Jeff Bezos, billionaire, shocked Miami patrons by ordering wine by the glass

If you had billions of dollars, what are some of the smaller things you would do? Like, would you go out to eat constantly? Or would you hire a personal chef and have the chef recreate all of the food you want from restaurants? Would you order fancy cocktails or buy champagne for the whole restaurant? Well, Jeff Bezos is ass-deep into his midlife crisis and he’s enjoying his life with fiancee Lauren Sanchez. They have huge spreads in LA and Texas, but they’re also investing in real estate in Florida, in the wealthiest enclaves adjacent to Miami Beach. In Miami, Bezos recently stopped by a restaurant, didn’t demand a private room, and drank wine by the glass.
Jeff Bezos stunned onlookers at Miami hot spot Carbone Sunday — by seeming perfectly average. The world’s third richest man dropped by the Florida outpost of the famed Greenwich Village eatery during Art Basel Miami Beach with fiancée Lauren Sanchez. We’re told that not only did they sit in the main dining room among the regular old millionaires, he — gasp — ordered wine by the glass.
“They sat in the middle of the restaurant, wherever everyone could see them,” said a spy. We hear the Amazon boss didn’t go for a magnum of Screaming Eagle with a Cristal chaser. “With all the money they have, they ordered wine by the glass,” said the flabbergasted onlooker.
The couple did, however, seem to slip out the back way to avoid the paparazzi, so perhaps they’re not that normal.
Bezos — who now owns two estates in the area — has been on something of a tour of the city’s hot spots. Two nights earlier the couple dropped by Papi Steak. The pair have also been spotted checking out art at the famed beachside art fair. Either way, maybe Bezos is skipping pricy bottles of booze to save up for his real estate splurges.
The Post reported last week that the couple — who recently bought two homes in the city’s Indian Creek area for approximately $147 million, apparently to knock them down and build a new compound — is currently looking for a third home in the sunny city while the new one is being built.
“One of the Palm Beach spots Bezos expressed interest in is Villa Artemis, which is not [officially] for sale,” reported The Post. “However, the exquisite oceanfront property, at 656 N. County Road, is being quietly shopped to a few ultra 1-percenters for the whisper — and sky-high — ask of $300 million.”
Bezos is worth $170 billion, he can absolutely afford a $300 million property as a temporary crash pad until his Miami Beach mega-compound is built. That’s a weird side-by-side though – the man who would/could purchase a $300 million estate for temporary housing is the same guy who waltzes into a local hotspot, sits among the peasants and orders wine by the glass. I love all of those Twitter threads about how some of the richest British people drive 17-year-old cars and have holes in their shoes. This is sort of the American version – one of the richest men in the world orders wine by the glass and sits with peasants at Carbone.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
“Billionaire prick *occasionally* acts like normal person. News at 11.”
Exactly, call me when he starts paying his employees better.
Good for him.
Never bought anything from Amazon. Good for me 😉
Same 👏👏👏 No plans to buy anything from Amazon either.
Every time I see him with his fiancée, I am like her left his wife for this woman? I guess some things will always remain a mystery to me!
+1
She appears to be made mostly of plastic.
I know, she frightens me, and her wardrobe would offend a working girl with a few pence in her pocket. His first wife was so attractive and seems very decent.
And in the meantime, Mackenzie (ex-wife) just announced another massive round of 2023 philanthropic giving. I’m so happy for her that she got out of this relationship and with all that money to do some actual good in the world. (Celebitchy, pls write this one up too!) https://www.philanthropy.com/article/mackenzie-scott-reveals-the-groups-that-got-some-of-her-2-1-billion-in-gifts-in-2023
It is not like he is Prince Charming. I am just happy he isn’t traumatizing some teenager, who is most certainly an old soul.
Extremely rich people problems.
I guess I’ve never thought of buying wine by the glass as a way to save money. For me, I can’t drink that much and one glass is perfect. Buying a bottle seems excessive if you only want one glass.
Same! Maybe neither he nor his plastic fantastic fiance are heavy drinkers and they don’t want to wastefully purchase a bottle they wouldn’t finish.
MFT, as well. Maybe he wanted to try one or two different varietals, and not consume an entire bottle.
