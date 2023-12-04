‘The Crown’ new trailer: how will Kate Middleton’s entrance affect the crown?

Netflix released more photos from The Crown Season 6, the second part. The part which will mark the end of the show, finally in the 21st century. Judging from the photos, there seems to be a big emphasis on Prince William and then-Kate Middleton meeting at St. Andrew’s, although judging from the latest trailer, it feels like the Queen’s 2002 Jubbly takes up more space. Here’s the latest trailer:
This is a minor thing about The Crown, but I genuinely don’t believe that Queen Elizabeth, in her later years especially, had any particular regret in the way her life turned out. The Crown always portrays QEII as feeling forced into the role, as someone who struggled with private qualms about the other life she could have had, if she had not been queen. I just don’t think QEII felt that way later in her life. She would have felt like that kind of wistful regret would have been a waste of her time. Just my take, people always say that QEII was a “get on with it” kind of person, not someone who would tearfully talk about “the life I could have had.”
As for the rest of it… I am curious about how they’ll do William and Kate’s “love story” and whether it will be in any way truthful or based in reality. One thing I do believe is that the current Princess of Wales is very concerned about how she’ll come across. A guilty conscience, because she knows that she was an unhinged stalker who caught her prey?
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
The Queen loved being the monarch so I don’t believe she lived with any regrets. Charles and the rest of the family should be happy with the way they’ve been betrayed in the last season. I’ve noticed that the calls for a disclaimer has disappeared.
“Betrayed”?
Great typo!
They won’t tell the truth as it seems they’ve folded to royalist in theses last few seasons of the Crown. The storytelling seems to be trash.
I hate this season so much. Diana portrayed as aimless, infantile woman who “fell into” a relationship with Dodi. Dodi who went after her because his daddy told him. Charles who suddenly was a great ex-husband. I cannot finish it. I know this is fictionalized but this is too much sugarcoating and rewriting of what really happened.
In real life princess margaret disliked Camilla. In the crown Margaret is at Camilla birthday party in 1997 then calling the queen singing Camilla praises.
Yes. I Quit watching long ago. Nobody talks about it anymore
Yeah, they have Charles crying over Diana’s death. Nope. Charles and all the Windsors were thrilled and relieved when she died.
That trailer makes it look like Camela is telling Chuck his boys need him.
As if.
Yeah, Camilla was one of the big reasons his boys needed him. She’d be telling on herself.
Charles did not waste time getting his spin doctors. The Diana bashing books came out in a few months. Penny said c and c cooperated with her on Charles victim or villain and later books. The sally bed e’ll smith book gaslit diana
The emergency room people heard him weeping over her body.
No one was happy about her death, it was a nightmare come true for the Windsors.
Some biographers wrote about Charles being afraid the public would blame him. For the way he treated diana.
She had a good life so I don’t think she really had any regrets – she might have had when she was younger but as she got older she became more entrenched in the role.
As for Kate – they won’t touch the stalking and other stuff she did to get close to him or his incessant cheating. They’ll whitewash it and push the great love story. Wonder if the show will feature anyone from her family??
Yep, what I’ve seen and heard so far tells me that it’s shown as if William went after her and not the other way around. Lies over lies…
I am wondering if they will make use of Margaret in this final episodes as more than a supporting character. She only had a small part in the first half as a guest at Camilla’s party (which she didn’t attend in reality). The end of Margaret’s life was just as tragic as her youth: she suffered severe burns to her feet when her bathtub was accidentally filled with boiling water. She was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life and died shortly after expressing a wish to be with her father on the 50th anniversary of his death.
Hmm how exactly does a bathtub for an adult “accidentally’ get filled with boiling water?
I remember the incident from when it happened, and it always seemed strange to me. I’ve always lived in places where there are laws about how high your water heater can be set in order to prevent such accidents. I remember thinking, they don’t do this in England? The country that doesn’t even sell appliances with plugs, you’ve got to add them yourselves? Now I’m thinking, they never updated anything in these places & maybe they were filling up that tub with water boiled on the stove. Still should never have happened.
It happened at her home in Mustique. There was a problem with the plumbing resulting in a much higher water temperature than it was set for, and because of other health issues, Margaret didn’t have the sensitivity in her feet to recognize that it was too hot. One biography said that she had tried to wash her hair but the water came pouring out of the tap instead of the shower head, and another said that her friends ended up contacting the Queen because Margaret was too dazed to seek medical attention.
I’m curious whether the Kate and Will story will be one of true love or William settling. The latter would be more interesting.
I think on the surface it will airbrushed into some great romance, however there maybe some shade in the mix. The crown is great at alluding to things without saying it.
Will they be honest about the break up with William saying I’ m free.
A whitewash of the Waleses’ “courtship”? Not surprising.
Even the official version of their story is that William only paid attention to Kate once he saw her half naked at the fashion show. Not exactly the pure English Rose image they want to portray, but I am sure the Crown will spin this into a lifetime tv special.
Really they should have stopped this show much sooner or just focus on the Queen and perhaps Charles.
William is too close to the present and they are going to ignore the current events which really showed how he turned out.
Right? I’ve always thought this was a strange official story. He’d already been friends with Kate for a while, so the official story should be something like “William got to know her over the course of the semester while studying and hanging out blah blah blah soulmates blah blah blah.” But instead it’s “He saw her walking down the runway and realized she was the perfect future queen!” That always seemed like an insult to me.
I guess they won’t show the big breakup because the show ends in 2005. Maybe they wanted to avoid that at all costs.
Why do the trailers always without fail portray the show as some kind of shadowy gothic horror story? Just for accuracy or?
Heh–truth-in-advertising, no? 😉
The show will do the best they can but they have nothing to work with. William will look weak and lazy for choosing Kate.
And whose idea was it to ALWAYS focus on the lingerie show. I assume it was the middletons. They have a sex sells aura around them. I assume they wanted Diana’s fashion connects. Its just weird. Like this is kates version of working hard. Kate sacrificed by walking down that run way.