Taylor Swift spent six hours in Green Bay just to watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose

Taylor Swift flew into Wisconsin on Sunday to watch her man play some football. The Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs last night, making it the first time the Chiefs have lost a game with Taylor in attendance. Usually, the Chiefs are especially amped up when Taylor is there. Not so much last night, although I gather that there were some exceptionally bad calls (I did not watch the game, but there was something about an interference?).

So, Taylor spent about six hours in Wisconsin and then she got the f–k out of there. She flew into Kansas City early last week, and reportedly, she wants to spend the bulk of December in Kansas City with Travis Kelce. I wonder where her cats are though?? Like, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin are used to flying – does Travis have a set-up for Taylor’s fur children?? Or are the fur babies staying in New York while mama gets railed in middle America?

Anyway, as you can see, Taylor wore red for the Chiefs – red coat, red lipstick, red nails. She wore black pants, a black turtleneck and a gold necklace too. Truly in her football WAG era.

Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game in Wisconsin tonight. pic.twitter.com/Bp5PyoopkS — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2023

