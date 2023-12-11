“Tom Brady & Irina Shayk are probably rekindling their romance” links

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk are rekindling their romance? [Just Jared]
King Charles & Camilla’s Christmas card is from the Chubbly. [Seriously OMG]
Kerry Washington looked incredible at the Hollywood Reporter event. [LaineyGossip]
How to pet-proof your Christmas decorations. [OMG Blog]
Adam Driver was good on SNL? [Pajiba]
Charlie Hunnam’s new film is a mouthful. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another amazing look for Lily Gladstone. [RCFA]
Kristen Stewart went to Manchester to promote Chanel. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Travis Kelce is throwing Taylor Swift a “surprise” b-day party. [Hollywood Life]
Creepy hometown rumors which were true. [Buzzfeed]
Hello, Lee Pace. [Socialite Life]
what an awful photo, she looks like Miranda Sings
Adam Driver is brilliant at h fb comedy he should really do more. His “career day” skit during his last SNL stint is one of my all time favourites. Pete Davidson was losing it.
Driver’s Kylo Ren skits are so lol funny. He commits to the skit and it shows
I was happy that skit after skit was proving to be funny or somewhat funny. Weekend Update which usually to me is a strong part of the show truly sucked this week.
I love it when he does those SNL skits – my fave is his Undercover Boss one and of course the baby skit was soo good.
total agreement – his comedic side is sublime
Tom Brady will fade out of the celeb world soon enough.
Once retired, even as a sportscaster, most won’t pay him much attention.
NFL fans are always “fair weather fans” and the What Have You Done for Me Lately mindset is strong.
No one gives a hoot who Brady might be romantically involved with.
Yes, he has the records, the SBs, guaranteed NFL HoF. That is it.
I say Brady is a sitting duck, in a few years he’ll be married to some much younger girl, with a new batch of kids. The gold diggers have their plans ready to go. LOL
Look at Troy Aikman, 3 wives and I think he’s late 50’s, new wife 20-30 years younger.
See also, Nikki Sixx. LOL
This pairing also speaks to the lack of real supermodels. Irina is the closest “rich supermodel” around.
In today’s world most of the interesting women get regular jobs. Tom might be too hardworking for a nepotism model/actress.
Yeah this couple is so uninteresting. I totally can see him with a young blonde wife and new family.
Troy has been married twice and is currently dating a 30 something woman. His girls are from his first marriage. Tom is fine. He’s wealthy and attractive enough that he’ll do fine. The league is suffering without him right now.
The young guns like Pat Mahomes aren’t getting the help they need (though they will most likely win the AFC) and Joe Burrow is sidelined with an injury. Not enough stars or talent this year IMO.
Tom was really never in the celeb world – it just isn’t his thing. He’s been working his whole life in the football world and he’ll continue to be respected there.
Ready for a Traylor engagement! And I want to see more Joshua and Lupita! 2023 has been the year of couples I didn’t know I needed.
I’ve realized to my dismay that I’m really not all that into Charlie Hunnam. It was Jax Teller who did it for me. If he’d gone back to being British and took on challenging roles, maybe, IDK, or other American parts as a morally ambiguous badass, perhaps, but I haven’t enjoyed him as generic action film dude.
I didn’t know Adam Driver can play the piano well – also his Santa chocolate skit was hilarious. Loved Olivia’s performances as well(she was trending right after the show).
It was nice to see Julia Stiles make a surprise appearance.
I watched the chocolate sketch with my (grown) son and it was so uncomfortable! But funny
That photo of airings is Yikes. What is she doing to her face?
Can’t believe you guys missed Brad Pitts bitch pr gf flaunting Pax name on Anita Ko this weekend. It was on twitter and Instagram and one page went after AK and they finally took it down. If that’s his real gf he will never see his kids. It was an old photo but they recycled it and posted it after a this drama. The model was Ines herself. What a savvy bitch. Using sales on the back of an abused person is wrong.
I read the headline as Bradly Cooper until I read the comments. Tom Brady is even less interesting than B Coop.
Same!
And same. LOL
This relationship feels perfunctory. Like … hey, we’re both avaialable and known names and there’s no one else on the horizon … so why not?
and also super boring. i can’t drum up any interest in either of them.
That doesn’t look like Tom Brady in the link. Is that his morning face?
except for the boots, i weirdly like kristen stewart’s chanel. i rarely, rarely like that colloboration but that dress is cool and her greasy red hair is somehow right.