an outsider. He’s not white in the UK (technically he’s considered white here in the US classification scheme). He’s also not a person of color who thinks he can kiss enough butt to be admitted to the club.
I also think we shouldn’t underestimate the political leanings of the rota. Most of them are probably Tory to the core which is part of why they are drawn to the royals in the first place. Big time monarchists. It’s in their DNA.
I’m now convinced that People Magazine chose to excerpt cold tea so that they didn’t offend the Royal Family because it’s puzzling that they didn’t lead with new stories about Charles, William and Kate.
Tbf, they may have been told what they were allowed to excerpt? If I were Omid Scobie, I would want the new stuff to come out at the same times me as my book, and I would want the RR to have as little information as possible ahead of its release.
Those worrying that this is all just rehashed material should remind themselves that the British media’s royal sycophants aren’t losing their everloving 💩 over stuff already known to the larger British public. From this distance, they seem to be in full panic mode. And that is why they are also desperately insisting that Scobie is the Sussex stenographer. They do not want the British public to know that they (the royal correspondents) are the palace stenographers.
I love it for them! I’m buying the book on kindle, because Kaiser’s review reassured me that it’s worth it for us CBers too. And because I want to support Omid and his work.
I wasn’t planning to get this book, but hmmm.,..I might have to get it on Audible and listen today. The fact that he touches on the Rose affair is pretty exciting.
I am thrilled he is reporting on the fly be stunt.
Just opened page one on my kindle. I am so excited. Good to know the Flybe stunt and Rose are included.
It’s interesting how the BM almost seems angrier about this book than spare. Or maybe time has passed and my brain can’t recall. They’re so mad he gave out copies but not to them. Love that for them. Saw a clip online of yesterday’s this morning where Tominey is questioning his sources, suggesting he doesn’t have any beyond just Harry and Meghan. Really wished I could raise my hand and question her through the tv. As in, whoa, yeah, no, Tominey, you of the fake crying story have no room to talk about questionable sources. Shameless.
” There’s an untapped market for honest coverage of the monarchy’s death rattle. ” Lolz!
I hope it’s true, especially in Brittain. There must be people, other than Kate’s Brexit Pensioner fanbase, who are bored with the current stale, repetitive bullshit about the BRF.
Sorry, but Omid buddied up with Jason Knauf who strong-armed Meghan into speaking with Omid, Omid printed lies about Meghan in Finding Freedom while going soft on The Keens, and then that meeting was used against her in court. Omid was actively a part of the machine out to destroy Meghan for profit. So, no, I’m not cutting him any slack or buying a book based on info from sources that can’t be trusted. What reputable journalist uses sources known to lie?
Buying or not buying Endgame is a personal choice. But refusing to buy Omids book based on who spoke to Jason Knauff or who didn’t is very strange to me. Omid AND Meghan (IMVHO) were both Jason Knauff’s victims, but I’ll leave it at that and let others enjoy the book.
I’ll support Omid, just because Endgame is making all those fckuin’ 🐀 🐀 and minions panic. I love that William and Charles and their courts are all going nuts about Endgame. That gives me some sort of satisfaction. Well done Omid👏🏾 👏🏾
Did he buddy up with him or did he contact him as KP’s spokesperson at the time like any media would?
All of my Amazon orders have been days late, so I’ll use my current Audible credit for this one! It sounds like Omid has laid out all the stupid shenanigans so even the most casual of followers can put two and two together. Part of the strength of the rota is the incessant hammering of lies and clickbait to entice readers, but if you aren’t keeping up with it everyday, it is impossible to follow. Good for Omid!!! I hope he laughs all the way to the bank simply pointing out the obvious about the BRF. Ha!
I stayed up late to read it last night and I’ll say it was a quite balanced narrative. Critical of both sides but mostly highlighting missteps and gaffes and how they will play a part in the long term narrative of the firm. Chapter 13 was the best I’d say. It was really great to see in detail how far Prince William’s office went to squash the affair rumours. It was well sourced, to my surprise.
Congrats to the British press. I never planned to read it but they made me with their endless coverage and bullying. I cannot stand bullies.
Also, the reaction from Brits has been quite telling. A rotten country that deserves everything happening to it. No matter how much they blame the tabloids, the British public have a large fault to bear in all of this.
I should also add that I came away with a feeling of sadness. For Meghan mostly
I’m glad to hear all of this. The speculation and events have been rehashed to death by this point, but there’s still a lot to say about the scaffolding behind the royal soap opera. The RF’s relationship with the press will be the real story when all this is said and done.