Taylor Swift spent six hours in Green Bay just to watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose

Taylor Swift flew into Wisconsin on Sunday to watch her man play some football. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs last night, making it the first time the Chiefs have lost a game with Taylor in attendance. Usually, the Chiefs are especially amped up when Taylor is there. Not so much last night, although I gather that there were some exceptionally bad calls (I did not watch the game, but there was something about an interference?).
So, Taylor spent about six hours in Wisconsin and then she got the f–k out of there. She flew into Kansas City early last week, and reportedly, she wants to spend the bulk of December in Kansas City with Travis Kelce. I wonder where her cats are though?? Like, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin are used to flying – does Travis have a set-up for Taylor’s fur children?? Or are the fur babies staying in New York while mama gets railed in middle America?
Anyway, as you can see, Taylor wore red for the Chiefs – red coat, red lipstick, red nails. She wore black pants, a black turtleneck and a gold necklace too. Truly in her football WAG era.
Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game in Wisconsin tonight.
Well, in Taylor’s defense, the Packer crowd included Simone Biles (married to team member Jonathan Owens) and Tony Shalhoub (a Green Bay native and season ticket holder) which could have tipped the odds in therms of GOAT star power.
His family makes Seroogy’s chocolate, so Tony Shalhoub for the win!
Wait What? I had to sell that chocolate for school fundraisers and never once did that come up.
I also love that Simone has been in Green Bay for all the games, her husband has been mucking it up on the field, but it’s been great to see her there!
‘While mama gets railed in middle America’ 😅
Coffee spit out moment of the morning!
Bahaha I literally loughed out loud. Get it Taylor
She actually stuck to her uniform around Travis despite the cold weather… very short skirt, this time with over the knee boots.
Above average temps in the upper Midwest this year. Not that cold for early December. Yay El Nino!
Exactly. It was around 30 at game time. Hardly a cold front for Green Bay in December. Friends with a suite at Lambeau (really amazing suite set up there!) said that Taylor was awesome. Nice to people, smiling, taking some selfies.
Folks in my neck of the woods (Twin Cities) pull out the shorts and sandals when it’s 30 in December with no snow cover. Seriously 😳! Surely, the suite is heated anyway.
Oh no, 30 is not cold, it’s f-ing cold, people who tell you it’s not are lying. Anything below freezing is cold, and below 0 is unbearable. No one gets used to the cold, but they are smart about it. You go from heated house to heated car to heated store back to heated something.
It’s all relative, Bumblebee! We get temps of -20 in the dead of winter. Then we start noticing the cold. I still haven’t switched to winter coat this year. I wear a heavy wool sweater and baseball cap to keep my head warm. You lose a lot of body heat through your head without a hat. No snow cover helps. It lowers the air temperature considerably.
Welcome to football, Taylor. Where not everything is choreographed to go according to plan.
… what lol. I’m pretty sure she understands they lose sometimes.
Lol, we’ll see about that. Speaking here as a scarred Patriots fan who understands that teams lose sometimes, but has not digested that they can lose EVERY time.
There were several missed calls that probably would’ve changed the outcome, the biggest problem was drops and guys not being where Mahomes expected. Travis did good, I think most of his catches were for 20 yards, but some of the same guys that weren’t catching a few games ago weren’t catching again. I get that the ball was probably wet, and with cold fingers it isn’t easy, but that’s why they lost. Mahomes threw an interception after losing confidence in a couple of targets.
LOL at getting railed 😂. I hope she is having fun 😂
I have a feeling Travis is a legs man… Taylor always has her legs out in shorts/skirts at these games!!
Taylor always has her legs out, Travis is just reaping the benefits of something she’s always done. Aside from gowns on a red carpet, I can count on one hand the number is times she’s been photographed in a skirt past her knees, or (gasp!) long pants or jeans. Someone at some point must have told her they are her best feature.
She does seem to like mini skirts. I would too if I were her age and had those long legs.
Her dress for Beyonce’s London premiere was long, though it did have a slit. And she wears quite a few long gowns on stage during her show.
I thought she was stunning in that gown. It was SO pretty.
She wasn’t there for a football game.
Story of that game was the awful officiating, but I think Green Bay wins regardless.
So now Taylor has had the full football girlfriend experience! It was cool of her to show up at a non home game, but I don’t think she would have if she suspected KC would lose this one, lol.
does Travis have a set-up for Taylor’s fur children??
Of course he does. Trav is a doting uncle. Accommodating fur babies would be a no brainer. Daddy to be training wheels.
There were really gnarly injuries to the Chiefs, including a concussion. A big reminder how dangerous this game is.
So we’re totally fine with the fact that she uses a private jet to fly just to stay there for a couple of hours ? Like I get that train system in the US is terrible but come on, this is a bad look.