Yes I came to say the same. When I want wine, I buy it from the store in the piccolo size- if there is wine in the house I will drink it, so it helps me self-moderate.
I think the outsized reaction to wine by the glass is that restaurants like this have an extremely large selection of wines by the bottle. Only a few are by the glass. And almost all the best wines are only sold by the bottle.
Only the cheapest wines are sold by the glass as the rest of the bottle will have to back to the kitchen/bar and sit there unused until the next patron orders a glass. You won’t do that to a $500+ bottle of wine.
Maybe he’s like me and most wine tastes the same to his palette. I can tell the difference between varietals but not between price levels. Pinot noir is a pinot noir.
At least he’s not as obnoxious as Elon Musk. That’s all that can be said for him.
Good for him. Maybe he only wanted one glass so this doesn’t seem weird? Plus, even one glass of a decent California cab at a hotspot in Miami during Art Basel could easily cost $50, so it’s maybe not as mainstream as it seems at first.
+1 it’s not like he ordered a glass of the house Chardonnay at Olive Garden.
I don’t drink so is wine by the glass bad? Why buy a bottle when they may drink 2 or 3 glasses? It’s not as if this was a party of ten.
It is not bad at all but some people (not here!) just want to be wine/money snobs and act like he *should* have ordered an expensive bottle of wine. Image is everything to those people. One thing you can say that Bezos does well is he makes his decisions and he doesn’t care if people like those decisions. Obviously, that is sh!tty as the head of Amazon which abuses it’s employees but on a personal level, it’s pretty great. Good for him for not cowtowing to a bunch of wine snobs.
What I want to know is what kind of tip did he leave. That matters more than what wine he drank.
“…the man who would/could purchase a $300 million estate for temporary housing is the same guy who waltzes into a local hotspot, sits among the peasants and orders wine by the glass.”
This was almost guaranteed to get out and be made public. I salute JB as being more subtle than going for a pap stroll. My question is why he wanted to be splashed in the gossip pages as being normal?
Thank you! That was my exact thought, this was deliberate. Makes you wonder, he and his fiance usually just make out on their yacht/small country in skimpy bikinis taking selfies between gropings.
His lovely and charming ex-wife just made the news for being awesome and donating a fortune to charitable organizations so maybe this is his way of trying to be down-to-earth.
Or maybe, like most of us, he just likes normal restaurants more than fancy ones.
Articles like this piss me off. Why can’t the media stay out of people’s pockets? Why are they even reporting on this? Maybe he just wanted A GLASS of wine. Who cares? Why is anyone beholden to put on a show for everyone else- billionaire or not? Why is this even an article? BREAKING NEWS: Man goes to restaurant and orders a glass of wine!!!!
I mean really. WTF?
Agreed but on the flipside this may also be a deliberate PR fluff piece plant. I immediately thought of the yearly stories that always came out about the Queen going around the castle turning the lights off to save money!
Because I have only had a half cup of coffee so far, my silly brain read “art fair” as “FART AIR.”
Seems about right.
Maybe it was a natural and unconscious conclusion based on the subject/s of the story. 🤷🏼♀️
I just hurt myself guffawing.
Of all the things that irk me about Bezos this ranks pretty far down the list. Ordering from the glass to pair with specific plates of cuisine is a thing? So why not?
Also, FYI you can order a bottle at a resto and not finish it – just ask them to cork it for you and take it home. You paid for it, so it’s NBD.
Who cares?
Bezos could be helping people and making the world a better place with his money.
Instead of shaming the wealth hoarder, we get “news” that he orders 1 glass of wine.
F.O. Jeff.
His Ex, MacKenzie Scott, has donated generously. Give her PR. And awards.
In my experience, very wealthy people are the absolute cheapest.
There is a famous party planner, can’t recall his name (Michael?) very handsome, popular with a show probably about 10ish+ years ago. Anyway, he was asked at one point why he only takes on regular peeps and not celebrity/famous. His answer was because celebrities want everything for free, they believe that their fame and promo is payment enough. They are also awful to work with, demanding, constantly changing their minds etc. I immediately thought of him when the Beckham kid and the billionaires thirsty daughter’s wedding planners quit/fired.
Same. She is so thirsty for attention she can’t even pretend to be casual. In every photo she know exactly where the cameras are.
