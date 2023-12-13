Jeff Bezos, billionaire, shocked Miami patrons by ordering wine by the glass

If you had billions of dollars, what are some of the smaller things you would do? Like, would you go out to eat constantly? Or would you hire a personal chef and have the chef recreate all of the food you want from restaurants? Would you order fancy cocktails or buy champagne for the whole restaurant? Well, Jeff Bezos is ass-deep into his midlife crisis and he’s enjoying his life with fiancee Lauren Sanchez. They have huge spreads in LA and Texas, but they’re also investing in real estate in Florida, in the wealthiest enclaves adjacent to Miami Beach. In Miami, Bezos recently stopped by a restaurant, didn’t demand a private room, and drank wine by the glass.

Jeff Bezos stunned onlookers at Miami hot spot Carbone Sunday — by seeming perfectly average. The world’s third richest man dropped by the Florida outpost of the famed Greenwich Village eatery during Art Basel Miami Beach with fiancée Lauren Sanchez. We’re told that not only did they sit in the main dining room among the regular old millionaires, he — gasp — ordered wine by the glass.

“They sat in the middle of the restaurant, wherever everyone could see them,” said a spy. We hear the Amazon boss didn’t go for a magnum of Screaming Eagle with a Cristal chaser. “With all the money they have, they ordered wine by the glass,” said the flabbergasted onlooker.

The couple did, however, seem to slip out the back way to avoid the paparazzi, so perhaps they’re not that normal.

Bezos — who now owns two estates in the area — has been on something of a tour of the city’s hot spots. Two nights earlier the couple dropped by Papi Steak. The pair have also been spotted checking out art at the famed beachside art fair. Either way, maybe Bezos is skipping pricy bottles of booze to save up for his real estate splurges.

The Post reported last week that the couple — who recently bought two homes in the city’s Indian Creek area for approximately $147 million, apparently to knock them down and build a new compound — is currently looking for a third home in the sunny city while the new one is being built.

“One of the Palm Beach spots Bezos expressed interest in is Villa Artemis, which is not [officially] for sale,” reported The Post. “However, the exquisite oceanfront property, at 656 N. County Road, is being quietly shopped to a few ultra 1-percenters for the whisper — and sky-high — ask of $300 million.”