“Kevin McCarthy will retire from his House seat at the end of this year” links

  • December 07, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker of the House a few months ago, announced that he will retire at the end of this year. Hilarious. [Pajiba]
Sean Combs denies all of the (many) rape, abuse and trafficking allegations he’s now facing from multiple victims. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Lopez received yet another Icon Award (and looked amazing). [LaineyGossip]
Holiday season AITA posts! Festive. [Buzzfeed]
The highest paid female athletes of 2023 – way to go, Coco Gauff! [JustJared]
Julia Roberts has not gotten much attention this week, right? [GFY]
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk & Gigi Hadid did something. [Hollywood Life]
Adam Driver understands that he’s unconventionally attractive. [OMG Blog]
Reba McEntire has some thoughts on Taylor Swift. [Seriously OMG]
Phoebe Dynevor wore Louis Vuitton to the Elle WIH event. [RCFA]
This Alabama cop needs to be dealt with. [The Root]

  1. Justwastingtime says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Bye-bye Kevie.

  2. Slush says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    I thought you “never give up,” Kev? Bye b*tch.

  3. Mel says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    BAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Boy bye!! (to Kevin)

  4. Susan Collins says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Don’t let the chamber door hit you on the way out loser.

  5. JaneS says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Why wait? Get out now.
    December is looking like it is going to be a long month, IRL.

  6. girl_ninja says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    I love this journey for him.

  7. BeanieBean says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    Buh bye! Where does this put us with upcoming budget decisions? The government’s only funded through January for some agencies, February for others.

  8. Amy Bee says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    There’s only so much humiliation a man can take.

  9. MrsBanjo says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    I cannot wait until McCarthy is gone. He’s such a toolbag.

  10. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    December 7, 2023 at 12:58 pm

    Good riddance. Although I have no doubt he’ll be replaced by someone even worse. The republican candidates are in a race to the bottom.

  11. AC says:
    December 7, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    He’s not going to be missed- karma did a lot of work this year it seems.

  12. ACB says:
    December 7, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Welp, he brought it on himself. Bye, B***h!

  13. Chrissy says:
    December 7, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    He may have been humiliated in Congress but might he be dumb enough to maybe have something to do with the Orange Fascist’s Presidential Campaign?

  14. Christine says:
    December 7, 2023 at 3:01 pm

    I love Reba, so much.

    FYI, if anyone has a country music lover/cook on your Christmas list, Reba’s newest cookbook is a hybrid autobiography with recipes. My Mom can’t stand cooking, but she read my copy cover to cover, it’s very delightful.

  15. Gabby says:
    December 7, 2023 at 4:41 pm

    This is good. He was a prolific fundraiser for the GOP and this leaves them in a jam.

  16. Chloe says:
    December 7, 2023 at 11:16 pm

    Trash took itself out.

