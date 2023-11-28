Paris Hilton welcomes a second baby, daughter London



In January 2023, Paris Hilton made headlines for welcoming a baby boy named Phoenix Barron via surrogacy. Paris had kept the pregnancy a secret from everyone, including her family. Well, from everyone except her producers and camera crew, of course. Little Phoenix’s debut and introduction to his maternal family will be featured prominently in season 2 of Peacock’s Paris in Love. On Thanksgiving, Paris revealed that she had done it again. This time, she and husband Carter Reum welcomed Paris’ long-awaited baby girl, named London.

On Thursday, Paris, who is already mom to a little boy named Phoenix, shared a series of heartwarming social media posts announcing the birth of her second baby with husband Carter Reum. In one of her TikTok videos, Paris can be heard asking her young family members, “You guys excited for your new cousin?” before telling them, “I have two babies.” The comments were immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, one of which read, “OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!” Paris quickly entered the conversation herself, replying to the above comment, “My princess has arrived!” In another two videos, Paris wrote that she was celebrating Phoenix being a “big brother.” She and Carter welcomed the little boy via surrogate earlier this year in January, and prior to his birth, she’d been super open about her “tough” IVF experience. Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Paris announced the name and sex of her new child by sharing a sweet photo of a pink baby outfit with the word “London” printed across. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote in the caption.

[From Buzzfeed]

Honestly, I don’t hate it when people do “themed” names for their children, so I think it’s cute that she stuck with the city theme and named her daughter London. It’s a pretty name, too. Paris has been telling people for years that London was her “girl name” if she ever had a daughter. In an interview last year, she said that her future daughter’s name would be “London Marilyn Hilton Reum.” Marilyn is her paternal grandmother’s name, the wife of Barron, who inspired Phoenix’s middle name. Both of my children have middle names that honor a grandfather on each side, so I’m also a sucker for family names. I wonder what city-themed names Paris will use in the future. Vienna? Milan? Dallas? Aaaand I’ll stop myself there before I go down a rabbit hole. Congrats to Paris on finally getting her little girl named London. I’m looking forward to the many awkward Instagram poses to come.