I’m a jerk for being this judgy but she looks like a plastic blow-up doll and his ex was such a stunningly natural beauty. She was intelligent, poised, had such worthwhile priorities, the whole package. It’s just mind-boggling how dumb he is. He’ll only regret this or end up having to get a new generic plastic woman every 10 years which is pathetic.
It’s quite sad because Lauren Sanchez was a stunningly beautiful woman before all the bad surgery. She’s only 53, there was no need to change anything, not a single flaw. I’d guess there may be some sort of body dysmorphic disorder. She was on a constant quest to upgrade spouses and finally landed the big cheese, I’m guessing there are insecurities that come along with that. With that said, they seem to be very much in love and made for each other. Have you seen his before? He’s had as much surgery as she has, he just didn’t start out beautiful the way she did.
Can I just say that I think I would be an excellent billionaire? I would employ as many people as I could find reasons for, pay them extremely well but not be a tyrant, give life-changing gratuities to any service people I encountered, have nice things and live in nice houses – thus keeping many skilled tradespeople and craftsman employed and busy – but without being grotesquely wasteful. My charitable foundation would give well and often. And I for damn sure would not try my luck at a space program, my money would be spent trying to save this world, not on a vain attempt to go escape to another one.
But where will you find time for all the plastic surgery and bikini selfies with your cat (I’m sorry I meant to say catwoman … I mean woman … my bad).
Why stop at one cat? Mustn’t be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling. I would build a multi-acre enclosed cat sanctuary where hundreds of unadoptable kitties could live out their lives in spayed and neutered peace and I’d employ multiple cat wranglers to manage it all. But there would be a strict no-pictures-please policy. I’d be the mysterious, invisible benefactor who was whispered about but never photographed.
Sportie, I know you meant your comment as sarcasm, but I can’t help myself. I have given my billionaire strategy a great deal of thought.
Oh I need to work on my billionaire dreams. I just want an on call hair stylist who will wash/dry/style my hair for me at home whenever I feel like it.
LOL @Dara All I can think of is a cat sanctuary with hundreds of spayed Lauren Sanchez rubbing up against the legs of cat wranglers.
Dara, me too!
When I win a billion dollar lottery I will financially set up myself and my friends and then I’d hire people whose job is to sit around paying off go fund me campaigns. I’d tip outrageously. Walk around handing out envelopes of money. The homelessness situation in my area would be completely funded to create generous housing for all (none of this tent/micro home stuff). Education and travel scholarships. Caregiver grants. Eldercare grants. Pet care grants. Grocery store buy outs for everyone in my line. So damn many women’s shelters grants. The outstanding balances at my local doctor office and electrical company? Paid off. School lunch debt in my county? Paid off. Our libraries? Whatever they want.
Election funds, bail funds, funds to pay off fees for released felons in Florida so they can vote, abortion funds, voter outreach programs, any org that is trying to move the needle for progressive change in this stupid country….here’s a big fat check.
And, of course, a healthy donation to Celebitchy.com and her awesome posters. 😁
I would spend every penny *now* and not wait to donate it after I die.
omg, all of the above. I’ve often thought a simple way to lower homelessness would be to prevent it in the first place. Can’t afford to both pay rent and fix your car? Hell, need a car so don’t have to spend hours on buses. Here’s a grant. Need to take unpaid time off for a medical procedure. Here’s a grant. Need childcare so you can work better hours? Here’s a grant.
I would also fund a super PAC to make every MAGA candidate’s election cycle very expensive, and exhausting. I may not beat ‘em all, but I am going to make them earn it, or make it not worth the bother.
This little PR image rehab fluffy tidbit reminds me of the once a year PR image rehab fluffy tidbit about the late Queen Elizabeth going around the castle turning lights off. Look how caring, responsible and relatable I am … NOT!
I bartended at one of Emeril Lagasse’s restaurants and have never heard co-workers or patrons notice that someone was “only” ordering wine by the glass. And no, it’s not only the “cheapest” wine that is available by the glass; it’s merely that the very most expensive or rarest are only sold by the bottle. There are plenty of reasons to order a glass of wine (and easily spend over $40 per) besides the fact that one has suddenly become “of the people.”