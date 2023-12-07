“Kevin McCarthy will retire from his House seat at the end of this year” links

Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as speaker of the House a few months ago, announced that he will retire at the end of this year. Hilarious. [Pajiba]
Sean Combs denies all of the (many) rape, abuse and trafficking allegations he’s now facing from multiple victims. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Lopez received yet another Icon Award (and looked amazing). [LaineyGossip]
Holiday season AITA posts! Festive. [Buzzfeed]
The highest paid female athletes of 2023 – way to go, Coco Gauff! [JustJared]
Julia Roberts has not gotten much attention this week, right? [GFY]
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk & Gigi Hadid did something. [Hollywood Life]
Adam Driver understands that he’s unconventionally attractive. [OMG Blog]
Reba McEntire has some thoughts on Taylor Swift. [Seriously OMG]
Phoebe Dynevor wore Louis Vuitton to the Elle WIH event. [RCFA]
This Alabama cop needs to be dealt with. [The Root]
Bye-bye Kevie.
I thought you “never give up,” Kev? Bye b*tch.
BAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! Boy bye!! (to Kevin)
Don’t let the chamber door hit you on the way out loser.
Why wait? Get out now.
December is looking like it is going to be a long month, IRL.
I love this journey for him.
Buh bye! Where does this put us with upcoming budget decisions? The government’s only funded through January for some agencies, February for others.
There’s only so much humiliation a man can take.
I cannot wait until McCarthy is gone. He’s such a toolbag.
Good riddance. Although I have no doubt he’ll be replaced by someone even worse. The republican candidates are in a race to the bottom.
He’s not going to be missed- karma did a lot of work this year it seems.
Welp, he brought it on himself. Bye, B***h!
He may have been humiliated in Congress but might he be dumb enough to maybe have something to do with the Orange Fascist’s Presidential Campaign?
That’s what I read somewhere…to get Cheetolini reelected and more MAGA’s in Congress.
I love Reba, so much.
FYI, if anyone has a country music lover/cook on your Christmas list, Reba’s newest cookbook is a hybrid autobiography with recipes. My Mom can’t stand cooking, but she read my copy cover to cover, it’s very delightful.
This is good. He was a prolific fundraiser for the GOP and this leaves them in a jam.
Trash took itself out.