? If she’d used a train, it would’ve taken literal days to get there, it’s almost non existent in the places she was starting from and going to. Honestly, she’s not going to be the only one at an nfl game in a private plane, she’s just the only one tracked and dinged for it.
Yeah I don’t support the incessant use of private jets but I also think it’s unrealistic to expect a star of her caliber to just jump on a train lol. She’s one of the most famous women in the world with an obsessive fanbase so I think you can make a cogent argument that private jet is the safest way for her to travel.
She uses her jet like it’s an Uber. Her carbon footprint has been terrible.
She can fly first class. Heck she could probably buy out first class if she really wanted privacy. She’d just rather travel in luxury and while she’s certainly entitled to it, it does bring up a valid point about the insane gap between the ultra wealthy and the rest of us. We’re down here scrimping and saving for vacation and recycling our milk cartons and single use plastics while the rich just float along.
For reference from a person who lives in Wisconsin and drives up to Green Bay to work football games, it is the worst NFL city to travel to. There is a small airport in Green Bay with limited connections and there are smaller airports about an hour away. Most of the people that travel there to work games fly in to Milwaukee or Chicago and drive the 2-3+ hours North. It’s not fun for anyone especially when you get a snow storm. There are no trains or mass transit into that city and I honestly don’t blame her this one time for her jet use, she and her staff would fill up a regional jet anyway.
Thanks @Pittie Mom ! It’s just insane to me that she’s been exposed for doing this and still does it as if it’s nothing. I hadn’t thought of the planes and that’s why I was talking about trains (also I know that the train system in the US is pretty non-existent) but come on she can buy a ticket to fly with other people for a trip like that.
Also please we are on the website where we shame Prince Peggington because he uses his helicopter to go to the back of his garden, let’s be consistent !
I’ve actually traveled to MKE several times (as recently as October) and it’s a smaller airport, but nice. I have been upgraded to first class a couple of times. My friends have season tix for Lambeau and make the drive every home game. She or Travis could easily have a driver pick her up.
Again she’s earned her money and can spend it how she likes but it’s a bad look especially when a fan just died at a show from heat related causes because the earth is literally boiling.
I think we should hold everyone from TS to the BRF accountable for this behavior.
Trains? That, like, never arrive on time and are only available in the most random, select cities in the U.S.?
LMAO
I’d rather drive for 8 to 15 hours to my destination and still end up getting there before an Amtrak train.
Even commercial flight service from that area of the US is hit and miss.
It’s important for T Swift to show her man that she can support when he loses as well as when he wins. Though I hope he retires soon, before he gets injured in a way he can’t come back from. I know that’s a dark thought but this is American football we are talking about. Today, Kelce is a smart, fit, funny, warm human being, and a serious injury could change one or more of those things.
Yes, it was bound to happen some time. Any Given Sunday, as they say. I agree that it would be best for him to retire soon. Apparently he’s had like 10 surgeries. I’m sure he’d like to go out on a high but he has a couple of rings already and is almost certainly going to be in the Hall of Fame. Prioritize your health and future.
That short girl sure is clinging to Taylor like her life depended on it.
I saw the cutest sign from a fan on twitter that said “Shake it off Green Bay we have Simone Biles” and I was like awww. And another fan made her a GOAT hat.
I love Taylor but I also love Simone and thought that was the cutest/sweetest thing ever. I also found all the signs that were basically about Taylor and Simone from both teams hilarious because lets be real as great as their partners might be they are nothing compared to the women they are dating.
Did you see the video of someone handing her a GOAT hat (shaped like a goat with gold medals) that she put on over her puffy coat? She is so dang pretty even bundled up head to toe and wearing a GOAT.
I did, his outfit was nuts. But the video was adorable and she seemed so excited to get it and he made her a husband hat to that was just him which I thought was funny too. And she is a gorgeous girl. It is funny when she is competing you don’t realize how small she is but see her in the real world and she is petite.
I find football as a sport stupid, but I thought this game was fun because the fanbases were so into the fact that each team had players either dating or married to truly incredible and accomplished women and instead of trash talking about the players they were talking about the singer and Olympian.
I was also impressed she was outside if I was Simone I’d have been like Taylor and in a nice warm box.
They give me such strong serious vibes nowadays. Well, they always have from the beginning but particularly now. I could be wrong but relationships can move quickly in your mid-30s and I have a feeling that that’s what’s happening here.
The football armchair QBs can grumble about it all they want. Having famous women like Taylor and Simone at these games definitely stirs up interest! The NFL gets that as a business, so they show them.
She and Kelce are definitely giving off serious vibes, as fineapplewinner said. She pretty much went straight to KC from Brazil, and went to her first away game that wasn’t in her own back yard. They really seem to be prioritizing each other, as much as any couple can who is as busy as they both are. And I agree that their ages are a factor here.
Anyway, it was a weird game but I hope everyone there had fun. A game in a snowstorm is a quintessential Green Bay fan experience!