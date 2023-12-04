‘The Crown’ new trailer: how will Kate Middleton’s entrance affect the crown?

Netflix released more photos from The Crown Season 6, the second part. The part which will mark the end of the show, finally in the 21st century. Judging from the photos, there seems to be a big emphasis on Prince William and then-Kate Middleton meeting at St. Andrew’s, although judging from the latest trailer, it feels like the Queen’s 2002 Jubbly takes up more space. Here’s the latest trailer:

This is a minor thing about The Crown, but I genuinely don’t believe that Queen Elizabeth, in her later years especially, had any particular regret in the way her life turned out. The Crown always portrays QEII as feeling forced into the role, as someone who struggled with private qualms about the other life she could have had, if she had not been queen. I just don’t think QEII felt that way later in her life. She would have felt like that kind of wistful regret would have been a waste of her time. Just my take, people always say that QEII was a “get on with it” kind of person, not someone who would tearfully talk about “the life I could have had.”

As for the rest of it… I am curious about how they’ll do William and Kate’s “love story” and whether it will be in any way truthful or based in reality. One thing I do believe is that the current Princess of Wales is very concerned about how she’ll come across. A guilty conscience, because she knows that she was an unhinged stalker who caught her prey?